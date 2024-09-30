UCI MTB World Cup – Short track wins for Sina Frei and Victor Koretzky at Lake Placid

Alessandra Keller wraps up series title at new North American venue even with Mont-Sainte-Anne round to go

LAKE PLACID NEW YORK SEPTEMBER 29 Sina Frei of Switzerland competes in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Lake Placid Cross Country XCO Women on September 29 2024 in Lake Placid New York Photo by Piotr StaronGetty Images
Sina Frei (Specialized Factory Racing) during the short-track at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Lake Placid 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

As elite racing launched at the new North American venue of Lake Placid on Saturday, Sina Frei (Specialized Factory Racing) and Victor Koretzky (Specialized Factory Racing) claimed victories in the short-track cross country at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup series.

Both crossed the line solo, with Frei breaking away with Jenny Rissveds in the final lap before dropping her on the final climb while Koretzky launched his winning attack away from the leading group of five as he approached the rock garden, taking victory in his newly acquired World Champion's jersey. 

