Manchester World Cup: British men take Team Pursuit gold
Archibald and Barker squeeze past Belgium for women's Madison title
Day 2: -
Great Britain put in a big day of work in front of the home crowd Saturday at the UCI Track World Cup II in Manchester, taking out wins in the men's team pursuit and women's Madison, while the women's team pursuit squad set the fastest qualifying time ahead of recent European championship winners Italy.
In the men's team pursuit, the four-man squad of Steven Burke, Ed Clancy, Oliver Wood and Kian Emadi easily outpaced runner-sip Denmark by nearly six seconds, while bronze winner France narrowly beat Team KGF in a much closer battle. Great britain's Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald kept the home team's momentum rolling with a two-point win over Belgians Jolien D'hoore and Lotte Kopecky.
In other finals taking place on Saturday, world champion Benjamin Thomas (France) took the Omnium win ahead of Niklas Larsen (Denmark). Albert Torres (Spain) was third. Thomas dominated the one-day, four-event Omnium, winning both the tempo race and points race, and then finishing second in the scratch and elimination races. Larsen won the elimination race, was second in the points and tempo races but slipped to fifth on the Omnium-opening 10km scratch race.
Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) took the women's flying 500m time, while Kristina Vogel (Germany) took top honours in the women's Keirin. Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen set the best time in the men's sprint qualifying and then went on to take gold ahead of Mateusz Rudyk (Poland).
Day 2 Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:55.847
|Steven Burke
|Edward Clancy
|Oliver Wood
|Kian Emadi
|2
|Denmark
|0:04:01.535
|Casper Pedersen
|Casper Von Folsach
|Julius Johansen
|Kristian Kaimer Eriksen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|France
|0:03:57.298
|Benjamin Thomas
|Florian Maitre
|Louis Pijourlet
|Thomas Denis
|4
|Team KGF
|0:03:58.455
|Jonathan Wale
|Jacob Tipper
|Daniel Bigham
|Charlie Tanfield
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|32
|pts
|Elinor Barker
|Katie Archibald
|2
|Belgium
|30
|pts
|Jolien D'hoore
|Lotte Kopecky
|3
|Italy
|Rachele Barbieri
|9
|pts
|Elisa Balsamo
|4
|Ireland
|Lydia Boylan
|6
|pts
|Lydia Gurley
|5
|France
|6
|pts
|Laurie Berthon
|Coralie Demay
|6
|Russian Federation
|6
|pts
|Gulnaz Badykova
|Aleksandra Chekina
|7
|Poland
|2
|pts
|Nikol Plosaj
|Wiktoria Pikulik
|8
|United States
|1
|Kimberly Geist
|Kimberly Ann Zubris
|9
|Switzerland
|1
|Aline Seitz
|Andrea Waldis
|10
|Ukraine
|Anna Nahirna
|Oksana Kliachina
|11
|Netherlands
|Mylene De Zoete
|Nina Kessler
|12
|Japan
|Yumi Kajihara
|Kie Furuyama
|13
|Germany
|-14
|pts
|Romy Kasper
|Lisa Kullmer
|14
|Spain
|-20
|pts
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi
|Ane Iriarte Lasa
|15
|China
|-40
|pts
|Jiali Liu
|Chenhong Jin
|DNF
|Czech Republic
|Jarmila Machacova
|Lucie Hochmann
|DNF
|Hong Kong, China
|Yao Pang
|Qianyu Yang
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|2
|Benjamin Thomas (France)
|3
|Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
|4
|Alberto Torres Barcelo (Spain)
|5
|Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
|6
|Shunsuke Imamura (Japan)
|7
|Francesco Lamon (Italy)
|8
|Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
|9
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|10
|Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
|11
|Roy Pieters (Netherlands)
|12
|Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
|13
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|14
|Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)
|15
|Felix English (Ireland)
|16
|Tomas Contte (Argentina)
|17
|Mark Stewart (Great Britain)
|18
|Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|-1
|19
|Taras Shevchuk (Ukraine)
|-1
|20
|Aidan Caves (Canada)
|-1
|21
|Evgenii Tikhonin (Russian Federation)
|-2
|22
|Roman Vassilenkov (Kazakhstan)
|-2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Thomas (France)
|26
|pts
|2
|Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
|25
|3
|Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)
|20
|4
|Alberto Torres Barcelo (Spain)
|15
|5
|Mark Stewart (Great Britain)
|9
|6
|Francesco Lamon (Italy)
|1
|7
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|8
|Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
|9
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|10
|Roy Pieters (Netherlands)
|11
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|12
|Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
|13
|Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
|14
|Tomas Contte (Argentina)
|15
|Aidan Caves (Canada)
|16
|Taras Shevchuk (Ukraine)
|17
|Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|18
|Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
|19
|Felix English (Ireland)
|20
|Roman Vassilenkov (Kazakhstan)
|21
|Shunsuke Imamura (Japan)
|22
|Evgenii Tikhonin (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
|2
|Benjamin Thomas (France)
|3
|Mark Stewart (Great Britain)
|4
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|5
|Alberto Torres Barcelo (Spain)
|6
|Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
|7
|Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
|8
|Roy Pieters (Netherlands)
|9
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|10
|Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
|11
|Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)
|12
|Felix English (Ireland)
|13
|Francesco Lamon (Italy)
|14
|Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|15
|Taras Shevchuk (Ukraine)
|16
|Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
|17
|Tomas Contte (Argentina)
|18
|Shunsuke Imamura (Japan)
|19
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|20
|Aidan Caves (Canada)
|21
|Roman Vassilenkov (Kazakhstan)
|22
|Evgenii Tikhonin (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Thomas (France)
|35
|pts
|2
|Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
|34
|3
|Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
|33
|4
|Mark Stewart (Great Britain)
|31
|5
|Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
|30
|6
|Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
|29
|7
|Roy Pieters (Netherlands)
|27
|8
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)
|25
|9
|Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)
|22
|10
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|22
|11
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|7
|12
|Aniel Staniszewski (Poland)
|5
|13
|Francesco Lamon (Italy)
|2
|14
|Idan Caves (Canada)
|1
|15
|Shunsuke Imamura (Japan)
|16
|Tomas Contte (Argentina)
|17
|Taras Shevchuk (Ukraine)
|18
|Elix English (Ireland)
|-10
|19
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|-15
|20
|Evgenii Tikhonin (Russian Federation)
|-17
|21
|Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|-20
|22
|Roman Vassilenkov (Kazakhstan)
|-40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Thomas (France)
|151
|pts
|2
|Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
|140
|3
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)
|125
|4
|Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
|111
|5
|Mark Stewart (Great Britain)
|107
|6
|Roy Pieters (Netherlands)
|95
|7
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|93
|8
|Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)
|92
|9
|Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
|87
|10
|Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
|84
|11
|Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
|77
|12
|Francesco Lamon (Italy)
|76
|13
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|73
|14
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|62
|15
|Shunsuke Imamura (Japan)
|37
|16
|Tomas Contte (Argentina)
|32
|17
|Taras Shevchuk (Ukraine)
|26
|18
|Felix English (Ireland)
|24
|19
|Aidan Caves (Canada)
|17
|20
|Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|8
|21
|Evgenii Tikhonin (Russian Federation)
|-56
|22
|Roman Vassilenkov (Kazakhstan)
|-78
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|0:00:33.565
|2
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|0:00:00.001
|3
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|0:00:00.277
|4
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|0:00:00.463
|5
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)
|0:00:00.500
|6
|Yufang Guo (Holy Brother Cycling Team)
|0:00:00.604
|7
|Chaorui Song (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:00.606
|8
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|0:00:00.738
|9
|Emma Cumming (New Zealand)
|0:00:01.010
|10
|Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands)
|0:00:01.039
|11
|Iriam Vece (Italy)
|0:00:01.304
|12
|Deborah Deborah (India)
|0:00:02.184
|13
|Wing Yu Ma (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:03.205
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|0:00:33.613
|2
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|0:00:00.021
|3
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|0:00:00.212
|4
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|0:00:00.540
|5
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)
|0:00:00.594
|6
|Yufang Guo (Holy Brothers Team)
|0:00:00.798
|7
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|0:00:00.888
|8
|Chaorui Song (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:00.899
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:04:18.471
|Katie Archibald
|Elinor Barker
|Emily Nelson
|Neah Evans
|2
|Italy
|0:04:22.020
|Francesca Pattaro
|Elisa Balsamo
|Tatiana Guderzo
|Silvia Valsecchi
|3
|Japan
|0:04:27.329
|Kie Furuyama
|Yumi Kajihara
|Kisato Nakamura
|Yuya Hashimoto
|4
|Belgium
|0:04:28.371
|Annelies Dom
|Lotte Kopecky
|Saartje Vandenbroucke
|Jolien D'hoore
|5
|Germany
|0:04:28.588
|Charlotte Becker
|Tatjana Paller
|Gudrun Stock
|Franziska Brausse
|6
|Team Breeze
|0:04:28.895
|Rebecca Raybould
|Eleanor Dickinson
|Jenny Holl
|Abigail Dentus
|7
|Russian Federation
|0:04:30.014
|Gulnaz Badykova
|Elizaveta Oshurkova
|Alexandra Goncharova
|Anastasiia Iakovenko
|8
|China
|0:04:31.397
|Qiaolin Chen
|Baofang Zhao
|Xiaofei Wang
|Chenhong Jin
|9
|France
|0:04:31.697
|Valentine Fortin
|Marion Borras
|Coralie Demay
|Fiona Dutriaux
|10
|Ukraine
|0:04:35.499
|Tetyana Klimchenko
|Oksana Kliachina
|Anna Nahirna
|Valeriya Kononenko
|11
|Poland
|0:04:41.804
|Nikol Plosaj
|Monika Graczewska
|Marlena Karwacka
|Wiktoria Pikulik
|12
|Ireland
|0:04:54.012
|Imogen Cotter
|Hilary Hughes
|Mia Griffin
|Orla Walsh
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|0:00:11.376
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|3
|Julita Jagodzinska (Poland)
|0:00:00.214
|4
|Elena Bissolati (Italy)
|0:00:00.368
|5
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|0:00:00.531
|6
|Riyu Ohta (Japan)
|0:00:00.639
|7
|Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)
|0:00:00.966
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling)
|0:00:11.074
|2
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|0:00:00.151
|3
|Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|0:00:00.232
|4
|Sara Kankovska (Czech Republic)
|0:00:00.336
|5
|Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker)
|0:00:00.439
|6
|Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan (Sime Darby Foundation)
|0:00:00.479
|7
|Shanju Bao (Holy Brothers Team)
|0:00:00.729
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|0:00:11.561
|2
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|0:00:00.071
|3
|Wing Yu Ma (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:00.198
|4
|Mandy Marquardt (United States Of America)
|0:00:00.420
|5
|Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)
|0:00:00.523
|6
|Kayono Maeda (Japan Professional Cycling)
|0:00:00.578
|7
|Mengqi Tang (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:00.729
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|0:00:11.177
|2
|Fatehah Mustapa (Cimb Pro Cycling)
|0:00:00.655
|3
|Rachel James (Team Wales)
|0:00:00.814
|4
|Sandie Clair (France)
|0:00:00.837
|5
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|0:00:00.892
|6
