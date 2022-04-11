UCI MTB World Cup Petropolis: Schurter wins the opening round in Brazil
By Rob Jones published
Maxime Marotte second, Vlad Dascalu third
Mountain bike world champion Nino Schurter (Scott SRAM) finally matched the record of 33 World Cup wins held by Julien Absalon on Saturday in Petropolis, Brazil.
Schurter has been chasing this goal since 2019, and it came down to a sprint finish against Maxime Marotte (Santa Cruz FSA). Vlad Dascalu (Trek Factory) took third. Schurter also dons the World Cup leader's jersey after his win in the opening round.
It was beginning to look like Schurter might never catch his legendary French rival, with a pandemic-shortened 2020 season and numerous near misses in 2021. The very technical Petropolis course through the Brazilian rainforest was suited to Schurter's bike handling skills, and he spent the first half of the seven lap race following other riders in the strength-sapping heat and humidity.
Ondrej Cink (Kross Orlen) set the early fast pace that stretched out the field, with Schurter and hometown favourite Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory) on his wheel. Cink started to fade by the third lap and the lead group was down to five a lap later – Schurter, Dascalu, Marotte, Avancini and Friday's short track winner, Alan Hatherly (Cannondale Factory). The two Cannondale riders were dropped by the end of the lap under the relentless pace, leaving the final three at the front.
Marotte and Dascalu took turns setting the pace while Schurter was content to sit on their wheels. Marotte was dropped at one point by the other two in the last lap and a half, but fought his way back, as Schurter finally took charge on the last lap, leading up the climbs but unable to shake either of his rivals.
On the final short, sharp climb before the descent to the finish, Schurter looked to be in charge, but as Dascalu faded, Marotte surged into the lead, with a slight gap into the descent. It looked like Schurter would be denied again, but on the final 100 metre flat run-in to the finish line he managed to chase down and catch Marotte, finally filling the hole in his palmares.
Afterwards, he was overcome with emotion, waving away interviewers as he wept.
"It took me three years to get this World Cup victory, my 33rd," said Schurter. "To do it in front of such a nice crowd and in such a tight battle with Maxime ... I almost lost again in the last metres, but I didn't give up. It's a sweet one, yeah.
"This was one of my last big goals, to catch up with Julien in World Cup wins, and now we have both 33, and that's quite nice. I think to do it now, after the last two years, it is good for the sport and on this new track in Brazil is awesome.
"For sure I had doubts sometimes – I'm not getting younger – so it's nice that I can still win races at my age."
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi)
|1:26:52
|2
|Maxime Marotte (Fra)
|3
|Vlad Dascalu (Rom)
|0:00:03
|4
|Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Den)
|0:00:55
|5
|Filippo Colombo (Swi)
|0:00:56
|6
|Pierre De Froidmont (Bel)
|0:01:07
|7
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|0:01:40
|8
|Thomas Litscher (Swi)
|0:01:41
|9
|Alan Hatherly (RSA)
|0:01:50
|10
|Ondřej Cink (Cze)
|0:01:57
|11
|Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo (Mex)
|0:02:02
|12
|Titouan Carod (Fra)
|0:02:28
|13
|Henrique Avancini (Bra)
|0:02:46
|14
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi)
|0:02:55
|15
|Cameron Orr (GBr)
|0:03:01
|16
|Anton Cooper (NZl)
|0:03:21
|17
|Antoine Philipp (Fra)
|0:03:24
|18
|Joshua Dubau (Fra)
|0:03:33
|19
|Christopher Blevins (USA)
|0:03:50
|20
|Ben Oliver (NZl)
|0:03:53
|21
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
|0:03:55
|22
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
|0:03:59
|23
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol)
|0:04:00
|24
|Reto Indergand (Swi)
|0:04:01
|25
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can)
|0:04:12
|26
|Martins Blums (Lat)
|0:04:19
|27
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|0:04:29
|28
|Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa)
|0:04:34
|29
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita)
|0:04:41
|30
|Julian Schelb (Ger)
|0:05:01
|31
|Luiz Henrique Cocuzzi (Bra)
|0:05:10
|32
|Julien Trarieux (Fra)
|0:05:26
|33
|Marc Andre Fortier (Can)
|0:05:27
|34
|Jens Schuermans (Bel)
|0:05:32
|35
|Karl Markt (Aut)
|0:05:34
|36
|Niklas Schehl (Ger)
|0:05:55
|37
|Peter Disera (Can)
|0:06:11
|38
|Ulan Bastos Galinski (Bra)
|0:06:17
|39
|David Valero Serrano (Spa)
|0:06:32
|40
|Vital Albin (Swi)
|0:06:39
|41
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|0:06:49
|42
|Quinton Disera (Can)
|0:07:01
|43
|Maxime Loret (Fra)
|0:07:23
|44
|Catriel Soto (Arg)
|0:07:25
|45
|Luca Schwarzbauer (Ger)
|0:07:44
|46
|Craig Oliver (NZl)
|0:07:45
|47
|Lars Forster (Swi)
|0:07:58
|48
|Georwill Pérez Román (PuR)
|0:08:20
|49
|Tyler Orschel (Can)
|0:08:33
|50
|Thibault Daniel (Fra)
|51
|Kennedi Sampaio De Oliveira Lago (Bra)
|0:08:38
|52
|Sean Fincham (Can)
|0:08:59
|53
|Nicolas Rafhael Romao Machado (Bra)
|0:09:16
|54
|Guilherme Gotardelo Muller (Bra)
|0:10:13
|55
|Jaime Miranda Jaime (Mex)
|0:10:42
|56
|Bruno Martins Lemes (Bra)
|0:10:54
|57
|Joris Ryf (Swi)
|0:11:24
|58
|Nadir Colledani (Ita)
|0:11:33
|59
|Nicolas Delich Pardo (Chi)
|0:11:43
|60
|Wolfgang Soares Olsen (Bra)
|0:13:11
|61
|Sherman Trezza De Paiva (Bra)
|62
|Jacob Morales Ortega (PuR)
|63
|Edson Gilmar De Rezende Junior (Bra)
|64
|Rubens Donizete Valeriano (Bra)
|65
|Jorge Alvaro Macias (Arg)
|66
|Rodrigo Silva Rosa (Bra)
|67
|Leandro Donizete Dos Santos (Bra)
|68
|Edmilson Aquelino Macedo (Bra)
|69
|Sebastian Miranda Maldonado (Chi)
|70
|Hugo Boulanger (Fra)
|71
|Jose Gabriel Marques De Almeida (Bra)
|72
|Victor Verreault (Can)
|73
|Carlos Miranda Jaime (Mex)
|74
|SANDRO Muñoz (Ven)
|75
|Joaquin Plomer (Arg)
|76
|Antoine Orchampt (Fra)
|77
|Flávio De Jesus Lobo Neto (Bra)
|78
|Joel Fernando Contreras (Arg)
|79
|Pedro Hillo De Almeida Bertallo (Bra)
|80
|Malcolm Barton (Can)
|81
|Raphael Auclair (Can)
|82
|Victor Cerda Fuentes (Chi)
|83
|Eduardo Gelpes Sayavedra (Uru)
|84
|Sebastián Gesche Antona (Chi)
|85
|Luis San Martin Herrera (Chi)
|86
|Lucas Bogado Hermann (Par)
|DNF
|Stephane Tempier (Fra)
|DNF
|Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)
|DNF
|Mario Couto Grego Santos (Bra)
|DNF
|Patricio Farias Diaz (Chi)
|DNF
|Benjamin Le Ny (Fra)
|DNS
|Thomas Griot (Fra)
|DNS
|Simon Andreassen (Den)
|DNS
|Leandre Bouchard (Can)
|DNS
|Juri Zanotti (Ita)
|DNS
|Maximo Abel Cristaldo (Par)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
UCI MTB World Cup Petropolis: Schurter wins the opening round in BrazilMaxime Marotte second, Vlad Dascalu third
-
UCI MTB World Cup Petropolis: McConnell secures first victory and leader's jerseyAustralian beats Anne Terpstra and Loana Lecomte in Brazil
-
Caleb Ewan sets up Giro d'Italia form with perfect start to Tour of Turkey resetAustralian sprint ace goes straight to top of podium on return from illness that caused Milano-San Remo miss
-
Benoot: It's good to be back in the finals of the biggest races'I think third was the highest possible result today' says Belgian