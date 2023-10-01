Laura Stigger wins Snowshoe World Cup

Laura Stigger (Specialized) powered to a solo victory in the women's cross country at the Snowshoe UCI MTB World Cup.

The Austrian rider powered away from a four-rider leading group on the third lap and never looked back, opening a half-minute lead before Leona Lecomte (Canyon CLLCTV) came from behind and set off in pursuit, closing down Stigger's gap.

Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) hit out hard at the start but struggled on the rooty descent and dropped back as Stigger sailed away.

Savilia Blunk (Rockrider Ford) was briefly in second on the fourth lap but was passed by Martina Berta (Santa Cruz Rockshox) on the fourth lap.

In the penultimate lap, Lecomte rocketed up from the back and past Blunk then Berta but it was a little too late as the Frenchwoman came within seconds of catching Stigger.

Berta held on for third ahead of Blunk, with a late-charging Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing) getting away from Pieterse and teammate Evie RIchards for fifth.

