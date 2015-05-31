Trending

Absalon tops Schurter in Albstadt World Cup

Schurter crashes out of race lead in finale

Image 1 of 25

Podium: Florian Vogel, Nino Schurte, Julien Absalon, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Mathias Fluckiger

Podium: Florian Vogel, Nino Schurte, Julien Absalon, Jaroslav Kulhavy, Mathias Fluckiger
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 2 of 25

Top team BMC Mountainbike Racing Team

Top team BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 3 of 25

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing)

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 4 of 25

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 5 of 25

Florian Vogel (Focus XC Team)

Florian Vogel (Focus XC Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 6 of 25

Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing Xc)

Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing Xc)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 7 of 25

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing Xc)

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing Xc)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 8 of 25

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) finishing 2nd after a crash in final run up

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) finishing 2nd after a crash in final run up
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 9 of 25

Nino Schurter post race after crash and damaging his leg

Nino Schurter post race after crash and damaging his leg
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 10 of 25

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) claimed bhis 30th World Cup win

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) claimed bhis 30th World Cup win
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 11 of 25

Podium Celebration

Podium Celebration
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 12 of 25

World Cup leader Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)

World Cup leader Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 13 of 25

Mathias Fluckiger (Stoeckli Pro Team)

Mathias Fluckiger (Stoeckli Pro Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 14 of 25

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 15 of 25

Elite men ready for the start

Elite men ready for the start
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 16 of 25

The Elite men start

The Elite men start
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 17 of 25

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 18 of 25

Florian Vogel (Focus XC Team)

Florian Vogel (Focus XC Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 19 of 25

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing)

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 20 of 25

Ralph Naef (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)

Ralph Naef (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 21 of 25

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing)

Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 22 of 25

Sven Nys swapped his 'cross bike for a mountain bike

Sven Nys swapped his 'cross bike for a mountain bike
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 23 of 25

Fabian Giger (Team Colnago Sudtirol)

Fabian Giger (Team Colnago Sudtirol)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 24 of 25

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) and Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) and Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 25 of 25

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) wins his 30th World Cup

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) wins his 30th World Cup
(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Julien Absalon (BMC) took over the series lead in the men's Cross-country World Cup on Sunday with a record breaking 30th World Cup victory in Albstadt, Germany.

The men's race was a battle to the end. Absalon, the defending champion, came into this race as a favourite, however, his constant rival Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo) gave no ground.

Four riders finished the first lap together at the front - Absalon, Schurter, Round 1 winner Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) and Florian Vogel (Focus XC). A lap later, Kulhavy and Vogel were still there but starting to show the pressure and, by the third lap it was just Absalon and Schurter.

Absalon tried attacking his rival on the climbs in the final laps but could not drop the Swiss champion. Schurter then attacked before the final descent to the finish and got a small gap, only to crash in the final gravel corner after carrying too much speed. Absalon was then able to get by Schurter to record the 30th World Cup victory of his career.

Kulhavy was dropped by Vogel in the middle portion of the race, only to retake the lead in the final lap for third, followed by Vogel and then Mathias Fluckiger (Stoeckli) in fifth.

"It is always hard to beat him [Schurter]," agreed Absalon, "but I really like this track, this kind of climb it suits me really well. I am really happy also because it was hard for me to start my preparation this year; I started late because of sickness. So I am really happy to be in the rhythm now."

"In the last lap I realized 'oh it's not possible to do a gap', so I knew it would be difficult on the last downhill to beat him. I tried on the last climb, but he passed me just before the last downhill and then I try to go full gas and keep his wheel, but lost only maybe five seconds. After the last downhill, I don't know, he did a mistake on a corner and I passed him, and then full gas to the finish."

Schurter agreed that it was his own fault; "It was a bad mistake. I felt super strong today, I had a good feeling the whole race through and I was just waiting for that last climb. I knew I could pass Absalon in this last uphill, and get a gap on the downhill ... then I just risked it a bit too much. I was thinking too much about the win on last corner and then I went down. One should never think too early about winning the race."

