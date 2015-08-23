Trending

Image 1 of 18

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) takes her first World Cup win

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) takes her first World Cup win
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 18

Spectators lined the course

Spectators lined the course
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 18

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing)

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 18

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) leading

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) leading
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The women start

The women start

The women start
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 18

Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team)

Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 18

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) leading Lea Davison (Specialized Racing)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) leading Lea Davison (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 18

Eva Lechner (Team Colnago Sudtirol)

Eva Lechner (Team Colnago Sudtirol)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 18

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) leading Irina Kalentyeva (Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) leading Irina Kalentyeva (Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 18

Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing Team)

Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 18

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing)

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Annie Last

Annie Last

Annie Last
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 18

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team)

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 18

Olympic champion Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-KMC)

Olympic champion Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-KMC)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 18

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing)

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 18

Final World Cup overall: Catharine Pendrel, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, Jolanda Neff, Lea Davison, Irina Kalentyeva

Final World Cup overall: Catharine Pendrel, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, Jolanda Neff, Lea Davison, Irina Kalentyeva
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 18

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing)

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 18

Women podium: Maja Wloszczowska, Jolanda Neff, Annika Langvad, Irina Kalentyeva, Emily Batty

Women podium: Maja Wloszczowska, Jolanda Neff, Annika Langvad, Irina Kalentyeva, Emily Batty
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team) successfully defended her World Cup by finishing second to Annika Langvad (Specialized) in the sixth and final round of the Mountain Bike World Cup on Sunday, in Val di Sole, Italy.

Rain overnight had turned much of the course into sticky mud - referred to by one team manager as 'velcro'. The mud was transferred to many of the rocky sections, making them slippery and treacherous, and causing numerous crashes.

The start of the race followed a pattern fans are all to used to seeing - Neff pulling away with a fast start, forcing everyone else to chase. Langvad and world champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna) took up the chase, limiting Neff to a handful of seconds on the opening half-lap start loop, but then Pendrel began to fade, leaving Langvad alone in the chase.

The Danish rider joined Neff by the halfway mark in the race and immediately went to the front to set the pace on the climbs, with Neff only able to keep up by coming back on the descents. On the penultimate lap Langvad broke clear for good, pulling away to win by nearly a minute.

Behind, Pendrel was first caught by Irina Kalentyeva (Moebel Maerki), who then moved solo into third place, which she held to line. A chase group followed containing Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing), Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing), Adelheid Morath (BH-SR Suntour-KMC), Lea Davison (Specialized), Blaza Klemencic (Habitat Mountain Bike) and Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol). This group dropped Pendrel and then it became a race of attrition, with Wloszczowska getting away first to take fourth, followed by Batty in fifth.

"I must say I can't believe it," stated Langvad. "It felt so good out there today. Last weekend I did a race in Leadville [USA] at three thousand metres. This entire week I was filled with jet lag, I was exhausted, didn't sit much on my bike. I thought 'OK, I'll do this race for the points, for going for the overall team award'. Even yesterday I did some intensity on the course and I thought 'whoo, I'm tired'. So I started out with very low expectations. Then, all of a sudden, I felt really good. When you catch a good wave, you just have to stay with that feeling."

"You've all seen how I have been struggling the last few World Cups with crashes, lack of concentration. But, this race, I actually put it all together. I had a little bit of a mistake on the second last lap, but I kept it together. I am so happy. I am beyond words."

"The last two laps I really had to put the hammer down. I could see Jolanda was struggling and I had to put it to my advantage. But when you go over your limit, you go a little bit cross eyed, especially going into the downhill part. But still, I kept it together. I really wanted the win and the tears came into my eyes when I came to the last stretch and realized this is really going to happen. It is an amazing feeling."

The race shook up the standings behind Neff and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida), who were secure in first and second overall. Third placed Pendrel dropped to fourth, Davison moved up to third, and Kalentyeva bumped Batty out of fifth. Batty dropped to seventh when Langvad's win propelled her into sixth.

"Oh yes, this was a really tough race for me," agreed Neff. "Really hard. Tough climbing. Yeah, it really was a hard race. But I'm really happy I could take the overall. It means a lot to me and to take it two times in a row, yeah it's amazing."

Neff, who is still an Under 23 rider, has been permission to race with the Elite field at the world championships in two weeks, and commented "Oh yeah I am [confident about Worlds]. I have been training really well last week. I will go back straight to high altitude now. I hope I can prepare well for the World Championships. I am looking forward a lot to race Elite."

