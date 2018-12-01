Trending

Day 2: Katie Archibald eases to Omnium gold

Britain and Australia top the medals table after day two

Katie Archibald (Scotland) won gold in the IP

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia and Great Britain top the medals table after day two of the UCI Track World Cup in Berlin. Both countries have two golds and two silvers apiece, with Katie Archibald's (Great Britain) domination of the women's Omnium among the highlights of the day's racing. Meanwhile, Australia's Stephanie Morton took the women's Sprint gold with a race to spare.

Elsewhere, Danes, Lasse Norman Hansen and Casper Von Folsach took gold in the men's Madison, beating out Great Britain's pairing of Mark Stewart and Oliver Wood. The final day of racing will see five more golds up for grabs, with the men's Sprint and Omnium, as well as the women's Keirin, 500m TT and Madison to be decided.

Katie Archibald dominates in the women's Omnium

The day's afternoon session saw the Brit get off to a strong start, soaring to the top of the leader board after winning the opening two events, the scratch race and the tempo race. She took an eight-point lead over Italy's Letizia Paternoster into the evening session, with Jennifer Valente (USA) four points further back.

Archibald won the evening's elimination race too, enjoying a 16-point lead over Paternoster and Valente heading into the points race. Paternoster took the win there, which was enough for 118 points and silver, but not enough to overhaul the British rider, who prevailed with 132 points. Valente took bronze with 116 points.

Gold for Australia's Stephanie Morton in the women's Sprint

Over in the women's Sprint, Stephanie Morton (Australia) was by far the fastest in the afternoon's qualifying session, putting in a time of 10.484 to beat her nearest competitor by two-tenths of a second and make it to the semi-final comfortably

Meanwhile, Russia would have two opportunities to reach the final with Daria Shmeleva up against Morton and Anastasiia Voinova racing Ukraine's Olena Starikova.

It was Morton and Voinova who would prevail in the semis, leaving Starikova to pip Shmelev to the line in a deciding race for the bronze medal. Morton, however, only needed two races to dispatch Voinova, sealing Australia's second gold of the meet.

Beat Cycling Club in the medals with Buchli and Bos

The afternoon saw disappointment for Great Britain as Jason Kenny was knocked out of the Keirin in the opening round. Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) and Aziz Awang (Malaysia) were among the heat winner in round one, and would be among the favourites to medal in the final.

Both made it through round two unscathed, but so did Dutchman Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club), who was the class of the field in the final. He won by a clear bike length, with Glaetzer just edging out Awang for silver.

There was another medal to come for Beat Cycling Club too, as Theo Bos took bronze in the men's 1km TT. His time of 1:00:868 was strong, but two-tenths slower than silver medallist Quentin Lafargue of France. Joachim Eilers (Germany) took gold, with a time of 1:0:645, a miniscule 0.015 ahead of the Frenchman.

British silver behind Denmark in the Madison

The Danish duo of Lasse Norman Hansen and Casper Von Folsach were untouchable in the men's Madison, following up their wins in the first two rounds of the UCI Track World Cup in France and Canada with another here. Their 44-point haul beat Great Britain's Mark Stewart and Oliver Wood's 30 points into second place, while Germany's Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt took bronze with 24 points.

Full Results

Women's Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia0:00:10.484
2Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:00.186
3Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club0:00:00.211
4Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:00.301
5Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany0:00:00.336
6Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:00.359
7Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada0:00:00.375
8Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain0:00:00.386
9Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:00.403
10Elis Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands0:00:00.431
11Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany0:00:00.435
12Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia0:00:00.449
13Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:00.454
14Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:00.467
15Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain0:00:00.469
16Urszula Los (Pol) Poland0:00:00.478
17Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands0:00:00.487
18Hoi Yan Jesica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:00.504
19Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea0:00:00.526
20Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) DreamSeeker0:00:00.533
21Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico0:00:00.614
22Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland0:00:00.668
23Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy0:00:00.695
24Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico0:00:00.697
25Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain0:00:00.715
26Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:00.720
27Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada0:00:00.731
28Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan0:00:00.852
29Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:00.882
30Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland0:00:00.900
31Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain0:00:00.951
32Deborah Deborah (Ind) India0:00:01.138
33Yin Yin Li (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:01.273
34Maila Andreotti (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli0:00:01.391

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany0:00:11.401
2Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:11.732
2Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:11.247
Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain0:00:11.574
2Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:11.672
2Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elis Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands0:00:11.652
2Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany0:00:11.529
2Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland

Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia0:00:11.570
2Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico

Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:11.615
2Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) DreamSeeker

Heat 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:11.606
2Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea

Heat 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain0:00:11.629
2Hoi Yan Jesica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Heat 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands0:00:11.450
2Urszula Los (Pol) Poland

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia0:00:11.257
2Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:11.358
2Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club0:00:11.429
2Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:11.210
2Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany0:00:11.393
2Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:11.328
2Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany

Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elis Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands0:00:11.755
2Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine

Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain0:00:11.512
2Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia0:00:11.326
2Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:11.668
2Elis Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:11.338
2Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:11.531
2Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia0:00:11.327
2Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:11.306
2Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine

For Gold
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia0:00:11.412
2Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

