Lakata wins Dolomiti Superbike

Bigham gives Topeak-Ergon a double victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alban Lakata (Aut)4:40:56
2Alexandre Moos (Swi)0:00:15
3Periklis Ilias (Gre)0:00:16
4Urs Huber (Swi)0:02:40
5Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col)0:05:33
6Luca Ronchi (Ita)0:09:13
7Juri Ragnoli (Ita)0:09:26
8Massimo De Bertolis (Ita)0:10:10
9Tim Bohme (Ger)0:10:58
10Pierluigi Bettelli (Ita)0:12:58
11Mirko Celestino (Ita)0:13:48
12Walter Costa (Ita)0:14:45
13Marzio Deho (Ita)0:15:02
14Thomas Dietsch (Fra)0:15:42
15Stefan Sahm (Ger)0:17:44
16Luis Alberto Costa Leao Pinto (Por)0:18:47
17Andrea Tiberi (Ita)0:18:56
18Klaus Fontana (Ita)0:19:06
19Uwe Hardter (Ger)0:21:42
20Giacomo Antonello (Ita)0:23:28
21Steffen Thum (Ger)0:24:11
22Manuele Spadi (Ita)0:25:04
23Andreas Laner (Ita)0:25:38
24David Schöggl (Aut)0:25:59
25Leopoldo Rocchetti (Ita)0:26:18
26Sebastian Stark (Ger)0:26:51
27Marcus Nicolai (Ger)0:26:52
28Sören Nissen (Den)0:29:31
29Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita)0:29:52
30Heinz Zörweg (Aut)0:30:56
31Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor)0:32:13
32Bernhard Eisl (Aut)0:33:45
33Mariusz Marszacek (Pol)0:35:41
34Lars Petter Stormo (Nor)0:36:45
35Oliver Zurbrugg (Swi)0:36:46
36Gunter Egger (Ita)0:37:56
37Claudio Segata (Ita)0:38:44
38Robert Wittmann (Ger)0:39:44
39Lenart Noc (Slo)0:40:08
40Adrian Jusinski (Pol)0:41:59

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr)5:39:38
2Borghild Løvset (Nor)0:04:33
3Nina Gaessler (Ger)0:06:40
4Vera Andreeva (Rus)0:07:59
5Elena Gaddoni (Ita)0:08:57
6Elena Giacomuzzi (Ita)0:12:52
7Birgit Söllner (Ger)0:16:52
8Daniela Veronesi (Ita)0:18:45
9Hanne Trønnes (Nor)0:26:25
10Alexandra Clement (Swi)0:32:42
11Katrin Schwing (Ger)0:36:09
12Eszter Dosa (Hun)0:38:01
13Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)0:43:01
14Aleksandra Dubiel (Pol)0:49:15
15Arielle Boek - Van Meurs (Ned)0:51:04
16Silke Keinath (Ger)0:53:20
17Christina Verhas (Aut)0:58:08
18Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)1:05:17
19Chiara Mandelli (Ita)1:08:03
20Naomi Hansen (Aus)1:17:06
21Valentina Dona (Ita)1:22:31
22Monia Conti (Ita)1:22:38
23Vanessa Casati1:32:37
24Agnieszka Zych (Pol)1:40:48
25Carolina Rossi (Ita)1:50:30
26Francesca Lonardelli (Ita)1:52:29
27Sabrina Garbin (Ita)2:18:04

