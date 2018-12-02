Trending

Berlin World Cup: Laura Kenny and Nelson win Madison

Welsford wins men's Omnium, Glaetzer beats Buchli in sprint

Laura Kenny (Great Britain)

Laura Kenny (Great Britain)
The final day of the UCI Track World Cup in Berlin saw five more golds handed out, with Australia ending up top of the medals table. Sam Welsford and Matthew Glaetzer doubled their gold tally to make it four, while Laura Kenny and Emily Nelson added another gold to Great Britain’s haul for three in total.

Elsewhere, Beat Cycling Club’s Laurine van Riessen took gold in the women’s Keirin and Ukraine’s Olena Starikova added to her Sprint bronze with a gold in the 500m TT.

Britain triumph in the women’s Madison

Laura Kenny and Emily Nelson (Great Britain) took their first-ever UCI Track World Cup golds in the Madison with a superb ride to 37 points. Denmark’s Julie Leth and Trine Schmidt grabbed silver with 28 points, while Belgium edged out Russia for third – Jolien D’hoore and Lotte Kopecky were the bronze medallists.

Glaetzer turns the tables on Buchli in the Sprint

For the second consecutive day, there was disappointment for Great Britain’s Jason Kenny, who was knocked out in the second round of the men’s Sprint. Less so for Glaetzer, though, who swept through five rounds into the finals, where he faced Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club).

Glaetzer was second behind Buchli in the Keirin, but triumphed here, beating the Dutchman in two straight contests. In the bronze medal matchup, Rayan Helal (France) got the better of Mateusz Rudyk with relative ease.

Another gold for Australia in the Omnium

Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain) got off to a strong start in the afternoon session, finishing first and second in the Tempo and Scratch Race. A fourth place in the evening’s Elimination Race saw him take a two-point lead over Sam Welsford (Australia) into the final event – the Points Race.

Welsford, who won the Elimination Race, managed to overcome the small gap though, leading across the line to grab 18 total points to Torres Barcelo’s six. Welford took gold with 128 points, while Torres Barcelo finished second with 118, and Jan Willem van Schip (Netherlands) took bronze with 113 points.

Silvers for Germany in the Sprint and 500m TT

Stephanie Morton (Australia), a gold medallist in the Sprint yesterday, looked to be among the favourites for the Keirin too, topping her heats in rounds one and two. She wouldn’t take another in the final though, finishing bottom of the six riders in the final.

In the end, it was Laurine van Riessen (Beat Cycling Club) who took the Keirin gold, with a time of 11.515. Emma Hinze (Germany) and Yuka Kobayashi (Japan) grabbed the silver and bronze medals.

Daria Shmeleva (Russia) was the class of the field in the women’s 500m TT qualifying session, finishing over three-tenths of a second ahead of Miriam Welte (Germany) and Olena Starikova (Ukraine) to book her place in the final. Once there, the tables were turned, as Starikova took the win ahead of Welte and Shmeleva. It was a closer affair this time around though, with the Ukrainian beating Welte by 0.190 seconds.

Full Results

Men's Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland0:00:09.584
2Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands0:00:00.006
3Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia0:00:00.075
4Quentin Caleyron (Fra) France0:00:00.120
5Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club0:00:00.173
6Nicholas Paul (Tto) Trinidad and Tobago0:00:00.181
7Rayan Helal (Fra) France0:00:00.184
8Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:00.190
9Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany0:00:00.193
10Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain0:00:00.208
11Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:00.209
12Philip Hindes (GBr) Great Britain0:00:00.211
13Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:00.215
14Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:00.221
15Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired0:00:00.232
16Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada0:00:00.243
17Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain0:00:00.288
18Njisane Phillip (Tto) Trinidad and Tobago0:00:00.290
19Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands0:00:00.300
20Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:00.302
21Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:00.308
22Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia0:00:00.316
23Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany0:00:00.320
24Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan0:00:00.342
25Jair Tjon En Fa (Sur) Suriname0:00:00.354
26Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea0:00:00.358
27Rafal Sarnecki (Pol) Poland0:00:00.359
28Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:00.366
29Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan0:00:00.370
30Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary0:00:00.384
31Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association0:00:00.428
32Mohd Azizulhasini Awang (Mas) Malaysia0:00:00.433
33Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela0:00:00.454
34Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:00.467
35Joel Archambault (Can) P2M0:00:00.586
36Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia0:00:00.594
37Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:00.611
38Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain0:00:00.617
39Andrey Chugay (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:00.621
40Kacio Freitas (Bra) Brazil0:00:00.659

Men's Sprint - 1/16 Finals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club0:00:10.468
2Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Paul (Tto) Trinidad and Tobago0:00:10.256
2Rafal Sarnecki (Pol) Poland

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rayan Helal (Fra) France0:00:10.282
2Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:10.299
2Jair Tjon En Fa (Sur) Suriname

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany0:00:10.380
2Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain0:00:10.341
2Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany

Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:10.539
2Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia

Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Hindes (GBr) Great Britain0:00:10.332
2Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine

Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:10.382
2Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic

Heat 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:10.148
2Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands

Heat 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired0:00:10.258
2Njisane Phillip (Tto) Trinidad and Tobago

Heat 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain0:00:10.429
RelHugo Barrette (Can) Canada

Men's Sprint - 1/8 Finals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland0:00:10.305
2Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired0:00:10.114
2Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia0:00:10.293
2Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:10.248
2Quentin Caleyron (Fra) France

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club0:00:10.122
2Philip Hindes (GBr) Great Britain

