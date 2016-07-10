Sina Frei wins U23 women's Lenzerheide World Cup round
Kate Courtney second, Anne Tauber third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sina Frei (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team
|1:22:12
|2
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:00:42
|3
|Anne Tauber (Ned) Habitat Mountainbike Team
|0:01:19
|4
|Nicole Koller (Swi)
|0:02:29
|5
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|0:03:34
|6
|Evie Richards (GBr)
|0:04:47
|7
|Lena Gerault (Fra) Pro Fermetures Cube Rotor
|0:05:12
|8
|Yosiana Quintero (Col)
|0:05:32
|9
|Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger)
|0:05:41
|10
|Barbora Prudkova (Cze)
|0:05:57
|11
|Isla Short (GBr) Novus OMX Pro Team
|0:06:08
|12
|Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Bianchi Countervail
|0:06:41
|13
|Audrey Menut (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|0:06:47
|14
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Luna Pro Team
|0:07:22
|15
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|0:07:44
|16
|Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Team Piemonte FCI
|0:08:54
|17
|Greta Seiwald (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|0:09:10
|18
|Lucie Urruty (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|0:10:10
|19
|Joana Filipa Oliveira Monteiro (Por)
|0:10:16
|20
|Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned)
|21
|Aline Seitz (Swi)
|0:10:22
|22
|Sonja Guerrini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|0:12:03
|23
|Nadja Heigl (Aut)
|0:12:58
|24
|Theresia Schwenk (Ger)
|25
|Chloe Passelande (Fra) Massi
|26
|Alizee Paties (Fra)
|27
|Eliane Mueggler (Swi)
|28
|Clara Donneger (Fra) Team Focus Aveyron
|29
|Holly Harris (Aus)
|30
|Chrystelle Baumann (Swi)
|DNF
|Serena Tasca (Ita)
|DNF
|Lucy Grant (GBr)
|DNF
|Jana Czeczinkarova (Cze) SRAM Mitas Trek
|DNS
|Hannah Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing
