Rachel Atherton continues World Cup dominance with Fort William victory
Hannah second, Carpenter third
Elite women downhill: Fort William -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH
|0:05:11
|2
|Tracey Hannah (Aus) Polygon UR
|0:00:12
|3
|Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|0:00:29
|5
|Morgane Charre (Fra) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team
|0:00:31
|6
|Veronika Widmann (Ita)
|7
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Pivot Factory Racing
|0:00:32
|8
|Carina Cappellari (Swi) Radon Magura Factory
|0:00:33
|9
|Marine Cabirou (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
|0:00:34
|10
|Mariana Salazar Palomo (Spa) Dorval AM Nicolai
|0:00:40
|11
|Alia Marcellini (Ita)
|0:00:42
|12
|Jana Bartova (Cze) RRP
|0:00:52
|13
|Tegan Molloy (Aus) Kona Factory Team DH
|0:00:53
|14
|Alanna Columb (NZl)
|0:00:54
|15
|Eleonora Farina (Ita)
|0:00:59
|16
|Vera Leivsdottir (Nor)
|0:01:09
|17
|Josefine Bjorkman (Swe)
|0:01:12
|18
|Frida Helena Ronning (Nor)
|0:01:15
|19
|Veronique Sandler (NZl)
|0:01:19
|20
|Jaime Hill (Can)
|0:01:21
|21
|Sian A'Hern (Aus)
|22
|Steffi Marth (Ger)
|0:01:25
|23
|Melanie Chappaz (Fra) R-VTT Morillon
|0:01:46
|24
|Cairn Bell (GBr)
|25
|Aston Tutt (GBr)
|0:01:52
|26
|Flora Lesoin (Fra) R-VTT Morillon
|0:01:55
|DNS
|Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Transition Factory Racing / FMD
|DNS
|Blanca Aracil Alba (And)
