Image 1 of 23 Emily Nelson, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Katie Archibald of Great Britain celebrate after winning the Women's Team Pursuit (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 2 of 23 Chris Hoy presenting for the BBC during the TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup at National Cycling Centre (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 3 of 23 Laurino Van Riesen competes in the Womens Sprint (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 4 of 23 Laurino Van Riesen competes in the Womens Sprint (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 5 of 23 Kristina Vogel of Germany celebrates after winning the Women's Sprint (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 6 of 23 Kristina Vogel of Germany celebrates after winning the Women's Sprint (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 7 of 23 Laurine Van Riessen of Maloja Pushbikes competes in the Women's Sprint (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 8 of 23 Emily Nelson, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Katie Archibald of Great Britain compete in the Women's Team Pursuit (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 9 of 23 Katie Archibald of Great Britain in the Women's Team Pursuit (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 10 of 23 Sotirios Bretas of Great Britain competes in Mens Keirin (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 11 of 23 Sotirios Bretas of Great Britain celebrates winning the Mens Keirin (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 12 of 23 Emily Nelson and Katie Archibald of Great Britain celebrate after winning the Women's Team Pursuit (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 13 of 23 Emily Nelson, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Katie Archibald of Great Britain compete in the Women's Team Pursuit (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 14 of 23 Emily Nelson, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Katie Archibald of Great Britain celebrate after winning the Women's Team Pursuit (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 15 of 23 Emily Nelson, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Katie Archibald of Great Britain cross the finish line in the Women's Team Pursuit (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 16 of 23 Katie Archibald of Great Britain walks on the track before the Women's Team Pursuit (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 17 of 23 Emily Nelson, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Katie Archibald of Great Britain compete during the Women's Team Pursuit (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 18 of 23 Charlott Becker, Tatjana Paller, Gudrun Stock and Franziska Brausse of Germany compete in the Women's Team Pursuit (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 19 of 23 Francesca Pattaro, Elisa Balsamo, Tatiano Guderzo and Silvia Valsecchi of Italy competes in the Women's Team Pursuit (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 20 of 23 Gulnaz Badyrova, Elizaveta Oshurkova, Alexandra Goncharov and Anastasilia Iakovenko of the Russian Federation compete in the Women's Team Pursuit (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 21 of 23 Madalyn Godby of United States wears a necklace during the Women's Sprint (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 22 of 23 Kayono Maeda Kayono of Japan competes in the Women's Sprint (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 23 of 23 Emily Nelson, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Katie Archibald of Great Britain listen to their coach before the Women's Team Pursuit (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Great Britain finished its sweep of the Team Pursuits Sunday at the UCI World Cup II in Manchester, beating European champions Italy into second place by nearly five seconds in the final.

Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Emily Nelson claimed Great Britain’s third gold medal of the weekend, posting a time of 4:16:803 in the process.

Emily Kay and Manon Lloyd had stepped in for Archibald and Barker – who combined to win the Madison last night – in the first round as Great Britain beat Belgium to book their place in the final.





In other racing on the final day of the World Cup, Matthijs Buchli (Beats Cycling Club) took gold in the Keirin, finishing ahead of Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) and Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) in the final. Buchli, the Keirin winner last week in Poland, missed out on the podium earlier in the sprint on Saturday this weekend when he crashed in the semi-finals.

“This is so bizarre," Buchli said. "I had never expected this. Yesterday, I was hurting a lot. This morning I had no confidence in today's tournament. I wanted to use today's first heat to see how things felt. I raced without any tactics and completely on autopilot. The first round and the final just went very well and especially very fast. Apparently, such a crash doesn't matter if you are in shape.”

Women's Keirin winner Kristina Vogel (Germany) continued her dominance of the women's speed races, taking gold in the sprint final from Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling). Anastasiia Voinova (Russia) beat Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) for bronze.





Denmark's Niklas Larsen and Casper Von Folsach won the Madison, tied on 46 points with runners-up Benjamin Thomas and Morgan Kneisky of France. Poland's Daniel Staniszewski and Wojciech Pszczolarski finsihed third, nine points behind the winners.

