Avancini takes Brazil's first MTB World Cup win in Vallnord

Schurter keeps World Cup lead

Men on start loop

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Leaders crest the overpass

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing XC) wins

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
(l-r) Mathieu van der Poel, Henrique Avancini, Gerhard Kerschbaumer

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing XC) leads the field

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Henrique Avancini , Maxime Marotte, Nino Schurter, Gerhard Kerschbaumer, Mathieu van der Poel

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Brazil's Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory) defeated Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus), to win the fourth round of the XCC short track series at the Mountain Bike World Cup. With his success, Avancini became the first Brazilian to win a Mountain Bike World Cup in any discipline.

World Cup leader Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM), Van der Poel and Round 2 XCC winner Sam Gaze (Specialized) took the early lead, with Avancini bridging up and moving into the lead on the second lap of the eight-lap race.

Avancini stayed at or near the front for the rest of the race, marked by Van der Poel, Schurter and Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Gabogas). He then rode them off his wheel on the final climb, holding on to win by a bike’s length despite a late charge by Van der Poel, with Kerschbaumer taking third.

"It's amazing to win," said Avancini. "To win the short track is an amazing feeling. I've always had really strong legs, but I was getting lost in the middle of the races, so I discussed it with my team, and we delivered the plan. I was trying to control the fast guys - Nino, Van der Poel and Gaze - and I had crazy good legs. This win goes to Brazil."

Despite finishing fourth, Schurter continues to lead the overall XCO World Cup standings handily, with a 285 point gap over Van der Poel.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country)Result
1Henrique Avancini (Bra)0:19:53
2Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)0:00:01
3Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
4Nino Schurter (Swi)
5Luca Braidot (Ita)0:00:03
6Titouan Carod (Fra)0:00:04
7Maxime Marotte (Fra)
8Samuel Gaze (NZl)0:00:11
9Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:00:13
10Manuel Fumic (Ger)0:00:15
11Florian Vogel (Swi)0:00:18
12Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
13Mathias Flueckiger (Swi)0:00:19
14Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)
15Jordan Sarrou (Fra)0:00:23
16Lars Forster (Swi)0:00:26
17Victor Koretzky (Fra)0:00:30
18Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol)0:00:31
19Martin Loo (Est)0:00:35
20Gioele Bertolini (Ita)0:00:36
21Hugo Drechou (Fra)0:00:39
22Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)0:00:43
23Catriel Soto (Arg)0:00:48
24Howard Grotts (USA)0:00:50
25Jan Škarnitzl (Cze)0:00:54
26Andri Frischknecht (Swi)0:00:56
27Anton Cooper (NZl)0:00:58
28Karl Markt (Aut)0:01:01
29Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
30Nadir Colledani (Ita)0:01:12
31Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)0:01:15
32Gregor Raggl (Aut)0:01:46
33Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
34Reto Indergand (Swi)
35Thomas Litscher (Swi)
36David Valero Serrano (Spa)
DNFLukas Flueckiger (Swi)
DNSStephane Tempier (Fra)
DNSGrant Ferguson (GBr)
DNSMartins Blums (Lat)

