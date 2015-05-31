Trending

Rissveds wins women's U23 in Albstadt

Keller and Courtney round out podium

Jenny Rissveds wins

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Fast start

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Podium: Alessandra Keller, Jenny Rissveds, Kate Courtney

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Ramona Forchini (Strueby-Bixs Team)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Malene Degn (Denmark)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Alessandra Keller (Strueby-Bixs Team)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Shayna Powless (Team USA)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Alice Barnes (Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Margot Moschetti (Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB

(Image credit: Robert Arnold)
Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Lisa Rabensteiner (Focus XC Italy Team) leads a chase group

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Margot Moschetti (Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Alessandra Keller (Strueby-Bixs Team) leads Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Ramona Forchini (Strueby-Bixs Team)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Alessandra Keller (Strueby-Bixs Team) leads Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
World Cup leader Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team1:22:57
2Alessandra Keller (Swi) Strueby-Bixs Team0:00:49
3Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing0:03:04
4Malene Degn (Den) Denmark0:04:07
5Margot Moschetti (Fra) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:04:33
6Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strueby-Bixs Team0:04:58
7Ling Yang (Chn)0:06:11
8Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team0:06:44
9Olga Terentyeva (Rus)0:07:31
10Alice Barnes (GBr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:07:43