Day 3 Results

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1 - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russian Federation 0:04:30.954 Gulnaz Badykova Elizaveta Oshurkova Alexandra Goncharova Anastasiia Iakovenko 2 Team Breeze 0:04:31.229 Rebecca Raybould Eleanor Dickinson Jenny Holl Jessica Roberts

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1 - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:04:29.196 Charlotte Becker Tatjana Paller Gudrun Stock Franziska Brausse 2 China 0:04:30.476 Qiaolin Chen Baofang Zhao Xiaofei Wang Chenhong Jin

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1 - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Italy 0:04:25.471 Francesca Pattaro Elisa Balsamo Tatiana Guderzo Silvia Valsecchi 2 Japan 0:04:28.377 Kie Furuyama Yumi Kajihara Nao Suzuki Yuya Hashimoto

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1 - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:04:23.780 Manon Lloyd Emily Kay Emily Nelson Neah Evans 2 Belgium 0:04:30.985 Annelies Dom Lotte Kopecky Saartje Vandenbroucke Gilke Croket

Women's Team Pursuit - Gold Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:04:16.803 Elinor Barker Katie Archibald Emily Nelson Neah Evans 2 Italy 0:04:21.562 Francesca Pattaro Elisa Balsamo Tatiana Guderzo Silvia Valsecchi

Women's Team Pursuit - Bronze Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Japan 0:04:28.668 Kie Furuyama Yumi Kajihara Kisato Nakamura Yuya Hashimoto 4 Germany 0:04:30.805 Charlotte Becker Tatjana Paller Gudrun Stock Franziska Brausse

Women's Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling) 3 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 4 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) 5 Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 6 Migle Marozaite (Lithuania) 7 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) 8 Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 9 Mengqi Tang (People's Republic of China) 10 Yufang Guo (Holy Brother Cycling Team) 11 Madalyn Godby (United States) 12 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 13 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 14 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) 15 Miriam Welte (Germany) 16 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 17 Rachel James (Team Wales) 18 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 19 Kayono Maeda (Japan Professional Cycling) 20 Emma Cumming (New Zealand) 21 Sandie Clair (France) 22 Julita Jagodzinska (Poland) 23 Olivia Podmore (New Zealand) 24 Mandy Marquardt (United States Of America) 25 Riyu Ohta (Japan) 26 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 27 Robyn Stewart (Ireland) 28 Urszula Los (Poland) 29 Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico) 30 Deborah Deborah (India) 31 Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan (Sime Darby Foundation) 32 Wing Yu Ma (Hong Kong, China) 33 Yin Yin lee (Hong King, China) DNS Stephanie Morton (Australia)

Women's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 2 Urszula Los (Poland)

Women's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Migle Marozaite (Lithuania) 2 Robyn Stewart (Ireland)

Women's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) 2 Helena Casas Roige (Spain)

Women's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 2 Riyu Ohta (Japan)

Women's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mandy Marquardt (United States Of America) 2 Mengqi Tang (People's Republic of China)

Women's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Yufang Guo (Holy Brothers Cycling) 2 Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)

Women's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Madalyn Godby (United States Of America) 2 Julita Jagodzinska (Poland)

Women's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 2 Sandie Clair (France)

Women's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 2 Emma Cumming (New Zealand)

Women's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kayono Maeda (Japan Professional Cycling) 2 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)

Women's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Miriam Welte (Germany) 2 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)

Women's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 2 Rachel James (Team Wales)

Women's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

Women's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling) 2 Miriam Welte (Germany)

Women's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 2 Kayono Maeda (Japan Professional Cycling)

Women's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 2 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 2 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)

Women's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Madalyn Godby (United States Of America) 2 Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)

Women's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Yufang Guo (Holy Brothers Cycling) 2 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 2 Mandy Marquardt (United States Of America)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Olena Starikova (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix pro Cycling) 2 Yufang Guo (Holy Brothers Cycling)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 2 Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 2 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Women's Sprint Semifinals - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint Semifinals - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling) 2 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint Finals - Gold Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling)

Women's Sprint Finals - Bronze Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Russia) 2 Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club) 2 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 3 Quentin Lafargue (France) 4 Lewis Oliva (Team Wales) 5 Yudai Nitta (Dream Seeker) 6 Luca Ceci (Italy) 7 Jean Spies (South Africa)