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:10.410
2Nicholas Paul (Tto) Trinidad and Tobago

Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rayan Helal (Fra) France0:00:10.279
2Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany0:00:10.208
2Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China

Men's Sprint - Quarterfinal - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland0:00:10.049
2Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rayan Helal (Fra) France0:00:10.250
2Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia0:00:10.220
2Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club0:00:10.271
2Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic

Men's Sprint - Semi Final - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club0:00:10.296
2Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia0:00:10.220
2Rayan Helal (Fra) France

Men's Sprint - Gold Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia0:00:10.223
2Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

Bronze Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Rayan Helal (Fra) France0:00:10.419
4Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

Women's Keirin - Round 1 - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:11.353
2Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
3Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
4Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic
5Maila Andreotti (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli
6Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egy) Egypt

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) DreamSeeker0:00:11.287
2Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
3Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
4Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
5Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
6Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia0:00:11.210
2Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
3Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
4Hoi Yan Jesica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
5Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
6Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation
7Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany0:00:11.736
2Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
3Deborah Deborah (Ind) India
4Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
5Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
6Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
7Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

Women's Keirin - Repechage - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:11.682
2Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
3Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
DNFLauriane Genest (Can) Canada

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:11.671
2Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
3Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
4Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egy) Egypt
DNFHoi Yan Jesica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia0:00:11.609
2Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
3Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
4Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
5Maila Andreotti (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:11.999
2Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic
3Deborah Deborah (Ind) India
4Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

Women's Keirin - Round 2 - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany0:00:11.429
2Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
3Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
4Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation
5Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
6Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia0:00:11.147
2Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
3Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) DreamSeeker
4Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
5Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
6Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia

Women's Keirin - 1-6 Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club0:00:11.515
2Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
3Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) DreamSeeker
4Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
5Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
6Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia

Final 7-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan0:00:11.466
8Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
9Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
10Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation
11Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
12Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia

Men's Omnium - Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands
2Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain
3Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
4Julius Johansen (Den) Denmark
5Sam Welsford (Aus) Australia
6Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
7Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
9Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
10Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
11Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
12Derek Gee (Can) Canada
13Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg
14Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
15Robbe Ghys (Bel) Belgium
16Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela
17Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland
18Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
19Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
20Jb Murphy (Irl) Ireland
21Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
22Denis Rugovac (Cze) Czech Republic
23Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
24Vladyslav Shcherban (Ukr) Ukraine

Men's Omnium - Tempo Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain8pts
2Sam Welsford (Aus) Australia8
3Jb Murphy (Irl) Ireland4
4Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg4
5Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico3
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy2
7Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan2
8Robbe Ghys (Bel) Belgium1
9Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain1
10Derek Gee (Can) Canada1
11Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands1
12Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan1
13Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
14Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
15Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela
16Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
17Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
18Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
19Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
20Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
21Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland
22Julius Johansen (Den) Denmark
23Vladyslav Shcherban (Ukr) Ukraine-20
24Denis Rugovac (Cze) Czech Republic-40

Men's Omnium - Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sam Welsford (Aus) Australia
2Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands
3Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
4Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
6Julius Johansen (Den) Denmark
7Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
8Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
9Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
10Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
11Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg
12Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
13Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
14Derek Gee (Can) Canada
15Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
16Denis Rugovac (Cze) Czech Republic
17Vladyslav Shcherban (Ukr) Ukraine
18Robbe Ghys (Bel) Belgium
19Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland
20Jb Murphy (Irl) Ireland
21Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
22Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela
23Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
24Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Men's Omnium - Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece35pts
2Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain27
3Derek Gee (Can) Canada27
4Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg23
5Julius Johansen (Den) Denmark22
6Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus20
7Sam Welsford (Aus) Australia18
8Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands15
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy10
10Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan9
11Robbe Ghys (Bel) Belgium8
12Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain6
13Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico6
14Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan5
15Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary5
16Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal3
17Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela1
18Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China1
19Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
20Jb Murphy (Irl) Ireland
21Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
22Vladyslav Shcherban (Ukr) Ukraine-40
23Denis Rugovac (Cze) Czech Republic-40
DNFSzymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland

Men's Omnium - Overall standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Welsford (Aus) Australia128pts
2Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain118
3Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands113
4Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece99
5Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan99
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy98
7Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg93
8Julius Johansen (Den) Denmark87
9Derek Gee (Can) Canada81
10Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus80
11Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain76
12Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland74
13Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan71
14Robbe Ghys (Bel) Belgium52
15Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico51
16Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal43
17Jb Murphy (Irl) Ireland40
18Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela24
19Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation24
20Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary16
21Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China11
22Denis Rugovac (Cze) Czech Republic-28
23Vladyslav Shcherban (Ukr) Ukraine-30
DNFSzymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland

Women's 500m Time Trial - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:33.243
2Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany0:00:00.327
3Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:00.359
4Elis Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands0:00:00.835
5Urszula Los (Pol) Poland0:00:00.892
6Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain0:00:01.006
7Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain0:00:01.113
8Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy0:00:01.191
9Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico0:00:01.217
10Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:01.330
11Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:01.472

Women's 500m Time Trial - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:33.210
2Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany0:00:00.190
3Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:00.225
4Elis Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands0:00:00.618
5Urszula Los (Pol) Poland0:00:00.934
6Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain0:00:01.107
7Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain0:00:01.169
8Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy0:00:01.180
9Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico
10Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China
11Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation

Women's Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain37pts
2Denmark28
3Belgium14
4Russian Federation14
5United States8
6Australia7
7Canada5
8Poland3
9Ukraine
10Germany
11Switzerland
12Netherlands
13Ireland
14Japan
15Czech Republic-20
16Hong Kong, China-20
DNFItaly

 

