Image 1 of 32 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (RaboLiv) wins Windham World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 32 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Raboliv) rides to victory with an 88-second cushion (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 32 Lea Davison (Specialized) trying to chase down third place with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 32 Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team) crossing the last bridge on the course with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 32 Lea Davison (Specialized) fans were out in force today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 32 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Raboliv) warming up on her trainer before the event (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 32 Lea Davison (Specialized) warming up at the start in her ice vest (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 32 World Champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) is one of the favorites today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 32 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) started with the number two plate (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 32 Riders work their way up the mountain during the short start loop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 32 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) leads the women’s field during the start loop climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 32 USA Champion Chloe Woodruff (NoTubes Niner) on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 32 Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing Team) riding the top ten on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 32 Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team) was riding in eighth place on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 32 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) descending one of the flyovers on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 32 Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) was racing just outside the top ten on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 32 Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing) on a short climb during lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 32 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Raboliv) descending through a big rock garden on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 32 Specialized team-mates Annika Langvad and Lea Davison could be seen together throughout the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 32 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) riding in fifth place through the rocks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 32 Adelheid Morath (BH-SR Suntour) making a run through the rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 32 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) started strongly but found that it was not her day (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 32 Rose Grant (Stan’s NoTubes) was putting in a strong performance (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 32 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) showing the effects of dust on the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 32 Annika Langvad (Specialized) riding to a bronze medal (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 32 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) slipped back a few spots but still finished 7th. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 32 Lea Davison (Specialized) seemed to ride stronger as the race progressed (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 32 Adelheid Morath (BH-SR Suntour) riding to a top five finish with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 32 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Raboliv) was all smiles at the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 32 World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team) finishing second at the Windham World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 31 of 32 Windham World Cup podium: Podium: Lea Davison, Jolanda Neff, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Annika Langvad, Adelheid Morath (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 32 of 32 World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Road world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Raboliv) returned to mountain biking last weekend with a third place at the Mont Ste Anne World Cup, and followed that up this week with a win at the penultimate round in Windham, New York, on Sunday.

The Windham course is 'old school' with a long grueling climb followed by a fast, technical descent. The very dry conditions meant that riders rode in a cloud of dust, and corners were loose and slippery.

The odds-on favourite was World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team), with three wins in four races, however, Neff had not trained all week after fainting and hitting her head, and so she started uncharacteristically slowly, allowing Ferrand-Prevot to take the lead.

World champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna), the defending champion at Windham, chased Ferrand-Prevot for a lap, before succumbing to the pace and drifting backwards out of contention.

Neff then began to move up, joining Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida), Annika Langvad (Specialized) and Lea Davison (Specialized) in the chase. Neff dropped the rest on the fifth of six laps to roll in second and pad her lead in the standings. Langvad just beat team mate Davison for third, with Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools) taking fifth.

"I am really happy, of course," said Ferrand-Prevot. "Last week I felt really good on the uphill and sometimes in the descent. Today I wanted to take a good start and to fight to be the first if possible on the uphill and to relax a bit on the downhill. It worked, so it was perfect."

"It is a good course for me, but I didn't think Catharine Pendrel would be dropped, and when I was alone I said, 'OK I just have to go full gas and don't turn back'."

Neff commented, "It was a really tough race, I think I was really far back in the beginning, like out of top 10 or top 15, really far back. I really fought hard until the finish. I'm so happy to take second place."

"I think today was very important [for the overall]. I didn't feel so good and I really fought hard for the overall. I think second place was the maximum I could do today, Pauline rode really strong."

With one round remaining, Neff now has 1100 points, with Dahle Flesjaa a distant 190 points behind and Pendrel just holding onto third at 726 points, 26 ahead of Davison.



