Trending

Manchester World Cup: British men take Team Pursuit gold

Archibald and Barker squeeze past Belgium for women's Madison title

Image 1 of 21

Steven Burke of Great Britain in the blocks before he competes in the Mens Final Pursuit during the TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup

Steven Burke of Great Britain in the blocks before he competes in the Mens Final Pursuit during the TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 2 of 21

The victorious British team pursuit riders are flanked by runners-up Denmark and third-placed France.

The victorious British team pursuit riders are flanked by runners-up Denmark and third-placed France.
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 3 of 21

Madison winners Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker

Madison winners Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 4 of 21

The British women's team pursuit squad set the fastest qualifying time

The British women's team pursuit squad set the fastest qualifying time
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 5 of 21

Madison winners Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker

Madison winners Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 6 of 21

Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuanian applauds the crowd after she falls of her bike during the Women's Keirin

Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuanian applauds the crowd after she falls of her bike during the Women's Keirin
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 7 of 21

Benjamin Thomas of France walks off the track after the Team Pursuit

Benjamin Thomas of France walks off the track after the Team Pursuit
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 8 of 21

Riders compete during the TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup at National Cycling Centre at National Cycling Centre

Riders compete during the TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup at National Cycling Centre at National Cycling Centre
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 9 of 21

Katie Archibald (C) of Great Britain wins the Women's Madison with Elinor Barker

Katie Archibald (C) of Great Britain wins the Women's Madison with Elinor Barker
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 10 of 21

Elinor Barke and Katie Archibald of Great Britain win the Women's Madison

Elinor Barke and Katie Archibald of Great Britain win the Women's Madison
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 11 of 21

Steven Burke, Kian Emadi, Oliver Wood and Edward Clancy of Great Britain before the Mens Final Pursuit

Steven Burke, Kian Emadi, Oliver Wood and Edward Clancy of Great Britain before the Mens Final Pursuit
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 12 of 21

Edward Clancy of Great Britain before the Mens Final Pursuit

Edward Clancy of Great Britain before the Mens Final Pursuit
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 13 of 21

Jack Carlin of Great Britain (L) and Tobias Wachter of Germany compete in the Mens 1/16th Sprint Finals

Jack Carlin of Great Britain (L) and Tobias Wachter of Germany compete in the Mens 1/16th Sprint Finals
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 14 of 21

Edward Clancy of Great Britain celebrates after they win the Men's Team Pursuit

Edward Clancy of Great Britain celebrates after they win the Men's Team Pursuit
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 15 of 21

Steven Burke, Edward Clancy, Oliver Wood and Kian Emadi of Great Britain compete in the Mens Final Pursuit

Steven Burke, Edward Clancy, Oliver Wood and Kian Emadi of Great Britain compete in the Mens Final Pursuit
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 16 of 21

Aidan Caves of Canada competes in the Men's Omnium

Aidan Caves of Canada competes in the Men's Omnium
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 17 of 21

General view of the Mens Omniun during the TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup at National Cycling Centre at National Cycling Centre

General view of the Mens Omniun during the TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup at National Cycling Centre at National Cycling Centre
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 18 of 21

Casper Pedersen, Casper Von Folsach, Julius Johansen and Niklas Larsen of Denmark compete in the Mens Pursuit

Casper Pedersen, Casper Von Folsach, Julius Johansen and Niklas Larsen of Denmark compete in the Mens Pursuit
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 19 of 21

Abigail Dentus of Team Breeze competes in Women's Team Pursuit during the TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup

Abigail Dentus of Team Breeze competes in Women's Team Pursuit during the TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 20 of 21

Andrii Vynokurov of Ukraine competes in Mens Sprint during the TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup

Andrii Vynokurov of Ukraine competes in Mens Sprint during the TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 21 of 21

Katy Marchant of Great Britain warms up before the UCI Track Cycling World Cup at National Cycling Centre at National Cycling Centre in Manchester, England.

Katy Marchant of Great Britain warms up before the UCI Track Cycling World Cup at National Cycling Centre at National Cycling Centre in Manchester, England.
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Great Britain put in a big day of work in front of the home crowd Saturday at the UCI Track World Cup II in Manchester, taking out wins in the men's team pursuit and women's Madison, while the women's team pursuit squad set the fastest qualifying time ahead of recent European championship winners Italy.

In the men's team pursuit, the four-man squad of Steven Burke, Ed Clancy, Oliver Wood and Kian Emadi easily outpaced runner-sip Denmark by nearly six seconds, while bronze winner France narrowly beat Team KGF in a much closer battle. Great britain's Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald kept the home team's momentum rolling with a two-point win over Belgians Jolien D'hoore and Lotte Kopecky. 

