2017 Road World Championships Elite Women's Road Race
September 24, Bergen - Bergen, 152.8km
Elite Women - Road Race: Bergen - Bergen
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy