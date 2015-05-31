Neff claims Albstadt World Cup victory
Swiss rider extends World Cup lead
Elite Women: -
Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli) extended her lead in the women's Cross-country World Cup with her second straight victory on Sunday, in Albstadt, Germany.
Known for its steep climbs and tricky descents, Albstadt has caught many riders by surprise after going out too hard in the early laps and then fading.
Neff attacked on the first climb and no one could stay with her. Defending Albstadt champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo Liv) led the chase for one lap but then had to pull out of the race due to an injury she has been dealing with. However, at that point Neff was already 56 seconds ahead of her chasers.
Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) and world champion Pendrel took up the chase, but for the first half of the race could only manage to hold Neff at a minute. In the second half of the race they began to slowly reel the Swiss rider in, but it was 'too little, too late', as Neff rolled across the line to take her second win. Dahle Flesjaa outsprinted Pendrel to take second.
"Well, I didn't start so quickly," explained Neff. "I waited the whole start loop, and I only went in the first big lap. So I think that made a bit of a difference, so I could save myself some energy at the beginning of the race and I could pull through to the finish."
"That's the way I like it best [riding alone at the front], because then I never have to fight for the downhill to be first and I can always ride my speed. That makes it very good for me to find my own rhythm and hopefully don't blow myself up."
"It is absolutely awesome that I will be riding in the leader's jersey in Lenzerheide [Round 3], which is my home World Cup. That's a big goal for me and I am looking forward very much to that race."
Neff leads the overall standings with a perfect score of 500 points, followed by Dahle Flesjaa with 400 and Pendrel at 310.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Stoeckli Pro Team
|1:36:07
|2
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:00:28
|3
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:30
|4
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:16
|5
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|0:01:27
|6
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:01:41
|7
|Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team
|0:01:44
|8
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:59
|9
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:02:09
|10
|Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|0:02:18
|11
|Sabine Spitz (Ger)
|0:02:36
|12
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Habitat Mountainbiketeam
|0:03:04
|13
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Focus Xc Team
|0:03:14
|14
|Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing
|0:03:35
|15
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:03:51
|16
|Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team
|0:04:13
|17
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|0:04:27
|18
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Habitat Mountainbiketeam
|0:04:38
|19
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus Xc Team
|0:04:50
|20
|Kate Fluker (NZl)
|0:05:12
|21
|Annie Last (GBr)
|0:05:30
|22
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports
|0:05:59
|23
|Erin Huck (USA) Scott-3Rox Racing
|24
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team
|0:06:33
|25
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:06:51
|26
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:07:28
|27
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|0:07:38
|28
|Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:07:41
|29
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc
|0:07:56
|30
|Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida-Wallonie Mountain Bike Team
|0:08:21
|31
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team
|0:08:46
|32
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Cappadocia
|0:09:02
|33
|Marine Groccia (Swi)
|0:09:23
|34
|Peta Mullens (Aus)
|0:09:26
|35
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:10:22
|36
|Hanna Klein (Ger) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc
|0:10:42
|37
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|0:11:05
|38
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|0:11:15
|39
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)
|40
|Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)
|41
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|42
|Nina Wrobel (Ger)
|43
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|44
|Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
|45
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|46
|Laura Metzler (Fra) Btwin Mtb Racing Team
|47
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|48
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|49
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|50
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|51
|Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra)
|52
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|53
|Hielke Elferink (Ned)
|54
|Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)
|55
|Aurelia Perry (Fra)
|56
|Mariske Strauss (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team
|57
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|58
|Florence Darbellay (Swi)
|59
|Nadine Rieder (Ger)
|60
|Lucie Vesela (Cze) Gt Bikeplac Opportunity
|61
|Katrin Schwing (Ger)
|62
|Helle Haugaard Jessen (Den)
|63
|Noelia Rodriguez (Arg)
|64
|Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team
|65
|Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|66
|Marta Pastore (Ita) Team Piemonte Fci
|67
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr)
|DNF
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)
|DNF
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing
|DNF
|Claudia Galicia Cotrina (Spa)
|DNF
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Raboliv
|DNF
|Kerry Macphee (GBr)
|DNF
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Superior Mtb Team
|DNF
|Chengyuan Ren (Chn) China Jiangsu Zgl Mtb Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Stoeckli Pro Team
|500
|pts
|2
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|400
|3
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|310
|4
|Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team
|250
|5
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
|235
|6
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|235
|7
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing
|230
|8
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|220
|9
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|220
|10
|Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing
|218
|11
|Linda * Indergand (Swi) Focus Xc Team
|170
|12
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Habitat Mountainbiketeam
|163
|13
|Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|161
|14
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Raboliv
|160
|15
|Sabine Spitz (Ger)
|160
|16
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|144
|17
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Versluys Team
|138
|18
|Annie Last (GBr)
|138
|19
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|134
|20
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|132
|21
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus Xc Team
|132
|22
|Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team
|130
|23
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Habitat Mountainbiketeam
|110
|24
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|106
|25
|Erin Huck (USA) Scott-3Rox Racing
|104
|26
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports
|98
|27
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc
|98
|28
|Peta Mullens (Aus)
|90
|29
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team
|81
|30
|Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra)
|77
|31
|Marine Groccia (Swi)
|74
|32
|Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida-Wallonie Mountain Bike Team
|73
|33
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Cappadocia
|70
|34
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing
|68
|35
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|67
|36
|Kate Fluker (NZl)
|66
|37
|Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) Rusvelo
|66
|38
|Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)
|66
|39
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|65
|40
|Hanna Klein (Ger) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc
|64
|41
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team
|61
|42
|Chengyuan Ren (Chn) China Jiangsu Zgl Mtb Team
|58
|43
|Nina Wrobel (Ger)
|58
|44
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)
|58
|45
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|52
|46
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)
|48
|47
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|47
|48
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|45
|49
|Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
|43
|50
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|39
|51
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|38
|52
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing
|36
|53
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|32
|54
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|31
|55
|Hielke Elferink (Ned)
|29
|56
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F-Scott Racing Team
|26
|57
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|26
|58
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|24
|59
|Laura Metzler (Fra) Btwin Mtb Racing Team
|22
|60
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)
|21
|61
|Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team
|20
|62
|Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)
|14
|63
|Aurelia Perry (Fra)
|13
|64
|Mariske Strauss (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team
|12
|65
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Habitat Mountainbiketeam
|12
|66
|Florence Darbellay (Swi)
|10
|67
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Superior Mtb Team
|10
|68
|Nadine Rieder (Ger)
|9
|69
|Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team
|9
|70
|Lucie Vesela (Cze) Gt Bikeplac Opportunity
|8
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy