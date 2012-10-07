Image 1 of 11 Elite men's podium at marathon worlds: Moritz Milatz (Germany), Perkias Ilias (Greece), Kristian Hynek (Czech) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 11 Jochen Kass (Germany) (Image credit: Multivan Merida Mountain Bike Team) Image 3 of 11 Alban Lakata (Austria) finishes up, covered in mud (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon) Image 4 of 11 Robert Mennen (Germany) (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon) Image 5 of 11 Alban Lakata (Austria) (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon) Image 6 of 11 Wolfram Kurschat (Germany) (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon) Image 7 of 11 Jochen Kass (Germany) finishes up (Image credit: Multivan Merida Mountain Bike Team) Image 8 of 11 Hannes Genze (Germany) in the feed zone (Image credit: Multivan Merida Mountain Bike Team) Image 9 of 11 Hannes Genze (Germany) pushes his bike (Image credit: Multivan Merida Mountain Bike Team) Image 10 of 11 Jochen Kass (Germany) (Image credit: Multivan Merida Mountain Bike Team) Image 11 of 11 Moritz Milatz (Germany) in second on the podium at marathon worlds (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Perikilis Ilias (Greece) created a surprise on Sunday by becoming UCI marathon world champion after having led the men's race from the beginning.

The muddy and very dangerous course at Ornans, in eastern France, played a key role in the distribution of the medals. Saturday's summery weather was replaced by rain and fog, which had a considerable effect on the ground. To obtain the rainbow jersey, a rider had to be both physically and psychologically strong, and to avoid having any significant mechanical problems.

Ilias certainly fulfilled these criteria. At the head of the elite men's race from the start, he maintained that position throughout the whole 84 kilometres.

"I didn't want to breakaway just then, but when I saw that the other weren't following, I didn't hesitate, and kept up my effort," he said.

In spite of two punctures, Ilias kept his lead through to the finish. He ended up 2:27 in front of the German Moritz Milatz who, struggling from the halfway mark had "thought of giving up", before getting it back together over the final kilometres. Czech Kristian Hynek, who crossed the line 2:36 later, took the bronze medal. Swiss rider Christoph Sauser, the defending marathon world champion, failed to make the podium after mechanical problems hampered his shifting for much of the race. With 30km to go, Sauser's shifting started working again and he moved back up from 15th place to fourth place, 2:58 down on Ilias.

At only 26, Ilias therefore won the greatest victory of his career. He usually concentrates on cross country racing and is a seven-time national champion. He was 33rd in the Olympic Games this summer.

"I trained very hard, and had a very good feeling during the last few days," he said. "Although I lost my concentration rather during the last 10 kilometres, I held on. It's my first international win, and I'm very happy."

Milatz's second place came after a trying start. "My start was a disaster," said Milatz, 30. "I had to start from relatively far back, because I didn't race marathons this season and therefore had no world ranking points. Only three turns after the start, I had a crash. With the mud on my glasses, I misinterpreted a turn and unfortunately, there was slippery gravel. Fortunately, Markus Bauer waited for me and we were able to quickly make up a few places. When it came to the first rise, suddenly there was the whole field. Then I found my rhythm and overtook but about 100 riders, but of course never knew at what position in the field I was. "

Race notes

2010 marathon world champion Alban Lakata was suffering from stomach issues, and was feeling weak in the lead up to the race. On the day though, he was feeling good, "but then a mechanical meant that I had to throw my strategy out of the window". He finished 22nd.