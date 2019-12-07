Edmondston and Stewart continue New Zealand success at Cambridge Track World Cup
Glaetzer takes keirin bronze barely a month after thyroid cancer surgery
Day 2: -
Holly Edmondston and Campbell Stewart headlined a successful second day for the host country at the Track World Cup in Cambridge, New Zealand. Edmondston scored victory in the women’s scratch race, while Stewart claimed the men’s omnium.
“It feels amazing to be up here in front of a home crowd. I can’t believe it,” Edmondston said after beating Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan) to the gold medal. Lydia Gurley (Ireland) claimed bronze with a fine display.
Georgia Baker and Alexandra Manly claimed gold for Australia in the women’s Madison. The Australian duo established an early lead by winning four of the six opening sprints, and they sealed a comprehensive victory by taking the final sprint for good measure.
The Polish duo of Daria Pikulik and Nikol Plosaj took silver, while Michaela Drummond and Jessie Hodges (Subway New Zealand) claimed bronze. “It was a pretty tough madison actually. Not too many teams out there, but it was definitely a tough mado for Alex and I,” Baker said.
“We were just focusing on trying to get a consistent ride.”
In the women’s sprint, Anastasia Voinova (Russia) edged out world record holder Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 2-1 in a keenly contested final. Mitchell claimed the first race, but Voinova had the upper hand in the second and then won the decisive contest to take gold.
“It is such a long way to travel for this World Cup that the victory means so much more to me. I am so pleased,” said Voinova.
Steph Morton (Australia) beat Daria Schmelva (Russia) in the bronze medal final. “You know I am eight months post knee op so I wasn’t too sure what to expect. So to be able to come in not my fully my best and to get a good 200 time and then get on to the podium, I am so happy,” said Morton.
Campbell Stewart wins omnium
Home favourite Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) lived up to his billing by taking an assured victory in the men’s omnium. He began his day with 5th place finishes in both the scratch race and tempo race, before moving to the top of the standings by winning the elimination race and then sealing victory in the points race.
Cameron Meyer (Australia) took second place, 9 points behind Stewart, while Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) claimed the bronze medal ahead of Eiya Hashimoto (Japan). The final points race was a hard-fought affair, but Stewart secured his triumph he beat Meyer and Zakharov in the penultimate sprint.
“It was just an awesome kind of day,” Stewart said. “I started off consistent and managed to hold off a fair few attacks from the top riders, chased them down, eventually got the sprints and got there in the end.
“I’ve been looking out for this for a while. I knew that I was going to be in front of a home crowd racing and they were awesome tonight. They were on their feet…and they really helped me get round.”
Azizul Awang (Malaysia) won the men’s keirin, delivering a powerful finishing sprint to beat Shane Perkins (Gazprom-Rusvelo) into the silver medal. Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) took home the bronze, barely a month after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer.
“It’s pretty surreal to be honest. It’s the best third place I’ve got in my career,” Glaetzer said.
“I exceeded my expectations by about three positions with this third place and very special in the considerations of what I’ve been through and it’s a credit to my team around me, just taking it one day at a time and not letting something get in your way.”
The gold medallist Awang will hope his ride in New Zealand augurs well for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. “I’m so happy. It’s been a while since I stepped on the podium,” Awang said. “The last time was at the 2017 world championships and after that I took a few step backwards to build a base for Tokyo.”
|Position
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|0:00:10.537
|2
|Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
|0:00:10.606
|3
|Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
|0:00:10.639
|4
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:10.735
|5
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:10.738
|6
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:00:10.800
|7
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:10.811
|8
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|0:00:10.844
|9
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:10.857
|10
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:10.862
|11
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|0:00:10.919
|12
|Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:10.920
|13
|Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:10.937
|14
|Caitlin Ward (Aus) Australia
|0:00:10.944
|15
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|0:00:11.024
|16
|Hoi yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:11.034
|17
|Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
|0:00:11.116
|18
|Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
|0:00:11.118
|19
|Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
|0:00:11.148
|20
|Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team
|0:00:11.160
|21
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|0:00:11.187
|22
|Junhong Lin (Chn) China
|0:00:11.192
|23
|Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
|0:00:11.306
|24
|Charlene du Preez (RSA) South Africa
|0:00:11.315
|25
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:11.365
|26
|Nikola Sibiak (Pol) Poland
|0:00:11.398
|27
|Soohyun Kim (Kor) Korea
|0:00:11.432
|28
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:11.476
|29
|Anis Amira Rosidi (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:11.587
|30
|Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:00:11.768
Women's Sprint - 1/16 Finals
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:11.567
|2
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:00:11.608
|2
|Soohyun Kim (Kor) Korea
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:11.471
|2
|Nikola Sibiak (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|0:00:11.207
|2
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:11.987
|2
|Charlene du Preez (RSA) South Africa
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:11.424
|2
|Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|0:00:11.115
|2
|Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:11.419
|2
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:11.597
|2
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caitlin Ward (Aus) Australia
|0:00:11.149
|2
|Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
|0:00:11.527
|2
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hoi yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:11.618
|2
|Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
Women's Sprint - 1/8 Finals
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|0:00:11.573
|2
|Hoi yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
|0:00:11.376
|2
|Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
|0:00:11.244
|2
|Caitlin Ward (Aus) Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:11.173
|2
|Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:11.130
|2
|Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:00:11.404
|2
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:11.874
|2
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:11.192
|2
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
Women's Sprint - Quarter Finals
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|2
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
|2
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mex) Mexico
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|2
|Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|2
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
Women's Sprint - Semi-finals
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:11.322
|2
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:11.226
|2
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:00:11.433
|2
|Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
|0:00:11.303
|2
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
|0:00:11.510
|2
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
Women's Sprint - Final
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
|0:00:11
|2
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:11
|2
|Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:11
|2
|Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
|0:00:11
|2
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
|0:00:11
|2
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
Women's Madison
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georgia Baker / Alexandra Manly (Australia)
|42
|2
|Daria Pikulik / Nikol Plosaj (Poland)
|32
|3
|Michaela Drummond / Jessie Hodges (Subway New Zealand Track Team)
|19
|4
|Anna Nahirna / Ganna Solovei (Ukraine)
|16
|5
|Jiali Liu / Xiaofei Wang (China)
|13
|6
|Vittoria Guazzini / Martina Fidanza (Italy)
|5
|7
|Lydia Gurley / Emily Kay (Ireland)
|5
|8
|Christina Birch / Kendall Ryan (United States)
|4
|9
|Yumi Kajihara / Kie Furuyama (Japan)
|4
|10
|Qianyu Yang / Bo Yee Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|2
|11
|Lena Mettraux / Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|1
Women's Scratch Race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|3
|Lydia Gurley (Irl) Ireland
|4
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|5
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
|6
|Ally Wollaston (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team
|7
|Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
|8
|Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Poland
|9
|Zhilin Huang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|10
|Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team
|11
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|12
|Nao Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
|13
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|14
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|15
|Martina Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|16
|Hyunji Kim (Kor) Korea
|17
|Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|18
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
|19
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
|20
|Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) Ukraine
|21
|Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
|22
|Lena Mettraux (Swi) Switzerland
|23
|Catalina Anais Soto Campos (Chi) Chile
Men's Keirin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|0:00:10.222
|2
|Kwesi Browne (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
|3
|Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukr) Ukraine
|4
|Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
|5
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|6
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|0:00:10.174
|2
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|3
|Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela
|4
|Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|5
|Leandro Bottasso (Arg) Argentina
|6
|Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|0:00:10.247
|2
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
|3
|Joel Archambault (Can) P2m
|4
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation
|5
|Joao Vitor da Silva (Bra) Brazil
|6
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|7
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand
|0:00:10.219
|2
|Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Russian Federation
|3
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|4
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
|5
|Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China
|6
|Rayan Helal (Fra) France
|7
|Jean Spies (RSA) South Africa
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
|0:00:10.711
|2
|Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|3
|Joao Vitor da Silva (Bra) Brazil
|4
|Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:10.111
|2
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|3
|Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela
|4
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:10.332
|2
|Joel Archambault (Can) P2m
|3
|Rayan Helal (Fra) France
|4
|Jean Spies (RSA) South Africa
|5
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:10.197
|2
|Leandro Bottasso (Arg) Argentina
|3
|Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
|4
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|5
|Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:09.810
|2
|Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand
|3
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
|4
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|5
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|6
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|0:00:09.969
|2
|Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Russian Federation
|3
|Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|4
|Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|5
|Kwesi Browne (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
|6
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:09.853
|2
|Shane Alan Perkins (Rus) Russian Federation
|3
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|4
|Jai Angsuthasawit (Tha) Thailand
|5
|Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|6
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|7
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:10.251
|8
|Sergey Ponomaryov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|9
|Kwesi Browne (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
|10
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|11
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|12
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
Men's Omnium
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
|142
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia
|133
|3
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|129
|4
|Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
|123
|5
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
|119
|6
|Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Poland
|107
|7
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
|102
|8
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|93
|9
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|92
|10
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
|91
|11
|Joao Matias (Por) Portugal
|89
|12
|Ka yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|82
|13
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|82
|14
|Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|77
|15
|Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America
|67
|16
|Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
|36
|17
|Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
|30
|18
|Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|29
|19
|Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|12
|20
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
|21
|Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|DNF
|Michael Foley (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|2
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|3
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
|4
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
|6
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia
|7
|Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
|8
|Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Poland
|9
|Joao Matias (Por) Portugal
|10
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
|11
|Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America
|12
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|13
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|14
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
|15
|Ka yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|16
|Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
|17
|Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|18
|Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|19
|Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
|20
|Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|21
|Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|22
|Michael Foley (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
|25
|2
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|25
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia
|23
|4
|Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Poland
|7
|5
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|6
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
|4
|7
|Ka yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|3
|8
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|3
|9
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
|1
|10
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
|11
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|12
|Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America
|13
|Joao Matias (Por) Portugal
|14
|Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|15
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|16
|Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
|17
|Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|18
|Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
|19
|Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|20
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
|21
|Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|-20
|DNS
|Michael Foley (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia
|4
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|5
|Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|6
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr) Belarus
|7
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|8
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|9
|Joao Matias (Por) Portugal
|10
|Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Poland
|11
|Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
|12
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
|13
|Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
|14
|Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
|15
|Ka yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|16
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
|17
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
|18
|Daniel Holloway (USA) United States Of America
|19
|Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|20
|Chien Liang Chen (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|21
|Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
Edmondston and Stewart continue New Zealand success at Cambridge Track World CupGlaetzer takes keirin bronze barely a month after thyroid cancer surgery
