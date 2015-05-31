Image 1 of 25 Podium: Florian Vogel, Nino Schurte, Julien Absalon, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Mathias Fluckiger (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 2 of 25 Top team BMC Mountainbike Racing Team (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 3 of 25 Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 4 of 25 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 5 of 25 Florian Vogel (Focus XC Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 6 of 25 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing Xc) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 7 of 25 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing Xc) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 8 of 25 Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) finishing 2nd after a crash in final run up (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 9 of 25 Nino Schurter post race after crash and damaging his leg (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 10 of 25 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) claimed bhis 30th World Cup win (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 11 of 25 Podium Celebration (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 12 of 25 World Cup leader Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 13 of 25 Mathias Fluckiger (Stoeckli Pro Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 14 of 25 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 15 of 25 Elite men ready for the start (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 16 of 25 The Elite men start (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 17 of 25 Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 18 of 25 Florian Vogel (Focus XC Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 19 of 25 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 20 of 25 Ralph Naef (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 21 of 25 Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 22 of 25 Sven Nys swapped his 'cross bike for a mountain bike (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 23 of 25 Fabian Giger (Team Colnago Sudtirol) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 24 of 25 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) and Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 25 of 25 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) wins his 30th World Cup (Image credit: Robert Jones)

Julien Absalon (BMC) took over the series lead in the men's Cross-country World Cup on Sunday with a record breaking 30th World Cup victory in Albstadt, Germany.

The men's race was a battle to the end. Absalon, the defending champion, came into this race as a favourite, however, his constant rival Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo) gave no ground.

Four riders finished the first lap together at the front - Absalon, Schurter, Round 1 winner Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) and Florian Vogel (Focus XC). A lap later, Kulhavy and Vogel were still there but starting to show the pressure and, by the third lap it was just Absalon and Schurter.

Absalon tried attacking his rival on the climbs in the final laps but could not drop the Swiss champion. Schurter then attacked before the final descent to the finish and got a small gap, only to crash in the final gravel corner after carrying too much speed. Absalon was then able to get by Schurter to record the 30th World Cup victory of his career.

Kulhavy was dropped by Vogel in the middle portion of the race, only to retake the lead in the final lap for third, followed by Vogel and then Mathias Fluckiger (Stoeckli) in fifth.

"It is always hard to beat him [Schurter]," agreed Absalon, "but I really like this track, this kind of climb it suits me really well. I am really happy also because it was hard for me to start my preparation this year; I started late because of sickness. So I am really happy to be in the rhythm now."

"In the last lap I realized 'oh it's not possible to do a gap', so I knew it would be difficult on the last downhill to beat him. I tried on the last climb, but he passed me just before the last downhill and then I try to go full gas and keep his wheel, but lost only maybe five seconds. After the last downhill, I don't know, he did a mistake on a corner and I passed him, and then full gas to the finish."

Schurter agreed that it was his own fault; "It was a bad mistake. I felt super strong today, I had a good feeling the whole race through and I was just waiting for that last climb. I knew I could pass Absalon in this last uphill, and get a gap on the downhill ... then I just risked it a bit too much. I was thinking too much about the win on last corner and then I went down. One should never think too early about winning the race."

"I'm okay. At first my ankle was a bit painful, but it is probably just scratched."

The men's standings couldn't get much tighter, with Absalon tied at 410 points with Kulhavy (Absalon holds the jersey due to the most recent win), followed by Schurter at 400 points.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 1:30:36 2 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team 0:00:11 3 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing 0:01:13 4 Florian Vogel (Swi) Focus Xc Team 0:01:39 5 Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Stoeckli Pro Team 0:02:07 6 Fabian Giger (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol 0:02:28 7 Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:02:53 8 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc 9 Maxime Marotte (Fra) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc 0:03:25 10 Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson Vtt 0:03:34 11 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 12 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team 0:03:56 13 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Koch Engineering / Muesing Racing Team 0:03:59 14 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 0:04:05 15 Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:04:09 16 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Frm Factory Racing Team 0:04:31 17 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:04:48 18 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team 19 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc 0:05:34 20 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Bianchi I.Idro Drain 0:05:42 21 Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:05:43 22 Raphael Gagne (Can) 0:06:05 23 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) 0:06:19 24 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:28 25 Nicholas Pettina (Ita) 0:06:35 26 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team 0:06:39 27 Rourke Croeser (RSA) 0:06:46 28 Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:06:55 29 Bart De Vocht (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team Vzw 0:06:57 30 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team 0:07:01 31 Karl Markt (Aut) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team 0:07:03 32 Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 0:07:05 33 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 0:07:29 34 Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:07:32 35 Leandre Bouchard (Can) 0:07:33 36 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) 37 Martin Gujan (Swi) Novus Omx Pro Team 0:07:50 38 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Factory Team Lgl 0:08:07 39 Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc 0:08:15 40 Andrea Righettini (Ita) 0:08:30 41 Martin Loo (Est) 0:08:34 42 Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col) 0:08:38 43 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:08:40 44 Jeff Luyten (Bel) 0:08:55 45 Frank Beemer (Ned) 0:08:59 46 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) SRAM Mitas Trek 0:09:17 47 Michal Lami (Svk) 0:09:24 48 Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Format-Udmurtia 0:09:29 49 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Xc Team 0:09:40 50 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Koch Engineering / Muesing Racing Team 51 Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Mtb Team 0:09:47 52 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida-Wallonie Mountain Bike Team 0:10:02 53 Marek Konwa (Pol) 54 David Valero (Spa) 55 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 56 Martin Gluth (Ger) Novus Omx Pro Team 57 Stephen Ettinger (USA) Teamshoair/Cannondale 58 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) Bianchi I.Idro Drain 59 Maximilian Vieider (Ita) 60 Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Nilfisk Alto Pro Cycling 61 Cameron Ivory (Aus) 62 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Novus Omx Pro Team 63 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team 64 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) 65 Daniele Braidot (Ita) 66 Russell Finsterwald (USA) SRAM/Tld Racing 67 Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc 68 Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin 69 Stephane Tempier (Fra) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc 70 Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Mtb Team 71 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports 72 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) 73 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 74 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 75 James Reid (RSA) 76 Steffen Thum (Ger) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports 77 Martino Fruet (Ita) 78 Hans Becking (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team 79 Heiko Gutmann (Ger) 80 Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi) 81 Markus Bauer (Ger) 82 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Titici Factory Team Lgl 83 Ricardo Pscheidt (Bra) 84 Michael Stunzi (Swi) 85 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory Team 86 Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por) 87 Marco Ponta (Ita) 88 Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Por) 89 Evan Guthrie (Can) 90 Gregor Raggl (Aut) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team 91 Emilien Barben (Swi) 92 Filip Eberl (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin 93 Rotem Ishay (Isr) 94 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) 95 Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 96 Rubens Donizete Valeriano (Bra) 97 Luca Braidot (Ita) 98 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Btwin Mtb Racing Team 99 Kerry Werner (USA) 100 Matiss Preimanis (Lat) Dpa 101 Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) 102 Maximilian Holz (Ger) 103 Michal Malik (Cze) 104 Jonas De Backer (Bel) 105 Sascha Weber (Ger) 106 Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) 107 Miguel Martinez (Fra) 108 Michele Casagrande (Ita) 109 Zhen Wang (Chn) 110 Phillip Pearce (GBr) 111 Erik Groen (Ned) Mpl Specialized Mtb Team 112 Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger) 113 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team 114 Jorgen Flion (Bel) 115 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team 116 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) 117 Rick Reimann (Swi) 118 Maximilian Maier (Ger) 119 Christopher Maletz (Ger) 120 Lysander Kiesel (Ger) 121 Torsten Marx (Ger) 122 Artyom Golovaschenko (Kaz) 123 Kornel Osicki (Pol) Kross Racing Team 124 Philip Buys (RSA) Scott Factory Racing Powered By Lcb 125 Cole Oberman (USA) 126 Jan Withaar (RSA) 127 Miranda Maldonado S. (Chi) 128 Emmanuel Castillo (Mex) 129 Kevin Krieg (Swi) 130 Luciano Caraccioli (Arg) 131 Oriol Domenech (Spa) 132 Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi) Frm Factory Racing Team 133 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Factory Team 134 Andrea Dei Tos (Ita) 135 David Flaten (USA) 136 Sonke Wegner (Ger) 137 Daniel Castillo (Mex) 138 Jan Schaer (Swi) 139 Noe Alejandro Rodriguez Acevedo (Mex) Nilfisk Alto Pro Cycling DNF Sven Nys (Bel) DNF Ruben Scheire (Bel) Habitat Mountainbiketeam DNF Fabian Paumann (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team DNF Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) DNF Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing Powered By Lcb DNF Daniel Grossi Soares De Souza (Bra) DNS Julian Schelb (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team DNS Adam Morka (Can)