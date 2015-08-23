Trending

Schurter tops Absalon in Val di Sole

Vogel third in tight race as Scott-Odlo rider seals overall World Cup title

Image 1 of 17

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) celebrates winning the final World Cup and the overall win

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 17

Florian Vogel points to the flower he and many riders carried to remember Annefleur Kalvenhaar, who died at the World Cup Final last year on this date

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 17

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) wins

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 17

Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Multivan Merida Biking Team) leads the chase group for 5th

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 17

And they're off!

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 17

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) had a slow start

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 17

Maxime Marotte (BH-SR Suntour-KMC)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 17

Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing XC)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 17

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 17

Miguel Martinez was racing his 100th World Cup

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 17

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 17

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 17

Ralph Naef (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) riding his final race

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 17

Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 17

Podium: Jaroslav Kulhavy, Julien Absalon, Nino Schurter, Florian Vogel, Maxime Marotte

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 17

Final World Cup overall : Florian Vogel, Julien Absalon, Nino Schurter, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Mathias Fluckiger

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 17

World Cup overall winner Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo), after finishing second in the first three rounds of the Mountain Bike World Cup, balanced that by winning the last three, including the World Cup Final on Sunday, in Val di Sole, Italy. His win cemented his hold on the overall title for the year.

Rain overnight had turned much of the course into sticky mud - referred to by one team manager as 'velcro'. The mud was transferred to many of the rocky sections, making them slippery and treacherous, and causing numerous crashes.

Schurter's former team mate, Florian Vogel (Stoeckli Pro Team), started the action with a surge in the opening half lap start loop. Only Schurter and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) were able to respond initially, but world champion Julien Absalon (BMC) made his way across within a lap and a half.

The group stayed together until halfway through the fourth lap, when Kulhavy dropped off by 20 seconds - still in sight on the finishing straight, but unable to close the gap, and finishing alone in fourth.

At the front, the trio stayed together until the final lap, with Absalon setting the pace and Schurter content to follow. When Absalon began attacking on the last lap Vogel was dropped, but held on for third.

In front, Absalon continued to attack and to try and get into the descents first, to defend against the superior descending skills of Schurter. The world champion was also riding on a soft front tire, so when Schurter did finally get to the front for the final descent, Absalon could not respond, and the Swiss rider carved out a slim five second lead, which he held to the line.

"Honestly, I didn't feel that good at the beginning," revealed Schurter, "I was struggling a bit. I was just hanging in there and tried to stay up with Julien and Vogel. Towards the end I felt better and better. I tried to stay on Julien's wheel. I knew if I could get first into the descent I could win again. It was actually a lot of drafting from my side but, yah, I feel really happy about this win here. Happy about the World [Cup overall] win also."

"It [World Cup overall] was a big goal for me this year. It started with a bit of bad luck, I always managed to get second, but now three wins in a row is amazing and a big achievement for me."

Schurter, with three seconds and three wins, had a 250 point margin on Absalon for the title. Kulhavy, with two wins, finished third and Vogel jumped from fifth to third with his placing in the final round. Mathias Fluckiger (Stoeckli Pro Team) was bumped down to fifth by Vogel.

"My tire lost some air on the first lap," said Absalon. "Maybe on the jump [in the 4-Cross section]? But it was too difficult to stop [in the pits]. I was losing time in the downhill because I was sliding with the front tire. But I didn't stop and I did all the race like this. It was not possible to do a gap even though I was pushing on the climb and I was losing time on the downhill. Nino was always catching my wheel. On the two last laps I was pushing hard. I was not thinking about the sprint. I was worried about my front tire, afraid to lose all the air. I was pushing to finish a soon as possible with air in the tire."

"Now we are all focused on the Worlds in two weeks. I think next week we will all train hard to be ready for Andorra."

 

