Manchester World Cup: British women take top honours in Team Pursuit
Denmark wins men's Madison with Larsen and Von Folsach
Day 3: -
Great Britain finished its sweep of the Team Pursuits Sunday at the UCI World Cup II in Manchester, beating European champions Italy into second place by nearly five seconds in the final.
Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Emily Nelson claimed Great Britain’s third gold medal of the weekend, posting a time of 4:16:803 in the process.
Emily Kay and Manon Lloyd had stepped in for Archibald and Barker – who combined to win the Madison last night – in the first round as Great Britain beat Belgium to book their place in the final.
In other racing on the final day of the World Cup, Matthijs Buchli (Beats Cycling Club) took gold in the Keirin, finishing ahead of Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) and Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) in the final. Buchli, the Keirin winner last week in Poland, missed out on the podium earlier in the sprint on Saturday this weekend when he crashed in the semi-finals.
“This is so bizarre," Buchli said. "I had never expected this. Yesterday, I was hurting a lot. This morning I had no confidence in today's tournament. I wanted to use today's first heat to see how things felt. I raced without any tactics and completely on autopilot. The first round and the final just went very well and especially very fast. Apparently, such a crash doesn't matter if you are in shape.”
Women's Keirin winner Kristina Vogel (Germany) continued her dominance of the women's speed races, taking gold in the sprint final from Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling). Anastasiia Voinova (Russia) beat Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) for bronze.
Denmark's Niklas Larsen and Casper Von Folsach won the Madison, tied on 46 points with runners-up Benjamin Thomas and Morgan Kneisky of France. Poland's Daniel Staniszewski and Wojciech Pszczolarski finsihed third, nine points behind the winners.
Day 3 Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russian Federation
|0:04:30.954
|Gulnaz Badykova
|Elizaveta Oshurkova
|Alexandra Goncharova
|Anastasiia Iakovenko
|2
|Team Breeze
|0:04:31.229
|Rebecca Raybould
|Eleanor Dickinson
|Jenny Holl
|Jessica Roberts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:04:29.196
|Charlotte Becker
|Tatjana Paller
|Gudrun Stock
|Franziska Brausse
|2
|China
|0:04:30.476
|Qiaolin Chen
|Baofang Zhao
|Xiaofei Wang
|Chenhong Jin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Italy
|0:04:25.471
|Francesca Pattaro
|Elisa Balsamo
|Tatiana Guderzo
|Silvia Valsecchi
|2
|Japan
|0:04:28.377
|Kie Furuyama
|Yumi Kajihara
|Nao Suzuki
|Yuya Hashimoto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:04:23.780
|Manon Lloyd
|Emily Kay
|Emily Nelson
|Neah Evans
|2
|Belgium
|0:04:30.985
|Annelies Dom
|Lotte Kopecky
|Saartje Vandenbroucke
|Gilke Croket
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:04:16.803
|Elinor Barker
|Katie Archibald
|Emily Nelson
|Neah Evans
|2
|Italy
|0:04:21.562
|Francesca Pattaro
|Elisa Balsamo
|Tatiana Guderzo
|Silvia Valsecchi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Japan
|0:04:28.668
|Kie Furuyama
|Yumi Kajihara
|Kisato Nakamura
|Yuya Hashimoto
|4
|Germany
|0:04:30.805
|Charlotte Becker
|Tatjana Paller
|Gudrun Stock
|Franziska Brausse
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|2
|Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling)
|3
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|4
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|5
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|6
|Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)
|7
|Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|8
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|9
|Mengqi Tang (People's Republic of China)
|10
|Yufang Guo (Holy Brother Cycling Team)
|11
|Madalyn Godby (United States)
|12
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|13
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|14
|Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|15
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|16
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|17
|Rachel James (Team Wales)
|18
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|19
|Kayono Maeda (Japan Professional Cycling)
|20
|Emma Cumming (New Zealand)
|21
|Sandie Clair (France)
|22
|Julita Jagodzinska (Poland)
|23
|Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)
|24
|Mandy Marquardt (United States Of America)
|25
|Riyu Ohta (Japan)
|26
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|27
|Robyn Stewart (Ireland)
|28
|Urszula Los (Poland)
|29
|Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
|30
|Deborah Deborah (India)
|31
|Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan (Sime Darby Foundation)
|32
|Wing Yu Ma (Hong Kong, China)
|33
|Yin Yin lee (Hong King, China)
|DNS
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|2
|Urszula Los (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)
|2
|Robyn Stewart (Ireland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|2
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|2
|Riyu Ohta (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mandy Marquardt (United States Of America)
|2
|Mengqi Tang (People's Republic of China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yufang Guo (Holy Brothers Cycling)
|2
|Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)
|2
|Julita Jagodzinska (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|2
|Sandie Clair (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|2
|Emma Cumming (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kayono Maeda (Japan Professional Cycling)
|2
|Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|2
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|2
|Rachel James (Team Wales)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|2
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling)
|2
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|2
|Kayono Maeda (Japan Professional Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|2
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|2
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)
|2
|Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yufang Guo (Holy Brothers Cycling)
|2
|Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|2
|Mandy Marquardt (United States Of America)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|2
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix pro Cycling)
|2
|Yufang Guo (Holy Brothers Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|2
|Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|2
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling)
|2
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|2
|Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)
|2
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club)
|2
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|3
|Quentin Lafargue (France)
|4
|Lewis Oliva (Team Wales)
|5
|Yudai Nitta (Dream Seeker)
|6
|Luca Ceci (Italy)
|7
|Jean Spies (South Africa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|2
|Leandro Bottasso (Argentina)
|3
|Jordan Castle (New Zealand)
|4
|Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)
|5
|Aleksandr Dubchenko (Russian Federation)
|6
|Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
|7
|Ayrton De Pauw (Belgium)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|2
|Patryk Rajkowski (Poland)
|3
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Sime Darby Foundation)
|4
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|5
|Sergii Omelchenko (Azerbaijan)
|6
|Sotirios Bretas (Greece)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
|2
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Cimb Pro Cycling)
|3
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan Professional Cycling)
|4
|Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|5
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|6
|Davide Ceci (Cycling Team Frui)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Quentin Lafargue (France)
|2
|Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|3
|Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
|4
|Sergii Omelchenko (Azerbaijan)
|5
|Jean Spies (South Africa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jordan Castle (New Zealand)
|2
|Aleksandr Dubchenko (Russian Federation)
|3
|Luca Ceci (Italy)
|4
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|5
|Ayrton De Pauw (Belgium)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yudai Nitta (Dream seeker)
|2
|Muhammad Sahrom (Sime Darby Foundation)
|3
|Davide Ceci (Cycling Team Frui)
|4
|Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|2
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan Pro Cycling)
|3
|Lewis Oliva (Team Wales)
|4
|Sotirios Bretas (Greece)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
|2
|Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club)
|3
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|4
|Quentin Lafargue (France)
|5
|Leandro Bottasso (Argentina)
|6
|Patryk Rajkowski (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|2
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|3
|Yudai Nitta (Dream Seeker)
|4
|Jordan Castle (New Zealand)
|5
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|6
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Cimb Pro Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Beats Cycling Club)
|2
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|3
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|4
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|5
|Yudai Nitta (Dream Seeker)
|6
|Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|7
|Quentin Lafargue (France)
|8
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|9
|Jordan Castle (New Zealand)
|10
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Cimb Pro Cycling)
|11
|Patryk Rajkowski (Poland)
|12
|Leandro Bottasso (Argentina)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|0:00:59.97
|2
|Callum Skinner (100% Me)
|0:00:00.90
|3
|Ayrton De Pauw (Belgium)
|0:00:00.90
|4
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|0:00:01.15
|5
|Jonathan Wale (Team KGF)
|0:00:01.20
|6
|Eric Engler (Track-Team Brand)
|0:00:01.31
|7
|David Sojka (Czech Republic)
|0:00:01.33
|8
|Theo Bos (Beats Cycling Club)
|0:00:01.51
|9
|Felix Gross (Germany)
|0:00:01.54
|10
|Zac Williams (New Zealand)
|0:00:01.93
|11
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
|0:00:02.16
|12
|Sam Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|0:00:02.16
|13
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Dream Seeker)
|0:00:02.29
|14
|Alexandr Vasyukhno (Russian Federation)
|0:00:02.48
|15
|Francesco Lamon (Italy)
|0:00:02.72
|16
|Yongjia Luo (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:03.32
|17
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|0:00:03.42
|18
|Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Sime Darby Foundation)
|0:00:04.22
|19
|Mateusz Lipa (Poland)
|0:00:04.81
|20
|Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:06.33
|21
|Jean Spies (South Africa)
|0:00:06.52
|22
|John Croom (United States)
|0:00:07.31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|0:01:00
|2
|Eric Engler (Track-Team Brand)
|0:00:01
|3
|Callum Skinner (100% Me)
|0:00:01
|4
|Theo Bos (Beats Cycling Club)
|0:00:02
|5
|David Sojka (Czech Republic)
|0:00:02
|6
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|0:00:02
|7
|Jonathan Wale (Team KGF)
|0:00:02
|8
|Ayrton De Pauw (Belgium)
|0:00:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denmark
|46
|pts
|Niklas Larsen
|Casper Von Folsach
|2
|France
|46
|pts
|Benjamin Thomas
|Morgan Kneisky
|3
|Poland
|37
|pts
|Daniel Staniszewski
|Wojciech Pszczolarski
|4
|Spain
|27
|pts
|Sebastian Mora Vedri
|Albert Torres Barcelo
|5
|Belgium
|24
|pts
|Kenny De Ketele
|Moreno De Pauw
|6
|Great Britain
|12
|pts
|Mark Stewart
|Christopher Latham
|7
|Switzerland
|10
|pts
|Loic Perizzolo
|Gael Suter
|8
|Ireland
|6
|pts
|Felix English
|Marc Potts
|9
|Netherlands
|6
|pts
|Wim Stroetinga
|Yoeri Havik
|10
|Italy
|4
|pts
|Michele Scartezzini
|Liam Bertazzo
|11
|Germany
|2
|pts
|Maximilian Beyer
|Domenic Weinstein
|12
|Kazakhstan
|2
|pts
|Nikita Panassenko
|Roman Vassilenkov
|13
|New Zealand
|1
|Campbell Stewart
|Thomas Sexton
|14
|Argentina
|-20
|Ivan Gabriel Ruiz
|Tomas Contte
|15
|Czech Republic
|-20
|Jan Kraus
|Jiri Hochmann
|16
|Russian Federation
|-20
|Andrei Sazanov
|Vladislav Kulikov
|17
|Austria
|-20
|Stefan Matzner
|Stefan Mastaller
|18
|Ukraine
|-20
|Taras Shevchuk
|Maksym Vasyliev
