Manchester World Cup: British women take top honours in Team Pursuit

Denmark wins men's Madison with Larsen and Von Folsach

Image 1 of 23

Emily Nelson, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Katie Archibald of Great Britain celebrate after winning the Women's Team Pursuit

Emily Nelson, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Katie Archibald of Great Britain celebrate after winning the Women's Team Pursuit
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 2 of 23

Chris Hoy presenting for the BBC during the TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup at National Cycling Centre

Chris Hoy presenting for the BBC during the TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup at National Cycling Centre
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 3 of 23

Laurino Van Riesen competes in the Womens Sprint

Laurino Van Riesen competes in the Womens Sprint
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 4 of 23

Laurino Van Riesen competes in the Womens Sprint

Laurino Van Riesen competes in the Womens Sprint
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 5 of 23

Kristina Vogel of Germany celebrates after winning the Women's Sprint

Kristina Vogel of Germany celebrates after winning the Women's Sprint
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 6 of 23

Kristina Vogel of Germany celebrates after winning the Women's Sprint

Kristina Vogel of Germany celebrates after winning the Women's Sprint
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 7 of 23

Laurine Van Riessen of Maloja Pushbikes competes in the Women's Sprint

Laurine Van Riessen of Maloja Pushbikes competes in the Women's Sprint
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 8 of 23

Emily Nelson, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Katie Archibald of Great Britain compete in the Women's Team Pursuit

Emily Nelson, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Katie Archibald of Great Britain compete in the Women's Team Pursuit
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 9 of 23

Katie Archibald of Great Britain in the Women's Team Pursuit

Katie Archibald of Great Britain in the Women's Team Pursuit
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 10 of 23

Sotirios Bretas of Great Britain competes in Mens Keirin

Sotirios Bretas of Great Britain competes in Mens Keirin
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 11 of 23

Sotirios Bretas of Great Britain celebrates winning the Mens Keirin

Sotirios Bretas of Great Britain celebrates winning the Mens Keirin
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 12 of 23

Emily Nelson and Katie Archibald of Great Britain celebrate after winning the Women's Team Pursuit

Emily Nelson and Katie Archibald of Great Britain celebrate after winning the Women's Team Pursuit
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 13 of 23

Emily Nelson, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Katie Archibald of Great Britain compete in the Women's Team Pursuit

Emily Nelson, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Katie Archibald of Great Britain compete in the Women's Team Pursuit
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 14 of 23

Emily Nelson, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Katie Archibald of Great Britain celebrate after winning the Women's Team Pursuit

Emily Nelson, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Katie Archibald of Great Britain celebrate after winning the Women's Team Pursuit
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 15 of 23

Emily Nelson, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Katie Archibald of Great Britain cross the finish line in the Women's Team Pursuit

Emily Nelson, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Katie Archibald of Great Britain cross the finish line in the Women's Team Pursuit
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 16 of 23

Katie Archibald of Great Britain walks on the track before the Women's Team Pursuit

Katie Archibald of Great Britain walks on the track before the Women's Team Pursuit
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 17 of 23

Emily Nelson, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Katie Archibald of Great Britain compete during the Women's Team Pursuit

Emily Nelson, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Katie Archibald of Great Britain compete during the Women's Team Pursuit
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 18 of 23

Charlott Becker, Tatjana Paller, Gudrun Stock and Franziska Brausse of Germany compete in the Women's Team Pursuit

Charlott Becker, Tatjana Paller, Gudrun Stock and Franziska Brausse of Germany compete in the Women's Team Pursuit
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 19 of 23

Francesca Pattaro, Elisa Balsamo, Tatiano Guderzo and Silvia Valsecchi of Italy competes in the Women's Team Pursuit

Francesca Pattaro, Elisa Balsamo, Tatiano Guderzo and Silvia Valsecchi of Italy competes in the Women's Team Pursuit
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 20 of 23