"I'm okay. At first my ankle was a bit painful, but it is probably just scratched."

The men's standings couldn't get much tighter, with Absalon tied at 410 points with Kulhavy (Absalon holds the jersey due to the most recent win), followed by Schurter at 400 points.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team1:30:36
2Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team0:00:11
3Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing0:01:13
4Florian Vogel (Swi) Focus Xc Team0:01:39
5Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Stoeckli Pro Team0:02:07
6Fabian Giger (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol0:02:28
7Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:02:53
8Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc
9Maxime Marotte (Fra) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc0:03:25
10Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson Vtt0:03:34
11Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
12Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team0:03:56
13Moritz Milatz (Ger) Koch Engineering / Muesing Racing Team0:03:59
14David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)0:04:05
15Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:04:09
16Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Frm Factory Racing Team0:04:31
17Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:04:48
18Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team
19Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc0:05:34
20Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Bianchi I.Idro Drain0:05:42
21Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:05:43
22Raphael Gagne (Can)0:06:05
23Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)0:06:19
24Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:06:28
25Nicholas Pettina (Ita)0:06:35
26Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team0:06:39
27Rourke Croeser (RSA)0:06:46
28Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:06:55
29Bart De Vocht (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team Vzw0:06:57
30Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team0:07:01
31Karl Markt (Aut) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team0:07:03
32Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing0:07:05
33Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)0:07:29
34Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:07:32
35Leandre Bouchard (Can)0:07:33
36Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
37Martin Gujan (Swi) Novus Omx Pro Team0:07:50
38Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Factory Team Lgl0:08:07
39Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc0:08:15
40Andrea Righettini (Ita)0:08:30
41Martin Loo (Est)0:08:34
42Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)0:08:38
43Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:08:40
44Jeff Luyten (Bel)0:08:55
45Frank Beemer (Ned)0:08:59
46Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) SRAM Mitas Trek0:09:17
47Michal Lami (Svk)0:09:24
48Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Format-Udmurtia0:09:29
49Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Xc Team0:09:40
50Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Koch Engineering / Muesing Racing Team
51Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Mtb Team0:09:47
52Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida-Wallonie Mountain Bike Team0:10:02
53Marek Konwa (Pol)
54David Valero (Spa)
55Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
56Martin Gluth (Ger) Novus Omx Pro Team
57Stephen Ettinger (USA) Teamshoair/Cannondale
58Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) Bianchi I.Idro Drain
59Maximilian Vieider (Ita)
60Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Nilfisk Alto Pro Cycling
61Cameron Ivory (Aus)
62Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Novus Omx Pro Team
63Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team
64Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)
65Daniele Braidot (Ita)
66Russell Finsterwald (USA) SRAM/Tld Racing
67Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc
68Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin
69Stephane Tempier (Fra) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc
70Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Mtb Team
71Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports
72Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)
73Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
74Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
75James Reid (RSA)
76Steffen Thum (Ger) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports
77Martino Fruet (Ita)
78Hans Becking (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team
79Heiko Gutmann (Ger)
80Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi)
81Markus Bauer (Ger)
82Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Titici Factory Team Lgl
83Ricardo Pscheidt (Bra)
84Michael Stunzi (Swi)
85Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory Team
86Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)
87Marco Ponta (Ita)
88Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Por)
89Evan Guthrie (Can)
90Gregor Raggl (Aut) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team
91Emilien Barben (Swi)
92Filip Eberl (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin
93Rotem Ishay (Isr)
94Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
95Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
96Rubens Donizete Valeriano (Bra)
97Luca Braidot (Ita)
98Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Btwin Mtb Racing Team
99Kerry Werner (USA)
100Matiss Preimanis (Lat) Dpa
101Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
102Maximilian Holz (Ger)
103Michal Malik (Cze)
104Jonas De Backer (Bel)
105Sascha Weber (Ger)
106Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)
107Miguel Martinez (Fra)
108Michele Casagrande (Ita)
109Zhen Wang (Chn)
110Phillip Pearce (GBr)
111Erik Groen (Ned) Mpl Specialized Mtb Team
112Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger)
113Daniel Eymann (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
114Jorgen Flion (Bel)
115Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team
116Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz)
117Rick Reimann (Swi)
118Maximilian Maier (Ger)
119Christopher Maletz (Ger)
120Lysander Kiesel (Ger)
121Torsten Marx (Ger)
122Artyom Golovaschenko (Kaz)
123Kornel Osicki (Pol) Kross Racing Team
124Philip Buys (RSA) Scott Factory Racing Powered By Lcb
125Cole Oberman (USA)
126Jan Withaar (RSA)
127Miranda Maldonado S. (Chi)
128Emmanuel Castillo (Mex)
129Kevin Krieg (Swi)
130Luciano Caraccioli (Arg)
131Oriol Domenech (Spa)
132Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi) Frm Factory Racing Team
133Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Factory Team
134Andrea Dei Tos (Ita)
135David Flaten (USA)
136Sonke Wegner (Ger)
137Daniel Castillo (Mex)
138Jan Schaer (Swi)
139Noe Alejandro Rodriguez Acevedo (Mex) Nilfisk Alto Pro Cycling
DNFSven Nys (Bel)
DNFRuben Scheire (Bel) Habitat Mountainbiketeam
DNFFabian Paumann (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
DNFZdenek Vobecky (Cze)
DNFMatthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing Powered By Lcb
DNFDaniel Grossi Soares De Souza (Bra)
DNSJulian Schelb (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
DNSAdam Morka (Can)

