Ilias shocks with world championship victory in Ornans
Milatz, Hynek make up the podium
Elite men marathon: -
Perikilis Ilias (Greece) created a surprise on Sunday by becoming UCI marathon world champion after having led the men's race from the beginning.
The muddy and very dangerous course at Ornans, in eastern France, played a key role in the distribution of the medals. Saturday's summery weather was replaced by rain and fog, which had a considerable effect on the ground. To obtain the rainbow jersey, a rider had to be both physically and psychologically strong, and to avoid having any significant mechanical problems.
Ilias certainly fulfilled these criteria. At the head of the elite men's race from the start, he maintained that position throughout the whole 84 kilometres.
"I didn't want to breakaway just then, but when I saw that the other weren't following, I didn't hesitate, and kept up my effort," he said.
In spite of two punctures, Ilias kept his lead through to the finish. He ended up 2:27 in front of the German Moritz Milatz who, struggling from the halfway mark had "thought of giving up", before getting it back together over the final kilometres. Czech Kristian Hynek, who crossed the line 2:36 later, took the bronze medal. Swiss rider Christoph Sauser, the defending marathon world champion, failed to make the podium after mechanical problems hampered his shifting for much of the race. With 30km to go, Sauser's shifting started working again and he moved back up from 15th place to fourth place, 2:58 down on Ilias.
At only 26, Ilias therefore won the greatest victory of his career. He usually concentrates on cross country racing and is a seven-time national champion. He was 33rd in the Olympic Games this summer.
"I trained very hard, and had a very good feeling during the last few days," he said. "Although I lost my concentration rather during the last 10 kilometres, I held on. It's my first international win, and I'm very happy."
Milatz's second place came after a trying start. "My start was a disaster," said Milatz, 30. "I had to start from relatively far back, because I didn't race marathons this season and therefore had no world ranking points. Only three turns after the start, I had a crash. With the mud on my glasses, I misinterpreted a turn and unfortunately, there was slippery gravel. Fortunately, Markus Bauer waited for me and we were able to quickly make up a few places. When it came to the first rise, suddenly there was the whole field. Then I found my rhythm and overtook but about 100 riders, but of course never knew at what position in the field I was. "
Race notes
2010 marathon world champion Alban Lakata was suffering from stomach issues, and was feeling weak in the lead up to the race. On the day though, he was feeling good, "but then a mechanical meant that I had to throw my strategy out of the window". He finished 22nd.
|1
|Periklis Ilias (Greece)
|4:18:17
|2
|Moritz Milatz (Germany)
|0:02:28
|3
|Kristian Hynek (Czech Republic)
|0:02:37
|4
|Christoph Sauser (Switzerland)
|0:02:58
|5
|Jiri Novak (Czech Republic)
|0:04:59
|6
|Martin Gujan (Switzerland)
|0:05:25
|7
|Thomas Dietsch (France)
|0:06:13
|8
|Alexey Medvedev (Russian Federation)
|0:06:53
|9
|Tim Bohme (Germany)
|0:07:05
|10
|Alexandre Moos (Switzerland)
|0:09:01
|11
|Lukas Buchli (Switzerland)
|0:10:11
|12
|Robert Mennen (Germany)
|0:11:45
|13
|Nicola Rohrbach (Switzerland)
|0:12:23
|14
|Markus Bauer (Germany)
|0:12:32
|15
|Calle Friberg (Sweden)
|0:12:51
|16
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spain)
|0:14:49
|17
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Belgium)
|0:16:14
|18
|Max Knox (South Africa)
|0:16:21
|19
|Jochen Kass (Germany)
|0:17:21
|20
|Konny Looser (Switzerland)
|0:18:26
|21
|Stefan Sahm (Germany)
|0:18:27
|22
|Alban Lakata (Austria)
|0:18:54
|23
|Matthias Leisling (Germany)
|0:20:10
|24
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Colombia)
|0:20:47
|25
|Michal Lami (Slovakia)
|0:22:15
|26
|Hannes Genze (Germany)
|0:22:56
|27
|Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez (Spain)
|0:22:57
|28
|Ruben Almeida (Portugal)
|0:23:02
|29
|Claus Crone (Denmark)
|0:29:23
|30
|Kevin Evans (South Africa)
|0:29:32
|31
|Tony Longo (Italy)
|0:30:03
|32
