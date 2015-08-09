Koretzky wins U23 men's Windham World Cup
Carod second and Rodriguez third
U23 Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC
|1:18:10
|2
|Titouan Carod (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|0:00:41
|3
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Esp)
|0:01:13
|4
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|0:01:16
|5
|Anton Cooper (NZl) Cannondale Factory Racing XC
|0:01:41
|6
|Andri Frischknecht (Sui) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|0:01:49
|7
|Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:03:03
|8
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|0:04:31
|9
|Christian Pfaffle (Ger) German National Team
|0:04:37
|10
|Georg Egger (Ger)
|0:04:39
|11
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) German National Team
|0:04:44
|12
|Lars Forster (Sui) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|0:04:50
|13
|Jan Vastl (Cze) Bianchi I.Idro Drain
|0:05:02
|14
|Samuel Gaze (NZl) Specialized Racing
|0:05:10
|15
|Martin Stosek (Cze) SRAM Mitas Trek
|0:05:38
|16
|Marcel Guerrini (Sui) Focus XC Team
|0:05:57
|17
|Martins Blums (Lat) Latvian National Team
|0:06:01
|18
|Alexandre Vialle (Can)
|0:06:08
|19
|Martin Frey (Ger) German National Team
|0:06:15
|20
|Raphael Gay (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|0:06:18
|21
|Peter Disera (Can) Norco Factory
|0:06:20
|22
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Teamshoair/Cannondale
|0:07:01
|23
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|0:07:05
|24
|Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:07:27
|25
|Philipp Bertsch (Ger)
|0:07:43
|26
|Chris Hamilton (Aus)
|0:07:50
|27
|Scott Bowden (Aus)
|0:07:51
|28
|Enea Vetsch (Sui) Fischer-BMC
|0:08:06
|29
|Guilherme Gotardelo Muller (Bra)
|0:08:28
|30
|Brandon Rivera (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:08:31
|31
|Ulisse Fieschi (Sui) Fischer-BMC
|0:08:53
|32
|Ben Bradley (Aus)
|0:08:59
|33
|Ryan Standish (USA) US National Team
|0:09:31
|34
|Reece Tucknott (Aus)
|0:09:51
|35
|Frantisek Lami (Svk) Slovak National Team
|0:10:12
|36
|Richard Cypress Gorry (USA)
|0:10:18
|37
|Felix Burke (Can) Canadian US National Team
|0:10:34
|38
|Sven Strahle (Ger)
|0:10:49
|39
|Philipp Hediger (Sui) Fischer-BMC
|0:10:53
|40
|Marc Andre Fortier (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:17:34
|41
|Sepp Kuss (USA) US National Team
|42
|Stephan Davoust (USA) US National Team
|43
|Celso Figueira De Mello Filho (Bra) Brazilian US National Team
|44
|Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA) US National Team
|45
|Craig Oliver (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|46
|Felix Belhumeur (Can) Pivot Cycles - OTE
|47
|Liam Earl (USA) US National Team
|48
|Payson Mcelveen (USA) US National Team
|49
|Byron Rice (USA) US National Team
|50
|Michael Sampson (USA) US National Team
|51
|Samuel Tremblay (Can)
|52
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Merida Italia Team
|53
|Tyler Berliner (USA) US National Team
|54
|Thomas Gauthier (Can) Pivot Cycles - OTE
|55
|Charles Faucher Robert (Can) Pivot Cycles - OTE
|56
|Ian Gielar (USA) US National Team
|57
|Samuel Brehm (USA) US National Team
|DNF
|Luiz Cocuzzi (Bra)
|DNF
|Maxime Urruty (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|DNF
|Simon Vitzthum (Sui) Swiss US National Team
|DNS
|Lukas Baum (Ger) Koch Engineering / Muesing Racing Team
