Image 1 of 16 Australian Shane Perkins edges out Mickael Bourgain (R, France) and Teun Mulder (C, Netherlands) to win round two of the men's keirin (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 16 Perkins just takes the Keirin title from Chris Hoy. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 3 of 16 Jason Kenny (GBr) wins his repechage heat of the Keirin from the front. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 4 of 16 Shane Perkins (Aus) on his way over the top to win his Keirin repechage heat. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 5 of 16 Francois Pervis (Fra) has to work hard to get past the Malaysian to win his repechage heat. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 6 of 16 Rene Emders (Germany) holds off the challenge from the Japanese riders to win through to round two via the repechage. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 7 of 16 Joy for Perkins as Chris Hoy moves to congratulate the Australian after he won the Keirin gold medal. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 8 of 16 No holding back the joy for Keirin winner Perkins. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 9 of 16 Finally gold for Perkins in the Keirin. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 10 of 16 The celebrations begin for Perkins. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 11 of 16 The Keirin podium (l-r): Chris Hoy, Shane Perkins and Teun Mulder. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 12 of 16 It's all mine and all gold (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 13 of 16 Perkins flubbed the first round and had to go to repechage to make the final (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 16 Sir Chris Hoy, Shane Perkins and Teun Mulder made up the men's keirin podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 16 Matthew Crampton (R) opened the sprint, but was quickly overhauled by Perkins (L) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 16 Shane Perkins (Australia) had a clear win over the big Scot, Chris Hoy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Australian Shane Perkins handed his country its fourth gold medal of the 2011 UCI Track Cycling World Championships and took his first ever senior world title, soundly defeating Olympic champion Chris Hoy with a well-timed turn of speed in the last lap.

Teun Mulder (Netherlands) handed the host country its first medal of the week in bronze, just edging out Britain's Matthew Crampton.

"To beat Sir Chris Hoy is fantastic and it's my first world championship, so I'm absolutely ecstatic," Perkins said.

Perkins, 24, has been a part of the successful Australian team for years, claiming national and Commonwealth titles, but had always been on the sidelines when it cames to the worlds.

"For a few years I have felt like the odd one out missing out on a world title but I was pumped before that final and the tactics worked out really well and now I have a rainbow jersey."

It was Crampton who hit out first in the final lap, but Perkins was able to squeeze past him through the middle, leaving Hoy only one path through - the long way over the top.

"I stayed pretty calm and sort of waited and pushed Chris into the wind, which gave me a run at Crampton," Perkins explained. "With 200 metres to go I gave it everything I can, and here we are."

It was an emotional win for Perkins whose wife Kristine, the sister of Athens Olympic Games sprint and keiring gold medallist Ryan Bayley, gave birth to the couple's second child a month ago.

"There's been a few sleepless nights but I am just so happy," said Perkins. "It was pretty awesome to see Anna win and to have one of my own (gold medal) is amazing."

Aside from a non-participation in 2009, it is the first time Hoy will walk away from a world championships without a gold medal in ten years.

Twice a junior world champion, it has been seven years since Perkins accepted a rainbow jersey.

Round 1

Round 1 - heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) 2 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 3 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 4 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) 5 Sergey Borisov (Russian Federation)

Round 1 - heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 2 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 3 Francesco Ceci (Italy) 4 Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia) 5 Kota Asai (Japan)

Round 1 - heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Teun Mulder (Netherlands) 2 Shane Perkins (Australia) 3 Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Colombia) 4 Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands) 5 Christos Volikakis (Greece)

Round 1 - heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Scott Sunderland (Australia) 2 François Pervis (France) 3 Hersony Gadiel Canelon Vera (Venezuela) 4 Adrian Teklinski (Poland) 5 Mohd Rizal Tisin (Malaysia) 6 Ross Edgar (Great Britain)

Round 1 - heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Crampton (Great Britain) 2 Rene Enders (Germany) 3 Jason Niblett (Australia) 4 Qi Tang (People'S Republic of China) 5 Angel Ramiro Pulgar Araujo (Venezuela) 6 Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)

Round 1 - heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mickaël Bourgain (France) 2 Denis Spicka (Czech Republic) 3 Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) 4 Scott Mulder (Canada) 5 Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan) 6 Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic)

Round 1 repechage

Round 1 repechage - heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 2 Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) 3 Ross Edgar (Great Britain) 4 Qi Tang (People'S Republic of China) 5 Mohd Rizal Tisin (Malaysia)

Round 1 repechage - heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jason Niblett (Australia) 2 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 3 Adrian Teklinski (Poland) 4 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 5 Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)

Round 1 repechage - heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shane Perkins (Australia) 2 Hersony Gadiel Canelon Vera (Venezuela) 3 Kota Asai (Japan) 4 Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic) 5 Roy Van Den Berg (Netherlands)

Round 1 repechage - heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 François Pervis (France) 2 Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia) 3 Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Colombia) 4 Sergey Borisov (Russian Federation)

Round 1 repechage - heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rene Enders (Germany) 2 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) 3 Francesco Ceci (Italy) 4 Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)

Round 1 repechage - heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 2 Angel Ramiro Pulgar Araujo (Venezuela) 3 Scott Mulder (Canada) REL Denis Spicka (Czech Republic)

Round 2

Round 2 - heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Crampton (Great Britain) 2 Rene Enders (Germany) 3 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) 4 Scott Sunderland (Australia) 5 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 6 François Pervis (France)

Round 2 - heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shane Perkins (Australia) 2 Teun Mulder (Netherlands) 3 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 4 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 5 Jason Niblett (Australia) REL Mickaël Bourgain (France)

Final

Final 1th-6th # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shane Perkins (Australia) 2 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) 3 Teun Mulder (Netherlands) 4 Matthew Crampton (Great Britain) 5 Rene Enders (Germany) 6 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)