Gulnaz Badyrova, Elizaveta Oshurkova, Alexandra Goncharov and Anastasilia Iakovenko of the Russian Federation compete in the Women's Team Pursuit

Gulnaz Badyrova, Elizaveta Oshurkova, Alexandra Goncharov and Anastasilia Iakovenko of the Russian Federation compete in the Women's Team Pursuit
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 21 of 23

Madalyn Godby of United States wears a necklace during the Women's Sprint

Madalyn Godby of United States wears a necklace during the Women's Sprint
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 22 of 23

Kayono Maeda Kayono of Japan competes in the Women's Sprint

Kayono Maeda Kayono of Japan competes in the Women's Sprint
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 23 of 23

Emily Nelson, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Katie Archibald of Great Britain listen to their coach before the Women's Team Pursuit

Emily Nelson, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Katie Archibald of Great Britain listen to their coach before the Women's Team Pursuit
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Great Britain finished its sweep of the Team Pursuits Sunday at the UCI World Cup II in Manchester, beating European champions Italy into second place by nearly five seconds in the final.

Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans and Emily Nelson claimed Great Britain’s third gold medal of the weekend, posting a time of 4:16:803 in the process.

Emily Kay and Manon Lloyd had stepped in for Archibald and Barker – who combined to win the Madison last night – in the first round as Great Britain beat Belgium to book their place in the final.

In other racing on the final day of the World Cup, Matthijs Buchli (Beats Cycling Club) took gold in the Keirin, finishing ahead of Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) and Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) in the final. Buchli, the Keirin winner last week in Poland, missed out on the podium earlier in the sprint on Saturday this weekend when he crashed in the semi-finals. 

“This is so bizarre," Buchli said. "I had never expected this. Yesterday, I was hurting a lot. This morning I had no confidence in today's tournament. I wanted to use today's first heat to see how things felt. I raced without any tactics and completely on autopilot. The first round and the final just went very well and especially very fast. Apparently, such a crash doesn't matter if you are in shape.”

Women's Keirin winner Kristina Vogel (Germany) continued her dominance of the women's speed races, taking gold in the sprint final from Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling). Anastasiia Voinova (Russia) beat Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) for bronze.

Denmark's Niklas Larsen and Casper Von Folsach won the Madison, tied on 46 points with runners-up Benjamin Thomas and Morgan Kneisky of France. Poland's Daniel Staniszewski and Wojciech Pszczolarski finsihed third, nine points behind the winners.

Day 3 Results

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1 - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russian Federation0:04:30.954
Gulnaz Badykova
Elizaveta Oshurkova
Alexandra Goncharova
Anastasiia Iakovenko
2Team Breeze0:04:31.229
Rebecca Raybould
Eleanor Dickinson
Jenny Holl
Jessica Roberts

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1 - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:04:29.196
Charlotte Becker
Tatjana Paller
Gudrun Stock
Franziska Brausse
2China0:04:30.476
Qiaolin Chen
Baofang Zhao
Xiaofei Wang
Chenhong Jin

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1 - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Italy0:04:25.471
Francesca Pattaro
Elisa Balsamo
Tatiana Guderzo
Silvia Valsecchi
2Japan0:04:28.377
Kie Furuyama
Yumi Kajihara
Nao Suzuki
Yuya Hashimoto

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1 - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:04:23.780
Manon Lloyd
Emily Kay
Emily Nelson
Neah Evans
2Belgium0:04:30.985
Annelies Dom
Lotte Kopecky
Saartje Vandenbroucke
Gilke Croket

Women's Team Pursuit - Gold Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:04:16.803
Elinor Barker
Katie Archibald
Emily Nelson
Neah Evans
2Italy0:04:21.562
Francesca Pattaro
Elisa Balsamo
Tatiana Guderzo
Silvia Valsecchi

