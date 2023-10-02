Six talking points ahead of 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships - Preview

The second edition of the UCI Gravel World Championships is just days away, and while the teething problems have continued beyond the first edition, there are also clear signs of the lessons learned and building entrenchment of the new rainbow-jersey race.

The depth in the field of contenders is gathering strength, with more of the top gravel specialists joining a growing list of big names from across other cycling disciplines. The elite women’s race takes place on Saturday, October 7, and the elite men’s race on Sunday, October 8.

The course, which was announced little more than three weeks out after a late change of organisers to Pedali di Marca, remains in Italy in the Veneto region but crosses different territory and the amount of climbing is significantly amped up in 2023.

The elite men will race a distance of 169km, significantly less than the long-range, high-prestige gravel races in the USA, but still longer than most of the races in the qualifying UCI Gravel World Series events. The elite women will cover 140km, the same distance as last year, but the distance is still an outlier in the world of gravel racing which generally offers equal distances.

This is just one of a number of the talking points of the 2023 edition which also include the new grid ranking rules. There are course questions, a showdown between the top men's US gravel rider, Keegan Swenson, and the multi-discipline ring-ins, continued lead-in chaos and the ongoing build of momentum in this new incarnation of the discipline.

Is this a fitting Gravel World Championships course?

What makes a good gravel course can be a challenging question to answer, with the top races in the discipline throwing forward a variety of challenges and surfaces. Some stretch beyond 300 kilometres, others are far shorter but packed with climbs, then others feature single-track paths with river crossings. There is the ratio of tarmac to gravel to consider as well.

The definition of a good gravel course can vary considerably between riders but probably the most obvious area of agreement is that it includes a solid dose of the feature it is named after, gravel.

This is one area where the 2023 course – which admittedly had to be put together quickly after a late organiser change – falls short. Road bikes were a common sight on the start line last year and that may well be the case again this year. The addition of some more technical sections could help swing part of the course toward the skill set advantage of off-road riders and away from the focussed WorldTour professionals.

"The first tricky point will be the stretch of dirt road that the riders will tackle in the initial section of the course: 21 kilometres that are really demanding," Italian head coach Daniele Pontoni said in a statement released by organisers.

"I compared that stretch to the Arenberg Forest at Paris-Roubaix: it is far from the finish line but it will create a first big selection, where it will become clear who cannot win this UCI World Championships."

The climbs also deliver another crucial challenge, though many play out on paved sections so could suit the climb savvy road rider even more than the gravel specialists. As Nathan Haas, who finished 16th in the first edition of the Gravel World Championships said in his detailed first take on the course: "It is an event we all hold great respect for, and all want to win, but understand that it just simply isn’t what we’d call ‘gravel’."

Start grid steps forward

Start line at 2023 Wish One Millau gravel race (Image credit: @lorisvonsiebenthal / @mateo__giraud)

Last year the front row of the UCI Gravel World Championships was dominated by road professionals, with gravel specialists initially finding that their results in the new UCI Gravel World Series counted for nought when it came to start line priority. There was a clamour of protest when road, mountain bike and cyclocross points were prioritised ahead of results in the discipline itself. This led to a new start grid policy that was announced in the spring.

Points from the UCI Gravel World Series will this year take precedence, while 50% of point in the UCI rankings of road, mountain bike cross-country (XCO), mountain bike marathon (XCM) and cyclocross factored in. It is a step in the direction of rewarding those who participate in the gravel series, though is still a far cry from the rules that operate in other off-road disciplines like cyclocross and mountain biking where even the most point-loaded road rider has to work their way up the grid.

The true test of the system will come when the starting grid placements are released. Then we will discover just how many of the largely-privateer, top gravel specialists can find themselves a place near the front under the current points system or if it is just another mechanism that will hand the advantage to the team supported WorldTour professionals with access to a vastly greater number of race days in which they can earn points.

If the advantage remains in the hands of the WorldTour professionals, then the gravel rainbow stripes are likely to be destined to spend another year largely folded up in a drawer rather than on show in races, just like the women's U23 road World Champion's jersey.

Where does Keegan Swenson fit in?

Keegan Swenson wins 2023 Unbound Gravel 200 in seven-rider sprint, five of those riders crossing over from the road (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

There is no doubt that in the nation that is known as the home of gravel, Keegan Swenson is the dominant force. He has a long string of wins this year that includes Unbound Gravel 200 and the first edition of the US national title in gravel. Such is his winning streak that he had already locked up an unassailable lead in the Life Time Grand Prix series even before the final two rounds played out. We haven't, however, seen where he fits into the field when it comes to the UCI Gravel World Championships.

In winning the USA Cycling Gravel Championships, Swenson secured a supported spot in the race for rainbows this year and is heading over to Italy early to test his winning form. However, the event as many differences as similarities to the style of racing where he usually excels. For a start, there will be a large contingent of WorldTour professionals with whom to contend. Secondly, it is a race with a considerable proportion of paved roads, and thirdly, team tactics play a strong role.

However, it won't be Swenson's first time of facing this combination at a World Championships, as he lined up at the Road World Championships last year, coming a respectable 73rd. A top performance on a course that offers plenty of favours to the road specialists would speak volumes on the talent of the rider.

And even a less-than-stellar performance may be seen not as a reflection of the rider, but could lend more credence to the argument that the course isn't reflective of a 'true gravel race'. Whether the race is a test for the rider or the organisation, it is bound to be a talking point that draws much interest following the event.

Dis-organisation

A rainbow jersey and gold medal from Road Worlds (Image credit: SWpix)

When it comes to a Road World Championships, the location and course details are known well in advance. For example, all the details of the 2024 event route and profiles for Zurich were published on the final weekend of the 2023 event in Glasgow.

However, so far that hasn't exactly been the model for the UCI Gravel World Championships. The Veneto region of Italy was confirmed as the host for 2022 and 2023 in June of 2022, four months out from the actual event, and course details were not announced until mid-September. With the location staying the same for a second year, hopes had been high for an earlier route reveal, but then plans once again became last minute when there was a late change to the event organiser, Filippo Pozzato’s PP Sport Events replaced by Pedali di Marca. The full course details this time were released just three weeks before the event.



So many unknowns surrounding the event until weeks before raises the degree of difficulty in plotting out travel and accommodation plans, let alone equipment planning and training schedules.

It not an issue that is unique to the World Championships either, with Annika Langvad recently saying in an Instagram post after having two very different experiences at UCI Gravel World Series events, she loves gravel racing but "What I don't like so much is the 'wild west' organization/rules that exists in this discipline. The organization often don't match the athletic level."

There are signs that the lack of certainty will evaporate after this year, hopefully for good, which opens the opportunity for more riders, fans and sponsors to jump on board. The organisers of the 2024 event in Belgium have already disclosed large swathes of the course. And even the 2026 event in Nannup, Western Australia has taken to social media with route information teasers.

Not equal, just less of a gap

A regular characteristic of gravel racing is its equal distances for men and women, so the decision in 2022 to deliver a 140km race for the women and a 194km race for the men raised more than a few eyebrows. Long-time gravel racer Alison Tetrick for one said, "Everyone has a home in the gravel family. It doesn’t matter how you classify us or how we identify. Competition is fun, racing can be exciting, and we’re all for it. But there is no excuse for forcing inequality into a part of cycling that has tried to spurn inequality from the start."

In 2023 the women's race is still 140km long, but with the men's race having dropped to 169km, the gap has narrowed a little. Still any distance differential chips away at the advantage of the long-range gravel specialists who are already facing vastly shorter courses than which they are accustomed. Plus, more importantly, it is seen as undermining one of the defining characteristics of the discipline – equality. "This is a regression in sports," said Tetrick. "This is reverse-engineering of everything we have worked for and built."

To undo that, near enough is unlikely to be considered good enough.

Mistakes that become lessons learned

It is easy to find fault when a new model evolves, as any trial and error process is likely to involve a good dose of error before an optimum approach can be found. Add in limited resources to the lack of established processes and procedures that come with any new competition – particularly in a discipline that in some respects has evolved with a less formal, honour based approach as a treasured cornerstone – then it is no surprise that there have been some hiccups along the way. Mistakes, however, can become lessons learned.

It is of course hard to make a definitive statement on whether or not the 2023 edition will be a step up on the first running, ahead of the event. There are certainly changes for the better, such as the new start grid rules and a growing depth in the field that offer a degree of encouragement.

The evolution of gravel as a UCI discipline may clearly still have some way to go, but now it looks to at least have found a path that is heading in the right general direction.