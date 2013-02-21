Hepburn wins men's pursuit gold, Germany prevails in men's team sprint
Great Britain tops Australia for women's team pursuit title, Irvine takes historic gold for Ireland in men's scratch
Day 2: Men: Individual Pursuit; Team Sprint, Scratch Race - Women: Team Pursuit; 500m TT
Image 1 of 9
Image 2 of 9
Image 3 of 9
Image 4 of 9
Image 5 of 9
Image 6 of 9
Image 7 of 9
Image 8 of 9
Image 9 of 9
|1
|Michael Hepburn (Australia)
|0:04:18.456
|2
|Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
|0:04:20.260
|3
|Stefan Kueng (Switzerland)
|0:04:22.530
|4
|Alexander Morgan (Australia)
|0:04:22.785
|5
|Jenning Huizenga (Netherlands)
|0:04:23.278
|6
|Alexander Serov (Russian Federation)
|0:04:23.864
|7
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Denmark)
|0:04:24.059
|8
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)
|0:04:24.723
|9
|Dominique Cornu (Belgium)
|0:04:27.268
|10
|Dias Omirzakov (Kazakhstan)
|0:04:28.222
|11
|Asier Maeztu Billelabeitia (Spain)
|0:04:28.481
|12
|Kersten Thiele (Germany)
|0:04:28.681
|13
|Ivan Savitskiy (Russian Federation)
|0:04:31.451
|14
|Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
|0:04:31.454
|15
|Ondrej Vendolsky (Czech Republic)
|0:04:31.776
|16
|Marco Coledan (Italy)
|0:04:32.148
|17
|Steven Burke (Great Britain)
|0:04:32.153
|18
|Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands)
|0:04:32.738
|19
|Jonas Rickaert (Belgium)
|0:04:33.435
|20
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|0:04:34.284
|21
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)
|0:04:37.400
|22
|Roman Furst (Czech Republic)
|0:04:39.909
|23
|Ignat Malei (Belarus)
|0:04:44.370
|1
|Michael Hepburn (Australia)
|0:04:16.733
|2
|Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
|0:04:24.528
|3
|Stefan Kueng (Switzerland)
|0:04:22.841
|4
|Alexander Morgan (Australia)
|0:04:26.800
|1
|New Zealand
|0:00:43.580
|Ethan Mitchell
|Sam Webster
|Edward Dawkins
|2
|Germany
|0:00:43.731
|Rene Enders
|Stefan Botticher
|Maximilian Levy
|3
|France
|0:00:43.792
|Julien Palma
|Francois Pervis
|Michael D'Almeida
|4
|Australia
|0:00:43.890
|Scott Sunderland
|Mitchell Bullen
|Matthew Glaetzer
|5
|Russian Federation
|0:00:44.264
|Sergey Kucherov
|Denis Dmitriev
|Andrey Kubeev
|6
|Great Britain
|0:00:44.270
|Philip Hindes
|Jason Kenny
|Kian EmadiCoffin
|7
|Japan
|0:00:44.332
|Yudai Nitta
|Kazunari Watanabe
|Seiichiro Nakagawa
|8
|People's Republic of China
|0:00:44.855
|Cheng Changsong
|Zhang Lei
|Zhang Miao
|9
|Poland
|0:00:44.872
|Grzegorz Drejgier
|Damian Zielinski
|Kamil Kuczynski
|10
|Netherlands
|0:00:45.097
|Jeffrey Hoogland
|Matthijs Buchli
|Hugo Haak
|11
|Spain
|0:00:45.259
|Jose Moreno Sanchez
|Hodei Mazquiaran Uria
|Juan Peralta Gascon
|12
|Czech Republic
|0:00:45.464
|Pavel Kelemen
|Adam Ptacnik
|Tomas Babek
|13
|Greece
|0:00:45.576
|Zafeiris Volikakis
|Christos Volikakis
|Sotirios Bretas
|14
|Ukraine
|0:00:45.615
|Andrii Sach
|Andriy Kutsenko
|Andrii Vynokurov
|15
|India
|0:00:55.106
|Amrit Singh
|Bikram Singh O.
