Rachel Atherton completes perfect season with world title
Briton beats Myriam Nicole and Tracey Hannah to claim fourth rainbow jersey
Elite Women: Val di Sole -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rachel Atherton (Great Britain)
|2
|Myriam Nicole (France)
|3
|Tracey Hannah (Australia)
|4
|Marine Cabirou (France)
|5
|Tahnee Seagrave (Great Britain)
|6
|Alia Marcellini (Italy)
|7
|Veronika Widmann (Italy)
|8
|Mariana Salazar Palomo (El Salvador)
|9
|Mio Suemasa (Japan)
|10
|Miranda Miller (Canada)
|11
|Carina Cappellari (Switzerland)
|12
|Josefine Bjorkman (Sweden)
|13
|Georgia Astle (Canada)
|14
|Camila Nogueira (Argentina)
|15
|Jana Bartova (Czech Republic)
|16
|Eleonora Farina (Italy)
|17
|Alanna Columb (New Zealand)
|18
|Sandra Rubesam (Germany)
|19
|Blanca Julia Barthe (Spain)
|20
|Kim Schwemmer (Germany)
|21
|Danielle Beecroft (Australia)
|22
|Harriet Rucknagel (Germany)
|23
|Lea Rutz (Switzerland)
|24
|Carmen Martinez (Spain)
|DNF
|Manon Carpenter (Great Britain)
|DNS
|Ronja Hill-Wright (Australia)
|DNS
|Sara Bohm (Germany)
