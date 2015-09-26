Cobbles crash crushes American U23’s World Championship dream
Daniel Eaton slowed by a rider who fell on the rain-slicked cobbles
Cycling success can be a fickle place to put your dreams, and the USA under-23 team got a dramatic lesson Friday near the end of the World Championship road race in Richmond.
