Image 1 of 21 Steven Burke of Great Britain in the blocks before he competes in the Mens Final Pursuit during the TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 2 of 21 The victorious British team pursuit riders are flanked by runners-up Denmark and third-placed France. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 3 of 21 Madison winners Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 4 of 21 The British women's team pursuit squad set the fastest qualifying time (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 5 of 21 Madison winners Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 6 of 21 Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuanian applauds the crowd after she falls of her bike during the Women's Keirin (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 7 of 21 Benjamin Thomas of France walks off the track after the Team Pursuit (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 8 of 21 Riders compete during the TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup at National Cycling Centre at National Cycling Centre (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 9 of 21 Katie Archibald (C) of Great Britain wins the Women's Madison with Elinor Barker (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 10 of 21 Elinor Barke and Katie Archibald of Great Britain win the Women's Madison (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 11 of 21 Steven Burke, Kian Emadi, Oliver Wood and Edward Clancy of Great Britain before the Mens Final Pursuit (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 12 of 21 Edward Clancy of Great Britain before the Mens Final Pursuit (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 13 of 21 Jack Carlin of Great Britain (L) and Tobias Wachter of Germany compete in the Mens 1/16th Sprint Finals (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 14 of 21 Edward Clancy of Great Britain celebrates after they win the Men's Team Pursuit (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 15 of 21 Steven Burke, Edward Clancy, Oliver Wood and Kian Emadi of Great Britain compete in the Mens Final Pursuit (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 16 of 21 Aidan Caves of Canada competes in the Men's Omnium (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 17 of 21 General view of the Mens Omniun during the TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup at National Cycling Centre at National Cycling Centre (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 18 of 21 Casper Pedersen, Casper Von Folsach, Julius Johansen and Niklas Larsen of Denmark compete in the Mens Pursuit (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 19 of 21 Abigail Dentus of Team Breeze competes in Women's Team Pursuit during the TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 20 of 21 Andrii Vynokurov of Ukraine competes in Mens Sprint during the TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 21 of 21 Katy Marchant of Great Britain warms up before the UCI Track Cycling World Cup at National Cycling Centre at National Cycling Centre in Manchester, England. (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Great Britain put in a big day of work in front of the home crowd Saturday at the UCI Track World Cup II in Manchester, taking out wins in the men's team pursuit and women's Madison, while the women's team pursuit squad set the fastest qualifying time ahead of recent European championship winners Italy.

In the men's team pursuit, the four-man squad of Steven Burke, Ed Clancy, Oliver Wood and Kian Emadi easily outpaced runner-sip Denmark by nearly six seconds, while bronze winner France narrowly beat Team KGF in a much closer battle. Great britain's Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald kept the home team's momentum rolling with a two-point win over Belgians Jolien D'hoore and Lotte Kopecky.

In other finals taking place on Saturday, world champion Benjamin Thomas (France) took the Omnium win ahead of Niklas Larsen (Denmark). Albert Torres (Spain) was third. Thomas dominated the one-day, four-event Omnium, winning both the tempo race and points race, and then finishing second in the scratch and elimination races. Larsen won the elimination race, was second in the points and tempo races but slipped to fifth on the Omnium-opening 10km scratch race.

Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) took the women's flying 500m time, while Kristina Vogel (Germany) took top honours in the women's Keirin. Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen set the best time in the men's sprint qualifying and then went on to take gold ahead of Mateusz Rudyk (Poland).

Day 2 Results

Men's team Pursuit Gold Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:03:55.847 Steven Burke Edward Clancy Oliver Wood Kian Emadi 2 Denmark 0:04:01.535 Casper Pedersen Casper Von Folsach Julius Johansen Kristian Kaimer Eriksen

Men's team Pursuit Bronze Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 France 0:03:57.298 Benjamin Thomas Florian Maitre Louis Pijourlet Thomas Denis 4 Team KGF 0:03:58.455 Jonathan Wale Jacob Tipper Daniel Bigham Charlie Tanfield

Women's Madison # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 32 pts Elinor Barker Katie Archibald 2 Belgium 30 pts Jolien D'hoore Lotte Kopecky 3 Italy Rachele Barbieri 9 pts Elisa Balsamo 4 Ireland Lydia Boylan 6 pts Lydia Gurley 5 France 6 pts Laurie Berthon Coralie Demay 6 Russian Federation 6 pts Gulnaz Badykova Aleksandra Chekina 7 Poland 2 pts Nikol Plosaj Wiktoria Pikulik 8 United States 1 Kimberly Geist Kimberly Ann Zubris 9 Switzerland 1 Aline Seitz Andrea Waldis 10 Ukraine Anna Nahirna Oksana Kliachina 11 Netherlands Mylene De Zoete Nina Kessler 12 Japan Yumi Kajihara Kie Furuyama 13 Germany -14 pts Romy Kasper Lisa Kullmer 14 Spain -20 pts Ana Usabiaga Balerdi Ane Iriarte Lasa 15 China -40 pts Jiali Liu Chenhong Jin DNF Czech Republic Jarmila Machacova Lucie Hochmann DNF Hong Kong, China Yao Pang Qianyu Yang

Men's Omnium - 10km Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 2 Benjamin Thomas (France) 3 Maximilian Beyer (Germany) 4 Alberto Torres Barcelo (Spain) 5 Niklas Larsen (Denmark) 6 Shunsuke Imamura (Japan) 7 Francesco Lamon (Italy) 8 Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) 9 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 10 Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) 11 Roy Pieters (Netherlands) 12 Ivo Oliveira (Portugal) 13 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China) 14 Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium) 15 Felix English (Ireland) 16 Tomas Contte (Argentina) 17 Mark Stewart (Great Britain) 18 Liang Guo (People's Republic of China) -1 19 Taras Shevchuk (Ukraine) -1 20 Aidan Caves (Canada) -1 21 Evgenii Tikhonin (Russian Federation) -2 22 Roman Vassilenkov (Kazakhstan) -2

Men's Omnium - 10km Tempo Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Thomas (France) 26 pts 2 Niklas Larsen (Denmark) 25 3 Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium) 20 4 Alberto Torres Barcelo (Spain) 15 5 Mark Stewart (Great Britain) 9 6 Francesco Lamon (Italy) 1 7 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 8 Ivo Oliveira (Portugal) 9 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 10 Roy Pieters (Netherlands) 11 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China) 12 Maximilian Beyer (Germany) 13 Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) 14 Tomas Contte (Argentina) 15 Aidan Caves (Canada) 16 Taras Shevchuk (Ukraine) 17 Liang Guo (People's Republic of China) 18 Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) 19 Felix English (Ireland) 20 Roman Vassilenkov (Kazakhstan) 21 Shunsuke Imamura (Japan) 22 Evgenii Tikhonin (Russian Federation)

Men's Omnium - Elimination Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Niklas Larsen (Denmark) 2 Benjamin Thomas (France) 3 Mark Stewart (Great Britain) 4 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 5 Alberto Torres Barcelo (Spain) 6 Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) 7 Maximilian Beyer (Germany) 8 Roy Pieters (Netherlands) 9 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 10 Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) 11 Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium) 12 Felix English (Ireland) 13 Francesco Lamon (Italy) 14 Liang Guo (People's Republic of China) 15 Taras Shevchuk (Ukraine) 16 Ivo Oliveira (Portugal) 17 Tomas Contte (Argentina) 18 Shunsuke Imamura (Japan) 19 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China) 20 Aidan Caves (Canada) 21 Roman Vassilenkov (Kazakhstan) 22 Evgenii Tikhonin (Russian Federation)

Men's Omnium - Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Thomas (France) 35 pts 2 Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) 34 3 Ivo Oliveira (Portugal) 33 4 Mark Stewart (Great Britain) 31 5 Niklas Larsen (Denmark) 30 6 Maximilian Beyer (Germany) 29 7 Roy Pieters (Netherlands) 27 8 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain) 25 9 Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium) 22 10 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China) 22 11 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 7 12 Aniel Staniszewski (Poland) 5 13 Francesco Lamon (Italy) 2 14 Idan Caves (Canada) 1 15 Shunsuke Imamura (Japan) 16 Tomas Contte (Argentina) 17 Taras Shevchuk (Ukraine) 18 Elix English (Ireland) -10 19 Christos Volikakis (Greece) -15 20 Evgenii Tikhonin (Russian Federation) -17 21 Liang Guo (People's Republic of China) -20 22 Roman Vassilenkov (Kazakhstan) -40

