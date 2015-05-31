Trending

Neff claims Albstadt World Cup victory

Swiss rider extends World Cup lead

Image 1 of 24

Winner Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team)

Winner Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 2 of 24

Top team Trek Factory Racing

Top team Trek Factory Racing
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 3 of 24

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing)

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 4 of 24

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing)

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 5 of 24

Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team)

Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 6 of 24

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 7 of 24

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team)

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 8 of 24

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) and Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) and Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 9 of 24

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) and Helen Grobert (Ghost Factory Racing)

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) and Helen Grobert (Ghost Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 10 of 24

Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team) wins

Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team) wins
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 11 of 24

World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team)

World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 12 of 24

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 13 of 24

Annie Last (Team GBr)

Annie Last (Team GBr)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 14 of 24

Sabine Spitz

Sabine Spitz
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 15 of 24

Large group at the end of the start loop

Large group at the end of the start loop
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 16 of 24

Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team) leading on lap 1

Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team) leading on lap 1
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 17 of 24

Pauline Ferrand Prevot was out after the first lap with the sciatic nerve problem she has been suffering from

Pauline Ferrand Prevot was out after the first lap with the sciatic nerve problem she has been suffering from
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 18 of 24

Irina Kalentyeva (Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team)

Irina Kalentyeva (Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 19 of 24

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) working her way up through the fiels after a slow start

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) working her way up through the fiels after a slow start
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 20 of 24

Lea Davison (Specialized Racing)

Lea Davison (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 21 of 24

Eva Lechner (Team Colnago Sudtirol)

Eva Lechner (Team Colnago Sudtirol)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 22 of 24

Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team)

Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 23 of 24

Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing Team)

Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 24 of 24

Podium: L to R: Emily Batty, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, Jolanda Neff, Catharine Pendrel, Maja Wloszczowska

Podium: L to R: Emily Batty, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, Jolanda Neff, Catharine Pendrel, Maja Wloszczowska
(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli) extended her lead in the women's Cross-country World Cup with her second straight victory on Sunday, in Albstadt, Germany.

Known for its steep climbs and tricky descents, Albstadt has caught many riders by surprise after going out too hard in the early laps and then fading.

Neff attacked on the first climb and no one could stay with her. Defending Albstadt champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo Liv) led the chase for one lap but then had to pull out of the race due to an injury she has been dealing with. However, at that point Neff was already 56 seconds ahead of her chasers.

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) and world champion Pendrel took up the chase, but for the first half of the race could only manage to hold Neff at a minute. In the second half of the race they began to slowly reel the Swiss rider in, but it was 'too little, too late', as Neff rolled across the line to take her second win. Dahle Flesjaa outsprinted Pendrel to take second.

"Well, I didn't start so quickly," explained Neff. "I waited the whole start loop, and I only went in the first big lap. So I think that made a bit of a difference, so I could save myself some energy at the beginning of the race and I could pull through to the finish."

"That's the way I like it best [riding alone at the front], because then I never have to fight for the downhill to be first and I can always ride my speed. That makes it very good for me to find my own rhythm and hopefully don't blow myself up."

"It is absolutely awesome that I will be riding in the leader's jersey in Lenzerheide [Round 3], which is my home World Cup. That's a big goal for me and I am looking forward very much to that race."

