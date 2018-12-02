Berlin World Cup: Laura Kenny and Nelson win Madison
Welsford wins men's Omnium, Glaetzer beats Buchli in sprint
Day 3: -
The final day of the UCI Track World Cup in Berlin saw five more golds handed out, with Australia ending up top of the medals table. Sam Welsford and Matthew Glaetzer doubled their gold tally to make it four, while Laura Kenny and Emily Nelson added another gold to Great Britain’s haul for three in total.
Elsewhere, Beat Cycling Club’s Laurine van Riessen took gold in the women’s Keirin and Ukraine’s Olena Starikova added to her Sprint bronze with a gold in the 500m TT.
Britain triumph in the women’s Madison
Laura Kenny and Emily Nelson (Great Britain) took their first-ever UCI Track World Cup golds in the Madison with a superb ride to 37 points. Denmark’s Julie Leth and Trine Schmidt grabbed silver with 28 points, while Belgium edged out Russia for third – Jolien D’hoore and Lotte Kopecky were the bronze medallists.
Glaetzer turns the tables on Buchli in the Sprint
For the second consecutive day, there was disappointment for Great Britain’s Jason Kenny, who was knocked out in the second round of the men’s Sprint. Less so for Glaetzer, though, who swept through five rounds into the finals, where he faced Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club).
Glaetzer was second behind Buchli in the Keirin, but triumphed here, beating the Dutchman in two straight contests. In the bronze medal matchup, Rayan Helal (France) got the better of Mateusz Rudyk with relative ease.
Another gold for Australia in the Omnium
Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain) got off to a strong start in the afternoon session, finishing first and second in the Tempo and Scratch Race. A fourth place in the evening’s Elimination Race saw him take a two-point lead over Sam Welsford (Australia) into the final event – the Points Race.
Welsford, who won the Elimination Race, managed to overcome the small gap though, leading across the line to grab 18 total points to Torres Barcelo’s six. Welford took gold with 128 points, while Torres Barcelo finished second with 118, and Jan Willem van Schip (Netherlands) took bronze with 113 points.
Silvers for Germany in the Sprint and 500m TT
Stephanie Morton (Australia), a gold medallist in the Sprint yesterday, looked to be among the favourites for the Keirin too, topping her heats in rounds one and two. She wouldn’t take another in the final though, finishing bottom of the six riders in the final.
In the end, it was Laurine van Riessen (Beat Cycling Club) who took the Keirin gold, with a time of 11.515. Emma Hinze (Germany) and Yuka Kobayashi (Japan) grabbed the silver and bronze medals.
Daria Shmeleva (Russia) was the class of the field in the women’s 500m TT qualifying session, finishing over three-tenths of a second ahead of Miriam Welte (Germany) and Olena Starikova (Ukraine) to book her place in the final. Once there, the tables were turned, as Starikova took the win ahead of Welte and Shmeleva. It was a closer affair this time around though, with the Ukrainian beating Welte by 0.190 seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|0:00:09.584
|2
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:00.006
|3
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|0:00:00.075
|4
|Quentin Caleyron (Fra) France
|0:00:00.120
|5
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:00.173
|6
|Nicholas Paul (Tto) Trinidad and Tobago
|0:00:00.181
|7
|Rayan Helal (Fra) France
|0:00:00.184
|8
|Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:00.190
|9
|Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany
|0:00:00.193
|10
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:00.208
|11
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:00.209
|12
|Philip Hindes (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:00.211
|13
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:00.215
|14
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:00.221
|15
|Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired
|0:00:00.232
|16
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|0:00:00.243
|17
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|0:00:00.288
|18
|Njisane Phillip (Tto) Trinidad and Tobago
|0:00:00.290
|19
|Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:00.300
|20
|Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:00.302
|21
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:00.308
|22
|Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
|0:00:00.316
|23
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
|0:00:00.320
|24
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:00.342
|25
|Jair Tjon En Fa (Sur) Suriname
|0:00:00.354
|26
|Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea
|0:00:00.358
|27
|Rafal Sarnecki (Pol) Poland
|0:00:00.359
|28
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:00.366
|29
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:00.370
|30
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|0:00:00.384
|31
|Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
|0:00:00.428
|32
|Mohd Azizulhasini Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:00.433
|33
|Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:00.454
|34
|Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:00.467
|35
|Joel Archambault (Can) P2M
|0:00:00.586
|36
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:00.594
|37
|Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:00.611
|38
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|0:00:00.617
|39
|Andrey Chugay (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:00.621
|40
|Kacio Freitas (Bra) Brazil
|0:00:00.659
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:10.468
|2
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Paul (Tto) Trinidad and Tobago
|0:00:10.256
|2
|Rafal Sarnecki (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rayan Helal (Fra) France
|0:00:10.282
|2
|Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:10.299
|2
|Jair Tjon En Fa (Sur) Suriname
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany
|0:00:10.380
|2
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:10.341
|2
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:10.539
|2
|Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philip Hindes (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:10.332
|2
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:10.382
|2
|Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:10.148
|2
|Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired
|0:00:10.258
|2
|Njisane Phillip (Tto) Trinidad and Tobago
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|0:00:10.429
|Rel
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|0:00:10.305
|2
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired
|0:00:10.114
|2
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|0:00:10.293
|2
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:10.248
|2
|Quentin Caleyron (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:10.122
|2
|Philip Hindes (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:10.410
|2
|Nicholas Paul (Tto) Trinidad and Tobago
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rayan Helal (Fra) France
|0:00:10.279
|2
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany
|0:00:10.208
|2
|Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|0:00:10.049
|2
|Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rayan Helal (Fra) France
|0:00:10.250
|2
|Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|0:00:10.220
|2
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:10.271
|2
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:10.296
|2
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|0:00:10.220
|2
|Rayan Helal (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|0:00:10.223
|2
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Rayan Helal (Fra) France
|0:00:10.419
|4
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:11.353
|2
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|3
|Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|4
|Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic
|5
|Maila Andreotti (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli
|6
|Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egy) Egypt
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) DreamSeeker
|0:00:11.287
|2
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|3
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
|5
|Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|6
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|0:00:11.210
|2
|Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
|3
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|4
|Hoi Yan Jesica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|5
|Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
|6
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|7
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|0:00:11.736
|2
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|Deborah Deborah (Ind) India
|4
|Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
|5
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|6
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|7
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:11.682
|2
|Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|3
|Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
|DNF
|Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:11.671
|2
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|4
|Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egy) Egypt
|DNF
|Hoi Yan Jesica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|0:00:11.609
|2
|Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
|3
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|4
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|5
|Maila Andreotti (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:11.999
|2
|Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic
|3
|Deborah Deborah (Ind) India
|4
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|0:00:11.429
|2
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|3
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|4
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|5
|Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
|6
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|0:00:11.147
|2
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) DreamSeeker
|4
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|5
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:11.515
|2
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|3
|Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) DreamSeeker
|4
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|6
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|7
|Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:11.466
|8
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|9
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|10
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|11
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain
|3
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|4
|Julius Johansen (Den) Denmark
|5
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Australia
|6
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|7
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|9
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|10
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|11
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|12
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|13
|Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg
|14
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|15
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Belgium
|16
|Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela
|17
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland
|18
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
|19
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
|20
|Jb Murphy (Irl) Ireland
|21
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
|22
|Denis Rugovac (Cze) Czech Republic
|23
|Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|24
|Vladyslav Shcherban (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain
|8
|pts
|2
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Australia
|8
|3
|Jb Murphy (Irl) Ireland
|4
|4
|Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg
|4
|5
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
|3
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|2
|7
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|2
|8
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Belgium
|1
|9
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|10
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|1
|11
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|12
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|1
|13
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|14
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|15
|Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela
|16
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
|17
|Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|18
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
|19
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|20
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
|21
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland
|22
|Julius Johansen (Den) Denmark
|23
|Vladyslav Shcherban (Ukr) Ukraine
|-20
|24
|Denis Rugovac (Cze) Czech Republic
|-40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Australia
|2
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
|4
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|6
|Julius Johansen (Den) Denmark
|7
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|8
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|9
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|10
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|11
|Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg
|12
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|13
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
|14
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|15
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
|16
|Denis Rugovac (Cze) Czech Republic
|17
|Vladyslav Shcherban (Ukr) Ukraine
|18
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Belgium
|19
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland
|20
|Jb Murphy (Irl) Ireland
|21
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|22
|Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela
|23
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
|24
|Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|35
|pts
|2
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|27
|3
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|27
|4
|Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg
|23
|5
|Julius Johansen (Den) Denmark
|22
|6
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|20
|7
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Australia
|18
|8
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands
|15
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|10
|10
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|9
|11
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Belgium
|8
|12
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain
|6
|13
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
|6
|14
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|5
|15
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
|5
|16
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|3
|17
|Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela
|1
|18
|Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|1
|19
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
|20
|Jb Murphy (Irl) Ireland
|21
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
|22
|Vladyslav Shcherban (Ukr) Ukraine
|-40
|23
|Denis Rugovac (Cze) Czech Republic
|-40
|DNF
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Australia
|128
|pts
|2
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain
|118
|3
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands
|113
|4
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|99
|5
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|99
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|98
|7
|Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg
|93
|8
|Julius Johansen (Den) Denmark
|87
|9
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|81
|10
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|80
|11
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|76
|12
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
|74
|13
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|71
|14
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Belgium
|52
|15
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
|51
|16
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|43
|17
|Jb Murphy (Irl) Ireland
|40
|18
|Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela
|24
|19
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
|24
|20
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
|16
|21
|Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|11
|22
|Denis Rugovac (Cze) Czech Republic
|-28
|23
|Vladyslav Shcherban (Ukr) Ukraine
|-30
|DNF
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:33.243
|2
|Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
|0:00:00.327
|3
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:00.359
|4
|Elis Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:00.835
|5
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|0:00:00.892
|6
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|0:00:01.006
|7
|Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:01.113
|8
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|0:00:01.191
|9
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:01.217
|10
|Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:01.330
|11
|Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:01.472
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:33.210
|2
|Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
|0:00:00.190
|3
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:00.225
|4
|Elis Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:00.618
|5
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|0:00:00.934
|6
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|0:00:01.107
|7
|Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:01.169
|8
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|0:00:01.180
|9
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico
|10
|Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China
|11
|Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|37
|pts
|2
|Denmark
|28
|3
|Belgium
|14
|4
|Russian Federation
|14
|5
|United States
|8
|6
|Australia
|7
|7
|Canada
|5
|8
|Poland
|3
|9
|Ukraine
|10
|Germany
|11
|Switzerland
|12
|Netherlands
|13
|Ireland
|14
|Japan
|15
|Czech Republic
|-20
|16
|Hong Kong, China
|-20
|DNF
|Italy
