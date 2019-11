Image 1 of 3 Olivier Le Gac (France) sprints to a win at the junior world championship road race. (Image credit: www.offida2010.it) Image 2 of 3 An emotional Olivier Le Gac (France) atop the podium for the junior men's road race (Image credit: www.offida2010.it) Image 3 of 3 Olivier Le Gac (France) shows off his gold medal (Image credit: www.offida2010.it)

Olivier Le Gac brought home a gold medal for France in the junior road race World Championships in Offida, Italy, on Sunday. It was the second gold medal of the day for France after Pauline Ferrand Prevot won the women's race earlier in the day.

Le Gac turned on the magic in the final few kilometres. The French rider broke away from a large group during the most difficult climb of the route, gaining a few seconds on them which he managed to maintain despite trouble with his gears in the final 700 metres.

"I still can’t believe what I did," said Le Gac after winning. "When I started the last climb, I gave it everything I had, but I was still afraid that they would overtake me. But I am a stubborn Breton and in the end I did it."

Australian Jay McCarthy came in behind Le Gac, while the bronze medal went to Jasper Stuyven, defending World Champion.

