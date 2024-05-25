UCI MTB World Cup Nove Město - Victor Koretzky wins short track as Pidcock loses lead in final lap

Araxá short track winner Koretzky took a win with a dominant sprint as Pidcock in 7th

France's Victor Koretzky competes in the French men's Elite Mountain Bike Cross Country XCO Championships, in Levens on May 5, 2024. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Victor Koretzky (Specialized Factory Racing) made it two in a row as he took the short track win at the UCI World Cup in Nové Město na Moravě, ahead of teammate Christopher Blevins and Thomas Litscher (Lapierre Mavic Unity).

All eyes were on Olympic and World Champion Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), who was 29th in the start list and so had his work set out to establish position.

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.

Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.

