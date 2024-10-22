2024 UCI Cycling Esports World Championship preview: First-of-its-kind live final details revealed

Abu Dhabi welcomes the world's best Esports cyclists for a rainbow stripes showdown hosted by MyWhoosh

The UCI esports world in MyWhoosh
(Image credit: MyWhoosh)
Key details

Date: 26th October 2024

Location: ADNEC Marina Hall, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Competitors: 22 men, 20 women

Platform: MyWhoosh

Equipment: Elite Justo 2

Stages:
1. The Sprint (1.7km)
2. The Strategist (9km)
3. All Out (16km)

Distance: 26.7km (total across three stages)

Prize money: 1st $15,000 and rainbow jersey, 2nd $10,000, 3rd $5,000 (equal prizes men and women)

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's final
CountryName
NZLOllie Jones
USAHayden Pucker
BELStefan Van Aelst
DENBjoern Andreassen
BELLionel Vujasin
NORVidar Mehl
BELKjell Power
FINKasper Borremans
USANeal Fryett
AUSJoshua Harris
SWESamuel Brannlund
SWEJohan Noren
BELSiebe Deweirdt
GERJason Osborne
POLMichal Kaminski
RSAJames Barnes
DENMichael Knudsen
CANThomas Thrall
USAZach Nehr
GERMartin Maertens
CZEDaniel Turek
FINTeppo Laurio
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's final
CountryName
GBRLou Bates
SUIKathrin Fuhrer
NZLMary Kate McCarthy
GERMerle Brunnee
BRAGabriela Guerra
GBRMaria Holdcroft
SWEMika Soderstrom
USAKristen Kulchinsky
CHNHao Zhang
FINMinna Koistinen
SWEMarlene Bjarehed
USAJacqueline Godbe
SWEEmma Belforth
RSAKelsey Jade Van Schoor
USAEllexi Snover
SWECornelia Engstrom
GERPia Kummer
SWEJohanna Tidholm
NOREmma Julie Dyrhovden
SWELisa Hermansson

