UCI MTB World Cup Petropolis: Schurter wins the opening round in Brazil

By published

Maxime Marotte second, Vlad Dascalu third

Image 1 of 10

Nino Schurter

Nino Schurter (Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 10

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team)

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 10

Maxime Marotte leading Nino Schurter and Vlad Dascalu

Maxime Marotte leading Nino Schurter and Vlad Dascalu (Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 10

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team)

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 10

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team) and Maxime Marotte (Santa Cruz FSA MTB Pro Team) sprint

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team) and Maxime Marotte (Santa Cruz FSA MTB Pro Team) sprint (Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 10

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 10

Thomas Frischknecht and Nino Schurter

Thomas Frischknecht and Nino Schurter (Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 10

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team)

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 10

L to r - Sebastian Carstensen Fini, Maxime Marotte, Nino Schurter, Vlad Dascalu, Filippo Colombo

L to r - Sebastian Carstensen Fini, Maxime Marotte, Nino Schurter, Vlad Dascalu, Filippo Colombo (Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 10

L to r - Sebastian Carstensen Fini, Maxime Marotte, Nino Schurter, Vlad Dascalu, Filippo Colombo

L to r - Sebastian Carstensen Fini, Maxime Marotte, Nino Schurter, Vlad Dascalu, Filippo Colombo (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Mountain bike world champion Nino Schurter (Scott SRAM) finally matched the record of 33 World Cup wins held by Julien Absalon on Saturday in Petropolis, Brazil. 

Schurter has been chasing this goal since 2019, and it came down to a sprint finish against Maxime Marotte (Santa Cruz FSA). Vlad Dascalu (Trek Factory) took third.  Schurter also dons the World Cup leader's jersey after his win in the opening round.

It was beginning to look like Schurter might never catch his legendary French rival, with a pandemic-shortened 2020 season and numerous near misses in 2021. The very technical Petropolis course through the Brazilian rainforest was suited to Schurter's bike handling skills, and he spent the first half of the seven lap race following other riders in the strength-sapping heat and humidity.

Ondrej Cink (Kross Orlen) set the early fast pace that stretched out the field, with Schurter and hometown favourite Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory) on his wheel. Cink started to fade by the third lap and the lead group was down to five a lap later – Schurter, Dascalu, Marotte, Avancini and Friday's short track winner, Alan Hatherly (Cannondale Factory). The two Cannondale riders were dropped by the end of the lap under the relentless pace, leaving the final three at the front.

Read more

UCI MTB World Cup Petropolis: Ferrand-Prévot, Hatherly win short track openers

UCI MTB World Cup Petropolis: McConnell secures victory and first leader's jersey

UCI turns from Red Bull to Discovery Sports for Mountain Bike World Cup

Marotte and Dascalu took turns setting the pace while Schurter was content to sit on their wheels. Marotte was dropped at one point by the other two in the last lap and a half, but fought his way back, as Schurter finally took charge on the last lap, leading up the climbs but unable to shake either of his rivals.

On the final short, sharp climb before the descent to the finish, Schurter looked to be in charge, but as Dascalu faded, Marotte surged into the lead, with a slight gap into the descent. It looked like Schurter would be denied again, but on the final 100 metre flat run-in to the finish line he managed to chase down and catch Marotte, finally filling the hole in his palmares.

Afterwards, he was overcome with emotion, waving away interviewers as he wept.

"It took me three years to get this World Cup victory, my 33rd," said Schurter. "To do it in front of such a nice crowd and in such a tight battle with Maxime ... I almost lost again in the last metres, but I didn't give up. It's a sweet one, yeah.

"This was one of my last big goals, to catch up with Julien in World Cup wins, and now we have both 33, and that's quite nice. I think to do it now, after the last two years, it is good for the sport and on this new track in Brazil is awesome. 

"For sure I had doubts sometimes – I'm not getting younger – so it's nice that I can still win races at my age."

