New Zealand win men's Madison on final day of Cambridge Track World Cup

Day 3: -
The New Zealand pairing of Aaron Gate and Campbell Stewart brought the curtain down on a successful Cambridge Track World Cup for the host nation by winning the men’s Madison on Sunday. Gate and Stewart scored a comprehensive victory of the Australian duo of Kelland O’Brien and Cameron Meyer.
The New Zealanders gained a lap early on, and though the Australian pair fought back, Gate and Stewart ultimately lapped the field on four occasions in total to score 129 points, finishing some 42 points clear of Australia. Italy’s Michele Scartezzini and Francesco Lamon took third.
“After we got ahead, we were able to follow and cover them and make sure we were picking up enough points to open the gap and then we were able to pick up another lap at the end which gave us the buffer,” Stewart said of the tussle with the Australian pairing.
In the men’s scratch race, Roman Gladysh (Ukraine) soloed to victory after breaking clear with 12 laps to go and holding off the chasers. Roy Eefting (Netherlands) took silver ahead of Christos Volikakis (Greece). “This is my first gold medal at a World Cup. I’m very happy with my day,” said Gladysh.
Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) was a dominant winner in the men’s sprint. He was the quickest rider in qualifying when he set a track record, and he then remained unbeaten through all of his head-to-head races. He beat Tomohiro Fukaya (Japan) 2-0 in the final to take gold, while Yudai Nitta (Japan) beat Nathan Hart (Australia) to the bronze medal.
Yumi Kajihara (Japan) claimed her second successive World Cup win in the women’s omnium with a very complete display across the four events. She began by winning the scratch race and maintained her lead by placing second in both the temp and elimination races. Kajihara defended her advantage by placing 5th in the final points race.
Jennifer Valente (USA) placed second in the women’s omnium, 11 points behind Kajihara, while Allison Beveridge (Canada) completed the podium, a further 7 points adrift.
“I’m very, very happy,” Kajihara said. “I will try very hard to compete at the Tokyo Olympics and I’ll be very prepared.”
Hyejin Lee (South Korea) won the women’s keirin by beating Lauriane Genest (Canada) and Stephanie Morton (Australia) to gold in the final. It was the Korean’s second successive World Cup win. Morton, meanwhile, will take heart from this display following her knee surgery and she will look to the Brisbane World Cup with confidence.
“I wasn’t really sure what to expect coming into this week,” Morton said. “First real big race back since the op and I’m really happy with where I’ve landed, really happy with the progression and looking forward to Brisbane.”
Men's Sprint
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|0:00:09.527
|2
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:09.609
|3
|Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
|0:00:09.613
|4
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:09.650
|5
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|0:00:09.656
|6
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:09.658
|7
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:09.760
|8
|Jair Tjon en Fa (Sur) Suriname
|0:00:09.765
|9
|Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
|0:00:09.772
|10
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:09.774
|11
|Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:09.790
|12
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|0:00:09.807
|13
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
|0:00:09.819
|14
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|0:00:09.825
|15
|Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:09.859
|16
|Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:09.874
|17
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|0:00:09.878
|18
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation
|0:00:09.901
|19
|Santiago Ramirez Morales (Col) Colombia
|0:00:09.914
|20
|Joel Archambault (Can) P2m
|0:00:09.918
|21
|Rayan Helal (Fra) France
|0:00:09.925
|22
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|23
|Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:09.930
|24
|Nien Hsing Hsieh (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:00:09.936
|25
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|0:00:09.943
|26
|Andrey Chugay (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:09.944
|27
|Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|0:00:09.964
|28
|Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:10.096
|29
|Jean Spies (RSA) South Africa
|0:00:10.171
|30
|Norbert Szabo (Rom) Romania
|0:00:10.181
|31
|Shuai Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:10.188
|32
|Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:00:10.405
|DNS
|Hersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|0:00:10.451
|2
|Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:10.072
|2
|Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:10.497
|2
|Andrey Chugay (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jair Tjon en Fa (Sur) Suriname
|0:00:10.927
|2
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
|0:00:10.433
|2
|Nien Hsing Hsieh (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:10.623
|2
|Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:10.213
|2
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|0:00:10.278
|2
|Rayan Helal (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
|0:00:10.328
|2
|Joel Archambault (Can) P2m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|0:00:10.344
|2
|Santiago Ramirez Morales (Col) Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:10.098
|2
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|0:00:10.512
|2
|Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|0:00:10.317
|2
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:10.125
|2
|Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
|0:00:10.181
|2
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:10.199
|2
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|0:00:10.524
|2
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:10.109
|2
|Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:10.201
|2
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
|0:00:11.066
|2
|Jair Tjon en Fa (Sur) Suriname
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|0:00:10.369
|2
|Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|0:00:10.222
|2
|Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:10.202
|2
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:10.295
|2
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Race 1
|Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
|0:00:10.045
|1
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
|0:00:10.273
|2
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:10.154
|2
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:10.238
|2
|Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|0:00:10.159
|2
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|0:00:09.748
|2
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:10.287
|2
|Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:10.009
|2
|Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|0:00:10.039
|2
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|0:00:10.120
|2
|Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:10.068
|2
|Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:10.370
|2
|Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia
Men's Madison
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gate / Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
|129
|2
|Kelland O'Brien / Cameron Meyer (Australia)
|87
|3
|Michele Scartezzini / Francesco Lamon (Italy)
|57
|4
|Adrian Hegyvary / Daniel Holloway (United States)
|55
|5
|Wojciech Pszczolarski / Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
|32
|6
|Kirill Sveshnikov / Lev Gonov (Russian Federation)
|29
|7
|Andreas Graf / Andreas Muller (Austria)
|26
|8
|Felix English / Mark Downey (Ireland)
|17
|9
|King Lok Cheung / Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|15
|10
|Shunsuke Imamura / Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)
|11
|11
|Ivo Oliveira / Joao Matias (Portugal)
|4
|12
|Raman Tsishkou / Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus)
|DNF
|Lukas Ruegg / Robin Froidevaux (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Fernando Mathias Arriagada Pizarro / Felipe Andres Penaloza Yanez (Chile)
Men's Scratch Race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|4
|Yauheni Karaliok (Blr) Belarus
|5
|Carloalberto Giordani (Ita) Italy
|6
|George Jackson (NZl) Southern Spars Track Team
|7
|Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|8
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|9
|Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|10
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Switzerland
|11
|Fintan Ryan (Irl) Ireland
|12
|Joao Matias (Por) Portugal
|13
|Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
|14
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
|15
|Stefan Mastaller (Aut) Austria
|16
|Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|17
|Jacob Thomas Decar Zuniga (Chi) Chile
|18
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United States Of America
|19
|Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand
|20
|Ching yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|21
|Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|DNF
|Keitaro Sawada (Jpn) Japan
Women's Keirin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|0:00:11.368
|2
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|3
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|4
|Charlene du Preez (RSA) South Africa
|5
|Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
|6
|Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:00:11.456
|2
|Ellesse Andrews (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team
|3
|Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
|4
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|5
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|6
|Hoi yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:11.589
|2
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|3
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|4
|Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|6
|Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
|0:00:11.538
|2
|Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team
|3
|Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
|4
|Anis Amira Rosidi (Mas) Malaysia
|5
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
|6
|Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:11.209
|2
|Hoi yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|3
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|4
|Anis Amira Rosidi (Mas) Malaysia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:11.391
|2
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|3
|Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
|4
|Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
|0:00:11.078
|2
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|3
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|4
|Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
|0:00:11.433
|2
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
|3
|Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
|4
|Charlene du Preez (RSA) South Africa
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:11.429
|2
|Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
|3
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|4
|Ellesse Andrews (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team
|5
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|6
|Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
|0:00:11.462
|2
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|3
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|4
|Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team
|5
|Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand
|6
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|0:00:11.055
|2
|Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
|3
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|4
|Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
|5
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|6
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|7
|Ellesse Andrews (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team
|0:00:11.251
|8
|Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team
|9
|Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand
|10
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|11
|Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
|12
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
Women's Omnium
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|129
|2
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
|118
|3
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|111
|4
|Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
|102
|5
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|92
|6
|Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|89
|7
|Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|84
|8
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|80
|9
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
|80
|10
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|76
|11
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
|76
|12
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy
|68
|13
|Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|54
|14
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
|48
|15
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
|42
|16
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|31
|17
|Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
|31
|18
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
|29
|19
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|28
|20
|Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team
|8
|21
|Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|2
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
|3
|Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
|4
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|5
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|6
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
|7
|Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|8
|Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|9
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
|10
|Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|11
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|12
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|13
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|14
|Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team
|15
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy
|16
|Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
|17
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
|18
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|19
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
|20
|Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland
|20
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|8
|2
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|5
|3
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
|5
|4
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
|4
|5
|Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
|1
|6
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|1
|7
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|1
|8
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
|1
|9
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
|10
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy
|11
|Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|12
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|13
|Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|14
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|15
|Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|16
|Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
|17
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|18
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
|19
|Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland
|20
|Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team
|21
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
|2
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|3
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
|4
|Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
|5
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|6
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|7
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|8
|Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|9
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|10
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
|11
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
|12
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
|13
|Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|14
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
|15
|Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team
|16
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|17
|Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
|18
|Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|19
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy
|20
|Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland
|21
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