|Jérome Chevallier (France)
|0:31:20
|33
|Damian Perrin (Switzerland)
|0:31:37
|34
|Jo Thorson Nordskar (Norway)
|0:32:21
|35
|Hans Becking (Netherlands)
|0:32:50
|36
|Marcus Nicolai (Germany)
|0:32:59
|37
|Roland Golderer (Germany)
|0:33:02
|38
|Rupert Palmberger (Germany)
|0:33:28
|39
|Jesus Del Nero Montes (Spain)
|0:33:45
|40
|Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Denmark)
|0:36:11
|41
|Stefan Roffler (Switzerland)
|0:36:44
|42
|Lenart Noc (Slovenia)
|0:38:56
|43
|Lars Granberg (Norway)
|0:39:34
|44
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Austria)
|0:39:35
|45
|Caspar Austa (Estonia)
|0:41:47
|46
|Uwe Hardter (Germany)
|0:43:06
|47
|Gregory Pascal (France)
|0:43:21
|48
|Milton Javier Ramos Gamez (Honduras)
|0:44:44
|49
|Damiano Ferraro (Italy)
|0:46:46
|50
|Peeter Pruus (Estonia)
|0:47:08
|51
|Norbert Wyss (Switzerland)
|0:47:27
|52
|Sebastian Stark (Germany)
|0:51:10
|53
|Luca Ronchi (Italy)
|0:51:23
|54
|Maxime Folco (France)
|0:54:07
|55
|Andreas Huber (Germany)
|0:55:29
|56
|Oliver Zurbrugg (Switzerland)
|0:58:50
|57
|Nico Bell (South Africa)
|0:59:09
|58
|Manuel Pliem (Austria)
|0:59:15
|59
|Michael Schuchardt (Germany)
|1:00:59
|60
|Frans Claes (Belgium)
|1:01:18
|61
|Tim Dunford (Great Britain)
|1:02:45
|62
|Motoshi Kadota (Japan)
|1:07:34
|63
|Frédéric Gombert (France)
|1:08:03
|64
|Steffen Thum (Germany)
|1:09:43
|65
|Romain Cleret (France)
|1:09:55
|66
|Yves Corminboeuf (Switzerland)
|1:09:56
|67
|Mike Schuler (Switzerland)
|1:10:47
|68
|Shun Matsumoto (Japan)
|1:10:53
|69
|Martin Larsen (Denmark)
|1:10:58
|70
|Martin Foger (Austria)
|1:11:42
|71
|Mikael Salomonsson (Sweden)
|1:12:35
|72
|Andrew Blair (Australia)
|1:13:03
|73
|Dana Weber (United States of America)
|1:14:20
|74
|Remi Laffont (France)
|1:14:56
|75
|Mariusz Marszacek (Poland)
|1:23:05
|76
|Thomas Holtkamp (Germany)
|1:23:52
|77
|Jan Preus (Germany)
|1:27:12
|78
|Robert Wittmann (Germany)
|1:29:03
|79
|Yuki Ikeda (Japan)
|1:32:34
|80
|Oliver Vonhausen (Germany)
|1:38:12
|81
|Adrian Jusinski (Poland)
|1:47:59
|82
|Timothy Carleton (Canada)
|1:53:15
|83
|Ali Çakas (Turkey)
|1:55:08
|84
|Yanosuke Fujimoto (Japan)
|2:15:27
|85
|Michal Ziulek (Poland)
|2:19:56
|86
|Justin Price (New Zealand)
|2:20:46
|87
|Bayram Eroglu (Turkey)
|2:24:40
|88
|Victor Galvez Perez (Chile)
|2:25:54
|89
|Ioannis Skordas (Greece)
|2:49:00
|90
|José Juan Trejo Gachuzo (Mexico)
|3:38:05
|91
|Cesar Trejo Gachuzo (Mexico)
|3:38:07
|DNF
|Andreas Kugler (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Simon Gegenheimer (Germany)
|DNF
|Urs Huber (Switzerland)
|DNF
|David Schöggl (Austria)
|DNF
|Karl Platt (Germany)
|DNF
|Luis Alberto Costa Leao Pinto (Portugal)
|DNF
|Sören Nissen (Denmark)
|DNF
|Jakob Nimpf (Austria)
|DNF
|Arnaud Rapillard (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Juri Ragnoli (Italy)
|DNF
|Piotr Truszczynski (Poland)
|DNF
|Mirko Celestino (Italy)
|DNF
|Johnny Cattaneo (Italy)
|DNF
|Philipp Gerber (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Massimo De Bertolis (Italy)
|DNF
|Hansueli Stauffer (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Samuele Porro (Italy)
|DNF
|Christian Kreuchler (Germany)
|DNF
|Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Colombia)
|DNF
|Marcel Reiser (Germany)
|DNF
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (France)
|DNF
|Lars Ragnar Manengen (Norway)
|DNF
|Allan Bachmann (Denmark)
|DNF
|Jaime Yesid Chia Amaya (Colombia)
|DNF
|David George (South Africa)
|DNF
|Erki Pütsep (Estonia)
|DNF
|Torsten Marx (Germany)
|DNF
|Daniele Mensi (Italy)
|DNF
|Jan Jobanek (Czech Republic)
|DNF
|Florian Willbold (Germany)
|DNF
|Karl Egloff (Ecuador)
|DNF
|Florian Thie (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Robby De Bock (Belgium)
|DNF
|Wolfram Kurschat (Germany)
|DNF
|Vincent Arnaud (France)
|DNF
|Thomas Bundgaard Jensen (Denmark)
|DNF
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spain)
|DNF
|Stéphane Tempier (France)
|DNF
|Maxime Marotte (France)
|DNF
|Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Markus Kaufmann (Germany)
|DNF
|Hamza Kansiz (Turkey)
|DNF
|Hakon Austad (Norway)
|DNF
|Ben Thomas (Great Britain)
|DNF
|Mickael Szkolnik (France)
|DNF
|Sébastien Einsle (Luxembourg)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy