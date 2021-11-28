Trending

Mora moves to front of men's endurance standings at UCI Track Champions League

By

Spaniard takes lead from Strong with wins in Elimination and Scratch races

Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com - 27/11/2021 - Cycling - UCI Track Champions League Round 2 - Lithuania / Cido Arena, PanevÄ—Å¾ys, Lithuania - Spain's Sebastian Mora-Vedri celebrates victory in the men's Elimination race.

Spain's Sebastian Mora celebrates victory in the men's Elimination race on Saturday (Image credit: SWPix)
Men's Elimination race for round 2 of UCI Track Champions League

Men's Elimination race for round 2 of UCI Track Champions League (Image credit: SWPix)
Men's Scratch race for round 2 of UCI Track Champions League

Men's Scratch race for round 2 of UCI Track Champions League (Image credit: SWPix)

The UCI Track Champions League resumed for round 2 at the Cido Arena in Panevėžys, Lithuania on Saturday. 

Sebastian Mora (Spain) moved into the lead of the men's endurance overall standings with wins in both the Elimination and Scratch races. He won the Scratch race from an 18-rider bunch sprint, and took the sprint from Aaron Gate (New Zealand) to win the Elimination event.

The remaining three rounds take place in London on December 3-4 and in Tel Aviv on December 11.

Scratch

The men's Scratch Race offered the 18-rider field 20 laps. The field largely stayed together and it was Rhys Britton (Great Britain) who led the race into the final lap. 

He put forth a massive surge and looked as though he could hang onto the lead, however, he was pipped at the line by winner Sebastian Mora (Spain). Gavin Hoover (USA) finished in third place.

Elimination

Eighteen riders competed for the honours in the men's Elimination Race with one rider was knocked out from the race every other lap. 

The event is all about position and half way through the race men's endurance overall leader Corbin Strong (Great Britain) was caught down on the blue band, blocked in with no where to go, and subsequently eliminated. 

Aaron Gate (New Zealand) led Sebastian Mora (Spain) through the last lap but it was Mora who took the sprint win.

"In the Elimination I tried to spend all of the time at the front to control the other riders. In the sprint it was very, very hard but my feelings here in Lithuania are very, very good. The people of Lithuania are fantastic," Mora said. "It feels great to win two out of two. It’s very difficult to win two races in one day. It’s a good day for me and I will try to continue this feeling for the next race. I think it will be difficult to win every time but for me it’s perfect.”

Men's Scratch Race Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Mora (Spain)
2Rhys Britton (Great Britain)
3Gavin Hoover (United States of America)
4Kelland O'Brien (Australia)
5Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
6Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
7Alan Banaszek (Poland)
8Corbin Strong (New Zealand)
9Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
10Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
11Ed Clancy (Great Britain)
12Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
13Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
14Jules Hesters (Belgium)
15Erik Martorell Haga (Spain)
16Rotem Tene (Israel)
17Yacine Chalel (Algeria)
DNSTuur Dens (Belgium)

Men's Elimination Race Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Mora (Spain)
2Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
3Kelland O'Brien (Australia)
4Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
5Gavin Hoover (United States Of America)
6Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
7Corbin Strong (New Zealand)
8Jules Hesters (Belgium)
9Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
10Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
11Rhys Britton (Greece)
12Rotem Tene (Israel)
13Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
14Alan Banaszek (Poland)
15Erik Martorell Haga (Spain)
16Yacine Chalel (Algeria)
17Ed Clancy (Greece)
DNSTuur Dens (Belgium)

Men's Endurance Standings
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Mora (Spain) 40
2Kelland O'Brien (Australia)28
3Gavin Hoover (United States of America) 26
4Michele Scartezzini (Italy) 23
5Rhys Britton (Greece)22
6Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 21
7Corbin Strong (New Zealand) 17
8Kazushige Kuboki (Japan) 16
9Iuri Leitao (Portugal) 14
10Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 14
11Alan Banaszek (Poland) 11
12Jules Hesters (Belgium) 10
13Roy Eefting (Netherlands) 9
14Ed Clancy (Greece) 5
15Rotem Tene (Israel) 4
16Erik Martorell Haga (Spain) 2
17Yacine Chalel (Algeria) 0
18Tuur Dens (Belgium) 0
Kirsten Frattini

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in bike racing from the grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all cycling disciplines, edits news and writes features. Currently the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten coordinates global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.

