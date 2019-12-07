Edmondston and Stewart continue New Zealand success at Cambridge Track World Cup

Trending

Holly Edmondston and Campbell Stewart headlined a successful second day for the host country at the Track World Cup in Cambridge, New Zealand. Edmondston scored victory in the women’s scratch race, while Stewart claimed the men’s omnium.

“It feels amazing to be up here in front of a home crowd. I can’t believe it,” Edmondston said after beating Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan) to the gold medal. Lydia Gurley (Ireland) claimed bronze with a fine display.

Georgia Baker and Alexandra Manly claimed gold for Australia in the women’s Madison. The Australian duo established an early lead by winning four of the six opening sprints, and they sealed a comprehensive victory by taking the final sprint for good measure.

The Polish duo of Daria Pikulik and Nikol Plosaj took silver, while Michaela Drummond and Jessie Hodges (Subway New Zealand) claimed bronze. “It was a pretty tough madison actually. Not too many teams out there, but it was definitely a tough mado for Alex and I,” Baker said.

“We were just focusing on trying to get a consistent ride.”

In the women’s sprint, Anastasia Voinova (Russia) edged out world record holder Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 2-1 in a keenly contested final. Mitchell claimed the first race, but Voinova had the upper hand in the second and then won the decisive contest to take gold.

“It is such a long way to travel for this World Cup that the victory means so much more to me. I am so pleased,” said Voinova.

Steph Morton (Australia) beat Daria Schmelva (Russia) in the bronze medal final. “You know I am eight months post knee op so I wasn’t too sure what to expect. So to be able to come in not my fully my best and to get a good 200 time and then get on to the podium, I am so happy,” said Morton.

Campbell Stewart wins omnium

Home favourite Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) lived up to his billing by taking an assured victory in the men’s omnium. He began his day with 5th place finishes in both the scratch race and tempo race, before moving to the top of the standings by winning the elimination race and then sealing victory in the points race.

Cameron Meyer (Australia) took second place, 9 points behind Stewart, while Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) claimed the bronze medal ahead of Eiya Hashimoto (Japan). The final points race was a hard-fought affair, but Stewart secured his triumph he beat Meyer and Zakharov in the penultimate sprint.

“It was just an awesome kind of day,” Stewart said. “I started off consistent and managed to hold off a fair few attacks from the top riders, chased them down, eventually got the sprints and got there in the end.

“I’ve been looking out for this for a while. I knew that I was going to be in front of a home crowd racing and they were awesome tonight. They were on their feet…and they really helped me get round.”

Azizul Awang (Malaysia) won the men’s keirin, delivering a powerful finishing sprint to beat Shane Perkins (Gazprom-Rusvelo) into the silver medal. Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) took home the bronze, barely a month after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer.

“It’s pretty surreal to be honest. It’s the best third place I’ve got in my career,” Glaetzer said.

“I exceeded my expectations by about three positions with this third place and very special in the considerations of what I’ve been through and it’s a credit to my team around me, just taking it one day at a time and not letting something get in your way.”

The gold medallist Awang will hope his ride in New Zealand augurs well for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. “I’m so happy. It’s been a while since I stepped on the podium,” Awang said. “The last time was at the 2017 world championships and after that I took a few step backwards to build a base for Tokyo.”

Women's Sprint - Qualifying
PositionRider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.537
2Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m 0:00:10.606
3Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada 0:00:10.639
4Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:10.735
5Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:10.738
6Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:00:10.800
7Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico 0:00:10.811
8Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy 0:00:10.844
9Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:10.857
10Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico 0:00:10.862
11Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia 0:00:10.919
12Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:10.920
13Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.937
14Caitlin Ward (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.944
15Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain 0:00:11.024
16Hoi yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:11.034
17Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland 0:00:11.116
18Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia 0:00:11.118
19Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia 0:00:11.148
20Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team 0:00:11.160
21Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 0:00:11.187
22Junhong Lin (Chn) China 0:00:11.192
23Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland 0:00:11.306
24Charlene du Preez (RSA) South Africa 0:00:11.315
25Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:11.365
26Nikola Sibiak (Pol) Poland 0:00:11.398
27Soohyun Kim (Kor) Korea 0:00:11.432
28Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium 0:00:11.476
29Anis Amira Rosidi (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:11.587
30Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 0:00:11.768

Women's Sprint - 1/16 Finals

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:11.567
2Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:00:11.608
2Soohyun Kim (Kor) Korea

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico 0:00:11.471
2Nikola Sibiak (Pol) Poland

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy 0:00:11.207
2Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:11.987
2Charlene du Preez (RSA) South Africa

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico 0:00:11.424
2Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland

Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia 0:00:11.115
2Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China

Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:11.419
2Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain

Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:11.597
2Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain

Heat 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caitlin Ward (Aus) Australia 0:00:11.149
2Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia

Heat 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia 0:00:11.527
2Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain

Heat 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hoi yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:11.618
2Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland

Women's Sprint - 1/8 Finals

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia 0:00:11.573
2Hoi yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m 0:00:11.376
2Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada 0:00:11.244
2Caitlin Ward (Aus) Australia

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:11.173
2Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:11.130
2Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:00:11.404
2Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia

Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico 0:00:11.874
2Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico

Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:11.192
2Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

Women's Sprint - Quarter Finals

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
2Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
2Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
2Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
2Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand

Women's Sprint - Semi-finals

Heat 1, Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:11.322
2Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia

Heat 1, Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:11.226
2Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia

Heat 2, Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:00:11.433
2Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m

Heat 2, Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m 0:00:11.303
2Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo

Heat 2, Race 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m 0:00:11.510
2Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo

Women's Sprint - Final

Final, Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m 0:00:11
2Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation

Final, Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:11
2Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m

Final, Race 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:11
2Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m

Bronze Medal, Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m 0:00:11
2Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo

Bronze Medal, Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m 0:00:11
2Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo

Women's Madison

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Baker / Alexandra Manly (Australia) 42
2Daria Pikulik / Nikol Plosaj (Poland) 32
3Michaela Drummond / Jessie Hodges (Subway New Zealand Track Team) 19
4Anna Nahirna / Ganna Solovei (Ukraine) 16
5Jiali Liu / Xiaofei Wang (China) 13
6Vittoria Guazzini / Martina Fidanza (Italy) 5
7Lydia Gurley / Emily Kay (Ireland) 5
8Christina Birch / Kendall Ryan (United States) 4
9Yumi Kajihara / Kie Furuyama (Japan) 4
10Qianyu Yang / Bo Yee Leung (Hong Kong, China) 2
11Lena Mettraux / Aline Seitz (Switzerland) 1

Women's Scratch Race

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand
2Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
3Lydia Gurley (Irl) Ireland
4Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
5Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
6Ally Wollaston (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team
7Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
8Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Poland
9Zhilin Huang (Chn) People's Republic of China
10Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team
11Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
12Nao Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
13Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
14Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
15Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy
16Hyunji Kim (Kor) Korea
17Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
18Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
19Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
20Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) Ukraine
21Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
22Lena Mettraux (Swi) Switzerland
23Catalina Anais Soto Campos (Chi) Chile

Men's Keirin

First Round, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada 0:00:10.222
2Kwesi Browne (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
3Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukr) Ukraine
4Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
5Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
6Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic

First Round, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.174
2Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
3Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela
4Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
5Leandro Bottasso (Arg) Argentina
6Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

First Round, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling 0:00:10.247
2Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
3Joel Archambault (Can) P2m
4Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation
5Joao Vitor da Silva (Bra) Brazil
6Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
7Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain

First Round, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand 0:00:10.219
2Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Russian Federation
3Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
4Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
5Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China
6Rayan Helal (Fra) France
7Jean Spies (RSA) South Africa

First Round Repechage, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia 0:00:10.711
2Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
3Joao Vitor da Silva (Bra) Brazil
4Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukr) Ukraine

First Round Repechage, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:10.111
2Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
3Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela
4Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation

First Round Repechage, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:10.332
2Joel Archambault (Can) P2m
3Rayan Helal (Fra) France
4Jean Spies (RSA) South Africa
5Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan

First Round Repechage, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:10.197
2Leandro Bottasso (Arg) Argentina
3Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
4Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
5Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China

Second Round, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:09.810
2Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand
3Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
4Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
5Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
6Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia

Second Round, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 0:00:09.969
2Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Russian Federation
3Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
4Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
5Kwesi Browne (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
6Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic

Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:09.853
2Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Russian Federation
3Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
4Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand
5Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
6Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation

Final 7-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:10.251
8Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
9Kwesi Browne (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
10Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
11Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
12Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia

Men's Omnium

Final Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand 142
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia 133
3Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 129
4Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan 123
5Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany 119
6Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Poland 107
7Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland 102
8Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy 93
9Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 92
10Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico 91
11Joao Matias (Por) Portugal 89
12Ka yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 82
13Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus 82
14Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 77
15Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America 67
16Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary 36
17Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine 30
18Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 29
19Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 12
20Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
21Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
DNFMichael Foley (Can) Canada

Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
2Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
3Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
4Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
5Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
6Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia
7Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
8Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Poland
9Joao Matias (Por) Portugal
10Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
11Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America
12Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
13Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
14Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
15Ka yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
16Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
17Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
18Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
19Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
20Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
21Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
22Michael Foley (Can) Canada

Tempo Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan 25
2Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 25
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia 23
4Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Poland 7
5Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand 5
6Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico 4
7Ka yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 3
8Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy 3
9Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany 1
10Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
11Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
12Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America
13Joao Matias (Por) Portugal
14Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
15Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
16Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
17Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
18Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
19Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
20Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
21Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan -20
DNSMichael Foley (Can) Canada

Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
2Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia
4Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
5Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
6Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
7Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
8Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
9Joao Matias (Por) Portugal
10Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Poland
11Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
12Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
13Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
14Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
15Ka yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
16Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
17Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
18Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America
19Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
20Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
21Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan

