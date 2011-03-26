Trending

Perkins overpowers Hoy for keirin gold

Mulder nets Netherlands' first medal, Bourgain relegated from round 2

Australian Shane Perkins edges out Mickael Bourgain (R, France) and Teun Mulder (C, Netherlands) to win round two of the men's keirin

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Perkins just takes the Keirin title from Chris Hoy.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Jason Kenny (GBr) wins his repechage heat of the Keirin from the front.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Shane Perkins (Aus) on his way over the top to win his Keirin repechage heat.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Francois Pervis (Fra) has to work hard to get past the Malaysian to win his repechage heat.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Rene Emders (Germany) holds off the challenge from the Japanese riders to win through to round two via the repechage.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Joy for Perkins as Chris Hoy moves to congratulate the Australian after he won the Keirin gold medal.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
No holding back the joy for Keirin winner Perkins.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Finally gold for Perkins in the Keirin.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
The celebrations begin for Perkins.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
The Keirin podium (l-r): Chris Hoy, Shane Perkins and Teun Mulder.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
It's all mine and all gold

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Perkins flubbed the first round and had to go to repechage to make the final

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sir Chris Hoy, Shane Perkins and Teun Mulder made up the men's keirin podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matthew Crampton (R) opened the sprint, but was quickly overhauled by Perkins (L)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Shane Perkins (Australia) had a clear win over the big Scot, Chris Hoy.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Australian Shane Perkins handed his country its fourth gold medal of the 2011 UCI Track Cycling World Championships and took his first ever senior world title, soundly defeating Olympic champion Chris Hoy with a well-timed turn of speed in the last lap.

Teun Mulder (Netherlands) handed the host country its first medal of the week in bronze, just edging out Britain's Matthew Crampton.

"To beat Sir Chris Hoy is fantastic and it's my first world championship, so I'm absolutely ecstatic," Perkins said.

Perkins, 24, has been a part of the successful Australian team for years, claiming national and Commonwealth titles, but had always been on the sidelines when it cames to the worlds.

"For a few years I have felt like the odd one out missing out on a world title but I was pumped before that final and the tactics worked out really well and now I have a rainbow jersey."

It was Crampton who hit out first in the final lap, but Perkins was able to squeeze past him through the middle, leaving Hoy only one path through - the long way over the top.

"I stayed pretty calm and sort of waited and pushed Chris into the wind, which gave me a run at Crampton," Perkins explained. "With 200 metres to go I gave it everything I can, and here we are."

It was an emotional win for Perkins whose wife Kristine, the sister of Athens Olympic Games sprint and keiring gold medallist Ryan Bayley, gave birth to the couple's second child a month ago.

"There's been a few sleepless nights but I am just so happy," said Perkins. "It was pretty awesome to see Anna win and to have one of my own (gold medal) is amazing."

Aside from a non-participation in 2009, it is the first time Hoy will walk away from a world championships without a gold medal in ten years.

Twice a junior world champion, it has been seven years since Perkins accepted a rainbow jersey.

Round 1

Round 1 - heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chris Hoy (Great Britain)
2Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
3Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
4Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
5Sergey Borisov (Russian Federation)

Round 1 - heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maximilian Levy (Germany)
2Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
3Francesco Ceci (Italy)
4Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia)
5Kota Asai (Japan)

Round 1 - heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Teun Mulder (Netherlands)
2Shane Perkins (Australia)
3Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Colombia)
4Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)
5Christos Volikakis (Greece)

Round 1 - heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Scott Sunderland (Australia)
2François Pervis (France)
3Hersony Gadiel Canelon Vera (Venezuela)
4Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
5Mohd Rizal Tisin (Malaysia)
6Ross Edgar (Great Britain)

Round 1 - heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Crampton (Great Britain)
2Rene Enders (Germany)
3Jason Niblett (Australia)
4Qi Tang (People'S Republic of China)
5Angel Ramiro Pulgar Araujo (Venezuela)
6Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)

Round 1 - heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mickaël Bourgain (France)
2Denis Spicka (Czech Republic)
3Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)
4Scott Mulder (Canada)
5Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)
6Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)

Round 1 repechage

Round 1 repechage - heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
2Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)
3Ross Edgar (Great Britain)
4Qi Tang (People'S Republic of China)
5Mohd Rizal Tisin (Malaysia)

Round 1 repechage - heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jason Niblett (Australia)
2Christos Volikakis (Greece)
3Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
4Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
5Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)

Round 1 repechage - heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shane Perkins (Australia)
2Hersony Gadiel Canelon Vera (Venezuela)
3Kota Asai (Japan)
4Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)
5Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)

Round 1 repechage - heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1François Pervis (France)
2Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia)
3Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Colombia)
4Sergey Borisov (Russian Federation)

Round 1 repechage - heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rene Enders (Germany)
2Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
3Francesco Ceci (Italy)
4Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)

Round 1 repechage - heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
2Angel Ramiro Pulgar Araujo (Venezuela)
3Scott Mulder (Canada)
RELDenis Spicka (Czech Republic)

Round 2

Round 2 - heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Crampton (Great Britain)
2Rene Enders (Germany)
3Chris Hoy (Great Britain)
4Scott Sunderland (Australia)
5Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
6François Pervis (France)

Round 2 - heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shane Perkins (Australia)
2Teun Mulder (Netherlands)
3Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
4Maximilian Levy (Germany)
5Jason Niblett (Australia)
RELMickaël Bourgain (France)

Final

Final 1th-6th
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shane Perkins (Australia)
2Chris Hoy (Great Britain)
3Teun Mulder (Netherlands)
4Matthew Crampton (Great Britain)
5Rene Enders (Germany)
6Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)

Final 7th-12th
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Scott Sunderland (Australia)
8Jason Niblett (Australia)
9Mickaël Bourgain (France)
10Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
11Maximilian Levy (Germany)
12François Pervis (France)
13Christos Volikakis (Greece)
13Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
13Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia)
13Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)
13Hersony Gadiel Canelon Vera (Venezuela)
13Angel Ramiro Pulgar Araujo (Venezuela)
19Scott Mulder (Canada)
19Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Colombia)
19Ross Edgar (Great Britain)
19Francesco Ceci (Italy)
19Kota Asai (Japan)
19Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
25Qi Tang (People'S Republic of China)
25Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)
25Denis Spicka (Czech Republic)
25Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
25Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)
25Sergey Borisov (Russian Federation)
31Mohd Rizal Tisin (Malaysia)
31Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)
31Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)

 

