Hinze continues as sprint leader for women in UCI Track Champions League

By

Friedrich moves past Mitchell for second overall

Image 1 of 4

Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com - 27/11/2021 - Cycling - UCI Track Champions League Round 2 - Lithuania / Cido Arena, PanevÄ—Å¾ys, Lithuania - Germany's Emma Hinze celebrates winning the women's sprint final.

Emma Hinze (Germany) wins women's Sprint final over Lauriane Genest (Canada) (Image credit: SWPix)
Image 2 of 4

Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com - 27/11/2021 - Cycling - UCI Track Champions League Round 2 - Lithuania / Cido Arena, PanevÄ—Å¾ys, Lithuania - Japan's Riyu Ohta celebrates victory in her women's Keirin heat.

Japan's Riyu Ohta celebrates a victory in her women's Keirin heat (Image credit: SWPix)
Image 3 of 4

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 27/11/2021 - Cycling - UCI Track Champions League Round 2 - Lithuania / Cido Arena, PanevÄ—Å¾ys, Lithuania - Germany's Emma Hinze leads on her way to winning her semi final women's sprint.

Germany's Emma Hinze leads on her way to winning her semifinal women's Sprint (Image credit: SWPix)
Image 4 of 4

Cido Arena in Panevėžys, Lithuania

A view inside the Cido Arena in Panevėžys, Lithuania (Image credit: SWPix)

Germany's Emma Hinze continued to lead the overall standings in the women's sprint category Saturday after round 2 of the UCI Track Champions League. The World Champion out-dueled Canadian Lauriane Genest to win the Sprint final, and was second in the Keirin final, behind German teammate Lea Friedrich. 

Racing at the Cido Arena in Panevėžys, Lithuania will be followed by two rounds ini London on December 3-4. The league will conclude in Tel Aviv on December 11.

Sprint

The racing opened with First Round of the Women's Sprint that offered six heats of three riders each where the winners moved onto the Semi-Finals. The winners of two semi-final heats then moved onto the finals; Hinze, who came into round 2 leading the overall standings in the women's sprint category, and Genest faced off for the win.

Hinze and Genest lined up side-by-side on the track to contest the final round for the victory. Hinze took the early lead and looked over her shoulder at the Canadian. Two laps to go, Hinze picked up her speed and carried it through to the finish line for the win.

“It was hard racing tonight, the same as in Mallorca. I’m exhausted. The crowd is great – it’s a great place to ride. It feels good to extend my lead in the category and I’m proud to win this one again,” Hinze said after the victory.

Keirin

The women's Keirin opened with the first round of three heats of six riders whereby the top two of each heat moved onto the final round of the top six riders: Emma Hinze and Lea Friedrich (Germany), Kelsey Mitchell (Canada), Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands), Riyu Ohta (Japan) and Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia).

The derny set off with Friedrich tucking in behind and as the motor swung off the women saw three laps to go. Friedrich remained out front ahead of her compatriot Hinze with Mitchell making her move on the last lap. 

However, it was Friedrich who took the win, unchallenged, ahead of Hinze and Mitchell.

Women's Sprint Standings
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Germany) 74
2Lea Friedrich (Germany) 56
3Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 50
4Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 36
5Lauriane Genest (Canada) 36
6Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 34
7Mathilde Gros (France) 34
8Yana Tyshchenko (Russia) 31
9Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 28
10Simona Krupeckaitė (Lithuania) 23
11Miriam Vece (Italy) 22
12Mina Sato (Japan) 22
13Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands) 20
14Yuli Verdugo (Mexico) 17
15Riyu Ohta (Japan) 17
16Anastasiia Voinova (Russia) 15
17Daria Shmeleva (Russia) 5
18Sophie Capewell (Great Britain) 4
Kirsten Frattini

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in bike racing from the grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all cycling disciplines, edits news and writes features. Currently the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten coordinates global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.

