Toon Aerts takes victory at World Cup Zonhoven
By Ben Goddard
Belgian beats Van der Haar in the sand as Iserbyt takes third
Toon Aerts led a one-two for Baloise Trek Lions by running clear of his opponents on the sandy banks of Zonhoven in the fourth round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup.
The 28-year-old Belgian made his winning move out of a leading group of six with just over a lap remaining before soloing away.
He was followed home 10 seconds later by team-mate Lars Van Der Haar who led the chasers after a frantic final lap while world cup leader Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) had to settle for third, 14 seconds back.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:58:58
|2
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:00:10
|3
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:00:14
|4
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:00:19
|5
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans-Circus
|0:00:26
|6
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:00:37
|7
|Daan Soete (Bel) Deschacht-Hens-Maes
|0:01:12
|8
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Tormas-Circus
|0:01:22
|9
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:01:33
|10
|Pim Ronhaar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:01:52
