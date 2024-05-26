UCI MTB World Cup Nove Město: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot wins women's elite race with long-rage solo attack

By
published

World Champion's one-minute winning margin sets her as a big Olympic favourite

NOVE MESTO NA MORAVE CZECH REPUBLIC MAY 26 Pauline Ferrand Prevot of France and team Ineos Grenadier rides to the victory during the Cross Country Olympic Race XCO of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Nove Mesto Na Morave on May 26 2024 in Nove Mesto Na Morave Czech Republic Czech Republic Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Ineos Grenadiers) the elite men’s cross country race at the UCI World Cup in Nové Město na Moravě, riding to a dominant solo victory in her World Champion stripes ahead of US rider Haley Batten (Specialized Factory Racing) in second and Alessandra Keller (Thomus Maxon) in third

Completing the 26.45km loop in 1:24:44, Ferrand-Prevot was a full 1:02 ahead of Batten following her initial attack on the main climb of the start loop. Behind them, a battle ensued between Saturday’s short track winner Keller and young talent Puck Pieterse - but a rear wheel slip and dismount for Pieterse on the final lap put her out of contention as she settled for fourth.

