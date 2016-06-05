Greg Minnaar wins Fort William World Cup
Aaron Gwin second, Danny Hart third
Elite men downhill: Fort William -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:04:35
|2
|Aaron Gwin (USA) The YT Mob
|0:00:03
|3
|Danny Hart (GBr) MS Mondraker Team
|4
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|0:00:04
|5
|Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing
|6
|Luca Shaw (USA) SRAM/TLD Racing
|0:00:06
|7
|Greg Williamson (GBr) Cube Global Squad Protected By Bliss
|8
|Laurie Greenland (GBr) MS Mondraker Team
|9
|Remi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord
|0:00:07
|10
|Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team DH
|0:00:08
|11
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) GT Factory Racing
|12
|Florent Payet (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
|0:00:09
|13
|Alex Marin Trillo (Spa) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:10
|14
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott
|15
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|16
|Philip Atwill (GBr) Propain Dirt Zelvy
|17
|David Trummer (Aut) RRP
|18
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|19
|Loris Vergier (Fra) Specialized Gravity Powered By Sram
|0:00:11
|20
|Benoit Coulanges (Fra) Dorval Am Nicolai
|21
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal
|22
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|23
|Michael Hannah (Aus) Polygon UR
|0:00:12
|24
|Graeme Mudd (Aus)
|0:00:13
|25
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Radon Magura Factory
|26
|Jack Moir (Aus) Intense Factory Racing
|27
|George Gannicott (GBr) One Vision Global Racing
|28
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal
|0:00:14
|29
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|30
|Jack Reading (GBr) One Vision Global Racing
|0:00:15
|31
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team
|32
|Baptiste Pierron (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
|33
|Rupert Chapman (NZl) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team
|0:00:16
|34
|Rudy Cabirou (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
|35
|Faustin Figaret (Fra) Radon Magura Factory
|36
|Innes Graham (GBr) Propain Dirt Zelvy
|37
|Angel Suarez Alonso (Spa) The YT Mob
|0:00:17
|38
|Francesco Colombo (Ita) AB Devinci Italy
|39
|Dylan Levesque (Fra)
|40
|Johannes Von Klebelsberg (Ita)
|41
|Manuel Gruber (Aut) RRP
|42
|Mathew Stuttard (GBr)
|0:00:18
|43
|Thomas Estaque (Fra) Lac Blanc Commencal
|44
|Reece Wilson (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|45
|Romain Paulhan (Fra) Les Gets-Intense Team
|0:00:19
|46
|Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory Racing
|47
|Forrest Riesco (Can)
|48
|Jordan Prochyra (Aus)
|49
|Slawomir Lukasik (Pol)
|0:00:20
|50
|Alexandre Fayolle (Fra) Polygon UR
|51
|Bryn Dickerson (NZl)
|52
|Maxime Chapuis (Swi)
|53
|Fraser Mcglone (GBr) Norco Factory Racing
|54
|Jerome Caroli (Swi)
|0:00:21
|55
|Mitch Ropelato (USA)
|0:00:22
|56
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|0:00:24
|57
|Benoit Cougoureux (Fra) Les Gets-Intense Team
|58
|Jure Zabjek (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|59
|Wyn Masters (NZl) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:25
|60
|Shane Leslie (USA)
|0:00:26
|61
|Gee Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH
|62
|Shaun Richards (GBr)
|0:00:27
|63
|Carlo Caire (Ita) AB Devinci Italy
|64
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Exceptio Sport Commencal
|65
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:28
|66
|Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:29
|67
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord
|68
|William Jones (GBr) One Vision Global Racing
|0:00:30
|69
|Jay Williamson (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate / Uberbike Global
|0:00:31
|70
|Jasper Jauch (Ger)
|0:00:32
|71
|Louis Hamilton (NZl)
|0:00:33
|72
|Harry Heath (GBr) Norco Factory Racing
|73
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:38
|74
|George Brannigan (NZl) Commencal / Vallnord
|0:00:39
|75
|Johann Potgieter (RSA)
|0:00:41
|76
|Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:47
|77
|Edward Masters (NZl) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team
|0:01:04
|78
|Martin Maes (Bel) GT Factory Racing
|0:01:06
|79
|Keegan Wright (NZl)
|0:01:11
|80
|Frazer Mccubbing (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate / Uberbike Global
|0:01:21
|81
|Michael Jones (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal
|0:01:40
|82
|Oliver Zwar (Aus)
|0:01:49
|83
|Dakotah Norton (USA)
|0:04:29
|DNF
|Craig Evans (GBr)
|DNF
|Loris Revelli (Ita) AB Devinci Italy
|DNF
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Polygon UR
