Toon Aerts takes victory at World Cup Zonhoven

Toon Aerts led a one-two for Baloise Trek Lions by running clear of his opponents on the sandy banks of Zonhoven in the fourth round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup.

The 28-year-old Belgian made his winning move out of a leading group of six with just over a lap remaining before soloing away.

He was followed home 10 seconds later by team-mate Lars Van Der Haar who led the chasers after a frantic final lap while world cup leader Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) had to settle for third, 14 seconds back.