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team1:27:38
2Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:00:05
3Florian Vogel (Swi) Focus XC Team0:00:22
4Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing0:00:54
5Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC0:01:08
6Fabian Giger (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol0:01:31
7Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:01:38
8Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing XC0:02:10
9Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)0:02:18
10Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:02:19
11Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Frm Factory Racing Team0:02:21
12Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing XC0:02:38
13Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT0:02:44
14Raphael Gagne (Can)0:02:46
15Rourke Croeser (RSA)0:02:57
16Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Stoeckli Pro Team0:03:16
17Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)0:03:17
18Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:03:19
19Moritz Milatz (Ger) Koch Engineering / Muesing Racing Team0:03:28
20Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:03:29
21Hans Becking (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:03:39
22Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:03:48
23Stephane Tempier (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC0:03:53
24David Valero (Spa)0:04:01
25Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team0:04:02
26Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing0:04:03
27Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) Bianchi I.Idro Drain0:04:04
28Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)0:04:09
29Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team0:04:14
30Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Format-Udmurtia0:04:16
31Jordan Sarrou (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC0:04:22
32Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:04:27
33Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:04:40
34Karl Markt (Aut) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team0:04:43
35Frank Beemer (Ned)0:04:58
36Stephen Ettinger (USA) Teamshoair/Cannondale0:05:26
37Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Bianchi I.Idro Drain0:05:45
38Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:06:08
39Martin Gujan (Swi) Novus Omx Pro Team0:06:21
40Ruben Scheire (Bel) Habitat Mountainbiketeam0:06:23
41Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:06:36
42Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Novus Omx Pro Team0:06:43
43Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:06:48
44Jeff Luyten (Bel)0:06:57
45Martin Loo (Est)0:07:05
46Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC0:07:08
47Anton Gogolev (Rus)
48Emil Lindgren (Swe) Kargo Pro MTB Team0:07:26
49Emilien Barben (Swi)0:07:36
50Luca Braidot (Ita)0:07:42
51Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:07:54
52Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Nilfisk Alto Pro Cycling0:08:07
53Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)0:08:19
54Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)0:08:22
55Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col)0:08:23
56Gregor Raggl (Aut) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team0:08:28
57Michal Lami (Svk)
58Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)0:08:36
59Michael Stunzi (Swi)0:08:52
60Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida-Wallonie Mountain Bike Team0:08:54
61Marek Konwa (Pol)0:08:58
62Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus MTB Team0:08:59
63Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Koch Engineering / Muesing Racing Team0:09:02
64Bart De Vocht (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team VZW0:09:08
65Martin Gluth (Ger) Novus Omx Pro Team0:09:12
66Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing Powered By LCB0:09:29
67Matiss Preimanis (Lat) Dpa0:09:41
68Cameron Ivory (Aus)
69Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin0:10:05
70Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus MTB Team0:10:25
71Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing0:11:08
72Sherman Trezza De Paiva (Bra) Caloi Team0:11:17
73Daniel Eymann (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team0:11:39
74Frederico Mariano (Bra) Caloi Team
75Andrea Dei Tos (Ita)
76Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team
77Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)
78Miguel Martinez (Fra)
79Steffen Thum (Ger) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports
80Martino Fruet (Ita)
81Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz)
82Phillip Pearce (GBr)
83Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports
84Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)
85Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
86Maximilian Maier (Ger)
87Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd MTB Team
88Maximilian Vieider (Ita)
89Brendan Johnston (Aus)
90Nicolo Ferrazzo (Ita)
91Jorgen Flion (Bel)
92Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)
93Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) Isd MTB Team
94Tobias Rotermund (Ger)
95Maximilian Holz (Ger)
96Leandre Bouchard (Can)
97Michael Broderick (USA)
98Guy Diaz Grollier (And)
99Jan Schaer (Swi)
100Artyom Golovaschenko (Kaz)
101Benjamin Schmidt (Isr)
102Besik Gavasheli (Geo)
103George-Vlad Sabau (Rom)
104Ahmed Zeidan (Isr)
DNFOndrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team
DNFMichiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
DNFJan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Mitas Trek
DNFRamon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
DNFJason Bouttell (GBr)
DNFZdenek Vobecky (Cze)

Elite Men standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team1350pts
2Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team1110
3Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing932
4Florian Vogel (Swi) Focus XC Team784
5Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Stoeckli Pro Team724
6Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing XC695
7Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC584
8Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing553
9Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team540
10Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team517
11Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)509
12Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team503
13Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team487
14Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing486
15Fabian Giger (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol482
16Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Frm Factory Racing Team445
17Raphael Gagne (Can)402
18Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing XC393
19Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team387
20Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team358
21Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT339
22Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team331
23Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)282
24Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team267
25Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Mitas Trek266
26Jordan Sarrou (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC260
27Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Bianchi I.Idro Drain259
28Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team248
29Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)243
30Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing237
31Luca Braidot (Ita)232
32Karl Markt (Aut) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team232
33Martin Gujan (Swi) Novus Omx Pro Team229
34David Valero (Spa)224
35Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) Bianchi I.Idro Drain217
36Stephen Ettinger (USA) Teamshoair/Cannondale209
37Bart De Vocht (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team VZW202
38Stephane Tempier (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC200
39David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)191
40Martin Loo (Est)180
41Rourke Croeser (RSA)160
42Leandre Bouchard (Can)158
43Michal Lami (Svk)158
44Moritz Milatz (Ger) Koch Engineering / Muesing Racing Team148
45Jeff Luyten (Bel)148
46Daniele Braidot (Ita)145
47Frank Beemer (Ned)143
48Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Nilfisk Alto Pro Cycling116
49Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team107
50Ruben Scheire (Bel) Habitat Mountainbiketeam107
51Martin Gluth (Ger) Novus Omx Pro Team98
52Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Format-Udmurtia96
53Gregor Raggl (Aut) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team95
54Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus MTB Team94
55Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)87
56Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida-Wallonie Mountain Bike Team86
57Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing85
58Andrea Righettini (Ita)85
59Nicholas Pettina (Ita)78
60Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)76
61Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC68
62Hans Becking (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team64
63Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Factory Team Lgl64
64Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus MTB Team56
65Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing53
66Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team52
67Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing52
68Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant Swiss Team51
69Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)50
70Markus Bauer (Ger)49
71Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Novus Omx Pro Team46
72Alex Grant (USA)43
73Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)40
74Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls40
75Miguel Martinez (Fra)40
76Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)38
77Tom Meeusen (Bel)37
78Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory Team36
79Evan Guthrie (Can)34
80James Reid (RSA)29
81Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Koch Engineering / Muesing Racing Team27
82Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports25
83Michael Stunzi (Swi)24
84Jeremy Martin (Can)23
85Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team23
86Anton Gogolev (Rus)21
87Emil Lindgren (Swe) Kargo Pro MTB Team20
88Julian Schelb (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team20
89Emilien Barben (Swi)19
90Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team19
91Ricardo Pscheidt (Bra)18
92Steffen Thum (Ger) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports18
93Jiri Novak (Cze) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team17
94Rubens Donizete Valeriano (Bra)16
95Sherman Trezza De Paiva (Bra) Caloi Team16
96Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team16
97Marek Konwa (Pol)15
98Rotem Ishay (Isr)15
99Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)14
100Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col)13
101Hector Riveros (Col)13
102Christian Helmig (Lux)13
103Cameron Ivory (Aus)12
104Martino Fruet (Ita)12
105Kerry Werner (USA)11
106Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)10
107Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)10
108Maximilian Vieider (Ita)9
109Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin8
110Evan Mcneely (Can)8
111Andrew Watson (Can)8
112Philip Buys (RSA) Scott Factory Racing Powered By LCB8

 

