Day 2: Katie Archibald eases to Omnium gold
Britain and Australia top the medals table after day two
Day 2: -
Australia and Great Britain top the medals table after day two of the UCI Track World Cup in Berlin. Both countries have two golds and two silvers apiece, with Katie Archibald's (Great Britain) domination of the women's Omnium among the highlights of the day's racing. Meanwhile, Australia's Stephanie Morton took the women's Sprint gold with a race to spare.
Elsewhere, Danes, Lasse Norman Hansen and Casper Von Folsach took gold in the men's Madison, beating out Great Britain's pairing of Mark Stewart and Oliver Wood. The final day of racing will see five more golds up for grabs, with the men's Sprint and Omnium, as well as the women's Keirin, 500m TT and Madison to be decided.
Katie Archibald dominates in the women's Omnium
The day's afternoon session saw the Brit get off to a strong start, soaring to the top of the leader board after winning the opening two events, the scratch race and the tempo race. She took an eight-point lead over Italy's Letizia Paternoster into the evening session, with Jennifer Valente (USA) four points further back.
Archibald won the evening's elimination race too, enjoying a 16-point lead over Paternoster and Valente heading into the points race. Paternoster took the win there, which was enough for 118 points and silver, but not enough to overhaul the British rider, who prevailed with 132 points. Valente took bronze with 116 points.
Gold for Australia's Stephanie Morton in the women's Sprint
Over in the women's Sprint, Stephanie Morton (Australia) was by far the fastest in the afternoon's qualifying session, putting in a time of 10.484 to beat her nearest competitor by two-tenths of a second and make it to the semi-final comfortably
Meanwhile, Russia would have two opportunities to reach the final with Daria Shmeleva up against Morton and Anastasiia Voinova racing Ukraine's Olena Starikova.
It was Morton and Voinova who would prevail in the semis, leaving Starikova to pip Shmelev to the line in a deciding race for the bronze medal. Morton, however, only needed two races to dispatch Voinova, sealing Australia's second gold of the meet.
Beat Cycling Club in the medals with Buchli and Bos
The afternoon saw disappointment for Great Britain as Jason Kenny was knocked out of the Keirin in the opening round. Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) and Aziz Awang (Malaysia) were among the heat winner in round one, and would be among the favourites to medal in the final.
Both made it through round two unscathed, but so did Dutchman Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club), who was the class of the field in the final. He won by a clear bike length, with Glaetzer just edging out Awang for silver.
There was another medal to come for Beat Cycling Club too, as Theo Bos took bronze in the men's 1km TT. His time of 1:00:868 was strong, but two-tenths slower than silver medallist Quentin Lafargue of France. Joachim Eilers (Germany) took gold, with a time of 1:0:645, a miniscule 0.015 ahead of the Frenchman.
British silver behind Denmark in the Madison
The Danish duo of Lasse Norman Hansen and Casper Von Folsach were untouchable in the men's Madison, following up their wins in the first two rounds of the UCI Track World Cup in France and Canada with another here. Their 44-point haul beat Great Britain's Mark Stewart and Oliver Wood's 30 points into second place, while Germany's Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt took bronze with 24 points.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|0:00:10.484
|2
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:00.186
|3
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:00.211
|4
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:00.301
|5
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|0:00:00.336
|6
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:00.359
|7
|Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
|0:00:00.375
|8
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:00.386
|9
|Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:00.403
|10
|Elis Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:00.431
|11
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
|0:00:00.435
|12
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|0:00:00.449
|13
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:00.454
|14
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:00.467
|15
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|0:00:00.469
|16
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|0:00:00.478
|17
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:00.487
|18
|Hoi Yan Jesica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:00.504
|19
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|0:00:00.526
|20
|Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) DreamSeeker
|0:00:00.533
|21
|Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:00.614
|22
|Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
|0:00:00.668
|23
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|0:00:00.695
|24
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:00.697
|25
|Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:00.715
|26
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:00.720
|27
|Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada
|0:00:00.731
|28
|Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:00.852
|29
|Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:00.882
|30
|Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
|0:00:00.900
|31
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|0:00:00.951
|32
|Deborah Deborah (Ind) India
|0:00:01.138
|33
|Yin Yin Li (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:01.273
|34
|Maila Andreotti (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli
|0:00:01.391
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|0:00:11.401
|2
|Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:11.732
|2
|Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:11.247
|Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:11.574
|2
|Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:11.672
|2
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elis Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:11.652
|2
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
|0:00:11.529
|2
|Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|0:00:11.570
|2
|Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:11.615
|2
|Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) DreamSeeker
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:11.606
|2
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|0:00:11.629
|2
|Hoi Yan Jesica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:11.450
|2
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|0:00:11.257
|2
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:11.358
|2
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:11.429
|2
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:11.210
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|0:00:11.393
|2
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:11.328
|2
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elis Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:11.755
|2
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:11.512
|2
|Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|0:00:11.326
|2
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:11.668
|2
|Elis Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:11.338
|2
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:11.531
|2
|Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|0:00:11.327
|2
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:11.306
|2
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|0:00:11.412
|2
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:11.534
|4
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:10.217
|2
|Kwesi Browne (Tto) Trinidad and Tobago
|3
|Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
|4
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
|0:00:10.339
|2
|Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Russian Federation
|3
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|Kacio Freitas (Bra) Brazil
|5
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
|0:00:10.005
|2
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|3
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|4
|Mateusz Lipa (Pol) Poland
|5
|Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|0:00:10.657
|2
|Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|3
|Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|4
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|5
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohd Azizulhasini Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:10.104
|2
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|3
|Joel Archambault (Can) P2M
|4
|Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) Azerbaijan
|5
|Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|0:00:10.067
|2
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|3
|Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired
|4
|Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
|5
|Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired
|0:00:10.237
|2
|Kwesi Browne (Tto) Trinidad and Tobago
|3
|Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
|4
|Kacio Freitas (Bra) Brazil
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:10.460
|2
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|3
|Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea
|4
|Joel Archambault (Can) P2M
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:09.994
|2
|Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|3
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) Azerbaijan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:10.371
|2
|Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
|3