In other finals taking place on Saturday, world champion Benjamin Thomas (France) took the Omnium win ahead of Niklas Larsen (Denmark). Albert Torres (Spain) was third. Thomas dominated the one-day, four-event Omnium, winning both the tempo race and points race, and then finishing second in the scratch and elimination races. Larsen won the elimination race, was second in the points and tempo races but slipped to fifth on the Omnium-opening 10km scratch race.

Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) took the women's flying 500m time, while Kristina Vogel (Germany) took top honours in the women's Keirin. Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen set the best time in the men's sprint qualifying and then went on to take gold ahead of Mateusz Rudyk (Poland).

Day 2 Results

Men's team Pursuit Gold Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:03:55.847
Steven Burke
Edward Clancy
Oliver Wood
Kian Emadi
2Denmark0:04:01.535
Casper Pedersen
Casper Von Folsach
Julius Johansen
Kristian Kaimer Eriksen

Men's team Pursuit Bronze Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3France0:03:57.298
Benjamin Thomas
Florian Maitre
Louis Pijourlet
Thomas Denis
4Team KGF0:03:58.455
Jonathan Wale
Jacob Tipper
Daniel Bigham
Charlie Tanfield

Women's Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain32pts
Elinor Barker
Katie Archibald
2Belgium30pts
Jolien D'hoore
Lotte Kopecky
3Italy
Rachele Barbieri9pts
Elisa Balsamo
4Ireland
Lydia Boylan6pts
Lydia Gurley
5France6pts
Laurie Berthon
Coralie Demay
6Russian Federation6pts
Gulnaz Badykova
Aleksandra Chekina
7Poland2pts
Nikol Plosaj
Wiktoria Pikulik
8United States1
Kimberly Geist
Kimberly Ann Zubris
9Switzerland1
Aline Seitz
Andrea Waldis
10Ukraine
Anna Nahirna
Oksana Kliachina
11Netherlands
Mylene De Zoete
Nina Kessler
12Japan
Yumi Kajihara
Kie Furuyama
13Germany-14pts
Romy Kasper
Lisa Kullmer
14Spain-20pts
Ana Usabiaga Balerdi
Ane Iriarte Lasa
15China-40pts
Jiali Liu
Chenhong Jin
DNFCzech Republic
Jarmila Machacova
Lucie Hochmann
DNFHong Kong, China
Yao Pang
Qianyu Yang

Men's Omnium - 10km Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christos Volikakis (Greece)
2Benjamin Thomas (France)
3Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
4Alberto Torres Barcelo (Spain)
5Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
6Shunsuke Imamura (Japan)
7Francesco Lamon (Italy)
8Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
9Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
10Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
11Roy Pieters (Netherlands)
12Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
13Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
14Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)
15Felix English (Ireland)
16Tomas Contte (Argentina)
17Mark Stewart (Great Britain)
18Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)-1
19Taras Shevchuk (Ukraine)-1
20Aidan Caves (Canada)-1
21Evgenii Tikhonin (Russian Federation)-2
22Roman Vassilenkov (Kazakhstan)-2

Men's Omnium - 10km Tempo Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Thomas (France)26pts
2Niklas Larsen (Denmark)25
3Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)20
4Alberto Torres Barcelo (Spain)15
5Mark Stewart (Great Britain)9
6Francesco Lamon (Italy)1
7Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
8Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
9Christos Volikakis (Greece)
10Roy Pieters (Netherlands)
11Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
12Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
13Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
14Tomas Contte (Argentina)
15Aidan Caves (Canada)
16Taras Shevchuk (Ukraine)
17Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)
18Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
19Felix English (Ireland)
20Roman Vassilenkov (Kazakhstan)
21Shunsuke Imamura (Japan)
22Evgenii Tikhonin (Russian Federation)

Men's Omnium - Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
2Benjamin Thomas (France)
3Mark Stewart (Great Britain)
4Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
5Alberto Torres Barcelo (Spain)
6Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
7Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
8Roy Pieters (Netherlands)
9Christos Volikakis (Greece)
10Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
11Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)
12Felix English (Ireland)
13Francesco Lamon (Italy)
14Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)
15Taras Shevchuk (Ukraine)
16Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
17Tomas Contte (Argentina)
18Shunsuke Imamura (Japan)
19Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
20Aidan Caves (Canada)
21Roman Vassilenkov (Kazakhstan)
22Evgenii Tikhonin (Russian Federation)

