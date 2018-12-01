Katie Archibald (Scotland) won gold in the IP (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia and Great Britain top the medals table after day two of the UCI Track World Cup in Berlin. Both countries have two golds and two silvers apiece, with Katie Archibald's (Great Britain) domination of the women's Omnium among the highlights of the day's racing. Meanwhile, Australia's Stephanie Morton took the women's Sprint gold with a race to spare.

Elsewhere, Danes, Lasse Norman Hansen and Casper Von Folsach took gold in the men's Madison, beating out Great Britain's pairing of Mark Stewart and Oliver Wood. The final day of racing will see five more golds up for grabs, with the men's Sprint and Omnium, as well as the women's Keirin, 500m TT and Madison to be decided.

Katie Archibald dominates in the women's Omnium

The day's afternoon session saw the Brit get off to a strong start, soaring to the top of the leader board after winning the opening two events, the scratch race and the tempo race. She took an eight-point lead over Italy's Letizia Paternoster into the evening session, with Jennifer Valente (USA) four points further back.

Archibald won the evening's elimination race too, enjoying a 16-point lead over Paternoster and Valente heading into the points race. Paternoster took the win there, which was enough for 118 points and silver, but not enough to overhaul the British rider, who prevailed with 132 points. Valente took bronze with 116 points.

Gold for Australia's Stephanie Morton in the women's Sprint

Over in the women's Sprint, Stephanie Morton (Australia) was by far the fastest in the afternoon's qualifying session, putting in a time of 10.484 to beat her nearest competitor by two-tenths of a second and make it to the semi-final comfortably

Meanwhile, Russia would have two opportunities to reach the final with Daria Shmeleva up against Morton and Anastasiia Voinova racing Ukraine's Olena Starikova.

It was Morton and Voinova who would prevail in the semis, leaving Starikova to pip Shmelev to the line in a deciding race for the bronze medal. Morton, however, only needed two races to dispatch Voinova, sealing Australia's second gold of the meet.

Beat Cycling Club in the medals with Buchli and Bos

The afternoon saw disappointment for Great Britain as Jason Kenny was knocked out of the Keirin in the opening round. Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) and Aziz Awang (Malaysia) were among the heat winner in round one, and would be among the favourites to medal in the final.

Both made it through round two unscathed, but so did Dutchman Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club), who was the class of the field in the final. He won by a clear bike length, with Glaetzer just edging out Awang for silver.

There was another medal to come for Beat Cycling Club too, as Theo Bos took bronze in the men's 1km TT. His time of 1:00:868 was strong, but two-tenths slower than silver medallist Quentin Lafargue of France. Joachim Eilers (Germany) took gold, with a time of 1:0:645, a miniscule 0.015 ahead of the Frenchman.

British silver behind Denmark in the Madison

The Danish duo of Lasse Norman Hansen and Casper Von Folsach were untouchable in the men's Madison, following up their wins in the first two rounds of the UCI Track World Cup in France and Canada with another here. Their 44-point haul beat Great Britain's Mark Stewart and Oliver Wood's 30 points into second place, while Germany's Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt took bronze with 24 points.

Full Results

Women's Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.484 2 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:00.186 3 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:00:00.211 4 Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:00.301 5 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 0:00:00.336 6 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:00.359 7 Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada 0:00:00.375 8 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:00.386 9 Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:00.403 10 Elis Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.431 11 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany 0:00:00.435 12 Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia 0:00:00.449 13 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:00.454 14 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:00.467 15 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.469 16 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.478 17 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.487 18 Hoi Yan Jesica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:00.504 19 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea 0:00:00.526 20 Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) DreamSeeker 0:00:00.533 21 Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico 0:00:00.614 22 Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland 0:00:00.668 23 Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy 0:00:00.695 24 Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico 0:00:00.697 25 Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:00.715 26 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:00.720 27 Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada 0:00:00.731 28 Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan 0:00:00.852 29 Sara Kankovska (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:00.882 30 Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.900 31 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.951 32 Deborah Deborah (Ind) India 0:00:01.138 33 Yin Yin Li (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:01.273 34 Maila Andreotti (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli 0:00:01.391

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 0:00:11.401 2 Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:11.732 2 Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:11.247 Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:11.574 2 Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain

Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:11.672 2 Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico

Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elis Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:11.652 2 Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany 0:00:11.529 2 Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland

Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia 0:00:11.570 2 Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico

Heat 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:11.615 2 Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) DreamSeeker

Heat 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:11.606 2 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea

Heat 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain 0:00:11.629 2 Hoi Yan Jesica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Heat 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:11.450 2 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia 0:00:11.257 2 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:11.358 2 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:00:11.429 2 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:11.210 2 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany 0:00:11.393 2 Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia

Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:11.328 2 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany

Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elis Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:11.755 2 Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine

Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:11.512 2 Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia 0:00:11.326 2 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:11.668 2 Elis Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:11.338 2 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:11.531 2 Emma Hinze (Ger) Germany

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia 0:00:11.327 2 Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:11.306 2 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine

For Gold # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia 0:00:11.412 2 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

For Bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:11.534 4 Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:10.217 2 Kwesi Browne (Tto) Trinidad and Tobago 3 Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association 4 Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia 0:00:10.339 2 Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Russian Federation 3 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 4 Kacio Freitas (Bra) Brazil 5 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany 0:00:10.005 2 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 3 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 4 Mateusz Lipa (Pol) Poland 5 Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France 0:00:10.657 2 Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China 3 Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 4 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary 5 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mohd Azizulhasini Awang (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:10.104 2 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 3 Joel Archambault (Can) P2M 4 Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) Azerbaijan 5 Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela

Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.067 2 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 3 Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired 4 Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy 5 Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired 0:00:10.237 2 Kwesi Browne (Tto) Trinidad and Tobago 3 Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela 4 Kacio Freitas (Bra) Brazil

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:10.460 2 Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania 3 Jeseok Oh (Kor) Korea 4 Joel Archambault (Can) P2M

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 0:00:09.994 2 Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 3 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 4 Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) Azerbaijan

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:10.371 2 Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy 3 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain

Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:10.100 2 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 3 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada 4 Mateusz Lipa (Pol) Poland

Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:00:10.250 2 Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association 3 Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary 4 Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan

Men's Keirin - Round 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:00:10.194 2 Mohd Azizulhasini Awang (Mas) Malaysia 3 Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France 4 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 5 Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Russian Federation DSQ Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.242 2 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 3 Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia 4 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany 5 Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired 6 Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China

Final 1-6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:00:10.483 2 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 3 Mohd Azizulhasini Awang (Mas) Malaysia 4 Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France 5 Kevin Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia 6 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands

Final 7-12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 7 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany 0:00:10.358 8 Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired 9 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 10 Chao Xu (Chn) People's Republic of China 11 Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Russian Federation

Women's Omnium - Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 2 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 3 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy 4 Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America 5 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia 6 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 7 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 8 Julie Leth (Den) Denmark 9 Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland 10 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 11 Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia 12 Ana Usabiaga Baleredi (Spa) Spain 13 Lizabeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico 14 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium 15 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria 16 Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Russian Federation 17 Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan 18 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 19 Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland 20 Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine 21 Ina Savenka (Blr) Belarus 22 Tatjana Paller (Ger) Germany 23 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 24 Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China

Women's Omnium - Tempo Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 4 pts 2 Julie Leth (Den) Denmark 3 3 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy 3 4 Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America 2 5 Ina Savenka (Blr) Belarus 2 6 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria 2 7 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium 1 8 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia 1 9 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 1 10 Lizabeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico 1 11 Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Russian Federation 1 12 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 13 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 14 Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland 15 Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China 16 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 17 Ana Usabiaga Baleredi (Spa) Spain 18 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 19 Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine 20 Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland 16 pts 21 Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan 19 22 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 20 23 Tatjana Paller (Ger) Germany 20 24 Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia 20

Women's Omnium - Elimination Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 2 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia 3 Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America 4 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium 5 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy 6 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 7 Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China 8 Julie Leth (Den) Denmark 9 Ana Usabiaga Baleredi (Spa) Spain 10 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 11 Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Russian Federation 12 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 13 Lizabeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico 14 Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia 15 Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland 16 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria 17 Ina Savenka (Blr) Belarus 18 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 19 Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine 20 Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan 21 Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland 22 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 23 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 24 Tatjana Paller (Ger) Germany

Women's Omnium - Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland 15 pts 2 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy 14 3 Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America 12 4 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 12 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 11 6 Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Russian Federation 10 7 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria 6 8 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia 5 9 Lizabeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico 4 10 Julie Leth (Den) Denmark 4 11 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 3 12 Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan 2 13 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 1 14 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 15 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 16 Ina Savenka (Blr) Belarus 17 Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China 18 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 19 Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland 20 Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine 21 Tatjana Paller (Ger) Germany 22 Ana Usabiaga Baleredi (Spa) Spain 23 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium 24 Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia

Women's Omnium - Final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 132 pts 2 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Italy 118 3 Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America 116 4 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia 101 5 Julie Leth (Den) Denmark 94 6 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 81 7 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium 76 8 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 68 9 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 67 10 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 61 11 Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Russian Federation 60 12 Lizabeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico 58 13 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria 58 14 Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland 54 15 Ana Usabiaga Baleredi (Spa) Spain 50 16 Ina Savenka (Blr) Belarus 41 17 Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China 41 18 Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia 35 19 Andrea Waldis (Swi) Switzerland 18 20 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 13 21 Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan 13 22 Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine 10 23 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 3 24 Tatjana Paller (Ger) Germany 3

Men's 1km Time Trial - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France 0:01:00.657 2 Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany 0:00:00.088 3 Eric Engler (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg 0:00:00.252 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:00:00.386 5 Rasmus Pedersen (Den) Denmark 0:00:00.410 6 Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.682 7 Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.923 8 Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:01.063 9 Jonathan Wale (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team 0:00:01.300 10 Aidan Caves (Can) Canada 0:00:01.321 11 Leigh Howard (Aus) Australia 0:00:01.475 12 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain 0:00:01.939 13 Nien Hsing Hsieh (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 0:00:02.152 14 Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy 0:00:02.180 15 Alexandr Vasyukhno (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:02.294 16 Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:02.618 17 Joseph Truman (GBr) Team Inspired 0:00:17.043

Men's 1km Time Trial - Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany 0:01:00.645 2 Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France 0:00:00.015 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling Club 0:00:00.223 4 Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.588 5 Eric Engler (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg 0:00:00.688 6 Rasmus Pedersen (Den) Denmark 0:00:00.765 7 Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.981 8 Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:01.376