Mora moves to front of men's endurance standings at UCI Track Champions League

Image 1 of 3 Spain's Sebastian Mora celebrates victory in the men's Elimination race on Saturday (Image credit: SWPix) Image 2 of 3 Men's Elimination race for round 2 of UCI Track Champions League (Image credit: SWPix) Image 3 of 3 Men's Scratch race for round 2 of UCI Track Champions League (Image credit: SWPix)

The UCI Track Champions League resumed for round 2 at the Cido Arena in Panevėžys, Lithuania on Saturday.

Sebastian Mora (Spain) moved into the lead of the men's endurance overall standings with wins in both the Elimination and Scratch races. He won the Scratch race from an 18-rider bunch sprint, and took the sprint from Aaron Gate (New Zealand) to win the Elimination event.

The remaining three rounds take place in London on December 3-4 and in Tel Aviv on December 11.

Scratch

The men's Scratch Race offered the 18-rider field 20 laps. The field largely stayed together and it was Rhys Britton (Great Britain) who led the race into the final lap.

He put forth a massive surge and looked as though he could hang onto the lead, however, he was pipped at the line by winner Sebastian Mora (Spain). Gavin Hoover (USA) finished in third place.

Elimination

Eighteen riders competed for the honours in the men's Elimination Race with one rider was knocked out from the race every other lap.

The event is all about position and half way through the race men's endurance overall leader Corbin Strong (Great Britain) was caught down on the blue band, blocked in with no where to go, and subsequently eliminated.

Aaron Gate (New Zealand) led Sebastian Mora (Spain) through the last lap but it was Mora who took the sprint win.

"In the Elimination I tried to spend all of the time at the front to control the other riders. In the sprint it was very, very hard but my feelings here in Lithuania are very, very good. The people of Lithuania are fantastic," Mora said. "It feels great to win two out of two. It’s very difficult to win two races in one day. It’s a good day for me and I will try to continue this feeling for the next race. I think it will be difficult to win every time but for me it’s perfect.”

Men's Scratch Race Final Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Mora (Spain) 2 Rhys Britton (Great Britain) 3 Gavin Hoover (United States of America) 4 Kelland O'Brien (Australia) 5 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 6 Michele Scartezzini (Italy) 7 Alan Banaszek (Poland) 8 Corbin Strong (New Zealand) 9 Iuri Leitao (Portugal) 10 Kazushige Kuboki (Japan) 11 Ed Clancy (Great Britain) 12 Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 13 Roy Eefting (Netherlands) 14 Jules Hesters (Belgium) 15 Erik Martorell Haga (Spain) 16 Rotem Tene (Israel) 17 Yacine Chalel (Algeria) DNS Tuur Dens (Belgium)

Men's Elimination Race Final Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Mora (Spain) 2 Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 3 Kelland O'Brien (Australia) 4 Michele Scartezzini (Italy) 5 Gavin Hoover (United States Of America) 6 Kazushige Kuboki (Japan) 7 Corbin Strong (New Zealand) 8 Jules Hesters (Belgium) 9 Iuri Leitao (Portugal) 10 Roy Eefting (Netherlands) 11 Rhys Britton (Greece) 12 Rotem Tene (Israel) 13 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 14 Alan Banaszek (Poland) 15 Erik Martorell Haga (Spain) 16 Yacine Chalel (Algeria) 17 Ed Clancy (Greece) DNS Tuur Dens (Belgium)