Trending

Cobbles crash crushes American U23’s World Championship dream

Daniel Eaton slowed by a rider who fell on the rain-slicked cobbles

Image 1 of 5

The USA team on home soil

The USA team on home soil
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 5

Daniel Eaton (United States Of America)

Daniel Eaton (United States Of America)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Colin Joyce (USA)

Colin Joyce (USA)
(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson / USA Cycling)
Image 4 of 5

The USA national team riding as one

The USA national team riding as one
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Logan Owen (USA)

Logan Owen (USA)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cycling success can be a fickle place to put your dreams, and the USA under-23 team got a dramatic lesson Friday near the end of the World Championship road race in Richmond.

Related Articles

American Owen to lead U23 Worlds team in Richmond

Q and A with new USA Cycling CEO Derek Bouchard-Hall

Ledanois becomes U23 World Champion