|Deborah Deborah (India)
|0:00:00.931
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)
|0:00:11.845
|2
|Sandie Clair (France)
|0:00:00.054
|3
|Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)
|0:00:00.193
|4
|Julita Jagodzinska (Poland)
|0:00:00.406
|5
|Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan (Sime Darby Foundation)
|0:00:01.168
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|0:00:11.626
|2
|Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|0:00:00.052
|3
|Riyu Ohta (Japan)
|0:00:00.159
|4
|Mandy Marquardt (United States)
|0:00:00.237
|5
|Mengqi Tang (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:00.483
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker)
|0:00:11.582
|2
|Sara Kankovska (Czech Republic)
|0:00:00.026
|3
|Shanju Bao (Holy Brothers Team)
|0:00:00.206
|4
|Deborah Deborah (India)
|0:00:00.549
|5
|Wing Yu Ma (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:01.300
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kayono Maeda (Japan Professional Cycling)
|0:00:11.418
|2
|Elena Bissolati (Italy)
|0:00:00.057
|3
|Rachel James (Team Wales)
|0:00:00.191
|4
|Roige Helena Casas (Spain)
|0:00:00.447
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|2
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|3
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|4
|Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)
|5
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|6
|Kayono Maeda JPC
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|2
|Fatehah Mustapa (Cimb Pro Cycling)
|3
|Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling)
|4
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|5
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|6
|Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|2
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|3
|Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling)
|4
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|DNF
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|DSQ
|Fatehah Mustapa (Cimb Pro Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|7
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|8
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|9
|Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker)
|10
|Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)
|11
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|12
|Kayono Maeda (Japan Professional Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|2
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|3
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|4
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|5
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|6
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|7
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|8
|Philip Hindes (Great Britain)
|9
|Asilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|10
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|11
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|12
|Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club)
|13
|Ack Carlin (Great Britain)
|14
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
|15
|Lewis Oliva (Team Wales)
|16
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|17
|Callum Skinner (100% Me)
|18
|David Sojka (Czech Republic)
|19
|Eric Engler (Track-Team Brand)
|20
|Tobias Wachter (Germany)
|21
|Theo Bos (Beat Cycling Club)
|22
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|23
|Damian Zielinski (Poland)
|24
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan Professional Cycling)
|25
|Melvin Landerneau (France)
|26
|Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation)
|27
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
|28
|Luca Ceci (Italy)
|29
|Sotirios Bretas (Greece)
|30
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Cimb Pro Cycling)
|31
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Sime Darby Foundation)
|32
|Davide Ceci (Cycling Team Frui)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|2
|Luca Ceci (Italy)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|2
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|2
|Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Philip Hindes (Great Britain)
|2
|Melvin Landerneau (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|2
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan Professional Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|2
|Damian Zielinski (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|2
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club)
|2
|Theo Bos (Beat Cycling Club)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|2
|Tobias Wachter (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
|2
|Eric Engler (Track-Team Brand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lewis Oliva (Team Wales)
|2
|David Sojka (Czech Republic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|2
|Callum Skinner (100% Me)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|2
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lewis Oliva (Team Wales)
|2
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|2
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|2
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club)
|2
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|2
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|2
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Philip Hindes (Great Britain)
|2
|Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|2
|Philip Hindes (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|2
|Lewis Oliva (Team Wales)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|2
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club)
|2
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|DNF
|Matthijs Buchli (Beats Cycling Club)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|2
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|2
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|3
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|4
|Matthijs Buchli (Beats Cycling Club)
