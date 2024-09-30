UCI MTB World Cup – Victor Koretzky sweeps up double at Lake Placid

By
published

French rider adds cross-country Olympic win to short-track victory, crossing line ahead of world champion Alan Hatherly

LAKE PLACID NEW YORK SEPTEMBER 29 Victor Koretzky of France competes in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Lake Placid Cross Country XCO Men on September 29 2024 in Lake Placid New York Photo by Piotr StaronGetty Images
Victory Koretzky (Specialized Factory Racing) claims his second win in two days at the Lake Placid round of the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was the perfect weekend of racing for Victor Koretzky (Specialized Factory Racing), with the French rider on Sunday adding victory in the cross-country Olympic (XCO) race at the Lake Placid round of the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series to Saturday's short-track win.

Koretzky, the short-track world champion, claimed his second victory in as many days in a sprint to the line from a group of five, with recently-crowned XCO world champion Alan Hatherly (Cannondale Factory Racing) coming second despite having to fight back from a rear flat halfway through the eight lap race in the United States.