Men's Omnium - Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Thomas (France)35pts
2Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)34
3Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)33
4Mark Stewart (Great Britain)31
5Niklas Larsen (Denmark)30
6Maximilian Beyer (Germany)29
7Roy Pieters (Netherlands)27
8Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)25
9Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)22
10Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)22
11Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)7
12Aniel Staniszewski (Poland)5
13Francesco Lamon (Italy)2
14Idan Caves (Canada)1
15Shunsuke Imamura (Japan)
16Tomas Contte (Argentina)
17Taras Shevchuk (Ukraine)
18Elix English (Ireland)-10
19Christos Volikakis (Greece)-15
20Evgenii Tikhonin (Russian Federation)-17
21Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)-20
22Roman Vassilenkov (Kazakhstan)-40

Men's Omnium Final Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Thomas (France)151pts
2Niklas Larsen (Denmark)140
3Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)125
4Maximilian Beyer (Germany)111
5Mark Stewart (Great Britain)107
6Roy Pieters (Netherlands)95
7Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)93
8Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)92
9Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)87
10Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)84
11Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)77
12Francesco Lamon (Italy)76
13Christos Volikakis (Greece)73
14Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)62
15Shunsuke Imamura (Japan)37
16Tomas Contte (Argentina)32
17Taras Shevchuk (Ukraine)26
18Felix English (Ireland)24
19Aidan Caves (Canada)17
20Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)8
21Evgenii Tikhonin (Russian Federation)-56
22Roman Vassilenkov (Kazakhstan)-78

Women's 500m Time Trial Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miriam Welte (Germany)0:00:33.565
2Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)0:00:00.001
3Olena Starikova (Ukraine)0:00:00.277
4Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)0:00:00.463
5Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)0:00:00.500
6Yufang Guo (Holy Brother Cycling Team)0:00:00.604
7Chaorui Song (People's Republic of China)0:00:00.606
8Katy Marchant (Great Britain)0:00:00.738
9Emma Cumming (New Zealand)0:00:01.010
10Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands)0:00:01.039
11Iriam Vece (Italy)0:00:01.304
12Deborah Deborah (India)0:00:02.184
13Wing Yu Ma (Hong Kong, China)0:00:03.205

Women's 500m Time Trial Finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)0:00:33.613
2Miriam Welte (Germany)0:00:00.021
3Olena Starikova (Ukraine)0:00:00.212
4Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)0:00:00.540
5Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)0:00:00.594
6Yufang Guo (Holy Brothers Team)0:00:00.798
7Katy Marchant (Great Britain)0:00:00.888
8Chaorui Song (People's Republic of China)0:00:00.899

Women's Team Pursuit - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:04:18.471
Katie Archibald
Elinor Barker
Emily Nelson
Neah Evans
2Italy0:04:22.020
Francesca Pattaro
Elisa Balsamo
Tatiana Guderzo
Silvia Valsecchi
3Japan0:04:27.329
Kie Furuyama
Yumi Kajihara
Kisato Nakamura
Yuya Hashimoto
4Belgium0:04:28.371
Annelies Dom
Lotte Kopecky
Saartje Vandenbroucke
Jolien D'hoore
5Germany0:04:28.588
Charlotte Becker
Tatjana Paller
Gudrun Stock
Franziska Brausse
6Team Breeze0:04:28.895
Rebecca Raybould
Eleanor Dickinson
Jenny Holl
Abigail Dentus
7Russian Federation0:04:30.014
Gulnaz Badykova
Elizaveta Oshurkova
Alexandra Goncharova
Anastasiia Iakovenko
8China0:04:31.397
Qiaolin Chen
Baofang Zhao
Xiaofei Wang
Chenhong Jin
9France0:04:31.697
Valentine Fortin
Marion Borras
Coralie Demay
Fiona Dutriaux
10Ukraine0:04:35.499
Tetyana Klimchenko
Oksana Kliachina
Anna Nahirna
Valeriya Kononenko
11Poland0:04:41.804
Nikol Plosaj
Monika Graczewska
Marlena Karwacka
Wiktoria Pikulik
12Ireland0:04:54.012
Imogen Cotter
Hilary Hughes
Mia Griffin
Orla Walsh

Women's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)0:00:11.376
2Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
3Julita Jagodzinska (Poland)0:00:00.214
4Elena Bissolati (Italy)0:00:00.368
5Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)0:00:00.531
6Riyu Ohta (Japan)0:00:00.639
7Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)0:00:00.966

Women's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling)0:00:11.074
2Katy Marchant (Great Britain)0:00:00.151
3Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)0:00:00.232
4Sara Kankovska (Czech Republic)0:00:00.336
5Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker)0:00:00.439
6Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan (Sime Darby Foundation)0:00:00.479
7Shanju Bao (Holy Brothers Team)0:00:00.729

