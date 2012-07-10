Lakata wins Dolomiti Superbike
Bigham gives Topeak-Ergon a double victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alban Lakata (Aut)
|4:40:56
|2
|Alexandre Moos (Swi)
|0:00:15
|3
|Periklis Ilias (Gre)
|0:00:16
|4
|Urs Huber (Swi)
|0:02:40
|5
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col)
|0:05:33
|6
|Luca Ronchi (Ita)
|0:09:13
|7
|Juri Ragnoli (Ita)
|0:09:26
|8
|Massimo De Bertolis (Ita)
|0:10:10
|9
|Tim Bohme (Ger)
|0:10:58
|10
|Pierluigi Bettelli (Ita)
|0:12:58
|11
|Mirko Celestino (Ita)
|0:13:48
|12
|Walter Costa (Ita)
|0:14:45
|13
|Marzio Deho (Ita)
|0:15:02
|14
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra)
|0:15:42
|15
|Stefan Sahm (Ger)
|0:17:44
|16
|Luis Alberto Costa Leao Pinto (Por)
|0:18:47
|17
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita)
|0:18:56
|18
|Klaus Fontana (Ita)
|0:19:06
|19
|Uwe Hardter (Ger)
|0:21:42
|20
|Giacomo Antonello (Ita)
|0:23:28
|21
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|0:24:11
|22
|Manuele Spadi (Ita)
|0:25:04
|23
|Andreas Laner (Ita)
|0:25:38
|24
|David Schöggl (Aut)
|0:25:59
|25
|Leopoldo Rocchetti (Ita)
|0:26:18
|26
|Sebastian Stark (Ger)
|0:26:51
|27
|Marcus Nicolai (Ger)
|0:26:52
|28
|Sören Nissen (Den)
|0:29:31
|29
|Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita)
|0:29:52
|30
|Heinz Zörweg (Aut)
|0:30:56
|31
|Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor)
|0:32:13
|32
|Bernhard Eisl (Aut)
|0:33:45
|33
|Mariusz Marszacek (Pol)
|0:35:41
|34
|Lars Petter Stormo (Nor)
|0:36:45
|35
|Oliver Zurbrugg (Swi)
|0:36:46
|36
|Gunter Egger (Ita)
|0:37:56
|37
|Claudio Segata (Ita)
|0:38:44
|38
|Robert Wittmann (Ger)
|0:39:44
|39
|Lenart Noc (Slo)
|0:40:08
|40
|Adrian Jusinski (Pol)
|0:41:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sally Bigham (GBr)
|5:39:38
|2
|Borghild Løvset (Nor)
|0:04:33
|3
|Nina Gaessler (Ger)
|0:06:40
|4
|Vera Andreeva (Rus)
|0:07:59
|5
|Elena Gaddoni (Ita)
|0:08:57
|6
|Elena Giacomuzzi (Ita)
|0:12:52
|7
|Birgit Söllner (Ger)
|0:16:52
|8
|Daniela Veronesi (Ita)
|0:18:45
|9
|Hanne Trønnes (Nor)
|0:26:25
|10
|Alexandra Clement (Swi)
|0:32:42
|11
|Katrin Schwing (Ger)
|0:36:09
|12
|Eszter Dosa (Hun)
|0:38:01
|13
|Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)
|0:43:01
|14
|Aleksandra Dubiel (Pol)
|0:49:15
|15
|Arielle Boek - Van Meurs (Ned)
|0:51:04
|16
|Silke Keinath (Ger)
|0:53:20
|17
|Christina Verhas (Aut)
|0:58:08
|18
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)
|1:05:17
|19
|Chiara Mandelli (Ita)
|1:08:03
|20
|Naomi Hansen (Aus)
|1:17:06
|21
|Valentina Dona (Ita)
|1:22:31
|22
|Monia Conti (Ita)
|1:22:38
|23
|Vanessa Casati
|1:32:37
|24
|Agnieszka Zych (Pol)
|1:40:48
|25
|Carolina Rossi (Ita)
|1:50:30
|26
|Francesca Lonardelli (Ita)
|1:52:29
|27
|Sabrina Garbin (Ita)
|2:18:04
