Trending

Track World Cup: Great Britain, Denmark take team pursuit gold

Russia, Netherlands win Team Sprints

Jump To:
Image 1 of 13

Lasse Norman Hansen, Julius Johansen, Frederik Rodenberg Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen of Denmark in action during the Mens Team Pursuit first round.

Lasse Norman Hansen, Julius Johansen, Frederik Rodenberg Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen of Denmark in action during the Mens Team Pursuit first round.
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)
Image 2 of 13

Marlena Karwacka and Urszula Los of Poland ride in the Womens Team Sprint Qualifying

Marlena Karwacka and Urszula Los of Poland ride in the Womens Team Sprint Qualifying
(Image credit: Alex Broadway/SWPix.com)
Image 3 of 13

Wei Zhuang and Linyin Zhang of China ride in the Womens Team Sprint Qualifying

Wei Zhuang and Linyin Zhang of China ride in the Womens Team Sprint Qualifying
(Image credit: Alex Broadway/SWPix.com)
Image 4 of 13

(Image credit: SWPix.com)
Image 5 of 13

Migle Marozaite and Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuania ride in the Womens Team Sprint Qualifying

Migle Marozaite and Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuania ride in the Womens Team Sprint Qualifying
(Image credit: Alex Broadway/SWPix.com)
Image 6 of 13

Glasgow World Cup: Kyra Lamberink and Shanne Braspennincx of The Netherlands ride in the Womens Team Sprint Qualifying

Glasgow World Cup: Kyra Lamberink and Shanne Braspennincx of The Netherlands ride in the Womens Team Sprint Qualifying
(Image credit: Picture by Alex Broadway/SWPix.com)
Image 7 of 13

(Image credit: SWPix.com)


Image 8 of 13

Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Hayter, Ollie Wood and Ed Clancy of Great Britain in action during the Mens Team Pursuit first round.

Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Hayter, Ollie Wood and Ed Clancy of Great Britain in action during the Mens Team Pursuit first round.
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)
Image 9 of 13

Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Hayter, Ollie Wood and Ed Clancy of Great Britain in action during the Men's Team Pursuit first round

Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Hayter, Ollie Wood and Ed Clancy of Great Britain in action during the Men's Team Pursuit first round
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)
Image 10 of 13

Ellie Dickinson of Great Britain before the Women's Team Pursuit first round

Ellie Dickinson of Great Britain before the Women's Team Pursuit first round
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)
Image 11 of 13

Simone Consonni and Francesco Lamon of Italy after the men's team pursuit

Simone Consonni and Francesco Lamon of Italy after the men's team pursuit
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)
Image 12 of 13

Milly Tanner and Lauren Bate in the team sprint

Milly Tanner and Lauren Bate in the team sprint
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)
Image 13 of 13

Elinor Barker, Katie Archibald, Ellie Dickinson and Neah Evans of Great Britain during the Women's team pursuit

Elinor Barker, Katie Archibald, Ellie Dickinson and Neah Evans of Great Britain during the Women's team pursuit
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Great Britain laps Belgium in women's Team Pursuit

The second day of track racing opened with the Team Pursuits at the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome on Friday.

Great Britain dominated the women's team pursuit with Neah Evans, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson, who lapped their competitors from the Belgium partway through the event, which meant that they automatically advanced to the gold-medal round.

In the final, they solidly beat Germany, with Italy taking out the bronze in a squeaker with France.

In the men's team pursuit, Italy advanced to the gold-medal final after posting the fastest time in the first round of 3:49.464. The team includes Francesco Lamon, Liam Bertazzo, Simone Consonni and Filippo Ganna.

In the final against Denmark, Italy were fastest out of the gate, but slipped behind by the midpoint by a tenth of a second. The European champions edged out another half a second to take another gold after winning in Minsk.

The morning session also hosted the qualifying rounds of the men's and women's Team Sprints. Great Britain's team of Ryan Owens, Jack Carlin and Jason Kenny were the fastest of the men's teams posting a time of 43.084 to beat France and Beat Cycling Club.

Russia's team of Ekaterina Rogovaya and Daria Shmeleva posted the fastest time in the women's Team Sprints qualifying round with 33.039 to beat Lithuania and People's Republic of China.

Russia went on to top China by a narrow 0.003 second margin to win the gold medal, with Team Erdgas.2012 topping Lithuania for bronze.

In the men's team sprint, the Dutchmen continued their domination - easily topping Russia and then hammering Great Britain in the final by more than a second. France claimed the bronze ahead of the Beat Cycling Club trade team.

Men's Team Pursuit

Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denmark 0:03:49.246
2Italy 0:03:49.920
3France 0:03:52.143
4Great Britain 0:03:55.450

Round 1, Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Switzerland 0:03:53.104
Thery Schir (Swi) Switzerland
Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland
Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland
2Australia 0:03:55.895
Joshua Duffy (Aus) Australia
Leigh Howard (Aus) Australia
Conor Leahy (Aus) Australia
Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Australia

Round 1, Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain 0:03:50.900
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
Edward Clancy (GBr) Great Britain
Charlie Tanfield (GBr) Great Britain
Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
2Germany 0:03:57.281
Richard Banusch (Ger) Germany
Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany
Jasper Frahm (Ger) Germany
Justin Wolf (Ger) Germany

Round 1, Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Italy 0:03:49.464
Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy
2France 0:03:52.422
Benjamin Thomas (Fra) France
Thomas Denis (Fra) France
Corentin Ermenault (Fra) France
Valentin Tabellion (Fra) France

Round 1, Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denmark 0:03:48.908
Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
Julius Johansen (Den) Denmark
Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Denmark
Rasmus Pedersen (Den) Denmark
2HUB - Huub Wattbike Test Team 0:03:52.755
John Archibald (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team
Daniel Bigham (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team
Kyle Gordon (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team
William Perrett (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team
Jonathan Wale (GBr) Huub Wattbike Test Team

Women's Team Pursuit

Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain 0:04:12.244
2Germany 0:04:14.522
3Italy 0:04:19.469
4France 0:04:19.868

Round 1, Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia 0:04:23.304
Kristina Clonan (Aus) Australia
Sophie Edwards (Aus) Australia
Alex Martin-wallace (Aus) Australia
Macey Stewart (Aus) Australia
Georgia Baker (Aus) Australia
2Ireland 0:04:27.962
Lara Gillespie (Irl) Ireland
Mia Griffin (Irl) Ireland
Kelly Murphy (Irl) Ireland
Alice Sharpe (Irl) Ireland

Round 1, Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Italy 0:04:20.355
Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Italy
Chiara Consonni (Ita) Italy
Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy
Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy
2Poland 0:04:30.254
Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland
Karolina Karasiewicz (Pol) Poland
Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland

Round 1, Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany 0:04:15.696
Franziska Brausse (Ger) Germany
Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
Lisa Klein (Ger) Germany
Mieke Kroger (Ger) Germany
2France 0:04:19.212
Clara Copponi (Fra) France
Marion Borras (Fra) France
Coralie Demay (Fra) France
Valentine Fortin (Fra) France
Marie le Net (Fra) France

Round 1, Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BelgiumOVL
Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium
Jolien d'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
2Great Britain
Neah Evans (GBr) Great Britain
Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain
Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Team Sprint

Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands 0:00:42.163
Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
Nils van Thoenderdaal (Ned) Netherlands
Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands
2Great Britain 0:00:43.515
Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain
Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
3France 0:00:42.813
Quentin Caleyron (Fra) France
Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France
Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
Michael d'Almeida (Fra) France
4Beat Cycling Club 0:00:43.261
Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
Roy van den Berg (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

Round 1 Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands 0:00:42.406
Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
Nils van Thoenderdaal (Ned) Netherlands
Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands
2Russian Federation 0:00:43.307
Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation
Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation

Round 1 Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beat Cycling Club 0:00:43.115
Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
Roy van den Berg (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
2Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:43.459
Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
Nik Schroter (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012