For Bronze
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:11.534
4Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:10.217
2Kwesi Browne (Tto) Trinidad and Tobago
3Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
4Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia0:00:10.339
2Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Russian Federation
3Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
4Kacio Freitas (Bra) Brazil
5Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany0:00:10.005
2Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
3Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
4Mateusz Lipa (Pol) Poland
5Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France0:00:10.657
2Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
3Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
4Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
5Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohd Azizulhasini Awang (Mas) Malaysia0:00:10.104
2Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
3Joel Archambault (Can) P2M
4Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) Azerbaijan
5Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia0:00:10.067
2Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
3Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired
4Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
5Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired0:00:10.237
2Kwesi Browne (Tto) Trinidad and Tobago
3Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
4Kacio Freitas (Bra) Brazil

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:10.460
2Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
3Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea
4Joel Archambault (Can) P2M

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan0:00:09.994
2Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
3Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
4Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) Azerbaijan

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:10.371
2Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
3Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands0:00:10.100
2Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
3Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
4Mateusz Lipa (Pol) Poland

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club0:00:10.250
2Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
3Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
4Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan

Men's Keirin - Round 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club0:00:10.194
2Mohd Azizulhasini Awang (Mas) Malaysia
3Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
4Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
5Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Russian Federation
DSQAndrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia0:00:10.242
2Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
3Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
4Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
5Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired
6Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China

Final 1-6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club0:00:10.483
2Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
3Mohd Azizulhasini Awang (Mas) Malaysia
4Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
5Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
6Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands

Final 7-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany0:00:10.358
8Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired
9Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
10Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China
11Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Russian Federation

Women's Omnium - Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
2Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
3Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy
4Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
5Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia
6Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
7Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
8Julie Leth (Den) Denmark
9Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
10Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
11Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia
12Ana Usabiaga Baleredi (Spa) Spain
13Lizabeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
14Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
15Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
16Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Russian Federation
17Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan
18Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
19Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
20Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
21Ina Savenka (Blr) Belarus
22Tatjana Paller (Ger) Germany
23Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
24Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's Omnium - Tempo Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain4pts
2Julie Leth (Den) Denmark3
3Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy3
4Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America2
5Ina Savenka (Blr) Belarus2
6Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria2
7Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium1
8Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia1
9Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway1
10Lizabeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico1
11Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Russian Federation1
12Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
13Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
14Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
15Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
16Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
17Ana Usabiaga Baleredi (Spa) Spain
18Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
19Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
20Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland16pts
21Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan19
22Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China20
23Tatjana Paller (Ger) Germany20
24Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia20

Women's Omnium - Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
2Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia
3Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
4Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
5Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy
6Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
7Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
8Julie Leth (Den) Denmark
9Ana Usabiaga Baleredi (Spa) Spain
10Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
11Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Russian Federation
12Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
13Lizabeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
14Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia
15Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
16Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
17Ina Savenka (Blr) Belarus
18Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
19Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
20Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan
21Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
22Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
23Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
24Tatjana Paller (Ger) Germany

Women's Omnium - Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland15pts
2Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy14
3Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America12
4Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain12
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands11
6Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Russian Federation10
7Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria6
8Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia5
9Lizabeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico4
10Julie Leth (Den) Denmark4
11Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada3
12Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan2
13Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway1
14Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
15Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
16Ina Savenka (Blr) Belarus
17Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
18Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
19Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland
20Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
21Tatjana Paller (Ger) Germany
22Ana Usabiaga Baleredi (Spa) Spain
23Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
24Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia

Women's Omnium - Final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain132pts
2Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy118
3Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America116
4Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia101
5Julie Leth (Den) Denmark94
6Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada81
7Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium76
8Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania68
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands67
10Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway61
11Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Russian Federation60
12Lizabeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico58
13Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria58
14Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland54
15Ana Usabiaga Baleredi (Spa) Spain50
16Ina Savenka (Blr) Belarus41
17Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China41
18Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia35
19Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland18
20Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic13
21Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan13
22Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine10
23Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China3
24Tatjana Paller (Ger) Germany3

Men's 1km Time Trial - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France0:01:00.657
2Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany0:00:00.088
3Eric Engler (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg0:00:00.252
4Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling Club0:00:00.386
5Rasmus Pedersen (Den) Denmark0:00:00.410
6Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands0:00:00.682
7Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland0:00:00.923
8Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:01.063
9Jonathan Wale (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team0:00:01.300
10Aidan Caves (Can) Canada0:00:01.321
11Leigh Howard (Aus) Australia0:00:01.475
12Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain0:00:01.939
13Nien Hsing Hsieh (Tpe) Chinese Taipei0:00:02.152
14Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy0:00:02.180
15Alexandr Vasyukhno (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:02.294
16Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Mas) Malaysia0:00:02.618
17Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired0:00:17.043

Men's 1km Time Trial - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany0:01:00.645
2Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France0:00:00.015
3Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling Club0:00:00.223
4Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands0:00:00.588
5Eric Engler (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg0:00:00.688
6Rasmus Pedersen (Den) Denmark0:00:00.765
7Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland0:00:00.981
8Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:01.376

Men's Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denmark44pts
2Great Britain30
3Germany24
4Italy15
5Australia12
6Netherlands11
7Belgium10
8Portugal7
9Ireland5
10Austria3
11Spain2
12Switzerland
13Poland
14Hong Kong, China
15Belarus-40pts
16Russian Federation-40
DNFUkraine

