Absalon tops Schurter in Albstadt World Cup
Schurter crashes out of race lead in finale
Elite Men: -
Julien Absalon (BMC) took over the series lead in the men's Cross-country World Cup on Sunday with a record breaking 30th World Cup victory in Albstadt, Germany.
The men's race was a battle to the end. Absalon, the defending champion, came into this race as a favourite, however, his constant rival Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo) gave no ground.
Four riders finished the first lap together at the front - Absalon, Schurter, Round 1 winner Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) and Florian Vogel (Focus XC). A lap later, Kulhavy and Vogel were still there but starting to show the pressure and, by the third lap it was just Absalon and Schurter.
Absalon tried attacking his rival on the climbs in the final laps but could not drop the Swiss champion. Schurter then attacked before the final descent to the finish and got a small gap, only to crash in the final gravel corner after carrying too much speed. Absalon was then able to get by Schurter to record the 30th World Cup victory of his career.
Kulhavy was dropped by Vogel in the middle portion of the race, only to retake the lead in the final lap for third, followed by Vogel and then Mathias Fluckiger (Stoeckli) in fifth.
"It is always hard to beat him [Schurter]," agreed Absalon, "but I really like this track, this kind of climb it suits me really well. I am really happy also because it was hard for me to start my preparation this year; I started late because of sickness. So I am really happy to be in the rhythm now."
"In the last lap I realized 'oh it's not possible to do a gap', so I knew it would be difficult on the last downhill to beat him. I tried on the last climb, but he passed me just before the last downhill and then I try to go full gas and keep his wheel, but lost only maybe five seconds. After the last downhill, I don't know, he did a mistake on a corner and I passed him, and then full gas to the finish."
Schurter agreed that it was his own fault; "It was a bad mistake. I felt super strong today, I had a good feeling the whole race through and I was just waiting for that last climb. I knew I could pass Absalon in this last uphill, and get a gap on the downhill ... then I just risked it a bit too much. I was thinking too much about the win on last corner and then I went down. One should never think too early about winning the race."
"I'm okay. At first my ankle was a bit painful, but it is probably just scratched."
The men's standings couldn't get much tighter, with Absalon tied at 410 points with Kulhavy (Absalon holds the jersey due to the most recent win), followed by Schurter at 400 points.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|1:30:36
|2
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing
|0:01:13
|4
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Focus Xc Team
|0:01:39
|5
|Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Stoeckli Pro Team
|0:02:07
|6
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|0:02:28
|7
|Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:02:53
|8
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc
|9
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc
|0:03:25
|10
|Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson Vtt
|0:03:34
|11
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team
|0:03:56
|13
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) Koch Engineering / Muesing Racing Team
|0:03:59
|14
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|0:04:05
|15
|Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:04:09
|16
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Frm Factory Racing Team
|0:04:31
|17
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:04:48
|18
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|19
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc
|0:05:34
|20
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Bianchi I.Idro Drain
|0:05:42
|21
|Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:05:43
|22
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|0:06:05
|23
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)
|0:06:19
|24
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:28
|25
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
|0:06:35
|26
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team
|0:06:39
|27
|Rourke Croeser (RSA)
|0:06:46
|28
|Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:06:55
|29
|Bart De Vocht (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team Vzw
|0:06:57
|30
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:07:01
|31
|Karl Markt (Aut) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team
|0:07:03
|32
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|0:07:05
|33
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|0:07:29
|34
|Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:07:32
|35
|Leandre Bouchard (Can)
|0:07:33
|36
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|37
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Novus Omx Pro Team
|0:07:50
|38
|Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Factory Team Lgl
|0:08:07
|39
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc
|0:08:15
|40
|Andrea Righettini (Ita)
|0:08:30
|41
|Martin Loo (Est)
|0:08:34
|42
|Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)
|0:08:38
|43
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:08:40
|44
|Jeff Luyten (Bel)
|0:08:55
|45
|Frank Beemer (Ned)
|0:08:59
|46
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) SRAM Mitas Trek
|0:09:17
|47
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|0:09:24
|48
|Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Format-Udmurtia
|0:09:29
|49
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Xc Team
|0:09:40
|50
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Koch Engineering / Muesing Racing Team
|51
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Mtb Team
|0:09:47
|52
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida-Wallonie Mountain Bike Team
|0:10:02
|53
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|54
|David Valero (Spa)
|55
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
|56
|Martin Gluth (Ger) Novus Omx Pro Team
|57
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) Teamshoair/Cannondale
|58
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) Bianchi I.Idro Drain
|59
|Maximilian Vieider (Ita)
|60
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Nilfisk Alto Pro Cycling
|61
|Cameron Ivory (Aus)
|62
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Novus Omx Pro Team
|63
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team
|64
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)
|65
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|66
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) SRAM/Tld Racing
|67
|Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc
|68
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin
|69
|Stephane Tempier (Fra) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc
|70
|Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Mtb Team
|71
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports
|72
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)
|73
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|74
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|James Reid (RSA)
|76
|Steffen Thum (Ger) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports
|77
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|78
|Hans Becking (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team
|79
|Heiko Gutmann (Ger)
|80
|Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi)