Round 1 Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France 0:00:42.922
Quentin Caleyron (Fra) France
Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France
Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
Michael d'Almeida (Fra) France
2Australia 0:00:44.440
Thomas Clarke (Aus) Australia
Thomas Cornish (Aus) Australia
Matthew Richardson (Aus) Australia

Round 1 Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain 0:00:42.497
Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain
Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
2Poland 0:00:43.342
Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland

Qualifying
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain 0:00:43.084
Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
2France 0:00:43.269
Quentin Caleyron (Fra) France
Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
Michael d'Almeida (Fra) France
3Beat Cycling Club 0:00:43.276
Roy van den Berg (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
4Netherlands 0:00:43.389
Nils van Thoenderdaal (Ned) Netherlands
Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
Sam Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands
5Russian Federation 0:00:43.453
Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation
Denis Dmitriev (Rus) Russian Federation
Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
6Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:43.529
Nik Schroter (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
7Australia 0:00:43.562
Matthew Richardson (Aus) Australia
Thomas Clarke (Aus) Australia
Thomas Cornish (Aus) Australia
8Poland 0:00:43.787
Maciej Bielecki (Pol) Poland
Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
9Czech Republic 0:00:44.100
Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic
Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
10People'ss Republic Of China 0:00:44.369
Shuai Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
Yu Zhou (Chn) People's Republic of China
Miao Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
11Spain 0:00:44.650
Alejandro Martinez Chorro (Spa) Spain
Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
12Marathon - Tula Cycling Team 0:00:45.165
Daniil Komkov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
Alexey Nosov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
Pavel Rostov (Rus) Marathon - Tula Cycling Team
13Track - Team - Brandenburg 0:00:45.978
Eric Engler (Ger) Track - Team - Brandenburg
Carl Hinze (Ger) Track - Team - Brandenburg
Anton Hohne (Ger) Track - Team - Brandenburg

Women's Team Sprint

Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russian Federation 0:00:32.789
Ekaterina Rogovaya (Rus) Russian Federation
Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Russian Federation
2People's Republic Of China 0:00:32.792
Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
Wei Zhuang (Chn) People's Republic of China
3Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:32.953
Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
4Lithuania 0:00:33.399
Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Round 1 Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:33.283
Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
2Netherlands 0:00:33.341
Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
Kyra Lamberink (Ned) Netherlands

Round 1 Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1People's Republic Of China 0:00:32.802
Tianshi Zhong (Chn) People's Republic of China
Wei Zhuang (Chn) People's Republic of China
2Great Britain 0:00:33.436
Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain
Millicent Tanner (GBr) Great Britain

Round 1 Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lithuania 0:00:33.243
Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
2Corima Yulong Cycling Team 0:00:33.440
Shanju Bao (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team

Round 1 Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russian Federation 0:00:32.805
Ekaterina Rogovaya (Rus) Russian Federation
Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Russian Federation
2Poland 0:00:33.559
Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
Urszula Los (Pol) Poland

Qualifying
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russian Federation 0:00:33.039
Ekaterina Rogovaya (Rus) Russian Federation
Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Russian Federation
2Lithuania 0:00:33.421
Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
3People's Republic Of China 0:00:33.440
Wei Zhuang (Chn) People's Republic of China
Linyin Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
4Team Erdgas.2012 0:00:33.448
Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
5Netherlands 0:00:33.457
Kyra Lamberink (Ned) Netherlands
Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
6Great Britain 0:00:33.537
Millicent Tanner (GBr) Great Britain
Lauren Bate (GBr) Great Britain
7Corima Yulong Cycling Team 0:00:33.549
Yufang Guo (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
Shanju Bao (Chn) Corima Yulong Cycling Team
8Poland 0:00:33.795
Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
9Colombia 0:00:33.838
Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
10Spain 0:00:33.838
Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
11Italy 0:00:33.914
Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
Elena Bissolati (Ita) Italy
12Korea 0:00:34.442
Soohyun Kim (Kor) Korea
Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
13Indonesia 0:00:35.128
Elga Kharisma Novanda (Ina) Indonesia
Crismonita dwi Putri (Ina) Indonesia
14Ukraine 0:00:36.983
Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine

Latest on Cyclingnews