Neff leads the overall standings with a perfect score of 500 points, followed by Dahle Flesjaa with 400 and Pendrel at 310.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi) Stoeckli Pro Team1:36:07
2Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:00:28
3Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:00:30
4Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing0:01:16
5Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team0:01:27
6Helen Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing0:01:41
7Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team0:01:44
8Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:01:59
9Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing0:02:09
10Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team0:02:18
11Sabine Spitz (Ger)0:02:36
12Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Habitat Mountainbiketeam0:03:04
13Linda Indergand (Swi) Focus Xc Team0:03:14
14Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing0:03:35
15Githa Michiels (Bel) Versluys Team0:03:51
16Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team0:04:13
17Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol0:04:27
18Anne Terpstra (Ned) Habitat Mountainbiketeam0:04:38
19Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus Xc Team0:04:50
20Kate Fluker (NZl)0:05:12
21Annie Last (GBr)0:05:30
22Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports0:05:59
23Erin Huck (USA) Scott-3Rox Racing
24Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team0:06:33
25Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:06:51
26Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:07:28
27Chloe Woodruff (USA)0:07:38
28Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) Rusvelo0:07:41
29Adelheid Morath (Ger) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc0:07:56
30Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida-Wallonie Mountain Bike Team0:08:21
31Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team0:08:46
32Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Cappadocia0:09:02
33Marine Groccia (Swi)0:09:23
34Peta Mullens (Aus)0:09:26
35Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing0:10:22
36Hanna Klein (Ger) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc0:10:42
37Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:11:05
38Sandra Walter (Can)0:11:15
39Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)
40Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)
41Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
42Nina Wrobel (Ger)
43Karla Stepanova (Cze)
44Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
45Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
46Laura Metzler (Fra) Btwin Mtb Racing Team
47Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
48Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
49Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
50Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
51Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra)
52Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
53Hielke Elferink (Ned)
54Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)
55Aurelia Perry (Fra)
56Mariske Strauss (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team
57Cindy Montambault (Can)
58Florence Darbellay (Swi)
59Nadine Rieder (Ger)
60Lucie Vesela (Cze) Gt Bikeplac Opportunity
61Katrin Schwing (Ger)
62Helle Haugaard Jessen (Den)
63Noelia Rodriguez (Arg)
64Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team
65Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
66Marta Pastore (Ita) Team Piemonte Fci
67Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr)
DNFAleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)
DNFElisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing
DNFClaudia Galicia Cotrina (Spa)
DNFPauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Raboliv
DNFKerry Macphee (GBr)
DNFTereza Hurikova (Cze) Superior Mtb Team
DNFChengyuan Ren (Chn) China Jiangsu Zgl Mtb Team

World cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi) Stoeckli Pro Team500pts
2Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team400
3Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team310
4Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team250
5Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing235
6Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team235
7Helen Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing230
8Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing220
9Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing220
10Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing218
11Linda * Indergand (Swi) Focus Xc Team170
12Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Habitat Mountainbiketeam163
13Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team161
14Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Raboliv160
15Sabine Spitz (Ger)160
16Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol144
17Githa Michiels (Bel) Versluys Team138
18Annie Last (GBr)138
19Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team134
20Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team132
21Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus Xc Team132
22Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team130
23Anne Terpstra (Ned) Habitat Mountainbiketeam110
24Chloe Woodruff (USA)106
25Erin Huck (USA) Scott-3Rox Racing104
26Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports98
27Adelheid Morath (Ger) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc98
28Peta Mullens (Aus)90
29Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team81
30Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra)77
31Marine Groccia (Swi)74
32Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida-Wallonie Mountain Bike Team73
33Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Cappadocia70
34Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing68
35Karla Stepanova (Cze)67
36Kate Fluker (NZl)66
37Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) Rusvelo66
38Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)66
39Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)65
40Hanna Klein (Ger) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc64
41Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team61
42Chengyuan Ren (Chn) China Jiangsu Zgl Mtb Team58
43Nina Wrobel (Ger)58
44Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)58
45Sandra Walter (Can)52
46Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)48
47Sabrina Enaux (Fra)47
48Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)45
49Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)43
50Mary Mcconneloug (USA)39
51Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing38
52Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing36
53Serena Calvetti (Ita)32
54Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)31
55Hielke Elferink (Ned)29
56Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F-Scott Racing Team26
57Cindy Montambault (Can)26
58Anna Villar Argente (Spa)24
59Laura Metzler (Fra) Btwin Mtb Racing Team22
60Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)21
61Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) Isd Mtb Team20
62Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)14
63Aurelia Perry (Fra)13
64Mariske Strauss (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team12
65Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Habitat Mountainbiketeam12
66Florence Darbellay (Swi)10
67Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Superior Mtb Team10
68Nadine Rieder (Ger)9
69Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team9
70Lucie Vesela (Cze) Gt Bikeplac Opportunity8

 