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) 1:26:52
2Maxime Marotte (Fra)
3Vlad Dascalu (Rom) 0:00:03
4Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Den) 0:00:55
5Filippo Colombo (Swi) 0:00:56
6Pierre De Froidmont (Bel) 0:01:07
7Luca Braidot (Ita) 0:01:40
8Thomas Litscher (Swi) 0:01:41
9Alan Hatherly (RSA) 0:01:50
10Ondřej Cink (Cze) 0:01:57
11Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo (Mex) 0:02:02
12Titouan Carod (Fra) 0:02:28
13Henrique Avancini (Bra) 0:02:46
14Mathias Flückiger (Swi) 0:02:55
15Cameron Orr (GBr) 0:03:01
16Anton Cooper (NZl) 0:03:21
17Antoine Philipp (Fra) 0:03:24
18Joshua Dubau (Fra) 0:03:33
19Christopher Blevins (USA) 0:03:50
20Ben Oliver (NZl) 0:03:53
21Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) 0:03:55
22Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) 0:03:59
23Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) 0:04:00
24Reto Indergand (Swi) 0:04:01
25Gunnar Holmgren (Can) 0:04:12
26Martins Blums (Lat) 0:04:19
27Gregor Raggl (Aut) 0:04:29
28Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa) 0:04:34
29Gioele Bertolini (Ita) 0:04:41
30Julian Schelb (Ger) 0:05:01
31Luiz Henrique Cocuzzi (Bra) 0:05:10
32Julien Trarieux (Fra) 0:05:26
33Marc Andre Fortier (Can) 0:05:27
34Jens Schuermans (Bel) 0:05:32
35Karl Markt (Aut) 0:05:34
36Niklas Schehl (Ger) 0:05:55
37Peter Disera (Can) 0:06:11
38Ulan Bastos Galinski (Bra) 0:06:17
39David Valero Serrano (Spa) 0:06:32
40Vital Albin (Swi) 0:06:39
41Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) 0:06:49
42Quinton Disera (Can) 0:07:01
43Maxime Loret (Fra) 0:07:23
44Catriel Soto (Arg) 0:07:25
45Luca Schwarzbauer (Ger) 0:07:44
46Craig Oliver (NZl) 0:07:45
47Lars Forster (Swi) 0:07:58
48Georwill Pérez Román (PuR) 0:08:20
49Tyler Orschel (Can) 0:08:33
50Thibault Daniel (Fra)
51Kennedi Sampaio De Oliveira Lago (Bra) 0:08:38
52Sean Fincham (Can) 0:08:59
53Nicolas Rafhael Romao Machado (Bra) 0:09:16
54Guilherme Gotardelo Muller (Bra) 0:10:13
55Jaime Miranda Jaime (Mex) 0:10:42
56Bruno Martins Lemes (Bra) 0:10:54
57Joris Ryf (Swi) 0:11:24
58Nadir Colledani (Ita) 0:11:33
59Nicolas Delich Pardo (Chi) 0:11:43
60Wolfgang Soares Olsen (Bra) 0:13:11
61Sherman Trezza De Paiva (Bra)
62Jacob Morales Ortega (PuR)
63Edson Gilmar De Rezende Junior (Bra)
64Rubens Donizete Valeriano (Bra)
65Jorge Alvaro Macias (Arg)
66Rodrigo Silva Rosa (Bra)
67Leandro Donizete Dos Santos (Bra)
68Edmilson Aquelino Macedo (Bra)
69Sebastian Miranda Maldonado (Chi)
70Hugo Boulanger (Fra)
71Jose Gabriel Marques De Almeida (Bra)
72Victor Verreault (Can)
73Carlos Miranda Jaime (Mex)
74SANDRO Muñoz (Ven)
75Joaquin Plomer (Arg)
76Antoine Orchampt (Fra)
77Flávio De Jesus Lobo Neto (Bra)
78Joel Fernando Contreras (Arg)
79Pedro Hillo De Almeida Bertallo (Bra)
80Malcolm Barton (Can)
81Raphael Auclair (Can)
82Victor Cerda Fuentes (Chi)
83Eduardo Gelpes Sayavedra (Uru)
84Sebastián Gesche Antona (Chi)
85Luis San Martin Herrera (Chi)
86Lucas Bogado Hermann (Par)
DNFStephane Tempier (Fra)
DNFIvan Feijoo Alberte (Spa)
DNFMario Couto Grego Santos (Bra)
DNFPatricio Farias Diaz (Chi)
DNFBenjamin Le Ny (Fra)
DNSThomas Griot (Fra)
DNSSimon Andreassen (Den)
DNSLeandre Bouchard (Can)
DNSJuri Zanotti (Ita)
DNSMaximo Abel Cristaldo (Par)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rob Jones

Latest on Cyclingnews