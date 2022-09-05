Titouan Carod wins Val di Sole MTB World Cup as Nino Schurter secures title

By Cyclingnews
published

Second place for the Swiss rider in Italy as he secures his eighth series win

Nino Schurter performs at UCI XCO World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy on September 04, 2022 // Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202209040763 // Usage for editorial use only //
Stage winner Titouan Carod (BMC MTB) congratulates series winner Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) (Image credit: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool)

Titouan Carod (BMC MTB) took the cross-country win at the Mountain Bike World Cup in Val di Sole on Sunday while Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) came over the line second in Italy, to secure an eighth overall series victory.

Carod tok off along out the front early in the race and Schurter was on the chase with Luca Braidot (Santa Cruz FSA MTB), Jordan Sarrou (Specialized) and Alan Hatherly (Cannondale Factory Racing). Schurter pushed on alone in the final stages but could not reel the French champion back in, finishing 35 seconds back in second place. There were no signs, however, of disappointment as crossing the line meant securing the series for a staggering eighth time. 

"The whole season, with winning World Champs and now also winning the overall, it's like a dream," said Schurter in the post race interview on Red Bull TV (opens in new tab). The past two years I haven't been there where I wanted and now coming back with those two important victories, it's really nice and it feels really good."

Sarrou came over the line third in the ninth round, just a little over one minute back from his race winning compatriot Carod, who also took victory in the short-track on Friday

Results powered by FirstCycling