|81
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|82
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Titici Factory Team Lgl
|83
|Ricardo Pscheidt (Bra)
|84
|Michael Stunzi (Swi)
|85
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory Team
|86
|Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)
|87
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|88
|Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Por)
|89
|Evan Guthrie (Can)
|90
|Gregor Raggl (Aut) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team
|91
|Emilien Barben (Swi)
|92
|Filip Eberl (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin
|93
|Rotem Ishay (Isr)
|94
|Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
|95
|Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|96
|Rubens Donizete Valeriano (Bra)
|97
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|98
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Btwin Mtb Racing Team
|99
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|100
|Matiss Preimanis (Lat) Dpa
|101
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|102
|Maximilian Holz (Ger)
|103
|Michal Malik (Cze)
|104
|Jonas De Backer (Bel)
|105
|Sascha Weber (Ger)
|106
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)
|107
|Miguel Martinez (Fra)
|108
|Michele Casagrande (Ita)
|109
|Zhen Wang (Chn)
|110
|Phillip Pearce (GBr)
|111
|Erik Groen (Ned) Mpl Specialized Mtb Team
|112
|Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger)
|113
|Daniel Eymann (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|114
|Jorgen Flion (Bel)
|115
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team
|116
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz)
|117
|Rick Reimann (Swi)
|118
|Maximilian Maier (Ger)
|119
|Christopher Maletz (Ger)
|120
|Lysander Kiesel (Ger)
|121
|Torsten Marx (Ger)
|122
|Artyom Golovaschenko (Kaz)
|123
|Kornel Osicki (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|124
|Philip Buys (RSA) Scott Factory Racing Powered By Lcb
|125
|Cole Oberman (USA)
|126
|Jan Withaar (RSA)
|127
|Miranda Maldonado S. (Chi)
|128
|Emmanuel Castillo (Mex)
|129
|Kevin Krieg (Swi)
|130
|Luciano Caraccioli (Arg)
|131
|Oriol Domenech (Spa)
|132
|Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi) Frm Factory Racing Team
|133
|Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Factory Team
|134
|Andrea Dei Tos (Ita)
|135
|David Flaten (USA)
|136
|Sonke Wegner (Ger)
|137
|Daniel Castillo (Mex)
|138
|Jan Schaer (Swi)
|139
|Noe Alejandro Rodriguez Acevedo (Mex) Nilfisk Alto Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|DNF
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) Habitat Mountainbiketeam
|DNF
|Fabian Paumann (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|DNF
|Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
|DNF
|Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing Powered By Lcb
|DNF
|Daniel Grossi Soares De Souza (Bra)
|DNS
|Julian Schelb (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|DNS
|Adam Morka (Can)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|410
|pts
|2
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing
|410
|3
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team
|400
|4
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Focus Xc Team
|300
|5
|Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Stoeckli Pro Team
|280
|6
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc
|210
|7
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|206
|8
|Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|205
|9
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Frm Factory Racing Team
|194
|10
|Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|180
|11
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|180
|12
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team
|163
|13
|Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|159
|14
|Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson Vtt
|153
|15
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Bianchi I.Idro Drain
|146
|16
|Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|146
|17
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc
|144
|18
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|144
|19
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|135
|20
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|132
|21
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|132
|22
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)
|128
|23
|Bart De Vocht (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team Vzw
|120
|24
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|116
|25
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|102
|26
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc
|97
|27
|Rourke Croeser (RSA)
|84
|28
|Leandre Bouchard (Can)
|84
|29
|Martin Loo (Est)
|83
|30
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) Koch Engineering / Muesing Racing Team
|80
|31
|Karl Markt (Aut) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team
|80
|32
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) Teamshoair/Cannondale
|75
|33
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) SRAM Mitas Trek
|74
|34
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team
|73
|35
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|72
|36
|Jeff Luyten (Bel)
|70
|37
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|64
|38
|Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Factory Team Lgl
|64
|39
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|63
|40
|Frank Beemer (Ned)
|61
|41
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
|56
|42
|Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|52
|43
|Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)
|50
|44
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Novus Omx Pro Team
|50
|45
|Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Format-Udmurtia
|50
|46
|Andrea Righettini (Ita)
|49
|47
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|47
|48
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team
|46
|49
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc
|44
|50
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) Habitat Mountainbiketeam
|40
|51
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
|40
|52
|David Valero (Spa)
|36
|53
|Tom Meeusen (Bel)
|28
|54
|Martin Gluth (Ger) Novus Omx Pro Team
|28
|55
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Koch Engineering / Muesing Racing Team
|27
|56
|Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)
|26
|57
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|26
|58
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)
|25
|59
|Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|23
|60
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Novus Omx Pro Team
|20
|61
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Xc Team
|19
|62
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Mtb Team
|17
|63
|Jiri Novak (Cze) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team
|17
|64
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida-Wallonie Mountain Bike Team
|16
|65
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|15
|66
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|12
|67
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|11
|68
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) Bianchi I.Idro Drain
|10
|69
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|10
|70
|Maximilian Vieider (Ita)
|9
|71
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Nilfisk Alto Pro Cycling
|8
|72
|Philip Buys (RSA) Scott Factory Racing Powered By Lcb
|8
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy