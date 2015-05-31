Rissveds wins women's U23 in Albstadt
Keller and Courtney round out podium
U23 Women: -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|1:22:57
|2
|Alessandra Keller (Swi) Strueby-Bixs Team
|0:00:49
|3
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:03:04
|4
|Malene Degn (Den) Denmark
|0:04:07
|5
|Margot Moschetti (Fra) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|0:04:33
|6
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strueby-Bixs Team
|0:04:58
|7
|Ling Yang (Chn)
|0:06:11
|8
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|0:06:44
|9
|Olga Terentyeva (Rus)
|0:07:31
|10
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|0:07:43