Women's Team Pursuit - Bronze Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Japan0:04:28.668
Kie Furuyama
Yumi Kajihara
Kisato Nakamura
Yuya Hashimoto
4Germany0:04:30.805
Charlotte Becker
Tatjana Paller
Gudrun Stock
Franziska Brausse

Women's Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling)
3Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
4Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
5Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
6Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)
7Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
8Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
9Mengqi Tang (People's Republic of China)
10Yufang Guo (Holy Brother Cycling Team)
11Madalyn Godby (United States)
12Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
13Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
14Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
15Miriam Welte (Germany)
16Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
17Rachel James (Team Wales)
18Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
19Kayono Maeda (Japan Professional Cycling)
20Emma Cumming (New Zealand)
21Sandie Clair (France)
22Julita Jagodzinska (Poland)
23Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)
24Mandy Marquardt (United States Of America)
25Riyu Ohta (Japan)
26Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
27Robyn Stewart (Ireland)
28Urszula Los (Poland)
29Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
30Deborah Deborah (India)
31Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan (Sime Darby Foundation)
32Wing Yu Ma (Hong Kong, China)
33Yin Yin lee (Hong King, China)
DNSStephanie Morton (Australia)

Women's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
2Urszula Los (Poland)

Women's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)
2Robyn Stewart (Ireland)

Women's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
2Helena Casas Roige (Spain)

Women's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
2Riyu Ohta (Japan)

Women's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mandy Marquardt (United States Of America)
2Mengqi Tang (People's Republic of China)

Women's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yufang Guo (Holy Brothers Cycling)
2Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)

Women's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)
2Julita Jagodzinska (Poland)

Women's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
2Sandie Clair (France)

Women's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
2Emma Cumming (New Zealand)

Women's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 10
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kayono Maeda (Japan Professional Cycling)
2Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)

Women's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 11
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Miriam Welte (Germany)
2Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)

Women's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
2Rachel James (Team Wales)

Women's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

Women's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling)
2Miriam Welte (Germany)

Women's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
2Kayono Maeda (Japan Professional Cycling)

Women's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
2Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
2Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)

Women's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)
2Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)

Women's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yufang Guo (Holy Brothers Cycling)
2Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
2Mandy Marquardt (United States Of America)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Olena Starikova (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix pro Cycling)
2Yufang Guo (Holy Brothers Cycling)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
2Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
2Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Women's Sprint Semifinals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint Semifinals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling)
2Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint Finals - Gold Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling)

Women's Sprint Finals - Bronze Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)
2Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club)
2Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
3Quentin Lafargue (France)
4Lewis Oliva (Team Wales)
5Yudai Nitta (Dream Seeker)
6Luca Ceci (Italy)
7Jean Spies (South Africa)

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joachim Eilers (Germany)
2Leandro Bottasso (Argentina)
3Jordan Castle (New Zealand)
4Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)
5Aleksandr Dubchenko (Russian Federation)
6Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
7Ayrton De Pauw (Belgium)

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
2Patryk Rajkowski (Poland)
3Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Sime Darby Foundation)
4Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
5Sergii Omelchenko (Azerbaijan)
6Sotirios Bretas (Greece)

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
2Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Cimb Pro Cycling)
3Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan Professional Cycling)
4Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
5Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
6Davide Ceci (Cycling Team Frui)

Men's Keirin Repêchage - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Quentin Lafargue (France)
2Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
3Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
4Sergii Omelchenko (Azerbaijan)
5Jean Spies (South Africa)

Men's Keirin Repêchage - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jordan Castle (New Zealand)
2Aleksandr Dubchenko (Russian Federation)
3Luca Ceci (Italy)
4Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
5Ayrton De Pauw (Belgium)

Men's Keirin Repêchage - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yudai Nitta (Dream seeker)
2Muhammad Sahrom (Sime Darby Foundation)
3Davide Ceci (Cycling Team Frui)
4Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)

Men's Keirin Repêchage - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
2Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan Pro Cycling)
3Lewis Oliva (Team Wales)
4Sotirios Bretas (Greece)

Men's Keirin Round 2 - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
2Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club)
3Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
4Quentin Lafargue (France)
5Leandro Bottasso (Argentina)
6Patryk Rajkowski (Poland)

Men's Keirin Round 2 - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
2Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
3Yudai Nitta (Dream Seeker)
4Jordan Castle (New Zealand)
5Joachim Eilers (Germany)
6Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Cimb Pro Cycling)

Men's Keirin Final - 1-6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthijs Buchli (Beats Cycling Club)
2Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
3Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
4Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
5Yudai Nitta (Dream Seeker)
6Joseph Truman (Great Britain)

Men's Keirin Final - 7-12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Quentin Lafargue (France)
8Joachim Eilers (Germany)
9Jordan Castle (New Zealand)
10Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Cimb Pro Cycling)
11Patryk Rajkowski (Poland)
12Leandro Bottasso (Argentina)

Men's 1km Flying Time Trial Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)0:00:59.97
2Callum Skinner (100% Me)0:00:00.90
3Ayrton De Pauw (Belgium)0:00:00.90
4Sebastien Vigier (France)0:00:01.15
5Jonathan Wale (Team KGF)0:00:01.20
6Eric Engler (Track-Team Brand)0:00:01.31
7David Sojka (Czech Republic)0:00:01.33
8Theo Bos (Beats Cycling Club)0:00:01.51
9Felix Gross (Germany)0:00:01.54
10Zac Williams (New Zealand)0:00:01.93
11Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)0:00:02.16
12Sam Ligtlee (Netherlands)0:00:02.16
13Tomohiro Fukaya (Dream Seeker)0:00:02.29
14Alexandr Vasyukhno (Russian Federation)0:00:02.48
15Francesco Lamon (Italy)0:00:02.72
16Yongjia Luo (People's Republic of China)0:00:03.32
17Shih Hsin Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)0:00:03.42
18Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Sime Darby Foundation)0:00:04.22
19Mateusz Lipa (Poland)0:00:04.81
20Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China)0:00:06.33
21Jean Spies (South Africa)0:00:06.52
22John Croom (United States)0:00:07.31

Men's 1km Flying Time Trial Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)0:01:00
2Eric Engler (Track-Team Brand)0:00:01
3Callum Skinner (100% Me)0:00:01
4Theo Bos (Beats Cycling Club)0:00:02
5David Sojka (Czech Republic)0:00:02
6Sebastien Vigier (France)0:00:02
7Jonathan Wale (Team KGF)0:00:02
8Ayrton De Pauw (Belgium)0:00:02

Men's Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denmark46pts
Niklas Larsen
Casper Von Folsach
2France46pts
Benjamin Thomas
Morgan Kneisky
3Poland37pts
Daniel Staniszewski
Wojciech Pszczolarski
4Spain27pts
Sebastian Mora Vedri
Albert Torres Barcelo
5Belgium24pts
Kenny De Ketele
Moreno De Pauw
6Great Britain12pts
Mark Stewart
Christopher Latham
7Switzerland10pts
Loic Perizzolo
Gael Suter
8Ireland6pts
Felix English
Marc Potts
9Netherlands6pts
Wim Stroetinga
Yoeri Havik
10Italy4pts
Michele Scartezzini
Liam Bertazzo
11Germany2pts
Maximilian Beyer
Domenic Weinstein
12Kazakhstan2pts
Nikita Panassenko
Roman Vassilenkov
13New Zealand1
Campbell Stewart
Thomas Sexton
14Argentina-20
Ivan Gabriel Ruiz
Tomas Contte
15Czech Republic-20
Jan Kraus
Jiri Hochmann
16Russian Federation-20
Andrei Sazanov
Vladislav Kulikov
17Austria-20
Stefan Matzner
Stefan Mastaller
18Ukraine-20
Taras Shevchuk
Maksym Vasyliev

 