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joachim Eilers (Germany) 2 Leandro Bottasso (Argentina) 3 Jordan Castle (New Zealand) 4 Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei) 5 Aleksandr Dubchenko (Russian Federation) 6 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) 7 Ayrton De Pauw (Belgium)

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 2 Patryk Rajkowski (Poland) 3 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Sime Darby Foundation) 4 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 5 Sergii Omelchenko (Azerbaijan) 6 Sotirios Bretas (Greece)

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joseph Truman (Great Britain) 2 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Cimb Pro Cycling) 3 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan Professional Cycling) 4 Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) 5 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 6 Davide Ceci (Cycling Team Frui)

Men's Keirin Repêchage - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Quentin Lafargue (France) 2 Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) 3 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) 4 Sergii Omelchenko (Azerbaijan) 5 Jean Spies (South Africa)

Men's Keirin Repêchage - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jordan Castle (New Zealand) 2 Aleksandr Dubchenko (Russian Federation) 3 Luca Ceci (Italy) 4 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 5 Ayrton De Pauw (Belgium)

Men's Keirin Repêchage - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Yudai Nitta (Dream seeker) 2 Muhammad Sahrom (Sime Darby Foundation) 3 Davide Ceci (Cycling Team Frui) 4 Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)

Men's Keirin Repêchage - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 2 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan Pro Cycling) 3 Lewis Oliva (Team Wales) 4 Sotirios Bretas (Greece)

Men's Keirin Round 2 - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joseph Truman (Great Britain) 2 Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club) 3 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 4 Quentin Lafargue (France) 5 Leandro Bottasso (Argentina) 6 Patryk Rajkowski (Poland)

Men's Keirin Round 2 - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 2 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 3 Yudai Nitta (Dream Seeker) 4 Jordan Castle (New Zealand) 5 Joachim Eilers (Germany) 6 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Cimb Pro Cycling)

Men's Keirin Final - 1-6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthijs Buchli (Beats Cycling Club) 2 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 3 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 4 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 5 Yudai Nitta (Dream Seeker) 6 Joseph Truman (Great Britain)

Men's Keirin Final - 7-12 # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Quentin Lafargue (France) 8 Joachim Eilers (Germany) 9 Jordan Castle (New Zealand) 10 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Cimb Pro Cycling) 11 Patryk Rajkowski (Poland) 12 Leandro Bottasso (Argentina)

Men's 1km Flying Time Trial Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 0:00:59.97 2 Callum Skinner (100% Me) 0:00:00.90 3 Ayrton De Pauw (Belgium) 0:00:00.90 4 Sebastien Vigier (France) 0:00:01.15 5 Jonathan Wale (Team KGF) 0:00:01.20 6 Eric Engler (Track-Team Brand) 0:00:01.31 7 David Sojka (Czech Republic) 0:00:01.33 8 Theo Bos (Beats Cycling Club) 0:00:01.51 9 Felix Gross (Germany) 0:00:01.54 10 Zac Williams (New Zealand) 0:00:01.93 11 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain) 0:00:02.16 12 Sam Ligtlee (Netherlands) 0:00:02.16 13 Tomohiro Fukaya (Dream Seeker) 0:00:02.29 14 Alexandr Vasyukhno (Russian Federation) 0:00:02.48 15 Francesco Lamon (Italy) 0:00:02.72 16 Yongjia Luo (People's Republic of China) 0:00:03.32 17 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Chinese Taipei) 0:00:03.42 18 Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Sime Darby Foundation) 0:00:04.22 19 Mateusz Lipa (Poland) 0:00:04.81 20 Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:06.33 21 Jean Spies (South Africa) 0:00:06.52 22 John Croom (United States) 0:00:07.31

Men's 1km Flying Time Trial Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 0:01:00 2 Eric Engler (Track-Team Brand) 0:00:01 3 Callum Skinner (100% Me) 0:00:01 4 Theo Bos (Beats Cycling Club) 0:00:02 5 David Sojka (Czech Republic) 0:00:02 6 Sebastien Vigier (France) 0:00:02 7 Jonathan Wale (Team KGF) 0:00:02 8 Ayrton De Pauw (Belgium) 0:00:02