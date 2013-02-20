Trending

Hammer wins women's pursuit world championship

Australia victorious in men's team pursuit, Germany takes women's sprint gold medal

Women's individual pursuit world championship podium (L-R): Amy Cure, silver; Sarah Hammer, gold; Annette Edmondson, bronze

(Image credit: AFP)
Sarah Hammer (USA) en route to the fifth individual pursuit world championship of her career.

(Image credit: AFP)
Sarah Hammer (USA) powers to the individual pursuit world championship in Minsk, Belarus.

(Image credit: AFP)
Sarah Hammer (USA) nearly caught Amy Cure (Australia) during the individual pursuit gold medal round in Minsk.

(Image credit: AFP)
Kilometre time trial world championship podium (L-R): Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand), 2nd; Francois Pervis (France), 1st; Joachim Eilers (Germany), 3rd

(Image credit: AFP)
Women's team sprint world champions: Miriam Welte (L) and Kristina Vogel of Germany

(Image credit: AFP)
Germany's Miriam Welte (L) and Kristina Vogel celebrate their gold medal in the women's team sprint during the UCI Track World Championships in Minsk.

(Image credit: AFP)
Australia en route to a gold medal in the men's 4000m team pursuit final.

(Image credit: AFP)

Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying
1Australia0:03:59.325
Glenn O'Shea
Alexander Edmonson
Michael Hepburn
Alexander Morgan
2Great Britain0:03:59.784
Steven Burke
Edward Clancy
Samuel Harrison
Andrew Tennant
3Denmark0:04:00.841
Lasse Norman Hansen
Casper Folsach
Mathias Moller
Rasmus Christian Quaade
4Spain0:04:04.587
Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur
Eloy Teruel Rovira
Asier Maeztu Billelabeitia
Sebastian Mora Vedri
5Russian Federation0:04:04.840
Artur Ershov
Evgeny Kovalev
Ivan Kovalev
Alexander Serov
6Germany0:04:05.152
Lucas Liss
Henning Bommel
Maximilian Beyer
Theo Reinhardt
7Belgium0:04:05.334
Jasper De Buyst
Kenny De Ketele
Dominique Cornu
Gijs Van Hoecke
8Switzerland0:04:05.827
Loic Perizzolo
Stefan Kueng
Silvan Dillier
Tristan Marguet
9Italy0:04:07.793
Liam Bertazzo
Marco Coledan
Ignazio Moser
Michele Scartezzini
10People's Republic of China0:04:09.998
Cao Bo
Shi Tao
Wu Wenguo
Zhao Kang
11Czech Republic0:04:11.573
Ondrej Rybin
Roman Furst
Frantisek Sisr
Ondrej Vendolsky
12Hong Kong, China0:04:11.585
Kwok Ho Ting
Cheung King Lok
Cheung King Wai
Leung Chun Wing
13Kazakhstan0:04:13.701
Artyom Zakharov
Dmitriy Lukyanov
Dias Omirzakov
Ivan Tsissaruk
14Ukraine0:04:13.852
Volodymyr Kogut
Sergiy Lagkuti
Oleksandr Lobov
Vitaliy Shchedov
15Belarus0:04:16.278
Aleh Ahiyevich
Aliaksandr Lisouski
Yauheni Shamsonau
Andrei Snitko

Men's Team Pursuit Final - Gold Medal Round
1Australia0:03:56.751
Glenn O'Shea
Alexander Edmonson
Michael Hepburn
Alexander Morgan
2Great Britain0:04:00.967
Steven Burke
Edward Clancy
Samuel Harrison
Andrew Tennant

Men's Team Pursuit Final - Bronze Medal Round
3Denmark0:03:59.821
Lasse Norman Hansen
Casper Folsach
Mathias Moller
Rasmus Christian Quaade
4Spain0:04:05.569
Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur
Eloy Teruel Rovira
Asier Maeztu Billelabeitia
Sebastian Mora Vedri

Men's Kilometre Time Trial - Final
1Francois Pervis (France)0:01:00.221
2Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)0:01:00.869
3Joachim Eilers (Germany)0:01:01.450
4Kian Emadi­Coffin (Great Britain)0:01:01.756
5Eric Engler (Germany)0:01:01.762
6Teun Mulder (Netherlands)0:01:01.998
7Hugo Haak (Netherlands)0:01:02.175
8Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)0:01:02.212
9Francesco Ceci (Italy)0:01:02.703
10Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)0:01:02.711
11Yudai Nitta (Japan)0:01:02.934
12Quentin Lafargue (France)0:01:03.030
13Andrey Kubeev (Russian Federation)0:01:03.438
14Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)0:01:03.640
15Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)0:01:03.769
16Gennadii Genus (Ukraine)0:01:03.819
17Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)0:01:03.957
18Leung Chun Wing (Hong Kong, China)0:01:05.078
19Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spain)0:01:05.425

Women's Individual Pursuit - Qualifying
1Sarah Hammer (United States of America)0:03:30.206
2Amy Cure (Australia)0:03:33.366
3Annette Edmondson (Australia)0:03:34.273
4Laura Brown (Canada)0:03:37.736
5Caroline Ryan (Ireland)0:03:38.269
6Lisa Brennauer (Germany)0:03:38.697
7Anna Nagirnaya (Ukraine)0:03:38.791
8Yudelmis Dominguez Masague (Cuba)0:03:42.528
9Eugenia Bujak (Poland)0:03:42.953
10Lucie Zaleska (Czech Republic)0:03:43.054
11Anastasiya Chulkova (Russian Federation)0:03:44.218
12Mieke Kroger (Germany)0:03:45.968
13Els Belmans (Belgium)0:03:47.003
14Amy Pieters (Netherlands)0:03:49.182
15Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)0:03:49.217

Women's Individual Pursuit Final - Gold Medal Round
1Sarah Hammer (United States of America)0:03:32.050
2Amy Cure (Australia)0:03:40.685

Women's Individual Pursuit Final - Bronze Medal Round
3Annette Edmondson (Australia)0:03:36.830
4Laura Brown (Canada)0:03:44.533

Women's Team Sprint - Qualifying
1Germany0:00:33.150
Miriam Welte
Kristina Vogel
2People's Republic of China0:00:33.151
Gong Jinjie
Guo Shuang
3Great Britain0:00:33.762
Victoria Williamson
Rebecca Angharad James
4Australia0:00:33.776
Kaarle McCulloch
Stephanie Morton
5France0:00:33.866
Sandie Clair
Olivia Montauban
6Russian Federation0:00:33.901
Elena Brejniva
Anastasiia Voinova
7Spain0:00:34.086
Tania Calvo Barbero
Helena Casas Roige
8Japan0:00:35.320
Kayono Maeda
Hiroko Ishii
9Ukraine0:00:36.355
Olena Tsos
Tetyana Klimchenko

Women's Team Sprint Final - Gold Medal Round
1Germany0:00:33.053
Miriam Welte
Kristina Vogel
2People's Republic of China0:00:33.083
Gong Jinjie
Guo Shuang

Women's Team Sprint Final - Bronze Medal Round
3Great Britain0:00:33.893
Victoria Williamson
Rebecca Angharad James
4Australia0:00:33.898
Kaarle McCulloch
Stephanie Morton

