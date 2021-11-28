Archibald extends endurance lead in UCI Track Champions League
British rider takes victories in Scratch and Elimination races on round two
The UCI Track Champions League resumed for round 2 at the Cido Arena in Panevėžys, Lithuania.
Great Britain's Katie Archibald continued to lead the overall standings in the women's endurance category. She won both the the women's Scratch and Keirin on Saturday to extend her lead.
The remaining three rounds take place in London on December 3-4 and in Tel Aviv on December 11.
Scratch
Like the men's event, the women's Scratch Race also offered the 18-rider field 20 laps. Katie Archibald (Great Britian) wore the special kit as the overal leader of the women's endurance category. After a falsh start, the women lined up again with nine riders on either side of the track along the railing and the blue band.
Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) led the field through the first lap but by five laps in Archibald attacked to go solo. Wild went on the chase to close down the gap and did so with 11 laps to go. Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland) was the next to attack and four more bridged across, but with four laps to go, it was all back together. Archibald then led the field through the bell lap and held on for the victory, as Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada) finished second and Yumi Kajihara (Japan) in third.
“It was quite scary at the end because there were so many attacks going in. It feels good to extend my lead, yes, a bit less pressure for the high pressure one – the elimination,” Archibald said.
Elimination
The women's Elimination Race saw 18 riders competing for the honours whereby one rider was eliminated from the race on every other lap and the last two riders left on the track sprinted for the victory.
Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) was, unluckily, the first to be eliminated after unclipping from her pedal on the first bell sprint. Silvia Zinardi (Italy) attacked with three laps to go but was caught and was the last rider eliminated.
Archibald further added to her overall standings in the women's endurance after taking the win in a long-range sprint ahead of Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway).
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in bike racing from the grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all cycling disciplines, edits news and writes features. Currently the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten coordinates global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Turbocharge your indoor cycling workouts with these Cyber Monday dealsIf you're planning to kit out your pain cave, there are plenty of Cyber Monday deals to save you some money while you're at it
-
Archibald extends endurance lead in UCI Track Champions LeagueBritish rider takes victories in Scratch and Elimination races on round two
-
Peloton deals and alternatives: Where to find smart bikes and exercise bikes this Cyber MondayWant to take your workouts indoors this Cyber Monday but unsure on what you need? You're in the right place
-
Iserbyt takes victory at Besançon World CupBelgian beats Aerts and Ronhaar for 12th victory of the season
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.