Men's Omnium Final Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Thomas (France) 151 pts 2 Niklas Larsen (Denmark) 140 3 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain) 125 4 Maximilian Beyer (Germany) 111 5 Mark Stewart (Great Britain) 107 6 Roy Pieters (Netherlands) 95 7 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 93 8 Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium) 92 9 Ivo Oliveira (Portugal) 87 10 Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) 84 11 Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) 77 12 Francesco Lamon (Italy) 76 13 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 73 14 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China) 62 15 Shunsuke Imamura (Japan) 37 16 Tomas Contte (Argentina) 32 17 Taras Shevchuk (Ukraine) 26 18 Felix English (Ireland) 24 19 Aidan Caves (Canada) 17 20 Liang Guo (People's Republic of China) 8 21 Evgenii Tikhonin (Russian Federation) -56 22 Roman Vassilenkov (Kazakhstan) -78

Women's 500m Time Trial Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miriam Welte (Germany) 0:00:33.565 2 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) 0:00:00.001 3 Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 0:00:00.277 4 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 0:00:00.463 5 Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico) 0:00:00.500 6 Yufang Guo (Holy Brother Cycling Team) 0:00:00.604 7 Chaorui Song (People's Republic of China) 0:00:00.606 8 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 0:00:00.738 9 Emma Cumming (New Zealand) 0:00:01.010 10 Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands) 0:00:01.039 11 Iriam Vece (Italy) 0:00:01.304 12 Deborah Deborah (India) 0:00:02.184 13 Wing Yu Ma (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:03.205

Women's 500m Time Trial Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) 0:00:33.613 2 Miriam Welte (Germany) 0:00:00.021 3 Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 0:00:00.212 4 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 0:00:00.540 5 Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico) 0:00:00.594 6 Yufang Guo (Holy Brothers Team) 0:00:00.798 7 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 0:00:00.888 8 Chaorui Song (People's Republic of China) 0:00:00.899

Women's Team Pursuit - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:04:18.471 Katie Archibald Elinor Barker Emily Nelson Neah Evans 2 Italy 0:04:22.020 Francesca Pattaro Elisa Balsamo Tatiana Guderzo Silvia Valsecchi 3 Japan 0:04:27.329 Kie Furuyama Yumi Kajihara Kisato Nakamura Yuya Hashimoto 4 Belgium 0:04:28.371 Annelies Dom Lotte Kopecky Saartje Vandenbroucke Jolien D'hoore 5 Germany 0:04:28.588 Charlotte Becker Tatjana Paller Gudrun Stock Franziska Brausse 6 Team Breeze 0:04:28.895 Rebecca Raybould Eleanor Dickinson Jenny Holl Abigail Dentus 7 Russian Federation 0:04:30.014 Gulnaz Badykova Elizaveta Oshurkova Alexandra Goncharova Anastasiia Iakovenko 8 China 0:04:31.397 Qiaolin Chen Baofang Zhao Xiaofei Wang Chenhong Jin 9 France 0:04:31.697 Valentine Fortin Marion Borras Coralie Demay Fiona Dutriaux 10 Ukraine 0:04:35.499 Tetyana Klimchenko Oksana Kliachina Anna Nahirna Valeriya Kononenko 11 Poland 0:04:41.804 Nikol Plosaj Monika Graczewska Marlena Karwacka Wiktoria Pikulik 12 Ireland 0:04:54.012 Imogen Cotter Hilary Hughes Mia Griffin Orla Walsh

Women's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 0:00:11.376 2 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 3 Julita Jagodzinska (Poland) 0:00:00.214 4 Elena Bissolati (Italy) 0:00:00.368 5 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 0:00:00.531 6 Riyu Ohta (Japan) 0:00:00.639 7 Olivia Podmore (New Zealand) 0:00:00.966

Women's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling) 0:00:11.074 2 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 0:00:00.151 3 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) 0:00:00.232 4 Sara Kankovska (Czech Republic) 0:00:00.336 5 Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker) 0:00:00.439 6 Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan (Sime Darby Foundation) 0:00:00.479 7 Shanju Bao (Holy Brothers Team) 0:00:00.729

Women's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 0:00:11.561 2 Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 0:00:00.071 3 Wing Yu Ma (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:00.198 4 Mandy Marquardt (United States Of America) 0:00:00.420 5 Shannon Mccurley (Ireland) 0:00:00.523 6 Kayono Maeda (Japan Professional Cycling) 0:00:00.578 7 Mengqi Tang (People's Republic of China) 0:00:00.729