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:10.100
|2
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|3
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|4
|Mateusz Lipa (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:10.250
|2
|Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
|3
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|4
|Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:10.194
|2
|Mohd Azizulhasini Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|3
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|4
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|5
|Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Russian Federation
|DSQ
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|0:00:10.242
|2
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
|4
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
|5
|Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired
|6
|Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:10.483
|2
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|3
|Mohd Azizulhasini Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|4
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|5
|Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
|6
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|7
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
|0:00:10.358
|8
|Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired
|9
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|10
|Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|11
|Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Russian Federation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|3
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy
|4
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
|5
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia
|6
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|7
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|8
|Julie Leth (Den) Denmark
|9
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
|10
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia
|12
|Ana Usabiaga Baleredi (Spa) Spain
|13
|Lizabeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
|14
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|15
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|16
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Russian Federation
|17
|Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan
|18
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|19
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
|20
|Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
|21
|Ina Savenka (Blr) Belarus
|22
|Tatjana Paller (Ger) Germany
|23
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|24
|Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|pts
|2
|Julie Leth (Den) Denmark
|3
|3
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy
|3
|4
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
|2
|5
|Ina Savenka (Blr) Belarus
|2
|6
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|2
|7
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|1
|8
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia
|1
|9
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|1
|10
|Lizabeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
|1
|11
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Russian Federation
|1
|12
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|13
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|14
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
|15
|Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|16
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|17
|Ana Usabiaga Baleredi (Spa) Spain
|18
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|19
|Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
|20
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
|16
|pts
|21
|Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan
|19
|22
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|20
|23
|Tatjana Paller (Ger) Germany
|20
|24
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia
|20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia
|3
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
|4
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|5
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy
|6
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|7
|Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|8
|Julie Leth (Den) Denmark
|9
|Ana Usabiaga Baleredi (Spa) Spain
|10
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|11
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Russian Federation
|12
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|13
|Lizabeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
|14
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia
|15
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
|16
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|17
|Ina Savenka (Blr) Belarus
|18
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|19
|Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
|20
|Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan
|21
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
|22
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|23
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|24
|Tatjana Paller (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
|15
|pts
|2
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy
|14
|3
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
|12
|4
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|6
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Russian Federation
|10
|7
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|6
|8
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia
|5
|9
|Lizabeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
|4
|10
|Julie Leth (Den) Denmark
|4
|11
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|3
|12
|Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan
|2
|13
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|1
|14
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|15
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|16
|Ina Savenka (Blr) Belarus
|17
|Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|18
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|19
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
|20
|Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
|21
|Tatjana Paller (Ger) Germany
|22
|Ana Usabiaga Baleredi (Spa) Spain
|23
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|24
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|132
|pts
|2
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy
|118
|3
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
|116
|4
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia
|101
|5
|Julie Leth (Den) Denmark
|94
|6
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|81
|7
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|76
|8
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|68
|9
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|67
|10
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|61
|11
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Russian Federation
|60
|12
|Lizabeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
|58
|13
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|58
|14
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
|54
|15
|Ana Usabiaga Baleredi (Spa) Spain
|50
|16
|Ina Savenka (Blr) Belarus
|41
|17
|Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|41
|18
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia
|35
|19
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
|18
|20
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|13
|21
|Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan
|13
|22
|Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
|10
|23
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|3
|24
|Tatjana Paller (Ger) Germany
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
|0:01:00.657
|2
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
|0:00:00.088
|3
|Eric Engler (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg
|0:00:00.252
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:00.386
|5
|Rasmus Pedersen (Den) Denmark
|0:00:00.410
|6
|Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:00.682
|7
|Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
|0:00:00.923
|8
|Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:01.063
|9
|Jonathan Wale (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team
|0:00:01.300
|10
|Aidan Caves (Can) Canada
|0:00:01.321
|11
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Australia
|0:00:01.475
|12
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|0:00:01.939
|13
|Nien Hsing Hsieh (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:00:02.152
|14
|Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
|0:00:02.180
|15
|Alexandr Vasyukhno (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:02.294
|16
|Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:02.618
|17
|Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired
|0:00:17.043
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
|0:01:00.645
|2
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
|0:00:00.015
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:00.223
|4
|Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:00.588
|5
|Eric Engler (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg
|0:00:00.688
|6
|Rasmus Pedersen (Den) Denmark
|0:00:00.765
|7
|Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
|0:00:00.981
|8
|Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:01.376
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denmark
|44
|pts
|2
|Great Britain
|30
|3
|Germany
|24
|4
|Italy
|15
|5
|Australia
|12
|6
|Netherlands
|11
|7
|Belgium
|10
|8
|Portugal
|7
|9
|Ireland
|5
|10
|Austria
|3
|11
|Spain
|2
|12
|Switzerland
|13
|Poland
|14
|Hong Kong, China
|15
|Belarus
|-40
|pts
|16
|Russian Federation
|-40
|DNF
|Ukraine
