Toon Aerts takes victory at World Cup Zonhoven

Belgian beats Van der Haar in the sand as Iserbyt takes third

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 24 Toon Aerts of Belgium and Team Baloise Trek Lions celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 25th Zonhoven UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Mens Elite CXWorldCup UCIcyclocrossWC zonhoven on October 24 2021 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Toon Aerts celebrates his victory in Zonhoven (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Toon Aerts led a one-two for Baloise Trek Lions by running clear of his opponents on the sandy banks of Zonhoven in the fourth round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup. 

The 28-year-old Belgian made his winning move out of a leading group of six with just over a lap remaining before soloing away. 

He was followed home 10 seconds later by team-mate Lars Van Der Haar who led the chasers after a frantic final lap while world cup leader Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) had to settle for third, 14 seconds back.

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:58:58
2Lars van der Haar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 0:00:10
3Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:00:14
4Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:00:19
5Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans-Circus 0:00:26
6Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:00:37
7Daan Soete (Bel) Deschacht-Hens-Maes 0:01:12
8Corne van Kessel (Ned) Tormas-Circus 0:01:22
9Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:01:33
10Pim Ronhaar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 0:01:52