|Amarjeet Singh
|1
|Germany
|0:00:43.495
|Rene Enders
|Stefan Botticher
|Maximilian Levy
|2
|New Zealand
|0:00:43.544
|Ethan Mitchell
|Sam Webster
|Edward Dawkins
|3
|France
|0:00:43.798
|Julien Palma
|Francois Pervis
|Michael D'Almeida
|4
|Australia
|0:00:44.005
|Scott Sunderland
|Mitchell Bullen
|Matthew Glaetzer
|1
|Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
|2
|Andreas Mueller (Austria)
|3
|Luke Davison (Australia)
|4
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|5
|Owain Doull (Great Britain)
|6
|Morgan Kneisky (France)
|7
|Theo Reinhardt (Germany)
|8
|Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)
|9
|Kwok Ho Ting (Hong Kong, China)
|10
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)
|DNF
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)
|DNF
|Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
|DNF
|Rajesh Chandrasekar (India)
|DNF
|Angel Dario Colla (Argentina)
|DNF
|Anton Muzychkin (Belarus)
|DNF
|Jiri Hochmann (Czech Republic)
|DNF
|Sotirios Bretas (Greece)
|DNF
|Davide Vigano (Italy)
|DNF
|Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
|DNF
|Nolan Hoffman (South Africa)
|DNF
|Leonid Krasnov (Russian Federation)
|DNF
|Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Roman Lutsyshyn (Ukraine)
|1
|Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:33.973
|2
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|0:00:33.996
|3
|Rebecca Angharad James (Great Britain)
|0:00:34.133
|4
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)
|0:00:34.220
|5
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|0:00:34.359
|6
|Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)
|0:00:34.362
|7
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|0:00:34.389
|8
|Sandie Clair (France)
|0:00:34.709
|9
|Elena Brejniva (Russian Federation)
|0:00:34.932
|10
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|0:00:35.303
|11
|Victoria Williamson (Great Britain)
|0:00:35.409
|12
|Kayono Maeda (Japan)
|0:00:35.495
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:18.704
|Laura Trott
|Dani King
|Elinor Barker
|2
|Australia
|0:03:20.696
|Annette Edmondson
|Ashlee Ankudinoff
|Melissa Hoskins
|3
|Canada
|0:03:22.784
|Gillian Carleton
|Jasmin Glaesser
|Laura Brown
|4
|Poland
|0:03:28.096
|Katarzyna Pawlowska
|Malgorzata Wojtyra
|Eugenia Bujak
|5
|Russian Federation
|0:03:28.433
|Oxana Kozonchuk
|Maria Mishina
|Evgeniya Romanyuta
|6
|Germany
|0:03:29.536
|Lisa Brennauer
|Stephanie Pohl
|Mieke Kroger
|7
|Belarus
|0:03:29.905
|Volha Masiukovich
|Alena Dylko
|Aksana Papko
|8
|Italy
|0:03:30.042
|Simona Frapporti
|Beatrice Bartelloni
|Giulia Donato
|9
|Belgium
|0:03:33.163
|Els Belmans
|Lotte Kopecky
|Sarah Inghelbrecht
|10
|Ukraine
|0:03:40.808
|Ivanna Borovychenko
|Oksana Lesnik
|Anna Nagirnaya
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:18.140
|Laura Trott
|Dani King
|Elinor Barker
|2
|Australia
|0:03:19.913
|Annette Edmondson
|Amy Cure
|Melissa Hoskins
|3
|Canada
|0:03:20.704
|Gillian Carleton
|Jasmin Glaesser
|Laura Brown
|4
|Poland
|0:03:29.024
|Katarzyna Pawlowska
|Malgorzata Wojtyra
|Edyta Jasinska
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy