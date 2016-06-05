Trending

Rachel Atherton continues World Cup dominance with Fort William victory

Hannah second, Carpenter third

Rachel Atherton adds another World Cup to her CV with Fort William victory

Rachel Atherton adds another World Cup to her CV with Fort William victory
(Image credit: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Red Content Pool)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH0:05:11
2Tracey Hannah (Aus) Polygon UR0:00:12
3Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team0:00:20
4Katy Curd (GBr)0:00:29
5Morgane Charre (Fra) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team0:00:31
6Veronika Widmann (Ita)
7Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Pivot Factory Racing0:00:32
8Carina Cappellari (Swi) Radon Magura Factory0:00:33
9Marine Cabirou (Fra) Voulvoul Racing0:00:34
10Mariana Salazar Palomo (Spa) Dorval AM Nicolai0:00:40
11Alia Marcellini (Ita)0:00:42
12Jana Bartova (Cze) RRP0:00:52
13Tegan Molloy (Aus) Kona Factory Team DH0:00:53
14Alanna Columb (NZl)0:00:54
15Eleonora Farina (Ita)0:00:59
16Vera Leivsdottir (Nor)0:01:09
17Josefine Bjorkman (Swe)0:01:12
18Frida Helena Ronning (Nor)0:01:15
19Veronique Sandler (NZl)0:01:19
20Jaime Hill (Can)0:01:21
21Sian A'Hern (Aus)
22Steffi Marth (Ger)0:01:25
23Melanie Chappaz (Fra) R-VTT Morillon0:01:46
24Cairn Bell (GBr)
25Aston Tutt (GBr)0:01:52
26Flora Lesoin (Fra) R-VTT Morillon0:01:55
DNSTahnee Seagrave (GBr) Transition Factory Racing / FMD
DNSBlanca Aracil Alba (And)

Latest on Cyclingnews