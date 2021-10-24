Trending

Betsema solos to victory at World Cup Zonhoven

Dutchwoman wins by 46 seconds ahead of compatriots Brand and Alvarado

Dutch Denise Betsema celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the womens elite race of the Cyclocross Zonhoven cyclocross cycling event stage 416 in the World Cup competition Sunday 24 October 2021 in ZonhovenBELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images
Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) celebrates her win in Zonhoven (Image credit: David Stockman/AFP/Getty Images)

Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) mastered the sand dunes of Zonhoven to clinch her first World Cup win of the season at round four of the series. 

The Dutch rider was pushed all the way by world champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) but used her skills to pull out a winning gap of 46 seconds. It was Betsema’s second win during a warm weekend in Belgium after also soloing to victory at the Superprestige round in Ruddervoorde the previous day. 

Betsema took the World Cup lead off the hands of Marianne Vos who was absent due to taking a break in racing.  Brand was a determined chaser but finished 46 seconds behind her Dutch rival in second. 

European champion Ceylin Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) worked her way back from a third row start to catch team-mate Puck Pieterse on the final lap and pass the youngster to take third, 1:08 down on Betsema.

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:47:44
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 0:00:46
3Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:08
4Puck Pieterse (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:20
5Fem van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:01:35
6Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 0:01:36
7Inge van der Heijden (Ned) 777 0:02:14
8Line Burquier (Fra) AS Bike Crossteam 0:02:20
9Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Iko-Crelan 0:02:46
10Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) FAS Airport Services-Valcar 0:02:57