 

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing1:30:56
2Jolanda Neff (Swi) Stoeckli Pro Team0:00:57
3Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team0:01:14
4Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team0:01:30
5Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing0:01:38
6Adelheid Morath (Ger) BH-SR Suntour-KMC0:01:49
7Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing0:01:57
8Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Habitat Mountainbiketeam
9Helen Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing0:02:10
10Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol0:02:48
11Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:02:54
12Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:03:30
13Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:04:25
14Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team0:04:39
15Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team0:04:43
16Sabine Spitz (Ger)0:04:56
17Githa Michiels (Bel) Versluys Team0:05:01
18Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:05:33
19Erin Huck (USA) Scott-3Rox Racing0:06:12
20Chloe Woodruff (USA)0:06:39
21Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Habitat Mountainbiketeam0:07:12
22Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)0:07:31
23Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) Rusvelo0:07:34
24Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Superior MTB Team0:07:52
25Nadine Rieder (Ger)0:08:13
26Mary Mcconneloug (USA)0:08:20
27Iryna Popova (Ukr)0:08:25
28Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)0:08:49
29Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:08:56
30Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC0:09:00
31Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-SR Suntour-KMC0:09:17
32Marine Groccia (Swi)0:09:33
33Sandra Walter (Can)0:09:37
34Kate Fluker (NZl)0:09:50
35Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing0:10:00
36Ariane Kleinhans (Swi)0:10:21
37Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)0:10:24
38Lesley Paterson (GBr)0:10:40
39Linda Indergand (Swi) Focus XC Team0:10:58
40Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F-Scott Racing Team0:11:06
41Sabrina Enaux (Fra)0:11:55
42Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports0:12:29
43Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing
44Anne Terpstra (Ned) Habitat Mountainbiketeam
45Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team
46Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) Isd MTB Team
47Karla Stepanova (Cze)
48Samara Sheppard (NZl)
49Michelle Hediger (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
50Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
51Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team
52Mara Fumagalli (Ita)
53Marta Pastore (Ita) Team Piemonte Fci
54Lucie Vesela (Cze) Gt Bikeplac Opportunity
55Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)
56Ingrid Richter (Ger)
57Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
58Valentine Segrestan (Fra) Calvisson VTT
59Anna Konovalova (Rus) Format-Udmurtia
60Kerry Macphee (GBr)
61Irina Krenn (Aut)
62Anna Cipullo (GBr)
63Verity Appleyard (GBr)
64Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
DNF4Annie Last (GBr)
DNF3Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida-Wallonie Mountain Bike Team
DNF3Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)
DNF3Peta Mullens (Aus)
DNF2Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
DNSRebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
DNSNina Wrobel (Ger)
DNSAlexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing

Elite Women World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda\ Neff (Swi) Stoeckli Pro Team1300pts
2Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team910
3Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing820
4Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team816
5Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team730
6Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing728
7Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing723
8Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team720
9Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Raboliv570
10Helen Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing555
11Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol529
12Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team512
13Adelheid Morath (Ger) BH-SR Suntour-KMC488
14Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team483
15Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Habitat Mountainbiketeam442
16Linda Indergand (Swi) Focus XC Team381
17Githa Michiels (Bel) Versluys Team380
18Annie Last (GBr)365
19Anne Terpstra (Ned) Habitat Mountainbiketeam354
20Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team335
21Chloe Woodruff (USA)331
22Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team328
23Sabine Spitz (Ger)319
24Erin Huck (USA) Scott-3Rox Racing319
25Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing314
26Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team299
27Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Habitat Mountainbiketeam286
28Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing268
29Karla Stepanova (Cze)256
30Kate Fluker (NZl)250
31Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports248
32Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-SR Suntour-KMC219
33Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team196
34Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)196
35Peta Mullens (Aus)173
36Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida-Wallonie Mountain Bike Team165
37Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing164
38Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team160
39Marine Groccia (Swi)152
40Mary Mcconneloug (USA)149
41Daniela Campuzano (Mex)146
42Sandra Walter (Can)146
43Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)141
44Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra)139
45Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) Rusvelo137
46Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team116
47Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing116
48Sabrina Enaux (Fra)116
49Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)110
50Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)108
51Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Cappadocia104
52Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Superior MTB Team98
53Ariane Kleinhans (Swi)96
54Rose Grant (USA)96
55Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)94
56Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)93
57Nadine Rieder (Ger)91
58Cindy Montambault (Can)87
59Michelle Hediger (Swi) Giant Swiss Team86
60Nina Wrobel (Ger)85
61Serena Calvetti (Ita)80
62Larissa Connors (USA)76
63Laura Metzler (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team60
64Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team60
65Chengyuan Ren (Chn) China Jiangsu Zgl MTB Team58
66Lesley Paterson (GBr)57
67Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F-Scott Racing Team54
68Iryna Popova (Ukr)52
69Rebecca Beaumont (Can)50
70Anna Villar Argente (Spa)49
71Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC46
72Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)46
73Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)45
74Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)43
75Elyse Nieuwold (Can)42
76Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) Isd MTB Team42
77Kim Hurst (NZl)42
78Noelia Rodriguez (Arg)39
79Marta Pastore (Ita) Team Piemonte Fci36
80Samara Sheppard (NZl)34
81Aurelia Perry (Fra)33
82Florence Darbellay (Swi)32
83Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)29
84Hielke Elferink (Ned)29
85Kerry Macphee (GBr)25
86Lucie Vesela (Cze) Gt Bikeplac Opportunity22
87Crystal Anthony (USA)21
88Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)21
89Elisa Otter (USA)18
90Mara Fumagalli (Ita)16
91Fabienne Schaus (Lux)16
92Nicky Healy (GBr)15
93Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)13
94Sarah Riley (Aus)13
95Ingrid Richter (Ger)12
96Eliza Kwan (Aus)12
97Mariske Strauss (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team12
98Valentine Segrestan (Fra) Calvisson VTT10
99Anna Konovalova (Rus) Format-Udmurtia9

 

