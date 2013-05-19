Trending

Lechner wins elite women's cross country in Albstadt

Wloszczowska and Leumann finish a close second and and third

Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) took her first World Cup win since 2010 at the opening round of the 2013 cross country World Cup in Albstadt, Germany. On the final lap, Lechner proved the strongest of the five-woman lead group that dominated the race. She finished just eight seconds ahead of Maja Wloszczowska (Giant Pro XC) and 16 seconds up on Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing Team).

"I can't believe it. I had a really good start and good legs from the beginning. It was a fast pace. It's a victory and I wanted that victory," said Lechner to Redbull.tv interviewers after winning. "I'm so happy to be back up here after the last season. I can't describe it in words."

U23 world champion Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro XC Team), who was riding up a category with the elites, and Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Team) set a blistering pace at the start. Neff couldn't quite maintain the pace after the first few laps of the six-lap race and dropped back slightly, but Engen stayed with the front contenders for the duration.

At the front, Engen, who won the eliminator World Cup on Friday, was joined by Leumann, Lechner, Wloszczowska and Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools).

The five women kept the pace high throughout and prevented any other big name favorites from catching up to them. Rain began to fall on the final lap, which made the technical course extremely slippery. Lechner powered away to a slight gap on a climb and held off her chasers to the finish. The last lap effort strung out the top five women a bit, but all finished within a minute of each other.

"The last lap was slippery," said Lechner, who last won a World Cup in Houffalize in 2010. "It was like ice. I had to be so careful. I had a little gap on the last uphill and I tried to go for it. I tried to ride without risk on the last descent."

Notably absent from the race were Olympic and world champion Julie Bresset - out with a broken collarbone - and local favorite Sabine Spitz, who injured herself in a crash during training this week.

In her first Mountain Bike World Cup appearance, Marianne Vos (Rabobank/Giant) steadily rode herself up through the field after a less than optimal starting position into an impressive 11th placed finish.

Full Results

Elite women cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol1:33:52
2Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Giant Pro XC Team0:00:08
3Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:00:16
4Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:00:25
5Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:00:59
6Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing0:01:39
7Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:01:50
8Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team0:02:18
9Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:02:39
10Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:02:40
11Marianne Vos (Ned)0:02:46
12Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:02:49
13Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team0:03:24
14Annika Langvad (Den) Team Davinci - Specialized0:03:32
15Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team0:04:07
16Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Giant Pro XC Team0:05:12
17Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC0:05:29
18Vera Andreeva (Rus) Team Protek
19Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC0:05:35
20Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:06:01
21Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:06:52
22Hanna Klein (Ger)0:07:01
23Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:07:12
24Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:07:27
25Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing0:07:33
26Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera0:07:54
27Mary Mcconneloug (USA)0:08:26
28Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol0:09:03
29Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:09:13
30Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team0:09:30
31Daniela Campuzano (Mex)0:10:06
32Sabrina Enaux (Fra)0:10:22
33Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)0:10:49
34Lene Byberg (Nor)0:10:54
35Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:10:59
36Fanny Bourdon (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise0:11:16
37Nikki Harris (GBr)0:11:43
38Nina Wrobel (Ger)0:12:05
39Sarah Koba (Swi) JB Felt Team0:13:02
40Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team0:13:24
41Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team0:13:45
42Lee Craigie (GBr)0:14:16
43Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls0:14:41
-1lapAmanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
-1lapAnna Oberparleiter (Ita)
-1lapAnna Villar Argente (Spa)
-1lapNadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
-1lapJacquelina Alvarez (Arg)
-1lapKate Fluker (NZl)
-1lapLaura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
-1lapJitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
-1lapLucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
-1lapJudy Freeman (USA)
-1lapHielke Elferink (Ned)
-1lapElisabeth Brandau (Ger)
-2lapsJudith Pollinger (Ita)
-2lapsSamara Sheppard (NZl) Toka Print MTB Team
-2lapsErin Huck (USA)
-2lapsFranziska Brun (Swi)
-2lapsLaura Turpijn (Ned) SBJ Bike Team
-2lapsKatherine O'neill (NZl)
-2lapsHelle Qvortrup Bachmann (Den)
-2lapsLucie Vesela (Cze)
-2lapsManon Van Hees (Ned)
-2lapsLucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
-3lapsMaaris Meier (Est)
-3lapsNicoletta De Jager (Ned)
-4lapsVirginie Pointet (Swi) JB Felt Team
-4lapsAsuman Bura Balci (Tur)
DNFSerena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
DNFMaxine Filby (GBr)
DNSSabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
DNSChloe Woodruff (USA)
DNSDaniela Storch (Ger)
DNSJane Nussli (GBr) Fischer-BMC

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giant Pro XC Team73pts
2Ghost Factory Racing Team62
3Luna Pro Team47
4Team Colnago Sudtirol43
5Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team33
6Trek Factory Racing32
7Unior Tools Team30
8Specialized Racing XC26
9Topeak Ergon Racing Team24
10Wheeler - IXS Team18
11Team Davinci - Specialized17
12Calcit Bike Team16
13Team Protek13
14Multivan Merida Biking Team10
15Fischer-BMC8
16Bi&Esse Carrera5
174F Racing Team1

Elite women cross country World Cup standings after round 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol250pts
2Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Giant Pro XC Team200
3Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team160
4Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team150
5Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team140
6Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing130
7Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team120
8Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team110
9Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team100
10Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team95
11Marianne Vos (Ned)90
12Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team85
13Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team80
14Annika Langvad (Den) Team Davinci - Specialized78
15Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team76
16Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Giant Pro XC Team74
17Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC72
18Vera Andreeva (Rus) Team Protek70
19Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC68
20Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team66
21Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team64
22Hanna Klein (Ger)62
23Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC60
24Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team58
25Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing56
26Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera54
27Mary Mcconneloug (USA)52
28Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol50
29Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team48
30Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team46
31Daniela Campuzano (Mex)44
32Sabrina Enaux (Fra)42
33Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)40
34Lene Byberg (Nor)38
35Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing36
36Fanny Bourdon (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise34
37Nikki Harris (GBr)32
38Nina Wrobel (Ger)30
39Sarah Koba (Swi) JB Felt Team29
40Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team28
41Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team27
42Lee Craigie (GBr)26
43Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls25
44Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing24
45Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)23
46Anna Villar Argente (Spa)22
47Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team21
48Jacquelina Alvarez (Arg)20
49Kate Fluker (NZl)19
50Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC18
51Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)17
52Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC16
53Judy Freeman (USA)15
54Hielke Elferink (Ned)14
55Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)13
56Judith Pollinger (Ita)12
57Samara Sheppard (NZl) Toka Print MTB Team11
58Erin Huck (USA)10
59Franziska Brun (Swi)9
60Laura Turpijn (Ned) SBJ Bike Team8

Team World Cup standings after round 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giant Pro XC Team73pts
2Ghost Factory Racing Team62
3Luna Pro Team47
4Team Colnago Sudtirol43
5Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team33
6Trek Factory Racing32
7Unior Tools Team30
8Specialized Racing XC26
9Topeak Ergon Racing Team24
10Wheeler - IXS Team18
11Team Davinci - Specialized17
12Calcit Bike Team16
13Team Protek13
14Multivan Merida Biking Team10
15Fischer-BMC8
16Bi&Esse Carrera5
174F Racing Team1

 

