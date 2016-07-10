Trending

Sina Frei wins U23 women's Lenzerheide World Cup round

Kate Courtney second, Anne Tauber third

Sina Frei (JB Brunex Felt Team)

Sina Frei (JB Brunex Felt Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sina Frei (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team1:22:12
2Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing0:00:42
3Anne Tauber (Ned) Habitat Mountainbike Team0:01:19
4Nicole Koller (Swi)0:02:29
5Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team0:03:34
6Evie Richards (GBr)0:04:47
7Lena Gerault (Fra) Pro Fermetures Cube Rotor0:05:12
8Yosiana Quintero (Col)0:05:32
9Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger)0:05:41
10Barbora Prudkova (Cze)0:05:57
11Isla Short (GBr) Novus OMX Pro Team0:06:08
12Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Bianchi Countervail0:06:41
13Audrey Menut (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:06:47
14Andrea Waldis (Swi) Luna Pro Team0:07:22
15Bethany Crumpton (GBr)0:07:44
16Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Team Piemonte FCI0:08:54
17Greta Seiwald (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team0:09:10
18Lucie Urruty (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:10:10
19Joana Filipa Oliveira Monteiro (Por)0:10:16
20Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned)
21Aline Seitz (Swi)0:10:22
22Sonja Guerrini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team0:12:03
23Nadja Heigl (Aut)0:12:58
24Theresia Schwenk (Ger)
25Chloe Passelande (Fra) Massi
26Alizee Paties (Fra)
27Eliane Mueggler (Swi)
28Clara Donneger (Fra) Team Focus Aveyron
29Holly Harris (Aus)
30Chrystelle Baumann (Swi)
DNFSerena Tasca (Ita)
DNFLucy Grant (GBr)
DNFJana Czeczinkarova (Cze) SRAM Mitas Trek
DNSHannah Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing

Latest on Cyclingnews