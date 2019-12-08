Trending

New Zealand win men's Madison on final day of Cambridge Track World Cup

Kajihara beats Valente to women's omnium

The New Zealand pairing of Aaron Gate and Campbell Stewart brought the curtain down on a successful Cambridge Track World Cup for the host nation by winning the men’s Madison on Sunday. Gate and Stewart scored a comprehensive victory of the Australian duo of Kelland O’Brien and Cameron Meyer.

The New Zealanders gained a lap early on, and though the Australian pair fought back, Gate and Stewart ultimately lapped the field on four occasions in total to score 129 points, finishing some 42 points clear of Australia. Italy’s Michele Scartezzini and Francesco Lamon took third.

“After we got ahead, we were able to follow and cover them and make sure we were picking up enough points to open the gap and then we were able to pick up another lap at the end which gave us the buffer,” Stewart said of the tussle with the Australian pairing.

In the men’s scratch race, Roman Gladysh (Ukraine) soloed to victory after breaking clear with 12 laps to go and holding off the chasers. Roy Eefting (Netherlands) took silver ahead of Christos Volikakis (Greece). “This is my first gold medal at a World Cup. I’m very happy with my day,” said Gladysh.

Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) was a dominant winner in the men’s sprint. He was the quickest rider in qualifying when he set a track record, and he then remained unbeaten through all of his head-to-head races. He beat Tomohiro Fukaya (Japan) 2-0 in the final to take gold, while Yudai Nitta (Japan) beat Nathan Hart (Australia) to the bronze medal.

Yumi Kajihara (Japan) claimed her second successive World Cup win in the women’s omnium with a very complete display across the four events. She began by winning the scratch race and maintained her lead by placing second in both the temp and elimination races. Kajihara defended her advantage by placing 5th in the final points race.

Jennifer Valente (USA) placed second in the women’s omnium, 11 points behind Kajihara, while Allison Beveridge (Canada) completed the podium, a further 7 points adrift.

“I’m very, very happy,” Kajihara said. “I will try very hard to compete at the Tokyo Olympics and I’ll be very prepared.”

Hyejin Lee (South Korea) won the women’s keirin by beating Lauriane Genest (Canada) and Stephanie Morton (Australia) to gold in the final. It was the Korean’s second successive World Cup win. Morton, meanwhile, will take heart from this display following her knee surgery and she will look to the Brisbane World Cup with confidence.

“I wasn’t really sure what to expect coming into this week,” Morton said. “First real big race back since the op and I’m really happy with where I’ve landed, really happy with the progression and looking forward to Brisbane.”

Men's Sprint

Men's Sprint - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:09.527
2Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan 0:00:09.609
3Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia 0:00:09.613
4Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 0:00:09.650
5Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary 0:00:09.656
6Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:09.658
7Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:09.760
8Jair Tjon en Fa (Sur) Suriname 0:00:09.765
9Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago 0:00:09.772
10Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:09.774
11Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:09.790
12Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 0:00:09.807
13Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia 0:00:09.819
14Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 0:00:09.825
15Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:09.859
16Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:09.874
17Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada 0:00:09.878
18Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation 0:00:09.901
19Santiago Ramirez Morales (Col) Colombia 0:00:09.914
20Joel Archambault (Can) P2m 0:00:09.918
21Rayan Helal (Fra) France 0:00:09.925
22Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
23Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:09.930
24Nien Hsing Hsieh (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 0:00:09.936
25Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain 0:00:09.943
26Andrey Chugay (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:09.944
27Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling 0:00:09.964
28Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:10.096
29Jean Spies (RSA) South Africa 0:00:10.171
30Norbert Szabo (Rom) Romania 0:00:10.181
31Shuai Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:10.188
32Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 0:00:10.405
DNSHersony Canelon Vera (Ven) Venezuela

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary 0:00:10.451
2Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz) Kazakhstan

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:10.072
2Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:10.497
2Andrey Chugay (Kaz) Kazakhstan

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jair Tjon en Fa (Sur) Suriname 0:00:10.927
2Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago 0:00:10.433
2Nien Hsing Hsieh (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:10.623
2Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:10.213
2Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.278
2Rayan Helal (Fra) France

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia 0:00:10.328
2Joel Archambault (Can) P2m

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 0:00:10.344
2Santiago Ramirez Morales (Col) Colombia

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:10.098
2Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada 0:00:10.512
2Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:10.317
2Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.125
2Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.181
2Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.199
2Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Col) Colombia

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary 0:00:10.524
2Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:10.109
2Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:10.201
2Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago 0:00:11.066
2Jair Tjon en Fa (Sur) Suriname

Men's Sprint Quarter Finals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:10.369
2Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:10.222
2Nicholas Paul (TTO) Trinidad & Tabago

Men's Sprint Quarter Finals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.202
2Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.295
2Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Malaysia

Men's Sprint Quarter Finals - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Race 1Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.045
1Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.273
2Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand

Men's Sprint Quarter Finals - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.154
2Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.238
2Sandor Szalontay (Hun) Hungary

Men's Sprint Semi Finals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:10.159
2Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:09.748
2Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan

Men's Sprint Semi Finals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.287
2Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.009
2Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia

Men's Sprint Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:10.039
2Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland 0:00:10.120
2Tomohiro Fukaya (Jpn) Japan

Men's Sprint Bronze Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.068
2Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.370
2Nathan Hart (Aus) Australia

Men's Madison

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gate / Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) 129
2Kelland O'Brien / Cameron Meyer (Australia) 87
3Michele Scartezzini / Francesco Lamon (Italy) 57
4Adrian Hegyvary / Daniel Holloway (United States) 55
5Wojciech Pszczolarski / Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) 32
6Kirill Sveshnikov / Lev Gonov (Russian Federation) 29
7Andreas Graf / Andreas Muller (Austria) 26
8Felix English / Mark Downey (Ireland) 17
9King Lok Cheung / Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China) 15
10Shunsuke Imamura / Eiya Hashimoto (Japan) 11
11Ivo Oliveira / Joao Matias (Portugal) 4
12Raman Tsishkou / Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus)
DNFLukas Ruegg / Robin Froidevaux (Switzerland)
DNFFernando Mathias Arriagada Pizarro / Felipe Andres Penaloza Yanez (Chile)

Men's Scratch Race

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
2Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands
3Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
4Yauheni Karaliok (Blr) Belarus
5Carloalberto Giordani (Ita) Italy
6George Jackson (NZl) Southern Spars Track Team
7Bartosz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
8Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
9Liang Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
10Mauro Schmid (Swi) Switzerland
11Fintan Ryan (Irl) Ireland
12Joao Matias (Por) Portugal
13Viktor Filutas (Hun) Hungary
14Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Mexico
15Stefan Mastaller (Aut) Austria
16Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
17Jacob Thomas Decar Zuniga (Chi) Chile
18Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United States Of America
19Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand
20Ching yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong, China
21Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
DNFKeitaro Sawada (Jpn) Japan

Women's Keirin

First Round, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia 0:00:11.368
2Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
3Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
4Charlene du Preez (RSA) South Africa
5Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
6Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China

First Round, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:00:11.456
2Ellesse Andrews (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team
3Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
4Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
5Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
6Hoi yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China

First Round, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:11.589
2Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
3Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
4Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand
5Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
6Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m

First Round, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia 0:00:11.538
2Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team
3Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
4Anis Amira Rosidi (Mas) Malaysia
5Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
6Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

First Round Repechage, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:11.209
2Hoi yan Jessica Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
3Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
4Anis Amira Rosidi (Mas) Malaysia

First Round Repechage, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:11.391
2Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
3Riyu Ohta (Jpn) Japan
4Junhong Lin (Chn) People's Republic of China

First Round Repechage, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada 0:00:11.078
2Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
3Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
4Tzu Chun Wang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

First Round Repechage, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m 0:00:11.433
2Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
3Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
4Charlene du Preez (RSA) South Africa

Second Round, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:11.429
2Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
3Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
4Ellesse Andrews (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team
5Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
6Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m

Second Round, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada 0:00:11.462
2Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
3Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
4Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team
5Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand
6Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo

Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea 0:00:11.055
2Lauriane Genest (Can) Canada
3Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
4Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
5Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
6Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation

Final 7-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Ellesse Andrews (NZl) Subway New Zealand Track Team 0:00:11.251
8Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Dream Seeker Racing Team
9Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand
10Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
11Kelsey Mitchell (Can) P2m
12Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo

Women's Omnium

Women's Omnium, Final Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan 129
2Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America 118
3Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 111
4Maria Martins (Por) Portugal 102
5Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland 92
6Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan 89
7Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China 84
8Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 80
9Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia 80
10Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan 76
11Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland 76
12Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy 68
13Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China 54
14Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico 48
15Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand 42
16Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 31
17Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados 31
18Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia 29
19Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 28
20Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team 8
21Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland

Women's Omnium #1, Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
2Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
3Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
4Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
5Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
6Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
7Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
8Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
9Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
10Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
11Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
12Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
13Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
14Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team
15Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy
16Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
17Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
18Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
19Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
20Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland
20Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand

Women's Omnium #2, Tempo Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 8
2Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan 5
3Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America 5
4Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia 4
5Maria Martins (Por) Portugal 1
6Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 1
7Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland 1
8Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand 1
9Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
10Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy
11Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
12Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
13Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
14Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
15Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
16Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
17Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
18Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
19Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland
20Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team
21Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia

Women's Omnium #3, Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
2Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
3Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
4Maria Martins (Por) Portugal
5Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
6Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Uzbekistan
7Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
8Rinata Sultanova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
9Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
10Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Slovakia
11Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
12Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
13Sze Wing Lee (HKg) Hong Kong, China
14Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
15Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Israel Cycling Academy Track Team
16Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
17Amber Joseph (Bar) Barbados
18Xiaofei Wang (Chn) People's Republic of China
19Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy
20Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland
21Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

