Image 1 of 6 Men on start loop (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 6 Leaders crest the overpass (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 6 Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing XC) wins (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 6 (l-r) Mathieu van der Poel, Henrique Avancini, Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 6 Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing XC) leads the field (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 6 Henrique Avancini , Maxime Marotte, Nino Schurter, Gerhard Kerschbaumer, Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Brazil's Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory) defeated Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus), to win the fourth round of the XCC short track series at the Mountain Bike World Cup. With his success, Avancini became the first Brazilian to win a Mountain Bike World Cup in any discipline.

World Cup leader Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM), Van der Poel and Round 2 XCC winner Sam Gaze (Specialized) took the early lead, with Avancini bridging up and moving into the lead on the second lap of the eight-lap race.

Avancini stayed at or near the front for the rest of the race, marked by Van der Poel, Schurter and Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Gabogas). He then rode them off his wheel on the final climb, holding on to win by a bike’s length despite a late charge by Van der Poel, with Kerschbaumer taking third.

"It's amazing to win," said Avancini. "To win the short track is an amazing feeling. I've always had really strong legs, but I was getting lost in the middle of the races, so I discussed it with my team, and we delivered the plan. I was trying to control the fast guys - Nino, Van der Poel and Gaze - and I had crazy good legs. This win goes to Brazil."

Despite finishing fourth, Schurter continues to lead the overall XCO World Cup standings handily, with a 285 point gap over Van der Poel.

