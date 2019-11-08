Track World Cup: Great Britain, Denmark take team pursuit gold
Russia, Netherlands win Team Sprints
Great Britain laps Belgium in women's Team Pursuit
The second day of track racing opened with the Team Pursuits at the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome on Friday.
Great Britain dominated the women's team pursuit with Neah Evans, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson, who lapped their competitors from the Belgium partway through the event, which meant that they automatically advanced to the gold-medal round.
In the final, they solidly beat Germany, with Italy taking out the bronze in a squeaker with France.
In the men's team pursuit, Italy advanced to the gold-medal final after posting the fastest time in the first round of 3:49.464. The team includes Francesco Lamon, Liam Bertazzo, Simone Consonni and Filippo Ganna.
In the final against Denmark, Italy were fastest out of the gate, but slipped behind by the midpoint by a tenth of a second. The European champions edged out another half a second to take another gold after winning in Minsk.
The morning session also hosted the qualifying rounds of the men's and women's Team Sprints. Great Britain's team of Ryan Owens, Jack Carlin and Jason Kenny were the fastest of the men's teams posting a time of 43.084 to beat France and Beat Cycling Club.
Russia's team of Ekaterina Rogovaya and Daria Shmeleva posted the fastest time in the women's Team Sprints qualifying round with 33.039 to beat Lithuania and People's Republic of China.
Russia went on to top China by a narrow 0.003 second margin to win the gold medal, with Team Erdgas.2012 topping Lithuania for bronze.
In the men's team sprint, the Dutchmen continued their domination - easily topping Russia and then hammering Great Britain in the final by more than a second. France claimed the bronze ahead of the Beat Cycling Club trade team.
Men's Team Pursuit
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denmark
|0:03:49.246
|2
|Italy
|0:03:49.920
|3
|France
|0:03:52.143
|4
|Great Britain
|0:03:55.450
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Switzerland
|0:03:53.104
|Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland
|Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
|Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland
|2
|Australia
|0:03:55.895
|Joshua Duffy (Aus) Australia
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Australia
|Conor Leahy (Aus) Australia
|Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Australia
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:50.900
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
|Charlie Tanfield (GBr) Great Britain
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Germany
|0:03:57.281
|Richard Banusch (Ger) Germany
|Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany
|Jasper Frahm (Ger) Germany
|Justin Wolf (Ger) Germany
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Italy
|0:03:49.464
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy
|2
|France
|0:03:52.422
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) France
|Thomas Denis (Fra) France
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) France
|Valentin Tabellion (Fra) France
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denmark
|0:03:48.908
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|Julius Johansen (Den) Denmark
|Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Denmark
|Rasmus Pedersen (Den) Denmark
|2
|HUB - Huub Wattbike Test Team
|0:03:52.755
|John Archibald (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team
|Daniel Bigham (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team
|Kyle Gordon (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team
|William Perrett (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team
|Jonathan Wale (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team
Women's Team Pursuit
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:04:12.244
|2
|Germany
|0:04:14.522
|3
|Italy
|0:04:19.469
|4
|France
|0:04:19.868
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:04:23.304
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) Australia
|Sophie Edwards (Aus) Australia
|Alex Martin-wallace (Aus) Australia
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Australia
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
|2
|Ireland
|0:04:27.962
|Lara Gillespie (Irl) Ireland
|Mia Griffin (Irl) Ireland
|Kelly Murphy (Irl) Ireland
|Alice Sharpe (Irl) Ireland
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Italy
|0:04:20.355
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Italy
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy
|2
|Poland
|0:04:30.254
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland
|Karolina Karasiewicz (Pol) Poland
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:04:15.696
|Franziska Brausse (Ger) Germany
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Germany
|Mieke Kroger (Ger) Germany
|2
|France
|0:04:19.212
|Clara Copponi (Fra) France
|Marion Borras (Fra) France
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|Valentine Fortin (Fra) France
|Marie le Net (Fra) France
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belgium
|OVL
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium
|Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
|2
|Great Britain
|Neah Evans (GBr) Great Britain
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain
Men's Team Sprint
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Netherlands
|0:00:42.163
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|Nils van Thoenderdaal (Ned) Netherlands
|Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Great Britain
|0:00:43.515
|Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
|Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
|Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|France
|0:00:42.813
|Quentin Caleyron (Fra) France
|Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|Michael d'Almeida (Fra) France
|4
|Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:43.261
|Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|Roy van den Berg (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Netherlands
|0:00:42.406
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|Nils van Thoenderdaal (Ned) Netherlands
|Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Russian Federation
|0:00:43.307
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
|Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:43.115
|Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|Roy van den Berg (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|2
|Team Erdgas.2012
|0:00:43.459
|Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|Nik Schroter (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|0:00:42.922
|Quentin Caleyron (Fra) France
|Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|Michael d'Almeida (Fra) France
|2
|Australia
|0:00:44.440
|Thomas Clarke (Aus) Australia
|Thomas Cornish (Aus) Australia
|Matthew Richardson (Aus) Australia
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:00:42.497
|Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
|Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
|Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Poland
|0:00:43.342
|Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
|Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:00:43.084
|Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
|Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|France
|0:00:43.269
|Quentin Caleyron (Fra) France
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|Michael d'Almeida (Fra) France
|3
|Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:43.276
|Roy van den Berg (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|4
|Netherlands
|0:00:43.389
|Nils van Thoenderdaal (Ned) Netherlands
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|Russian Federation
|0:00:43.453
|Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
|6
|Team Erdgas.2012
|0:00:43.529
|Nik Schroter (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|7
|Australia
|0:00:43.562
|Matthew Richardson (Aus) Australia
|Thomas Clarke (Aus) Australia
|Thomas Cornish (Aus) Australia
|8
|Poland
|0:00:43.787
|Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
|9
|Czech Republic
|0:00:44.100
|Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
|10
|People'ss Republic Of China
|0:00:44.369
|Shuai Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|11
|Spain
|0:00:44.650
|Alejandro Martinez Chorro (Spa) Spain
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|12
|Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
|0:00:45.165
|Daniil Komkov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
|Alexey Nosov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
|Pavel Rostov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
|13
|Track - Team - Brandenburg
|0:00:45.978
|Eric Engler (Ger) Track - Team - Brandenburg
|Carl Hinze (Ger) Track - Team - Brandenburg
|Anton Hohne (Ger) Track - Team - Brandenburg
Women's Team Sprint
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russian Federation
|0:00:32.789
|Ekaterina Rogovaya (Rus) Russian Federation
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Russian Federation
|2
|People's Republic Of China
|0:00:32.792
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Wei Zhuang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|3
|Team Erdgas.2012
|0:00:32.953
|Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|4
|Lithuania
|0:00:33.399
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Erdgas.2012
|0:00:33.283
|Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|2
|Netherlands
|0:00:33.341
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|Kyra Lamberink (Ned) Netherlands
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|People's Republic Of China
|0:00:32.802
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Wei Zhuang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|Great Britain
|0:00:33.436
|Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain
|Millicent Tanner (GBr) Great Britain
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lithuania
|0:00:33.243
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|Corima Yulong Cycling Team
|0:00:33.440
|Shanju Bao (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
|Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russian Federation
|0:00:32.805
|Ekaterina Rogovaya (Rus) Russian Federation
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Russian Federation
|2
|Poland
|0:00:33.559
|Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russian Federation
|0:00:33.039
|Ekaterina Rogovaya (Rus) Russian Federation
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Russian Federation
|2
|Lithuania
|0:00:33.421
|Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|3
|People's Republic Of China
|0:00:33.440
|Wei Zhuang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|Linyin Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|4
|Team Erdgas.2012
|0:00:33.448
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|5
|Netherlands
|0:00:33.457
|Kyra Lamberink (Ned) Netherlands
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|Great Britain
|0:00:33.537
|Millicent Tanner (GBr) Great Britain
|Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|Corima Yulong Cycling Team
|0:00:33.549
|Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
|Shanju Bao (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
|8
|Poland
|0:00:33.795
|Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|9
|Colombia
|0:00:33.838
|Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|10
|Spain
|0:00:33.838
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|11
|Italy
|0:00:33.914
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|Elena Bissolati (Ita) Italy
|12
|Korea
|0:00:34.442
|Soohyun Kim (Kor) Korea
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|13
|Indonesia
|0:00:35.128
|Elga Kharisma Novanda (Ina) Indonesia
|Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
|14
|Ukraine
|0:00:36.983
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
