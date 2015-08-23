Image 1 of 18 Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) takes her first World Cup win (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 18 Spectators lined the course (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 18 Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 18 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) leading (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 18 The women start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 18 Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 18 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) leading Lea Davison (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 18 Eva Lechner (Team Colnago Sudtirol) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 18 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) leading Irina Kalentyeva (Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 18 Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 18 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 18 Annie Last (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 18 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 18 Olympic champion Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 18 Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 18 Final World Cup overall: Catharine Pendrel, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, Jolanda Neff, Lea Davison, Irina Kalentyeva (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 18 Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 18 Women podium: Maja Wloszczowska, Jolanda Neff, Annika Langvad, Irina Kalentyeva, Emily Batty (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team) successfully defended her World Cup by finishing second to Annika Langvad (Specialized) in the sixth and final round of the Mountain Bike World Cup on Sunday, in Val di Sole, Italy.

Rain overnight had turned much of the course into sticky mud - referred to by one team manager as 'velcro'. The mud was transferred to many of the rocky sections, making them slippery and treacherous, and causing numerous crashes.

The start of the race followed a pattern fans are all to used to seeing - Neff pulling away with a fast start, forcing everyone else to chase. Langvad and world champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna) took up the chase, limiting Neff to a handful of seconds on the opening half-lap start loop, but then Pendrel began to fade, leaving Langvad alone in the chase.

The Danish rider joined Neff by the halfway mark in the race and immediately went to the front to set the pace on the climbs, with Neff only able to keep up by coming back on the descents. On the penultimate lap Langvad broke clear for good, pulling away to win by nearly a minute.

Behind, Pendrel was first caught by Irina Kalentyeva (Moebel Maerki), who then moved solo into third place, which she held to line. A chase group followed containing Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing), Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing), Adelheid Morath (BH-SR Suntour-KMC), Lea Davison (Specialized), Blaza Klemencic (Habitat Mountain Bike) and Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol). This group dropped Pendrel and then it became a race of attrition, with Wloszczowska getting away first to take fourth, followed by Batty in fifth.

"I must say I can't believe it," stated Langvad. "It felt so good out there today. Last weekend I did a race in Leadville [USA] at three thousand metres. This entire week I was filled with jet lag, I was exhausted, didn't sit much on my bike. I thought 'OK, I'll do this race for the points, for going for the overall team award'. Even yesterday I did some intensity on the course and I thought 'whoo, I'm tired'. So I started out with very low expectations. Then, all of a sudden, I felt really good. When you catch a good wave, you just have to stay with that feeling."

"You've all seen how I have been struggling the last few World Cups with crashes, lack of concentration. But, this race, I actually put it all together. I had a little bit of a mistake on the second last lap, but I kept it together. I am so happy. I am beyond words."

"The last two laps I really had to put the hammer down. I could see Jolanda was struggling and I had to put it to my advantage. But when you go over your limit, you go a little bit cross eyed, especially going into the downhill part. But still, I kept it together. I really wanted the win and the tears came into my eyes when I came to the last stretch and realized this is really going to happen. It is an amazing feeling."

The race shook up the standings behind Neff and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida), who were secure in first and second overall. Third placed Pendrel dropped to fourth, Davison moved up to third, and Kalentyeva bumped Batty out of fifth. Batty dropped to seventh when Langvad's win propelled her into sixth.

"Oh yes, this was a really tough race for me," agreed Neff. "Really hard. Tough climbing. Yeah, it really was a hard race. But I'm really happy I could take the overall. It means a lot to me and to take it two times in a row, yeah it's amazing."

Neff, who is still an Under 23 rider, has been permission to race with the Elite field at the world championships in two weeks, and commented "Oh yeah I am [confident about Worlds]. I have been training really well last week. I will go back straight to high altitude now. I hope I can prepare well for the World Championships. I am looking forward a lot to race Elite."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing 1:30:56 2 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Stoeckli Pro Team 0:00:57 3 Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team 0:01:14 4 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team 0:01:30 5 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:38 6 Adelheid Morath (Ger) BH-SR Suntour-KMC 0:01:49 7 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 0:01:57 8 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Habitat Mountainbiketeam 9 Helen Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing 0:02:10 10 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 0:02:48 11 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:02:54 12 Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team 0:03:30 13 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:04:25 14 Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team 0:04:39 15 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team 0:04:43 16 Sabine Spitz (Ger) 0:04:56 17 Githa Michiels (Bel) Versluys Team 0:05:01 18 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:05:33 19 Erin Huck (USA) Scott-3Rox Racing 0:06:12 20 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 0:06:39 21 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Habitat Mountainbiketeam 0:07:12 22 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) 0:07:31 23 Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) Rusvelo 0:07:34 24 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Superior MTB Team 0:07:52 25 Nadine Rieder (Ger) 0:08:13 26 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 0:08:20 27 Iryna Popova (Ukr) 0:08:25 28 Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) 0:08:49 29 Serena Calvetti (Ita) 0:08:56 30 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC 0:09:00 31 Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-SR Suntour-KMC 0:09:17 32 Marine Groccia (Swi) 0:09:33 33 Sandra Walter (Can) 0:09:37 34 Kate Fluker (NZl) 0:09:50 35 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing 0:10:00 36 Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) 0:10:21 37 Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra) 0:10:24 38 Lesley Paterson (GBr) 0:10:40 39 Linda Indergand (Swi) Focus XC Team 0:10:58 40 Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F-Scott Racing Team 0:11:06 41 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) 0:11:55 42 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports 0:12:29 43 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing 44 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Habitat Mountainbiketeam 45 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team 46 Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) Isd MTB Team 47 Karla Stepanova (Cze) 48 Samara Sheppard (NZl) 49 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 50 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 51 Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team 52 Mara Fumagalli (Ita) 53 Marta Pastore (Ita) Team Piemonte Fci 54 Lucie Vesela (Cze) Gt Bikeplac Opportunity 55 Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa) 56 Ingrid Richter (Ger) 57 Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa) 58 Valentine Segrestan (Fra) Calvisson VTT 59 Anna Konovalova (Rus) Format-Udmurtia 60 Kerry Macphee (GBr) 61 Irina Krenn (Aut) 62 Anna Cipullo (GBr) 63 Verity Appleyard (GBr) 64 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) DNF4 Annie Last (GBr) DNF3 Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida-Wallonie Mountain Bike Team DNF3 Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa) DNF3 Peta Mullens (Aus) DNF2 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team DNS Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing DNS Nina Wrobel (Ger) DNS Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing