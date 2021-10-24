Betsema solos to victory at World Cup Zonhoven

Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) mastered the sand dunes of Zonhoven to clinch her first World Cup win of the season at round four of the series.

The Dutch rider was pushed all the way by world champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) but used her skills to pull out a winning gap of 46 seconds. It was Betsema’s second win during a warm weekend in Belgium after also soloing to victory at the Superprestige round in Ruddervoorde the previous day.

Betsema took the World Cup lead off the hands of Marianne Vos who was absent due to taking a break in racing. Brand was a determined chaser but finished 46 seconds behind her Dutch rival in second.

European champion Ceylin Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) worked her way back from a third row start to catch team-mate Puck Pieterse on the final lap and pass the youngster to take third, 1:08 down on Betsema.