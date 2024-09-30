UCI MTB World Cup – Victor Koretzky sweeps up double at Lake Placid
French rider adds cross-country Olympic win to short-track victory, crossing line ahead of world champion Alan Hatherly
It was the perfect weekend of racing for Victor Koretzky (Specialized Factory Racing), with the French rider on Sunday adding victory in the cross-country Olympic (XCO) race at the Lake Placid round of the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series to Saturday's short-track win.
Koretzky, the short-track world champion, claimed his second victory in as many days in a sprint to the line from a group of five, with recently-crowned XCO world champion Alan Hatherly (Cannondale Factory Racing) coming second despite having to fight back from a rear flat halfway through the eight lap race in the United States.
Filippo Colombo (Scott-SRAM), who was leading through the final corners, came third while it was Swiss compatriots Marcel Guerrini (BIXS Performance Race Team) and Mathias Flückiger (Thömus maxon) in fourth and fifth. Home-nation favourite Christopher Blevins (Specialized Factory Racing) was sixth.
"Doing a double win on one weekend is always difficult because you need to stay motivated and to keep going," said Koretzky. "Today the weather was a bit high, and it was almost impossible to know who was the strongest. I rode super patient all race because it was super-fast."
Hatherly's fight back to second place, despite dropping around 30 positions mid-race due to the flat, helped strengthen his position at the head of the overall series ahead of the final round in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada, which runs from October 4-6.
The South African leads the standings with 1378 points, 259 points ahead of the now second-placed Koretzky and 293 points ahead of Colombo. With 330 points up for grabs in the final round, the pair are the only two with a chance of moving Hatherly away from that top spot overall.
Results powered by FirstCycling
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