Women's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)0:00:11.561
2Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)0:00:00.071
3Wing Yu Ma (Hong Kong, China)0:00:00.198
4Mandy Marquardt (United States Of America)0:00:00.420
5Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)0:00:00.523
6Kayono Maeda (Japan Professional Cycling)0:00:00.578
7Mengqi Tang (People's Republic of China)0:00:00.729

Women's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)0:00:11.177
2Fatehah Mustapa (Cimb Pro Cycling)0:00:00.655
3Rachel James (Team Wales)0:00:00.814
4Sandie Clair (France)0:00:00.837
5Helena Casas Roige (Spain)0:00:00.892
6Deborah Deborah (India)0:00:00.931

Women's Keirin Repêchage - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)0:00:11.845
2Sandie Clair (France)0:00:00.054
3Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)0:00:00.193
4Julita Jagodzinska (Poland)0:00:00.406
5Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan (Sime Darby Foundation)0:00:01.168

Women's Keirin Repêchage - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)0:00:11.626
2Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)0:00:00.052
3Riyu Ohta (Japan)0:00:00.159
4Mandy Marquardt (United States)0:00:00.237
5Mengqi Tang (People's Republic of China)0:00:00.483

Women's Keirin Repêchage - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker)0:00:11.582
2Sara Kankovska (Czech Republic)0:00:00.026
3Shanju Bao (Holy Brothers Team)0:00:00.206
4Deborah Deborah (India)0:00:00.549
5Wing Yu Ma (Hong Kong, China)0:00:01.300

Women's Keirin Repêchage - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kayono Maeda (Japan Professional Cycling)0:00:11.418
2Elena Bissolati (Italy)0:00:00.057
3Rachel James (Team Wales)0:00:00.191
4Roige Helena Casas (Spain)0:00:00.447

Women's Keirin Round 2 - heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Stephanie Morton (Australia)
3Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
4Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)
5Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
6Kayono Maeda JPC

Women's Keirin Round 2 - heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
2Fatehah Mustapa (Cimb Pro Cycling)
3Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling)
4Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
5Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
6Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker)

Women's Keirin Final 1-6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
3Laurine Van Riessen (Matrix Pro Cycling)
4Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
DNFStephanie Morton (Australia)
DSQFatehah Mustapa (Cimb Pro Cycling)

Women's Keirin Final 7-12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
8Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
9Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker)
10Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)
11Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
12Kayono Maeda (Japan Professional Cycling)

Men's Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2Sebastien Vigier (France)
3Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
4Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
5Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
6Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
7Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
8Philip Hindes (Great Britain)
9Asilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
10Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
11Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
12Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club)
13Ack Carlin (Great Britain)
14Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
15Lewis Oliva (Team Wales)
16Maximilian Levy (Germany)
17Callum Skinner (100% Me)
18David Sojka (Czech Republic)
19Eric Engler (Track-Team Brand)
20Tobias Wachter (Germany)
21Theo Bos (Beat Cycling Club)
22Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
23Damian Zielinski (Poland)
24Yuta Wakimoto (Japan Professional Cycling)
25Melvin Landerneau (France)
26Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation)
27Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
28Luca Ceci (Italy)
29Sotirios Bretas (Greece)
30Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Cimb Pro Cycling)
31Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Sime Darby Foundation)
32Davide Ceci (Cycling Team Frui)

Men's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
2Luca Ceci (Italy)

Men's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
2Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)

Men's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
2Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation)

Men's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Philip Hindes (Great Britain)
2Melvin Landerneau (France)

Men's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
2Yuta Wakimoto (Japan Professional Cycling)

Men's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
2Damian Zielinski (Poland)

Men's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
2Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)

Men's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club)
2Theo Bos (Beat Cycling Club)

Men's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
2Tobias Wachter (Germany)

Men's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 10
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
2Eric Engler (Track-Team Brand)

Men's Sprint /16 - Heat 11
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lewis Oliva (Team Wales)
2David Sojka (Czech Republic)

Men's Sprint 1/16 - Heat 12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maximilian Levy (Germany)
2Callum Skinner (100% Me)

Men's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2Maximilian Levy (Germany)

Men's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lewis Oliva (Team Wales)
2Sebastien Vigier (France)

Men's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
2Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)

Men's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
2Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)

Men's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club)
2Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
2Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
2Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)

Men's Sprint 1/8 - Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Philip Hindes (Great Britain)
2Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2Philip Hindes (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
2Lewis Oliva (Team Wales)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
2Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthijs Buchli (Beat Cycling Club)
2Jack Carlin (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint Semi-finals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
DNFMatthijs Buchli (Beats Cycling Club)

Men's Sprint Semi-finals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
2Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)

Men's Sprint Finals - Gold Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)

Men's Sprint Finals - Bronze Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
3Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
4Matthijs Buchli (Beats Cycling Club)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews