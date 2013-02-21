Trending

Hepburn wins men's pursuit gold, Germany prevails in men's team sprint

Great Britain tops Australia for women's team pursuit title, Irvine takes historic gold for Ireland in men's scratch

Australia's Michael Hepburn en route to an individual pursuit world championship in Minsk.

(Image credit: AFP)
500m time trial podium (L-R): Miriam Welte (Germany), Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong, China) and Rebecca Angharad James (Great Britain)

(Image credit: AFP)
4000m individual pursuit podium (L-R): Martyn Irvine (Ireland), Michael Hepburn (Australia) and Stefan Kueng (Switzerland)

(Image credit: AFP)
Great Britain on their gold medal winning ride in the women's 3000m team pursuit.

(Image credit: AFP)
Martyn Irvine (Ireland) wins the 15km scratch race ahead of Andreas Mueller (Austria) and Luke Davison (Australia).

(Image credit: AFP)
Germany won the men's team sprint world championship.

(Image credit: AFP)
Martyn Irvine (Ireland) soaks it all in on the podium after winning the 15km scratch race world championship.

(Image credit: AFP)
15km scratch race world championship podium (L-R): Andreas Mueller (Austria), Martyn Irvine (Ireland) and Luke Davison (Australia)

(Image credit: AFP)
The gold medal-winning legs of the German men's team sprint squad.

(Image credit: AFP)

Men's Individual Pursuit - Qualifying
1Michael Hepburn (Australia)0:04:18.456
2Martyn Irvine (Ireland)0:04:20.260
3Stefan Kueng (Switzerland)0:04:22.530
4Alexander Morgan (Australia)0:04:22.785
5Jenning Huizenga (Netherlands)0:04:23.278
6Alexander Serov (Russian Federation)0:04:23.864
7Rasmus Christian Quaade (Denmark)0:04:24.059
8Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)0:04:24.723
9Dominique Cornu (Belgium)0:04:27.268
10Dias Omirzakov (Kazakhstan)0:04:28.222
11Asier Maeztu Billelabeitia (Spain)0:04:28.481
12Kersten Thiele (Germany)0:04:28.681
13Ivan Savitskiy (Russian Federation)0:04:31.451
14Maximilian Beyer (Germany)0:04:31.454
15Ondrej Vendolsky (Czech Republic)0:04:31.776
16Marco Coledan (Italy)0:04:32.148
17Steven Burke (Great Britain)0:04:32.153
18Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands)0:04:32.738
19Jonas Rickaert (Belgium)0:04:33.435
20Thomas Boudat (France)0:04:34.284
21Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)0:04:37.400
22Roman Furst (Czech Republic)0:04:39.909
23Ignat Malei (Belarus)0:04:44.370

Men's Individual Pursuit - Gold Medal Round
1Michael Hepburn (Australia)0:04:16.733
2Martyn Irvine (Ireland)0:04:24.528

Men's Individual Pursuit - Bronze Medal Round
3Stefan Kueng (Switzerland)0:04:22.841
4Alexander Morgan (Australia)0:04:26.800

Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying
1New Zealand0:00:43.580
Ethan Mitchell
Sam Webster
Edward Dawkins
2Germany0:00:43.731
Rene Enders
Stefan Botticher
Maximilian Levy
3France0:00:43.792
Julien Palma
Francois Pervis
Michael D'Almeida
4Australia0:00:43.890
Scott Sunderland
Mitchell Bullen
Matthew Glaetzer
5Russian Federation0:00:44.264
Sergey Kucherov
Denis Dmitriev
Andrey Kubeev
6Great Britain0:00:44.270
Philip Hindes
Jason Kenny
Kian Emadi­Coffin
7Japan0:00:44.332
Yudai Nitta
Kazunari Watanabe
Seiichiro Nakagawa
8People's Republic of China0:00:44.855
Cheng Changsong
Zhang Lei
Zhang Miao
9Poland0:00:44.872
Grzegorz Drejgier
Damian Zielinski
Kamil Kuczynski
10Netherlands0:00:45.097
Jeffrey Hoogland
Matthijs Buchli
Hugo Haak
11Spain0:00:45.259
Jose Moreno Sanchez
Hodei Mazquiaran Uria
Juan Peralta Gascon
12Czech Republic0:00:45.464
Pavel Kelemen
Adam Ptacnik
Tomas Babek
13Greece0:00:45.576
Zafeiris Volikakis
Christos Volikakis
Sotirios Bretas
14Ukraine0:00:45.615
Andrii Sach
Andriy Kutsenko
Andrii Vynokurov
15India0:00:55.106
Amrit Singh
Bikram Singh O.
Amarjeet Singh

Men's Team Sprint - Gold Medal Round
1Germany0:00:43.495
Rene Enders
Stefan Botticher
Maximilian Levy
2New Zealand0:00:43.544
Ethan Mitchell
Sam Webster
Edward Dawkins

Men's Team Sprint - Bronze Medal Round
3France0:00:43.798
Julien Palma
Francois Pervis
Michael D'Almeida
4Australia0:00:44.005
Scott Sunderland
Mitchell Bullen
Matthew Glaetzer

Men's 15km Scratch Race - Final
1Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
2Andreas Mueller (Austria)
3Luke Davison (Australia)
4Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
5Owain Doull (Great Britain)
6Morgan Kneisky (France)
7Theo Reinhardt (Germany)
8Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)
9Kwok Ho Ting (Hong Kong, China)
10Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)
DNFJuan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)
DNFArtyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
DNFRajesh Chandrasekar (India)
DNFAngel Dario Colla (Argentina)
DNFAnton Muzychkin (Belarus)
DNFJiri Hochmann (Czech Republic)
DNFSotirios Bretas (Greece)
DNFDavide Vigano (Italy)
DNFAdrian Teklinski (Poland)
DNFNolan Hoffman (South Africa)
DNFLeonid Krasnov (Russian Federation)
DNFTristan Marguet (Switzerland)
DNFRoman Lutsyshyn (Ukraine)

Women's 500m Time Trial - Final
1Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong, China)0:00:33.973
2Miriam Welte (Germany)0:00:33.996
3Rebecca Angharad James (Great Britain)0:00:34.133
4Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)0:00:34.220
5Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)0:00:34.359
6Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)0:00:34.362
7Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)0:00:34.389
8Sandie Clair (France)0:00:34.709
9Elena Brejniva (Russian Federation)0:00:34.932
10Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)0:00:35.303
11Victoria Williamson (Great Britain)0:00:35.409
12Kayono Maeda (Japan)0:00:35.495

Women's Team Pursuit - Qualifying
1Great Britain0:03:18.704
Laura Trott
Dani King
Elinor Barker
2Australia0:03:20.696
Annette Edmondson
Ashlee Ankudinoff
Melissa Hoskins
3Canada0:03:22.784
Gillian Carleton
Jasmin Glaesser
Laura Brown
4Poland0:03:28.096
Katarzyna Pawlowska
Malgorzata Wojtyra
Eugenia Bujak
5Russian Federation0:03:28.433
Oxana Kozonchuk
Maria Mishina
Evgeniya Romanyuta
6Germany0:03:29.536
Lisa Brennauer
Stephanie Pohl
Mieke Kroger
7Belarus0:03:29.905
Volha Masiukovich
Alena Dylko
Aksana Papko
8Italy0:03:30.042
Simona Frapporti
Beatrice Bartelloni
Giulia Donato
9Belgium0:03:33.163
Els Belmans
Lotte Kopecky
Sarah Inghelbrecht
10Ukraine0:03:40.808
Ivanna Borovychenko
Oksana Lesnik
Anna Nagirnaya

Women's Team Pursuit - Gold Medal Round
1Great Britain0:03:18.140
Laura Trott
Dani King
Elinor Barker
2Australia0:03:19.913
Annette Edmondson
Amy Cure
Melissa Hoskins

Women's Team Pursuit - Bronze Medal Round
3Canada0:03:20.704
Gillian Carleton
Jasmin Glaesser
Laura Brown
4Poland0:03:29.024
Katarzyna Pawlowska
Malgorzata Wojtyra
Edyta Jasinska

