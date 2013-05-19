Lechner wins elite women's cross country in Albstadt
Wloszczowska and Leumann finish a close second and and third
Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) took her first World Cup win since 2010 at the opening round of the 2013 cross country World Cup in Albstadt, Germany. On the final lap, Lechner proved the strongest of the five-woman lead group that dominated the race. She finished just eight seconds ahead of Maja Wloszczowska (Giant Pro XC) and 16 seconds up on Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing Team).
"I can't believe it. I had a really good start and good legs from the beginning. It was a fast pace. It's a victory and I wanted that victory," said Lechner to Redbull.tv interviewers after winning. "I'm so happy to be back up here after the last season. I can't describe it in words."
U23 world champion Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro XC Team), who was riding up a category with the elites, and Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Team) set a blistering pace at the start. Neff couldn't quite maintain the pace after the first few laps of the six-lap race and dropped back slightly, but Engen stayed with the front contenders for the duration.
At the front, Engen, who won the eliminator World Cup on Friday, was joined by Leumann, Lechner, Wloszczowska and Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools).
The five women kept the pace high throughout and prevented any other big name favorites from catching up to them. Rain began to fall on the final lap, which made the technical course extremely slippery. Lechner powered away to a slight gap on a climb and held off her chasers to the finish. The last lap effort strung out the top five women a bit, but all finished within a minute of each other.
"The last lap was slippery," said Lechner, who last won a World Cup in Houffalize in 2010. "It was like ice. I had to be so careful. I had a little gap on the last uphill and I tried to go for it. I tried to ride without risk on the last descent."
Notably absent from the race were Olympic and world champion Julie Bresset - out with a broken collarbone - and local favorite Sabine Spitz, who injured herself in a crash during training this week.
In her first Mountain Bike World Cup appearance, Marianne Vos (Rabobank/Giant) steadily rode herself up through the field after a less than optimal starting position into an impressive 11th placed finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|1:33:52
|2
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:00:59
|6
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:39
|7
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:01:50
|8
|Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:02:18
|9
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:02:39
|10
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:02:40
|11
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|0:02:46
|12
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:02:49
|13
|Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team
|0:03:24
|14
|Annika Langvad (Den) Team Davinci - Specialized
|0:03:32
|15
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team
|0:04:07
|16
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:05:12
|17
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|0:05:29
|18
|Vera Andreeva (Rus) Team Protek
|19
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|0:05:35
|20
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:06:01
|21
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:06:52
|22
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|0:07:01
|23
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|0:07:12
|24
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:07:27
|25
|Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:33
|26
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera
|0:07:54
|27
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|0:08:26
|28
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|0:09:03
|29
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:09:13
|30
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team
|0:09:30
|31
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|0:10:06
|32
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|0:10:22
|33
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
|0:10:49
|34
|Lene Byberg (Nor)
|0:10:54
|35
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|0:10:59
|36
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise
|0:11:16
|37
|Nikki Harris (GBr)
|0:11:43
|38
|Nina Wrobel (Ger)
|0:12:05
|39
|Sarah Koba (Swi) JB Felt Team
|0:13:02
|40
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|0:13:24
|41
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
|0:13:45
|42
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|0:14:16
|43
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:14:41
|-1lap
|Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|-1lap
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|-1lap
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|-1lap
|Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|-1lap
|Jacquelina Alvarez (Arg)
|-1lap
|Kate Fluker (NZl)
|-1lap
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|-1lap
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|-1lap
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|-1lap
|Judy Freeman (USA)
|-1lap
|Hielke Elferink (Ned)
|-1lap
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|-2laps
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|-2laps
|Samara Sheppard (NZl) Toka Print MTB Team
|-2laps
|Erin Huck (USA)
|-2laps
|Franziska Brun (Swi)
|-2laps
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) SBJ Bike Team
|-2laps
|Katherine O'neill (NZl)
|-2laps
|Helle Qvortrup Bachmann (Den)
|-2laps
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|-2laps
|Manon Van Hees (Ned)
|-2laps
|Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|-3laps
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|-3laps
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)
|-4laps
|Virginie Pointet (Swi) JB Felt Team
|-4laps
|Asuman Bura Balci (Tur)
|DNF
|Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop
|DNF
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|DNS
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|DNS
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|DNS
|Daniela Storch (Ger)
|DNS
|Jane Nussli (GBr) Fischer-BMC
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giant Pro XC Team
|73
|pts
|2
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|62
|3
|Luna Pro Team
|47
|4
|Team Colnago Sudtirol
|43
|5
|Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|33
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|32
|7
|Unior Tools Team
|30
|8
|Specialized Racing XC
|26
|9
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|24
|10
|Wheeler - IXS Team
|18
|11
|Team Davinci - Specialized
|17
|12
|Calcit Bike Team
|16
|13
|Team Protek
|13
|14
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|10
|15
|Fischer-BMC
|8
|16
|Bi&Esse Carrera
|5
|17
|4F Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|250
|pts
|2
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Giant Pro XC Team
|200
|3
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|160
|4
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|150
|5
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|140
|6
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
|130
|7
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|120
|8
|Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|110
|9
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|100
|10
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|95
|11
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|90
|12
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|85
|13
|Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team
|80
|14
|Annika Langvad (Den) Team Davinci - Specialized
|78
|15
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team
|76
|16
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Giant Pro XC Team
|74
|17
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|72
|18
|Vera Andreeva (Rus) Team Protek
|70
|19
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|68
|20
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|66
|21
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|64
|22
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|62
|23
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|60
|24
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|58
|25
|Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing
|56
|26
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera
|54
|27
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|52
|28
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|50
|29
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|48
|30
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team
|46
|31
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|44
|32
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|42
|33
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
|40
|34
|Lene Byberg (Nor)
|38
|35
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|36
|36
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise
|34
|37
|Nikki Harris (GBr)
|32
|38
|Nina Wrobel (Ger)
|30
|39
|Sarah Koba (Swi) JB Felt Team
|29
|40
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|28
|41
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
|27
|42
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|26
|43
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls
|25
|44
|Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|24
|45
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|23
|46
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|22
|47
|Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|21
|48
|Jacquelina Alvarez (Arg)
|20
|49
|Kate Fluker (NZl)
|19
|50
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|18
|51
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|17
|52
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC
|16
|53
|Judy Freeman (USA)
|15
|54
|Hielke Elferink (Ned)
|14
|55
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|13
|56
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|12
|57
|Samara Sheppard (NZl) Toka Print MTB Team
|11
|58
|Erin Huck (USA)
|10
|59
|Franziska Brun (Swi)
|9
|60
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) SBJ Bike Team
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giant Pro XC Team
|73
|pts
|2
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|62
|3
|Luna Pro Team
|47
|4
|Team Colnago Sudtirol
|43
|5
|Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|33
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|32
|7
|Unior Tools Team
|30
|8
|Specialized Racing XC
|26
|9
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|24
|10
|Wheeler - IXS Team
|18
|11
|Team Davinci - Specialized
|17
|12
|Calcit Bike Team
|16
|13
|Team Protek
|13
|14
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|10
|15
|Fischer-BMC
|8
|16
|Bi&Esse Carrera
|5
|17
|4F Racing Team
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy