Betsema solos to victory at World Cup Zonhoven
By Ben Goddard
Dutchwoman wins by 46 seconds ahead of compatriots Brand and Alvarado
Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) mastered the sand dunes of Zonhoven to clinch her first World Cup win of the season at round four of the series.
The Dutch rider was pushed all the way by world champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) but used her skills to pull out a winning gap of 46 seconds. It was Betsema’s second win during a warm weekend in Belgium after also soloing to victory at the Superprestige round in Ruddervoorde the previous day.
Betsema took the World Cup lead off the hands of Marianne Vos who was absent due to taking a break in racing. Brand was a determined chaser but finished 46 seconds behind her Dutch rival in second.
European champion Ceylin Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) worked her way back from a third row start to catch team-mate Puck Pieterse on the final lap and pass the youngster to take third, 1:08 down on Betsema.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:47:44
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:00:46
|3
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:08
|4
|Puck Pieterse (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:20
|5
|Fem van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:01:35
|6
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:01:36
|7
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned) 777
|0:02:14
|8
|Line Burquier (Fra) AS Bike Crossteam
|0:02:20
|9
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Iko-Crelan
|0:02:46
|10
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) FAS Airport Services-Valcar
|0:02:57
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Betsema solos to victory at World Cup ZonhovenDutchwoman wins by 46 seconds ahead of compatriots Brand and Alvarado
-
Chad Haga announces departure from Team DSM after eight yearsAmerican veteran yet to announce destination for 2022
-
L39ION of Los Angeles expand women's team with Alexis Ryan signing27-year-old joins sister Kendall and Skylar Schneider at team
-
Caleb Ewan takes aim at Wollongong Worlds in 2022Australian will not revisit his bid for a stage win at each Grand Tour next season
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.