World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team410pts
2Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing410
3Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team400
4Florian Vogel (Swi) Focus Xc Team300
5Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Stoeckli Pro Team280
6Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc210
7Fabian Giger (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol206
8Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team205
9Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Frm Factory Racing Team194
10Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team180
11Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing180
12Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team163
13Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team159
14Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson Vtt153
15Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Bianchi I.Idro Drain146
16Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team146
17Maxime Marotte (Fra) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc144
18David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)144
19Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team135
20Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing132
21Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team132
22Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)128
23Bart De Vocht (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling Team Vzw120
24Raphael Gagne (Can)116
25Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing102
26Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc97
27Rourke Croeser (RSA)84
28Leandre Bouchard (Can)84
29Martin Loo (Est)83
30Moritz Milatz (Ger) Koch Engineering / Muesing Racing Team80
31Karl Markt (Aut) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team80
32Stephen Ettinger (USA) Teamshoair/Cannondale75
33Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) SRAM Mitas Trek74
34Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team73
35Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team72
36Jeff Luyten (Bel)70
37Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)64
38Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Factory Team Lgl64
39Michal Lami (Svk)63
40Frank Beemer (Ned)61
41Nicholas Pettina (Ita)56
42Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team52
43Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)50
44Martin Gujan (Swi) Novus Omx Pro Team50
45Timofei Ivanov (Rus) Format-Udmurtia50
46Andrea Righettini (Ita)49
47Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)47
48Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team46
49Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc44
50Ruben Scheire (Bel) Habitat Mountainbiketeam40
51Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls40
52David Valero (Spa)36
53Tom Meeusen (Bel)28
54Martin Gluth (Ger) Novus Omx Pro Team28
55Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Koch Engineering / Muesing Racing Team27
56Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)26
57Daniele Braidot (Ita)26
58Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)25
59Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant Swiss Team23
60Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Novus Omx Pro Team20
61Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus Xc Team19
62Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Mtb Team17
63Jiri Novak (Cze) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team17
64Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida-Wallonie Mountain Bike Team16
65Marek Konwa (Pol)15
66Martino Fruet (Ita)12
67Kerry Werner (USA)11
68Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) Bianchi I.Idro Drain10
69Luca Braidot (Ita)10
70Maximilian Vieider (Ita)9
71Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Nilfisk Alto Pro Cycling8
72Philip Buys (RSA) Scott Factory Racing Powered By Lcb8

 

Latest on Cyclingnews