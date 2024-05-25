UCI MTB World Cup Nove Město - Alessandra Keller beats Ferrand-Prevuad to win short track

Puck Pieterse crashes in second lap but bridges back to fifth place

MAIRIPORA BRAZIL APRIL 13 Alessandra Keller of Switzerland competes in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Mairipora Cross Country Short Track Elite on April 13 2024 in Mairipora Brasil Photo by Piotr StaronGetty Images
Alessandra Keller (Thomus Maxon) took victory in the opening round short track race Nové Město na Moravě, beating Pauline Ferrand Prevot in a tight final chase.

The seven-lap race in the Czech Republic was packed with action in its short but technical route, and pre-race favourite Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) animated the early part of the race with a crash on the second lap.

