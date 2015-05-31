Image 1 of 24 Winner Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 2 of 24 Top team Trek Factory Racing (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 3 of 24 Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 4 of 24 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 5 of 24 Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 6 of 24 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 7 of 24 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 8 of 24 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) and Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 9 of 24 Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) and Helen Grobert (Ghost Factory Racing) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 10 of 24 Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team) wins (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 11 of 24 World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 12 of 24 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 13 of 24 Annie Last (Team GBr) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 14 of 24 Sabine Spitz (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 15 of 24 Large group at the end of the start loop (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 16 of 24 Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli Pro Team) leading on lap 1 (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 17 of 24 Pauline Ferrand Prevot was out after the first lap with the sciatic nerve problem she has been suffering from (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 18 of 24 Irina Kalentyeva (Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 19 of 24 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) working her way up through the fiels after a slow start (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 20 of 24 Lea Davison (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 21 of 24 Eva Lechner (Team Colnago Sudtirol) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 22 of 24 Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 23 of 24 Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 24 of 24 Podium: L to R: Emily Batty, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, Jolanda Neff, Catharine Pendrel, Maja Wloszczowska (Image credit: Robert Jones)

Jolanda Neff (Stoeckli) extended her lead in the women's Cross-country World Cup with her second straight victory on Sunday, in Albstadt, Germany.

Known for its steep climbs and tricky descents, Albstadt has caught many riders by surprise after going out too hard in the early laps and then fading.

Neff attacked on the first climb and no one could stay with her. Defending Albstadt champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo Liv) led the chase for one lap but then had to pull out of the race due to an injury she has been dealing with. However, at that point Neff was already 56 seconds ahead of her chasers.

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) and world champion Pendrel took up the chase, but for the first half of the race could only manage to hold Neff at a minute. In the second half of the race they began to slowly reel the Swiss rider in, but it was 'too little, too late', as Neff rolled across the line to take her second win. Dahle Flesjaa outsprinted Pendrel to take second.

"Well, I didn't start so quickly," explained Neff. "I waited the whole start loop, and I only went in the first big lap. So I think that made a bit of a difference, so I could save myself some energy at the beginning of the race and I could pull through to the finish."

"That's the way I like it best [riding alone at the front], because then I never have to fight for the downhill to be first and I can always ride my speed. That makes it very good for me to find my own rhythm and hopefully don't blow myself up."

"It is absolutely awesome that I will be riding in the leader's jersey in Lenzerheide [Round 3], which is my home World Cup. That's a big goal for me and I am looking forward very much to that race."

Neff leads the overall standings with a perfect score of 500 points, followed by Dahle Flesjaa with 400 and Pendrel at 310.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Stoeckli Pro Team 1:36:07 2 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:00:28 3 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:00:30 4 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:16 5 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team 0:01:27 6 Helen Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing 0:01:41 7 Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team 0:01:44 8 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:59 9 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 0:02:09 10 Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team 0:02:18 11 Sabine Spitz (Ger) 0:02:36 12 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Habitat Mountainbiketeam 0:03:04 13 Linda Indergand (Swi) Focus Xc Team 0:03:14 14 Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing 0:03:35 15 Githa Michiels (Bel) Versluys Team 0:03:51 16 Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens Mtb Racing Team 0:04:13 17 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 0:04:27 18 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Habitat Mountainbiketeam 0:04:38 19 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus Xc Team 0:04:50 20 Kate Fluker (NZl) 0:05:12 21 Annie Last (GBr) 0:05:30 22 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports 0:05:59 23 Erin Huck (USA) Scott-3Rox Racing 24 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team 0:06:33 25 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:06:51 26 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:07:28 27 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 0:07:38 28 Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) Rusvelo 0:07:41 29 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc 0:07:56 30 Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida-Wallonie Mountain Bike Team 0:08:21 31 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team 0:08:46 32 Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Cappadocia 0:09:02 33 Marine Groccia (Swi) 0:09:23 34 Peta Mullens (Aus) 0:09:26 35 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing 0:10:22 36 Hanna Klein (Ger) Bh-Sr Suntour-Kmc 0:10:42 37 Serena Calvetti (Ita) 0:11:05 38 Sandra Walter (Can) 0:11:15 39 Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) 40 Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra) 41 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 42 Nina Wrobel (Ger) 43 Karla Stepanova (Cze) 44 Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg) 45 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) 46 Laura Metzler (Fra) Btwin Mtb Racing Team 47 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 48 Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) 49 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) 50 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 51 Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra) 52 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 53 Hielke Elferink (Ned) 54 Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa) 55 Aurelia Perry (Fra) 56 Mariske Strauss (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team 57 Cindy Montambault (Can) 58 Florence Darbellay (Swi) 59 Nadine Rieder (Ger) 60 Lucie Vesela (Cze) Gt Bikeplac Opportunity 61 Katrin Schwing (Ger) 62 Helle Haugaard Jessen (Den) 63 Noelia Rodriguez (Arg) 64 Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team 65 Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa) 66 Marta Pastore (Ita) Team Piemonte Fci 67 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) DNF Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) DNF Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing DNF Claudia Galicia Cotrina (Spa) DNF Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Raboliv DNF Kerry Macphee (GBr) DNF Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Superior Mtb Team DNF Chengyuan Ren (Chn) China Jiangsu Zgl Mtb Team