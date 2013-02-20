Hammer wins women's pursuit world championship
Australia victorious in men's team pursuit, Germany takes women's sprint gold medal
Day 1: Men: Team Pursuit; Kilometre TT - Women: Individual Pursuit; Team Sprint
|1
|Australia
|0:03:59.325
|Glenn O'Shea
|Alexander Edmonson
|Michael Hepburn
|Alexander Morgan
|2
|Great Britain
|0:03:59.784
|Steven Burke
|Edward Clancy
|Samuel Harrison
|Andrew Tennant
|3
|Denmark
|0:04:00.841
|Lasse Norman Hansen
|Casper Folsach
|Mathias Moller
|Rasmus Christian Quaade
|4
|Spain
|0:04:04.587
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur
|Eloy Teruel Rovira
|Asier Maeztu Billelabeitia
|Sebastian Mora Vedri
|5
|Russian Federation
|0:04:04.840
|Artur Ershov
|Evgeny Kovalev
|Ivan Kovalev
|Alexander Serov
|6
|Germany
|0:04:05.152
|Lucas Liss
|Henning Bommel
|Maximilian Beyer
|Theo Reinhardt
|7
|Belgium
|0:04:05.334
|Jasper De Buyst
|Kenny De Ketele
|Dominique Cornu
|Gijs Van Hoecke
|8
|Switzerland
|0:04:05.827
|Loic Perizzolo
|Stefan Kueng
|Silvan Dillier
|Tristan Marguet
|9
|Italy
|0:04:07.793
|Liam Bertazzo
|Marco Coledan
|Ignazio Moser
|Michele Scartezzini
|10
|People's Republic of China
|0:04:09.998
|Cao Bo
|Shi Tao
|Wu Wenguo
|Zhao Kang
|11
|Czech Republic
|0:04:11.573
|Ondrej Rybin
|Roman Furst
|Frantisek Sisr
|Ondrej Vendolsky
|12
|Hong Kong, China
|0:04:11.585
|Kwok Ho Ting
|Cheung King Lok
|Cheung King Wai
|Leung Chun Wing
|13
|Kazakhstan
|0:04:13.701
|Artyom Zakharov
|Dmitriy Lukyanov
|Dias Omirzakov
|Ivan Tsissaruk
|14
|Ukraine
|0:04:13.852
|Volodymyr Kogut
|Sergiy Lagkuti
|Oleksandr Lobov
|Vitaliy Shchedov
|15
|Belarus
|0:04:16.278
|Aleh Ahiyevich
|Aliaksandr Lisouski
|Yauheni Shamsonau
|Andrei Snitko
|1
|Australia
|0:03:56.751
|Glenn O'Shea
|Alexander Edmonson
|Michael Hepburn
|Alexander Morgan
|2
|Great Britain
|0:04:00.967
|Steven Burke
|Edward Clancy
|Samuel Harrison
|Andrew Tennant
|3
|Denmark
|0:03:59.821
|Lasse Norman Hansen
|Casper Folsach
|Mathias Moller
|Rasmus Christian Quaade
|4
|Spain
|0:04:05.569
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur
|Eloy Teruel Rovira
|Asier Maeztu Billelabeitia
|Sebastian Mora Vedri
|1
|Francois Pervis (France)
|0:01:00.221
|2
|Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)
|0:01:00.869
|3
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|0:01:01.450
|4
|Kian EmadiCoffin (Great Britain)
|0:01:01.756
|5
|Eric Engler (Germany)
|0:01:01.762
|6
|Teun Mulder (Netherlands)
|0:01:01.998
|7
|Hugo Haak (Netherlands)
|0:01:02.175
|8
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|0:01:02.212
|9
|Francesco Ceci (Italy)
|0:01:02.703
|10
|Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
|0:01:02.711
|11
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|0:01:02.934
|12
|Quentin Lafargue (France)
|0:01:03.030
|13
|Andrey Kubeev (Russian Federation)
|0:01:03.438
|14
|Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)
|0:01:03.640
|15
|Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
|0:01:03.769
|16
|Gennadii Genus (Ukraine)
|0:01:03.819
|17
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
|0:01:03.957
|18
|Leung Chun Wing (Hong Kong, China)
|0:01:05.078
|19
|Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spain)
|0:01:05.425
|1
|Sarah Hammer (United States of America)
|0:03:30.206
|2
|Amy Cure (Australia)
|0:03:33.366
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|0:03:34.273
|4
|Laura Brown (Canada)
|0:03:37.736
|5
|Caroline Ryan (Ireland)
|0:03:38.269
|6
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|0:03:38.697
|7
|Anna Nagirnaya (Ukraine)
|0:03:38.791
|8
|Yudelmis Dominguez Masague (Cuba)
|0:03:42.528
|9
|Eugenia Bujak (Poland)
|0:03:42.953
|10
|Lucie Zaleska (Czech Republic)
|0:03:43.054
|11
|Anastasiya Chulkova (Russian Federation)
|0:03:44.218
|12
|Mieke Kroger (Germany)
|0:03:45.968
|13
|Els Belmans (Belgium)
|0:03:47.003
|14
|Amy Pieters (Netherlands)
|0:03:49.182
|15
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
|0:03:49.217
|1
|Sarah Hammer (United States of America)
|0:03:32.050
|2
|Amy Cure (Australia)
|0:03:40.685
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|0:03:36.830
|4
|Laura Brown (Canada)
|0:03:44.533
|1
|Germany
|0:00:33.150
|Miriam Welte
|Kristina Vogel
|2
|People's Republic of China
|0:00:33.151
|Gong Jinjie
|Guo Shuang
|3
|Great Britain
|0:00:33.762
|Victoria Williamson
|Rebecca Angharad James
|4
|Australia
|0:00:33.776
|Kaarle McCulloch
|Stephanie Morton
|5
|France
|0:00:33.866
|Sandie Clair
|Olivia Montauban
|6
|Russian Federation
|0:00:33.901
|Elena Brejniva
|Anastasiia Voinova
|7
|Spain
|0:00:34.086
|Tania Calvo Barbero
|Helena Casas Roige
|8
|Japan
|0:00:35.320
|Kayono Maeda
|Hiroko Ishii
|9
|Ukraine
|0:00:36.355
|Olena Tsos
|Tetyana Klimchenko
|1
|Germany
|0:00:33.053
|Miriam Welte
|Kristina Vogel
|2
|People's Republic of China
|0:00:33.083
|Gong Jinjie
|Guo Shuang
|3
|Great Britain
|0:00:33.893
|Victoria Williamson
|Rebecca Angharad James
|4
|Australia
|0:00:33.898
|Kaarle McCulloch
|Stephanie Morton
