Great Britain fastest in women's Team Pursuit qualifier at Glasgow Track World Cup
Denmark qualify fastest in men's Team Pursuit
Day 1: -
The second round of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup kicked off with the opening night at the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome in Glasgow on Thursday.
The four days of track racing began with the women's and men's Team Pursuit qualifiers. Great Britain's women's team of Neah Evans, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson posted the fastest time of 4:16.037 to beat Germany and France.
The Danish men's team of Lasse Norman Hansen, Julius Johansen, Frederik Roden Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen were the fastest of the men's teams. They beat Italy and France to take the top spot in the qualifying round.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:04:16.037
|Neah Evans
|Katie Archibald
|Elinor Barker
|Eleanor Dickinson
|2
|Germany
|0:04:17.414
|Franziska Brausse
|Lisa Brennauer
|Lisa Klein
|Mieke Kroger
|3
|France
|0:04:21.036
|Clara Copponi
|Marion Borras
|Valentine Fortin
|Marie le Net
|4
|Belgium
|0:04:21.578
|Lotte Kopecky
|Shari Bossuyt
|Jolien d'Hoore
|Annelies Dom
|5
|Italy
|0:04:23.484
|Vittoria Guazzini
|Chiara Consonni
|Simona Frapporti
|Silvia Valsecchi
|6
|Australia
|0:04:23.638
|Georgia Baker
|Kristina Clonan
|Alex Martin-wallace
|Macey Stewart
|7
|Ireland
|0:04:26.299
|Lara Gillespie
|Mia Griffin
|Kelly Murphy
|Alice Sharpe
|8
|Poland
|0:04:32.603
|Nikol Plosaj
|Karolina Karasiewicz
|Daria Pikulik
|Wiktoria Pikulik
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denmark
|0:03:51.251
|Lasse Norman Hansen
|Julius Johansen
|Frederik Roden Madsen
|Rasmus Pedersen
|2
|Italy
|0:03:52.088
|Francesco Lamon
|Liam Bertazzo
|Simone Consonni
|Filippo Ganna
|3
|France
|0:03:53.964
|Benjamin Thomas
|Thomas Denis
|Corentin Ermenault
|Valentin Tabellion
|4
|Huub Wattbike Test test
|0:03:53.715
|John Archibald
|Daniel Bigham
|William Perrett
|Jonathan Wale
|5
|Great Britain
|0:03:54.495
|Ethan Hayter
|Edward Clancy
|Charlie Tanfield
|Oliver Wood
|6
|Switzerland
|0:03:55.916
|Thery Schir
|Stefan Bissegger
|Lukas Ruegg
|Cyrille Thiery
|7
|Australia
|0:03:57.832
|Joshua Duffy
|Leigh Howard
|Conor Leahy
|Godfrey Slattery
|8
|Germany
|0:03:59.010
|Richard Banusch
|Maximilian Beyer
|Jasper Frahm
|Justin Wolf
|9
|Russian Federation
|0:03:59.739
|Nikita Bersenev
|Lev Gonov
|Ivan Smirnov
|Gleb Syritsa
|10
|United States of America
|0:04:00.890
|Gavin Hoover
|John Croom
|Gregory Daniel
|Ashton Lambie
|11
|Belgium
|0:04:00.951
|Robbe Ghys
|Rune Herregodts
|Gerben Thijssen
|Fabio van den Bossche
|12
|Poland
|0:04:04.713
|Szymon Krawczyk
|Bartosz Rudyk
|Damian Slawek
|Wojciech Ziolkowski
|13
|Ukraine
|0:04:04.717
|Vitaliy Hryniv
|Volodymyr Dzhus
|Roman Gladysh
|Vladyslav Shcherban