Women's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 0:00:11.177 2 Fatehah Mustapa (Cimb Pro Cycling) 0:00:00.655 3 Rachel James (Team Wales) 0:00:00.814 4 Sandie Clair (France) 0:00:00.837 5 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 0:00:00.892 6 Deborah Deborah (India) 0:00:00.931

Women's Keirin Repêchage - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivia Podmore (New Zealand) 0:00:11.845 2 Sandie Clair (France) 0:00:00.054 3 Shannon Mccurley (Ireland) 0:00:00.193 4 Julita Jagodzinska (Poland) 0:00:00.406 5 Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan (Sime Darby Foundation) 0:00:01.168

Women's Keirin Repêchage - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 0:00:11.626 2 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) 0:00:00.052 3 Riyu Ohta (Japan) 0:00:00.159 4 Mandy Marquardt (United States) 0:00:00.237 5 Mengqi Tang (People's Republic of China) 0:00:00.483

Women's Keirin Repêchage - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker) 0:00:11.582 2 Sara Kankovska (Czech Republic) 0:00:00.026 3 Shanju Bao (Holy Brothers Team) 0:00:00.206 4 Deborah Deborah (India) 0:00:00.549 5 Wing Yu Ma (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:01.300

Women's Keirin Repêchage - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kayono Maeda (Japan Professional Cycling) 0:00:11.418 2 Elena Bissolati (Italy) 0:00:00.057 3 Rachel James (Team Wales) 0:00:00.191 4 Roige Helena Casas (Spain) 0:00:00.447

Women's Keirin Round 2 - heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 3 Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 4 Olivia Podmore (New Zealand) 5 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 6 Kayono Maeda JPC

Women's Keirin Round 2 - heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 2 Fatehah Mustapa (Cimb Pro Cycling) 3 Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling) 4 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 5 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 6 Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker)

Women's Keirin Final 1-6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 3 Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling) 4 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) DNF Stephanie Morton (Australia) DSQ Fatehah Mustapa (Cimb Pro Cycling)

Women's Keirin Final 7-12 # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 8 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 9 Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker) 10 Olivia Podmore (New Zealand) 11 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 12 Kayono Maeda (Japan Professional Cycling)

Men's Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 2 Sebastien Vigier (France) 3 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 4 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 5 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 6 Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand) 7 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic) 8 Philip Hindes (Great Britain) 9 Asilijus Lendel (Lithuania) 10 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) 11 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 12 Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club) 13 Ack Carlin (Great Britain) 14 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation) 15 Lewis Oliva (Team Wales) 16 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 17 Callum Skinner (100% Me) 18 David Sojka (Czech Republic) 19 Eric Engler (Track-Team Brand) 20 Tobias Wachter (Germany) 21 Theo Bos (Beat Cycling Club) 22 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 23 Damian Zielinski (Poland) 24 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan Professional Cycling) 25 Melvin Landerneau (France) 26 Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation) 27 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain) 28 Luca Ceci (Italy) 29 Sotirios Bretas (Greece) 30 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Cimb Pro Cycling) 31 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Sime Darby Foundation) 32 Davide Ceci (Cycling Team Frui)

Men's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 2 Luca Ceci (Italy)

Men's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand) 2 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)

Men's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic) 2 Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation)

Men's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Philip Hindes (Great Britain) 2 Melvin Landerneau (France)

Men's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) 2 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan Professional Cycling)

Men's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) 2 Damian Zielinski (Poland)

Men's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 2 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)

Men's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club) 2 Theo Bos (Beat Cycling Club)

Men's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) 2 Tobias Wachter (Germany)

Men's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation) 2 Eric Engler (Track-Team Brand)

Men's Sprint /16 - Heat 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lewis Oliva (Team Wales) 2 David Sojka (Czech Republic)

Men's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 2 Callum Skinner (100% Me)

Men's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 2 Maximilian Levy (Germany)

Men's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lewis Oliva (Team Wales) 2 Sebastien Vigier (France)

Men's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 2 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)

Men's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) 2 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)

Men's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club) 2 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 2 Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) 2 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)

Men's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Philip Hindes (Great Britain) 2 Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 2 Philip Hindes (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) 2 Lewis Oliva (Team Wales)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 2 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club) 2 Jack Carlin (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint Semi-finals - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) DNF Matthijs Buchli (Beats Cycling Club)

Men's Sprint Semi-finals - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) 2 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)

Men's Sprint Finals - Gold Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 2 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)