Jordan Sarrou wins MTB World Cup in Snowshoe
Pidock beset with puncture takes fifth with Schurter and Guerrini rounding out podium
Jordan Sarrou (Team BMC) claimed a hard-fought victory in the men's cross country in Snowshoe, out-sprinting Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) after a brutally fast last lap.
Marcel Guerrini (BIXS Performance) took third ahead of Mathias Flückiger (Thomus Maxon) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers).
Flat tyres punctuated the men's cross country race in Snowshoe, with Tom Pidcock suffering a front puncture not long after he bridged up to the leaders on lap 4.
On lap 5, Luca Schwarzbauer (Canyon CLLCTV), after leading for almost the entire race, was off the front with Sarrou when he suffered a rear puncture that took a long time for the mechanics to change.
Meanwhile, Pidcock stopped again at the tech zone to get a different front wheel and set out to make his way across to the chasing group behind the German.
With two laps to race, Pidcock made it up to Schwarzbauer and started powering his way toward the leading groups as the chase closed in on Sarrou.
At the bell, Pidcock had 17 seconds to make up. He sailed past Martins Blums (KMC) into fifth as Marcel Guerrini (BIXS Performance) was in the lead with Sarrou and Schurter.
The world champion only had Mathias Flückiger (Thömus Maxon) in between him and the three leaders but ran out of course.
Laura Weislo
Jordan Sarrou wins MTB World Cup in SnowshoePidock beset with puncture takes fifth with Schurter and Guerrini rounding out podium
