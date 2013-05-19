Image 1 of 61 Eva Lechner (Team Colnago Sudtirol) wins the cross country World Cup in Albstadt (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 61 World Cup leader Eva Lechner (Team Colnago Sudtirol) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 61 The start of the elite women's race (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 61 The elite women take off in Albstadt (Image credit: Thomas Weschta) Image 5 of 61 Eva Lechner (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 61 Adelheid Morath (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 7 of 61 Eva Lechner (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 61 Eva Lechner (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 9 of 61 Adelheid Morath (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 10 of 61 Eva Lechner (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 11 of 61 Eva Lechner wins in Albstadt (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 12 of 61 Adelheid Morath finishes up (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 13 of 61 Eva Lechner on the podium (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 14 of 61 Elite women's podium in Albstadt: Tanja Zakelji, Maja Wloszczowska, Eva Lechner, Katrin Leumann, Alexandra Engen (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 15 of 61 The start of the elite women's race at Albstadt (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 16 of 61 (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 61 Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing Team) and Eva Lechner (Team Colnago Sudtirol) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 61 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Giant Pro Xc Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 61 Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 61 Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 61 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 61 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) was top North American (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 61 It was a beautiful course (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 24 of 61 Maja Wloszczowska (Giant Pro Xc Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 25 of 61 Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 26 of 61 Eva Lechner (Team Colnago Sudtirol) took her first World Cup win since 2010 (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 27 of 61 Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro Xc Team) took the early lead (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 28 of 61 Annie Last (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 29 of 61 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 30 of 61 World Cup leader Eva Lechner (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 31 of 61 The Giant Pro XC team topped the women's XC team standings. Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) took her first World Cup win since 2010 at the opening round of the 2013 cross country World Cup in Albstadt, Germany. On the final lap, Lechner proved the strongest of the five-woman lead group that dominated the race. She finished just eight seconds ahead of Maja Wloszczowska (Giant Pro XC) and 16 seconds up on Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing Team).

"I can't believe it. I had a really good start and good legs from the beginning. It was a fast pace. It's a victory and I wanted that victory," said Lechner to Redbull.tv interviewers after winning. "I'm so happy to be back up here after the last season. I can't describe it in words."

U23 world champion Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro XC Team), who was riding up a category with the elites, and Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Team) set a blistering pace at the start. Neff couldn't quite maintain the pace after the first few laps of the six-lap race and dropped back slightly, but Engen stayed with the front contenders for the duration.

At the front, Engen, who won the eliminator World Cup on Friday, was joined by Leumann, Lechner, Wloszczowska and Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools).

The five women kept the pace high throughout and prevented any other big name favorites from catching up to them. Rain began to fall on the final lap, which made the technical course extremely slippery. Lechner powered away to a slight gap on a climb and held off her chasers to the finish. The last lap effort strung out the top five women a bit, but all finished within a minute of each other.

"The last lap was slippery," said Lechner, who last won a World Cup in Houffalize in 2010. "It was like ice. I had to be so careful. I had a little gap on the last uphill and I tried to go for it. I tried to ride without risk on the last descent."

Notably absent from the race were Olympic and world champion Julie Bresset - out with a broken collarbone - and local favorite Sabine Spitz, who injured herself in a crash during training this week.

In her first Mountain Bike World Cup appearance, Marianne Vos (Rabobank/Giant) steadily rode herself up through the field after a less than optimal starting position into an impressive 11th placed finish.

Full Results

Elite women cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 1:33:52 2 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Giant Pro XC Team 0:00:08 3 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:00:16 4 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:00:25 5 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:00:59 6 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:39 7 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:01:50 8 Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 0:02:18 9 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:02:39 10 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:02:40 11 Marianne Vos (Ned) 0:02:46 12 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:02:49 13 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team 0:03:24 14 Annika Langvad (Den) Team Davinci - Specialized 0:03:32 15 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team 0:04:07 16 Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Giant Pro XC Team 0:05:12 17 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC 0:05:29 18 Vera Andreeva (Rus) Team Protek 19 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 0:05:35 20 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:06:01 21 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:06:52 22 Hanna Klein (Ger) 0:07:01 23 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:07:12 24 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:07:27 25 Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:33 26 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera 0:07:54 27 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 0:08:26 28 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol 0:09:03 29 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:09:13 30 Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team 0:09:30 31 Daniela Campuzano (Mex) 0:10:06 32 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) 0:10:22 33 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) 0:10:49 34 Lene Byberg (Nor) 0:10:54 35 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:10:59 36 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise 0:11:16 37 Nikki Harris (GBr) 0:11:43 38 Nina Wrobel (Ger) 0:12:05 39 Sarah Koba (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:13:02 40 Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 0:13:24 41 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team 0:13:45 42 Lee Craigie (GBr) 0:14:16 43 Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls 0:14:41 -1lap Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing -1lap Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) -1lap Anna Villar Argente (Spa) -1lap Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team -1lap Jacquelina Alvarez (Arg) -1lap Kate Fluker (NZl) -1lap Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC -1lap Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) -1lap Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC -1lap Judy Freeman (USA) -1lap Hielke Elferink (Ned) -1lap Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) -2laps Judith Pollinger (Ita) -2laps Samara Sheppard (NZl) Toka Print MTB Team -2laps Erin Huck (USA) -2laps Franziska Brun (Swi) -2laps Laura Turpijn (Ned) SBJ Bike Team -2laps Katherine O'neill (NZl) -2laps Helle Qvortrup Bachmann (Den) -2laps Lucie Vesela (Cze) -2laps Manon Van Hees (Ned) -2laps Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa) -3laps Maaris Meier (Est) -3laps Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) -4laps Virginie Pointet (Swi) JB Felt Team -4laps Asuman Bura Balci (Tur) DNF Serena Calvetti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop DNF Maxine Filby (GBr) DNS Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team DNS Chloe Woodruff (USA) DNS Daniela Storch (Ger) DNS Jane Nussli (GBr) Fischer-BMC

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giant Pro XC Team 73 pts 2 Ghost Factory Racing Team 62 3 Luna Pro Team 47 4 Team Colnago Sudtirol 43 5 Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 33 6 Trek Factory Racing 32 7 Unior Tools Team 30 8 Specialized Racing XC 26 9 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 24 10 Wheeler - IXS Team 18 11 Team Davinci - Specialized 17 12 Calcit Bike Team 16 13 Team Protek 13 14 Multivan Merida Biking Team 10 15 Fischer-BMC 8 16 Bi&Esse Carrera 5 17 4F Racing Team 1

Elite women cross country World Cup standings after round 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 250 pts 2 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Giant Pro XC Team 200 3 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 160 4 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 150 5 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 140 6 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 130 7 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 120 8 Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 110 9 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 100 10 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 95 11 Marianne Vos (Ned) 90 12 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 85 13 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team 80 14 Annika Langvad (Den) Team Davinci - Specialized 78 15 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Calcit Bike Team 76 16 Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Giant Pro XC Team 74 17 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC 72 18 Vera Andreeva (Rus) Team Protek 70 19 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 68 20 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 66 21 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 64 22 Hanna Klein (Ger) 62 23 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC 60 24 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 58 25 Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing 56 26 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera 54 27 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 52 28 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol 50 29 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 48 30 Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team 46 31 Daniela Campuzano (Mex) 44 32 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) 42 33 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) 40 34 Lene Byberg (Nor) 38 35 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 36 36 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise 34 37 Nikki Harris (GBr) 32 38 Nina Wrobel (Ger) 30 39 Sarah Koba (Swi) JB Felt Team 29 40 Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 28 41 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team 27 42 Lee Craigie (GBr) 26 43 Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls 25 44 Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 24 45 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) 23 46 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 22 47 Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 21 48 Jacquelina Alvarez (Arg) 20 49 Kate Fluker (NZl) 19 50 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 18 51 Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) 17 52 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 16 53 Judy Freeman (USA) 15 54 Hielke Elferink (Ned) 14 55 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 13 56 Judith Pollinger (Ita) 12 57 Samara Sheppard (NZl) Toka Print MTB Team 11 58 Erin Huck (USA) 10 59 Franziska Brun (Swi) 9 60 Laura Turpijn (Ned) SBJ Bike Team 8