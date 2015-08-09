Trending

Koretzky wins U23 men's Windham World Cup

Carod second and Rodriguez third

Victor Koretzky (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) celebrates winning the U23 men's Windham World Cup

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
U23 men's Windham World Cup podium: Podium: Titouan Carod, Victor Koretzky, Pablo Rodriguez Guede

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
World Cup leader Pablo Rodriguez Guede

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victor Koretzky (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC1:18:10
2Titouan Carod (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:00:41
3Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Esp)0:01:13
4Grant Ferguson (GBr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:01:16
5Anton Cooper (NZl) Cannondale Factory Racing XC0:01:41
6Andri Frischknecht (Sui) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team0:01:49
7Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing0:03:03
8Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) Kross Racing Team0:04:31
9Christian Pfaffle (Ger) German National Team0:04:37
10Georg Egger (Ger)0:04:39
11Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) German National Team0:04:44
12Lars Forster (Sui) Wheeler - Ixs Team0:04:50
13Jan Vastl (Cze) Bianchi I.Idro Drain0:05:02
14Samuel Gaze (NZl) Specialized Racing0:05:10
15Martin Stosek (Cze) SRAM Mitas Trek0:05:38
16Marcel Guerrini (Sui) Focus XC Team0:05:57
17Martins Blums (Lat) Latvian National Team0:06:01
18Alexandre Vialle (Can)0:06:08
19Martin Frey (Ger) German National Team0:06:15
20Raphael Gay (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:06:18
21Peter Disera (Can) Norco Factory0:06:20
22Keegan Swenson (USA) Teamshoair/Cannondale0:07:01
23Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing0:07:05
24Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team0:07:27
25Philipp Bertsch (Ger)0:07:43
26Chris Hamilton (Aus)0:07:50
27Scott Bowden (Aus)0:07:51
28Enea Vetsch (Sui) Fischer-BMC0:08:06
29Guilherme Gotardelo Muller (Bra)0:08:28
30Brandon Rivera (Col) Colombian National Team0:08:31
31Ulisse Fieschi (Sui) Fischer-BMC0:08:53
32Ben Bradley (Aus)0:08:59
33Ryan Standish (USA) US National Team0:09:31
34Reece Tucknott (Aus)0:09:51
35Frantisek Lami (Svk) Slovak National Team0:10:12
36Richard Cypress Gorry (USA)0:10:18
37Felix Burke (Can) Canadian US National Team0:10:34
38Sven Strahle (Ger)0:10:49
39Philipp Hediger (Sui) Fischer-BMC0:10:53
40Marc Andre Fortier (Can) Canadian National Team0:17:34
41Sepp Kuss (USA) US National Team
42Stephan Davoust (USA) US National Team
43Celso Figueira De Mello Filho (Bra) Brazilian US National Team
44Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA) US National Team
45Craig Oliver (NZl) New Zealand National Team
46Felix Belhumeur (Can) Pivot Cycles - OTE
47Liam Earl (USA) US National Team
48Payson Mcelveen (USA) US National Team
49Byron Rice (USA) US National Team
50Michael Sampson (USA) US National Team
51Samuel Tremblay (Can)
52Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Merida Italia Team
53Tyler Berliner (USA) US National Team
54Thomas Gauthier (Can) Pivot Cycles - OTE
55Charles Faucher Robert (Can) Pivot Cycles - OTE
56Ian Gielar (USA) US National Team
57Samuel Brehm (USA) US National Team
DNFLuiz Cocuzzi (Bra)
DNFMaxime Urruty (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
DNFSimon Vitzthum (Sui) Swiss US National Team
DNSLukas Baum (Ger) Koch Engineering / Muesing Racing Team

