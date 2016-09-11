Trending

Rachel Atherton completes perfect season with world title

Briton beats Myriam Nicole and Tracey Hannah to claim fourth rainbow jersey

Rachel Atherton made it 11 straight World Cup wins in Lenzerheide

(Image credit: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Red Content Pool)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rachel Atherton (Great Britain)
2Myriam Nicole (France)
3Tracey Hannah (Australia)
4Marine Cabirou (France)
5Tahnee Seagrave (Great Britain)
6Alia Marcellini (Italy)
7Veronika Widmann (Italy)
8Mariana Salazar Palomo (El Salvador)
9Mio Suemasa (Japan)
10Miranda Miller (Canada)
11Carina Cappellari (Switzerland)
12Josefine Bjorkman (Sweden)
13Georgia Astle (Canada)
14Camila Nogueira (Argentina)
15Jana Bartova (Czech Republic)
16Eleonora Farina (Italy)
17Alanna Columb (New Zealand)
18Sandra Rubesam (Germany)
19Blanca Julia Barthe (Spain)
20Kim Schwemmer (Germany)
21Danielle Beecroft (Australia)
22Harriet Rucknagel (Germany)
23Lea Rutz (Switzerland)
24Carmen Martinez (Spain)
DNFManon Carpenter (Great Britain)
DNSRonja Hill-Wright (Australia)
DNSSara Bohm (Germany)

