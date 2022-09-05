Pauline Ferrand-Prevot finishes MTB World Cup series with win at Val di Sole

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Absolut-Absalon-BMC) on her way to victory at the MTB Word Cup Val di Sole

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Absolut-Absalon-BMC) finished off the Mountain Bike World Cup Series with a cross-country victory in her recently re-acquired rainbow jersey at Val di Sole.

Once the French rider shed compatriot Loana Lecomte (Canyon CLLCTV) half way through the race she kept building the gap, finishing nearly a minute and a half ahead of her nearest rival. Lecomte comfortably held second while Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory) took third.



"It was really a good day because I could play on my bike and push hard on the climbs so I felt super good," said Ferrand-Prevot in the post race interview. "And I could take the win today and it is the final one so I am super happy."



Alessandra Keller's (Thömus maxon) sixth place finish was enough to give her the overall series title, with nearest overall rival Rebecca McConnell (Primaflor Mondraker Genuins) back in 19th place.

