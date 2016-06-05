Trending

Greg Minnaar wins Fort William World Cup

Aaron Gwin second, Danny Hart third

Greg Minnaar celebrating his Fort William Word Cup win

Greg Minnaar celebrating his Fort William Word Cup win
(Image credit: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Red Content Pool)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:04:35
2Aaron Gwin (USA) The YT Mob0:00:03
3Danny Hart (GBr) MS Mondraker Team
4Adam Brayton (GBr)0:00:04
5Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing
6Luca Shaw (USA) SRAM/TLD Racing0:00:06
7Greg Williamson (GBr) Cube Global Squad Protected By Bliss
8Laurie Greenland (GBr) MS Mondraker Team
9Remi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord0:00:07
10Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team DH0:00:08
11Brook Macdonald (NZl) GT Factory Racing
12Florent Payet (Fra) Voulvoul Racing0:00:09
13Alex Marin Trillo (Spa) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:10
14Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott
15Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
16Philip Atwill (GBr) Propain Dirt Zelvy
17David Trummer (Aut) RRP
18Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
19Loris Vergier (Fra) Specialized Gravity Powered By Sram0:00:11
20Benoit Coulanges (Fra) Dorval Am Nicolai
21Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal
22Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
23Michael Hannah (Aus) Polygon UR0:00:12
24Graeme Mudd (Aus)0:00:13
25Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Radon Magura Factory
26Jack Moir (Aus) Intense Factory Racing
27George Gannicott (GBr) One Vision Global Racing
28Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal0:00:14
29Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
30Jack Reading (GBr) One Vision Global Racing0:00:15
31Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team
32Baptiste Pierron (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
33Rupert Chapman (NZl) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team0:00:16
34Rudy Cabirou (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
35Faustin Figaret (Fra) Radon Magura Factory
36Innes Graham (GBr) Propain Dirt Zelvy
37Angel Suarez Alonso (Spa) The YT Mob0:00:17
38Francesco Colombo (Ita) AB Devinci Italy
39Dylan Levesque (Fra)
40Johannes Von Klebelsberg (Ita)
41Manuel Gruber (Aut) RRP
42Mathew Stuttard (GBr)0:00:18
43Thomas Estaque (Fra) Lac Blanc Commencal
44Reece Wilson (GBr) Unior Tools Team
45Romain Paulhan (Fra) Les Gets-Intense Team0:00:19
46Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory Racing
47Forrest Riesco (Can)
48Jordan Prochyra (Aus)
49Slawomir Lukasik (Pol)0:00:20
50Alexandre Fayolle (Fra) Polygon UR
51Bryn Dickerson (NZl)
52Maxime Chapuis (Swi)
53Fraser Mcglone (GBr) Norco Factory Racing
54Jerome Caroli (Swi)0:00:21
55Mitch Ropelato (USA)0:00:22
56Scott Mears (GBr)0:00:24
57Benoit Cougoureux (Fra) Les Gets-Intense Team
58Jure Zabjek (Slo) Unior Tools Team
59Wyn Masters (NZl) GT Factory Racing0:00:25
60Shane Leslie (USA)0:00:26
61Gee Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH
62Shaun Richards (GBr)0:00:27
63Carlo Caire (Ita) AB Devinci Italy
64Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Exceptio Sport Commencal
65Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:28
66Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing0:00:29
67Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord
68William Jones (GBr) One Vision Global Racing0:00:30
69Jay Williamson (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate / Uberbike Global0:00:31
70Jasper Jauch (Ger)0:00:32
71Louis Hamilton (NZl)0:00:33
72Harry Heath (GBr) Norco Factory Racing
73Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team0:00:38
74George Brannigan (NZl) Commencal / Vallnord0:00:39
75Johann Potgieter (RSA)0:00:41
76Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:47
77Edward Masters (NZl) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team0:01:04
78Martin Maes (Bel) GT Factory Racing0:01:06
79Keegan Wright (NZl)0:01:11
80Frazer Mccubbing (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate / Uberbike Global0:01:21
81Michael Jones (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal0:01:40
82Oliver Zwar (Aus)0:01:49
83Dakotah Norton (USA)0:04:29
DNFCraig Evans (GBr)
DNFLoris Revelli (Ita) AB Devinci Italy
DNFAndrew Neethling (RSA) Polygon UR

Latest on Cyclingnews