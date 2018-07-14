Trending

Keller wins short track in Vallnord

Neff retains World Cup lead

Image 1 of 6

Women prepare to start

Women prepare to start
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 6

Alessandra Keller (Thomus-RN Racing Team)

Alessandra Keller (Thomus-RN Racing Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 6

Alessandra Keller (Thomus-RN Racing Team) leading Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing)

Alessandra Keller (Thomus-RN Racing Team) leading Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 6

Alessandra Keller (Thomus-RN Racing Team) wins

Alessandra Keller (Thomus-RN Racing Team) wins
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 6

(l-r) Annika Langvad, Alessandra Keller, Barbara Benko

(l-r) Annika Langvad, Alessandra Keller, Barbara Benko
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 6

Women start with Alessandra Keller and Annika Langvad at the front

Women start with Alessandra Keller and Annika Langvad at the front
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Round 4 of the XCC short track series at the Mountain Bike World Cup saw a new winner in the women's race for the first time in Vallnord, Andorra, with Alessandra Keller (Thomus-RN Racing) defeating Annika Langvad (Specialized), winner of the first three rounds.

The 930-metre circuit featured one climb, but lots of narrow twisting turns that hindered passing. Of equal concern was the 2,000 metres of altitude that would tax riders in this 20 minute event.

Langvad was the favourite after winning all previous events. However, a crash and wrist injury at the Val di Sole World Cup a week earlier made her a bit of a question mark.

World Cup leader and world champion Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing) took the lead in the early laps, closely followed by Keller and Langvad. Neff faltered on the climb on the penultimate sixth lap, and both Keller and Langvad went by and dropped her, with Keller then gapping Langvad on the twisting descent, holding on through the last lap to win solo.

"It's incredible to win," said Keller. "I'm still under 23, and I'm already having an incredible season. The other girls are so strong and Annika has already won three times, so it's amazing to win. I felt good from the beginning on the steep uphill, but short track is so tough that you never know if you can hold on for the whole lap."

Neff continues to lead the overall XCO World Cup standings after finishing third, but her lead over Langvad has dropped to 27 points.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country)Result
1Alessandra Keller (Swi)0:20:12
2Annika Langvad (Den)0:00:09
3Barbara Benkó (Hun)
4Jolanda Neff (Swi)0:00:17
5Emily Batty (Can)0:00:21
6Kate Courtney (USA)0:00:29
7Chloe Woodruff (USA)0:00:33
8Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)0:00:34
9Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:00:42
10Anne Tauber (Ned)0:00:45
11Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)0:00:46
12Githa Michiels (Bel)0:00:47
13Linda Indergand (Swi)0:00:49
14Sandra Walter (Can)0:00:53
15Jitka Škarnitzlová (Cze)0:01:03
16Sabrina Enaux (Fra)0:01:09
17Tanja Žakelj (Slo)0:01:14
18Lea Davison (USA)0:01:18
19Eva Lechner (Ita)
20Mariske Strauss (RSA)0:01:22
21Annie Last (GBr)0:01:31
22Adelheid Morath (Ger)0:01:35
23Perrine Clauzel (Fra)0:01:36
24Maghalie Rochette (Can)0:01:42
25Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)0:01:48
26Haley Smith (Can)0:01:52
27Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)0:01:56
28Karla Štepánová (Cze)0:02:08
29Claudia Galicia Cortina (Spa)0:02:11
30Elisabeth Osl (Aut)0:02:13
31Luciana Roland (Arg)
32Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
33Ramona Forchini (Swi)
DNFPauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
DNFJulie Bresset (Fra)
DNFRaiza Goulao Henrique (Bra)
DNSGunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)
DNSIrina Kalentyeva (Rus)
DNSKatarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
DNSJoana Monteiro (Por)

