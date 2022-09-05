Pauline Ferrand-Prevot finishes MTB World Cup series with win at Val di Sole
Alessandra Keller secures overall series victory with sixth place finish, doubling up with cross-country and short track title
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Absolut-Absalon-BMC) finished off the Mountain Bike World Cup Series with a cross-country victory in her recently re-acquired rainbow jersey at Val di Sole.
Once the French rider shed compatriot Loana Lecomte (Canyon CLLCTV) half way through the race she kept building the gap, finishing nearly a minute and a half ahead of her nearest rival. Lecomte comfortably held second while Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory) took third.
"It was really a good day because I could play on my bike and push hard on the climbs so I felt super good," said Ferrand-Prevot in the post race interview. "And I could take the win today and it is the final one so I am super happy."
Alessandra Keller's (Thömus maxon) sixth place finish was enough to give her the overall series title, with nearest overall rival Rebecca McConnell (Primaflor Mondraker Genuins) back in 19th place.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Titouan Carod wins Val di Sole MTB World Cup as Nino Schurter secures titleSecond place for the Swiss rider in Italy as he secures his eighth series win
-
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot finishes MTB World Cup series with win at Val di SoleAlessandra Keller secures overall series victory with sixth place finish, doubling up with cross-country and short track title
-
When it rains it pours - A wrong turn for Tour of Britain convoy and fieldBrexit, World Championships and COVID-19 affected number of WorldTour teams competing, says race director Bennett
-
Adam Blazevic sweeps up second Gravel World Series round in AustraliaCameron Scott takes second place, rebounding after early crash, as Jack Aitken completes the men's podium