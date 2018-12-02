Laura Kenny (Great Britain) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final day of the UCI Track World Cup in Berlin saw five more golds handed out, with Australia ending up top of the medals table. Sam Welsford and Matthew Glaetzer doubled their gold tally to make it four, while Laura Kenny and Emily Nelson added another gold to Great Britain’s haul for three in total.

Elsewhere, Beat Cycling Club’s Laurine van Riessen took gold in the women’s Keirin and Ukraine’s Olena Starikova added to her Sprint bronze with a gold in the 500m TT.

Britain triumph in the women’s Madison

Laura Kenny and Emily Nelson (Great Britain) took their first-ever UCI Track World Cup golds in the Madison with a superb ride to 37 points. Denmark’s Julie Leth and Trine Schmidt grabbed silver with 28 points, while Belgium edged out Russia for third – Jolien D’hoore and Lotte Kopecky were the bronze medallists.

Glaetzer turns the tables on Buchli in the Sprint

For the second consecutive day, there was disappointment for Great Britain’s Jason Kenny, who was knocked out in the second round of the men’s Sprint. Less so for Glaetzer, though, who swept through five rounds into the finals, where he faced Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club).

Glaetzer was second behind Buchli in the Keirin, but triumphed here, beating the Dutchman in two straight contests. In the bronze medal matchup, Rayan Helal (France) got the better of Mateusz Rudyk with relative ease.

Another gold for Australia in the Omnium

Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain) got off to a strong start in the afternoon session, finishing first and second in the Tempo and Scratch Race. A fourth place in the evening’s Elimination Race saw him take a two-point lead over Sam Welsford (Australia) into the final event – the Points Race.

Welsford, who won the Elimination Race, managed to overcome the small gap though, leading across the line to grab 18 total points to Torres Barcelo’s six. Welford took gold with 128 points, while Torres Barcelo finished second with 118, and Jan Willem van Schip (Netherlands) took bronze with 113 points.

Silvers for Germany in the Sprint and 500m TT

Stephanie Morton (Australia), a gold medallist in the Sprint yesterday, looked to be among the favourites for the Keirin too, topping her heats in rounds one and two. She wouldn’t take another in the final though, finishing bottom of the six riders in the final.

In the end, it was Laurine van Riessen (Beat Cycling Club) who took the Keirin gold, with a time of 11.515. Emma Hinze (Germany) and Yuka Kobayashi (Japan) grabbed the silver and bronze medals.

Daria Shmeleva (Russia) was the class of the field in the women’s 500m TT qualifying session, finishing over three-tenths of a second ahead of Miriam Welte (Germany) and Olena Starikova (Ukraine) to book her place in the final. Once there, the tables were turned, as Starikova took the win ahead of Welte and Shmeleva. It was a closer affair this time around though, with the Ukrainian beating Welte by 0.190 seconds.



Full Results

Men's Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:09.584 2 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.006 3 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 0:00:00.075 4 Quentin Caleyron (Fra) France 0:00:00.120 5 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:00:00.173 6 Nicholas Paul (Tto) Trinidad and Tobago 0:00:00.181 7 Rayan Helal (Fra) France 0:00:00.184 8 Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:00.190 9 Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany 0:00:00.193 10 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:00.208 11 Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:00.209 12 Philip Hindes (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:00.211 13 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:00.215 14 Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:00.221 15 Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired 0:00:00.232 16 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada 0:00:00.243 17 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.288 18 Njisane Phillip (Tto) Trinidad and Tobago 0:00:00.290 19 Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.300 20 Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:00.302 21 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:00.308 22 Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia 0:00:00.316 23 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany 0:00:00.320 24 Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan 0:00:00.342 25 Jair Tjon En Fa (Sur) Suriname 0:00:00.354 26 Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea 0:00:00.358 27 Rafal Sarnecki (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.359 28 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:00.366 29 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 0:00:00.370 30 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary 0:00:00.384 31 Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association 0:00:00.428 32 Mohd Azizulhasini Awang (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:00.433 33 Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:00.454 34 Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:00.467 35 Joel Archambault (Can) P2M 0:00:00.586 36 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:00.594 37 Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:00.611 38 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.617 39 Andrey Chugay (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:00.621 40 Kacio Freitas (Bra) Brazil 0:00:00.659

Men's Sprint - 1/16 Finals - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:00:10.468 2 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Paul (Tto) Trinidad and Tobago 0:00:10.256 2 Rafal Sarnecki (Pol) Poland

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rayan Helal (Fra) France 0:00:10.282 2 Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:10.299 2 Jair Tjon En Fa (Sur) Suriname

Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany 0:00:10.380 2 Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan

Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:10.341 2 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany

Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:10.539 2 Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia

Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Hindes (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:10.332 2 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine

Heat 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:10.382 2 Robin Wagner (Cze) Czech Republic

Heat 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:10.148 2 Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands

Heat 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired 0:00:10.258 2 Njisane Phillip (Tto) Trinidad and Tobago

Heat 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 0:00:10.429 Rel Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

Men's Sprint - 1/8 Finals - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:10.305 2 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired 0:00:10.114 2 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.293 2 Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:10.248 2 Quentin Caleyron (Fra) France

Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:00:10.122 2 Philip Hindes (GBr) Great Britain

Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:10.410 2 Nicholas Paul (Tto) Trinidad and Tobago

Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rayan Helal (Fra) France 0:00:10.279 2 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany 0:00:10.208 2 Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China

Men's Sprint - Quarterfinal - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:10.049 2 Maximilian Levy (Ger) Germany

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rayan Helal (Fra) France 0:00:10.250 2 Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.220 2 Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:00:10.271 2 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic

Men's Sprint - Semi Final - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:00:10.296 2 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.220 2 Rayan Helal (Fra) France

Men's Sprint - Gold Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.223 2 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

Bronze Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Rayan Helal (Fra) France 0:00:10.419 4 Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland

Women's Keirin - Round 1 - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:11.353 2 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea 3 Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico 4 Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic 5 Maila Andreotti (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli 6 Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egy) Egypt

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) DreamSeeker 0:00:11.287 2 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 3 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 4 Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland 5 Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 6 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia 0:00:11.210 2 Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan 3 Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia 4 Hoi Yan Jesica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 5 Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland 6 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation 7 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 0:00:11.736 2 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 3 Deborah Deborah (Ind) India 4 Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada 5 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 6 Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy 7 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

Women's Keirin - Repechage - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:11.682 2 Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico 3 Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland DNF Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:11.671 2 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 3 Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 4 Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egy) Egypt DNF Hoi Yan Jesica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia 0:00:11.609 2 Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland 3 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 4 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 5 Maila Andreotti (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:11.999 2 Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic 3 Deborah Deborah (Ind) India 4 Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

Women's Keirin - Round 2 - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 0:00:11.429 2 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 3 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 4 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation 5 Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan 6 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia 0:00:11.147 2 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 3 Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) DreamSeeker 4 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea 5 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia

Women's Keirin - 1-6 Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:00:11.515 2 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 3 Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) DreamSeeker 4 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 5 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 6 Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia

Final 7-12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 7 Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan 0:00:11.466 8 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea 9 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China 10 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russian Federation 11 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia

Men's Omnium - Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands 2 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain 3 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 4 Julius Johansen (Den) Denmark 5 Sam Welsford (Aus) Australia 6 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 7 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 9 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 10 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 11 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 12 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 13 Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg 14 Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal 15 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Belgium 16 Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela 17 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland 18 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation 19 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary 20 Jb Murphy (Irl) Ireland 21 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico 22 Denis Rugovac (Cze) Czech Republic 23 Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 24 Vladyslav Shcherban (Ukr) Ukraine

Men's Omnium - Tempo Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain 8 pts 2 Sam Welsford (Aus) Australia 8 3 Jb Murphy (Irl) Ireland 4 4 Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg 4 5 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico 3 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 2 7 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 2 8 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Belgium 1 9 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 1 10 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 1 11 Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands 1 12 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 1 13 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 14 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 15 Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela 16 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland 17 Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 18 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary 19 Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal 20 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation 21 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland 22 Julius Johansen (Den) Denmark 23 Vladyslav Shcherban (Ukr) Ukraine -20 24 Denis Rugovac (Cze) Czech Republic -40

Men's Omnium - Elimination Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sam Welsford (Aus) Australia 2 Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands 3 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland 4 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 6 Julius Johansen (Den) Denmark 7 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 8 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 9 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 10 Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal 11 Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg 12 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 13 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation 14 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 15 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico 16 Denis Rugovac (Cze) Czech Republic 17 Vladyslav Shcherban (Ukr) Ukraine 18 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Belgium 19 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland 20 Jb Murphy (Irl) Ireland 21 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 22 Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela 23 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary 24 Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Men's Omnium - Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 35 pts 2 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 27 3 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 27 4 Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg 23 5 Julius Johansen (Den) Denmark 22 6 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 20 7 Sam Welsford (Aus) Australia 18 8 Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands 15 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 10 10 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 9 11 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Belgium 8 12 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain 6 13 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico 6 14 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 5 15 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary 5 16 Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal 3 17 Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela 1 18 Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 1 19 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland 20 Jb Murphy (Irl) Ireland 21 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation 22 Vladyslav Shcherban (Ukr) Ukraine -40 23 Denis Rugovac (Cze) Czech Republic -40 DNF Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland

Men's Omnium - Overall standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Welsford (Aus) Australia 128 pts 2 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Spain 118 3 Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Netherlands 113 4 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 99 5 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 99 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 98 7 Moritz Malcharek (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg 93 8 Julius Johansen (Den) Denmark 87 9 Derek Gee (Can) Canada 81 10 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 80 11 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 76 12 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland 74 13 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 71 14 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Belgium 52 15 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico 51 16 Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal 43 17 Jb Murphy (Irl) Ireland 40 18 Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela 24 19 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation 24 20 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary 16 21 Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 11 22 Denis Rugovac (Cze) Czech Republic -28 23 Vladyslav Shcherban (Ukr) Ukraine -30 DNF Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland

Women's 500m Time Trial - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:33.243 2 Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany 0:00:00.327 3 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:00.359 4 Elis Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.835 5 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.892 6 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain 0:00:01.006 7 Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:01.113 8 Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy 0:00:01.191 9 Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico 0:00:01.217 10 Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:01.330 11 Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:01.472

Women's 500m Time Trial - Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:33.210 2 Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany 0:00:00.190 3 Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:00.225 4 Elis Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.618 5 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.934 6 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain 0:00:01.107 7 Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:01.169 8 Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy 0:00:01.180 9 Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico 10 Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China 11 Natalia Antonova (Rus) Russian Federation