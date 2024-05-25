UCI MTB World Cup Nove Město - Victor Koretzky wins short track as Pidcock loses lead in final lap
Araxá short track winner Koretzky took a win with a dominant sprint as Pidcock in 7th
Victor Koretzky (Specialized Factory Racing) made it two in a row as he took the short track win at the UCI World Cup in Nové Město na Moravě, ahead of teammate Christopher Blevins and Thomas Litscher (Lapierre Mavic Unity).
All eyes were on Olympic and World Champion Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), who was 29th in the start list and so had his work set out to establish position.
A blistering start and battle for position ensued where by the middle of the race Nino Schurter (Scott-Sram) was at the front of the race but unable to establish even a small gap on the pack.
The penultimate lap set up a fight for position into the start gantry, where Pidcock made an aggressive effort to move up into first position.
Expectations were high for Pidcock to ride away, but when it came to the track’s main climb Tomas Litscher moved into prime position as Pidcock found himself moving back in the pack.
For the final sprint, it was Victor Koretsky who managed to outpower the Swiss rider to take the overall win and to repeat the Specialized Factory Racing 1-2 seen in Araxá.
“Here the track is kind of easy,” Koretsky said after the finish. “So everyone is together with a big bench. So the main goal was to stay in the middle of the bunch in the first part of the race, and then I moved to the front on the last lap.
“I managed to do my best to say on the good wheels and then on the final uphill, I was good, really good. And yeah, I was just waiting for the finish line to do my last effort. And yeah, I was in good shape and I did the move and I’m really happy, and what else?”
“We did it again: one-two. It’s perfect for the team, and we will see tomorrow,” he added, setting for a battle for tomorrow’s Olympic Cross Country race in Nove Měst
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.
Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia stage 20 Live - Final GC battle on Monte Grappa double ascentCan Tadej Pogačar take a sixth stage win on the savage 184km route from Alpago to Bassano del Grappa?
-
UCI MTB World Cup Nove Město - Victor Koretzky wins short track as Pidcock loses lead in final lapAraxá short track winner Koretzky took a win with a dominant sprint as Pidcock in 7th
-
UCI MTB World Cup Nove Město - Alessandra Keller beats Ferrand-Prevuad to win women’s short trackPuck Pieterse crashes in second lap but bridges back to fifth place
-
Mathias Flückiger exonerated in doping case from 2022Swiss MTB champion heads to Nove Mesto to battle Tom Pidcock