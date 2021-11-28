Mora moves to front of men's endurance standings at UCI Track Champions League
Spaniard takes lead from Strong with wins in Elimination and Scratch races
The UCI Track Champions League resumed for round 2 at the Cido Arena in Panevėžys, Lithuania on Saturday.
Sebastian Mora (Spain) moved into the lead of the men's endurance overall standings with wins in both the Elimination and Scratch races. He won the Scratch race from an 18-rider bunch sprint, and took the sprint from Aaron Gate (New Zealand) to win the Elimination event.
The remaining three rounds take place in London on December 3-4 and in Tel Aviv on December 11.
Scratch
The men's Scratch Race offered the 18-rider field 20 laps. The field largely stayed together and it was Rhys Britton (Great Britain) who led the race into the final lap.
He put forth a massive surge and looked as though he could hang onto the lead, however, he was pipped at the line by winner Sebastian Mora (Spain). Gavin Hoover (USA) finished in third place.
Elimination
Eighteen riders competed for the honours in the men's Elimination Race with one rider was knocked out from the race every other lap.
The event is all about position and half way through the race men's endurance overall leader Corbin Strong (Great Britain) was caught down on the blue band, blocked in with no where to go, and subsequently eliminated.
Aaron Gate (New Zealand) led Sebastian Mora (Spain) through the last lap but it was Mora who took the sprint win.
"In the Elimination I tried to spend all of the time at the front to control the other riders. In the sprint it was very, very hard but my feelings here in Lithuania are very, very good. The people of Lithuania are fantastic," Mora said. "It feels great to win two out of two. It’s very difficult to win two races in one day. It’s a good day for me and I will try to continue this feeling for the next race. I think it will be difficult to win every time but for me it’s perfect.”
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Mora (Spain)
|2
|Rhys Britton (Great Britain)
|3
|Gavin Hoover (United States of America)
|4
|Kelland O'Brien (Australia)
|5
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|6
|Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
|7
|Alan Banaszek (Poland)
|8
|Corbin Strong (New Zealand)
|9
|Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
|10
|Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
|11
|Ed Clancy (Great Britain)
|12
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|13
|Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
|14
|Jules Hesters (Belgium)
|15
|Erik Martorell Haga (Spain)
|16
|Rotem Tene (Israel)
|17
|Yacine Chalel (Algeria)
|DNS
|Tuur Dens (Belgium)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Mora (Spain)
|2
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|3
|Kelland O'Brien (Australia)
|4
|Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
|5
|Gavin Hoover (United States Of America)
|6
|Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
|7
|Corbin Strong (New Zealand)
|8
|Jules Hesters (Belgium)
|9
|Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
|10
|Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
|11
|Rhys Britton (Greece)
|12
|Rotem Tene (Israel)
|13
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|14
|Alan Banaszek (Poland)
|15
|Erik Martorell Haga (Spain)
|16
|Yacine Chalel (Algeria)
|17
|Ed Clancy (Greece)
|DNS
|Tuur Dens (Belgium)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Mora (Spain)
|40
|2
|Kelland O'Brien (Australia)
|28
|3
|Gavin Hoover (United States of America)
|26
|4
|Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
|23
|5
|Rhys Britton (Greece)
|22
|6
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|21
|7
|Corbin Strong (New Zealand)
|17
|8
|Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
|16
|9
|Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
|14
|10
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|14
|11
|Alan Banaszek (Poland)
|11
|12
|Jules Hesters (Belgium)
|10
|13
|Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
|9
|14
|Ed Clancy (Greece)
|5
|15
|Rotem Tene (Israel)
|4
|16
|Erik Martorell Haga (Spain)
|2
|17
|Yacine Chalel (Algeria)
|0
|18
|Tuur Dens (Belgium)
|0
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in bike racing from the grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all cycling disciplines, edits news and writes features. Currently the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten coordinates global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Mora moves to front of men's endurance standings at UCI Track Champions LeagueSpaniard takes lead from Strong with wins in Elimination and Scratch races
-
Turbocharge your indoor cycling workouts with these Cyber Monday dealsIf you're planning to kit out your pain cave, there are plenty of Cyber Monday deals to save you some money while you're at it
-
Archibald extends endurance lead in UCI Track Champions LeagueBritish rider takes victories in Scratch and Elimination races on round two
-
Peloton deals and alternatives: Where to find smart bikes and exercise bikes this Cyber MondayWant to take your workouts indoors this Cyber Monday but unsure on what you need? You're in the right place
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.