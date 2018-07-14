Avancini takes Brazil's first MTB World Cup win in Vallnord
Schurter keeps World Cup lead
Men short track: Vallnord - Vallnord
Brazil's Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory) defeated Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus), to win the fourth round of the XCC short track series at the Mountain Bike World Cup. With his success, Avancini became the first Brazilian to win a Mountain Bike World Cup in any discipline.
World Cup leader Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM), Van der Poel and Round 2 XCC winner Sam Gaze (Specialized) took the early lead, with Avancini bridging up and moving into the lead on the second lap of the eight-lap race.
Avancini stayed at or near the front for the rest of the race, marked by Van der Poel, Schurter and Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Gabogas). He then rode them off his wheel on the final climb, holding on to win by a bike’s length despite a late charge by Van der Poel, with Kerschbaumer taking third.
"It's amazing to win," said Avancini. "To win the short track is an amazing feeling. I've always had really strong legs, but I was getting lost in the middle of the races, so I discussed it with my team, and we delivered the plan. I was trying to control the fast guys - Nino, Van der Poel and Gaze - and I had crazy good legs. This win goes to Brazil."
Despite finishing fourth, Schurter continues to lead the overall XCO World Cup standings handily, with a 285 point gap over Van der Poel.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Henrique Avancini (Bra)
|0:19:53
|2
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)
|0:00:01
|3
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
|4
|Nino Schurter (Swi)
|5
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|0:00:03
|6
|Titouan Carod (Fra)
|0:00:04
|7
|Maxime Marotte (Fra)
|8
|Samuel Gaze (NZl)
|0:00:11
|9
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|0:00:13
|10
|Manuel Fumic (Ger)
|0:00:15
|11
|Florian Vogel (Swi)
|0:00:18
|12
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
|13
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi)
|0:00:19
|14
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)
|15
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra)
|0:00:23
|16
|Lars Forster (Swi)
|0:00:26
|17
|Victor Koretzky (Fra)
|0:00:30
|18
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol)
|0:00:31
|19
|Martin Loo (Est)
|0:00:35
|20
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita)
|0:00:36
|21
|Hugo Drechou (Fra)
|0:00:39
|22
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)
|0:00:43
|23
|Catriel Soto (Arg)
|0:00:48
|24
|Howard Grotts (USA)
|0:00:50
|25
|Jan Škarnitzl (Cze)
|0:00:54
|26
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi)
|0:00:56
|27
|Anton Cooper (NZl)
|0:00:58
|28
|Karl Markt (Aut)
|0:01:01
|29
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
|30
|Nadir Colledani (Ita)
|0:01:12
|31
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)
|0:01:15
|32
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|0:01:46
|33
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|34
|Reto Indergand (Swi)
|35
|Thomas Litscher (Swi)
|36
|David Valero Serrano (Spa)
|DNF
|Lukas Flueckiger (Swi)
|DNS
|Stephane Tempier (Fra)
|DNS
|Grant Ferguson (GBr)
|DNS
|Martins Blums (Lat)
