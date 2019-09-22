Nash wins Waterloo World Cup women's race
Jolanda Neff is second in Wisconsin
Elite Women: -
Katerina Nash (Luna) claimed round 2 of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Sunday in Waterloo, Wisconsin, seizing the overall series lead along the way.
Nash conquered the mud in Wisconsin after a full day of rain soaked the course, holding off Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory CX) and Evie Richards (Trek Factory CX) after taking an early lead.
The 41-year-old Czech rider finished second the previous week during round 1 in Iowa City, and so claimed the series lead heading into a four-week break before the series starts up again in Europe.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze)
|0:41:55
|2
|Jolanda Neff (Swi)
|0:00:19
|3
|Evie Richards (GBr)
|0:00:31
|4
|Clara Honsinger (USA)
|0:01:25
|5
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|0:01:29
|6
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:01:47
|7
|Jennifer Jackson (Can)
|0:02:07
|8
|Manon Bakker (Ned)
|0:02:20
|9
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)
|0:02:42
|10
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:02:54
|11
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)
|0:02:57
|12
|Ruby West (Can)
|0:03:05
|13
|Kaitlin Keough (USA)
|0:03:13
|14
|Anna Kay (GBr)
|0:03:34
|15
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:03:43
|16
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)
|17
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|0:04:43
|18
|Raylyn Nuss (USA)
|0:04:49
|19
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:04:57
|20
|Ellen Noble (USA)
|0:05:01
|21
|Inge Van der Heijden (Ned)
|0:05:20
|22
|Loes Sels (Bel)
|0:05:21
|23
|Sunny Gilbert (USA)
|24
|Crystal Anthony (USA)
|0:05:56
|25
|Nadja Heigl (Aut)
|0:06:04
|26
|Caroline Nolan (USA)
|0:06:07
|27
|Samantha Runnels (USA)
|0:06:08
|28
|Natalie Redmond (Aus)
|0:07:00
|29
|Marthe Truyen (Bel)
|0:07:06
|30
|Dana Gilligan (Can)
|0:09:04
|31
|Lauren Zoerner (USA)
|0:09:22
|32
|Shannon Mallory (USA)
|0:09:55
|33
|Turner Ramsay (USA)
|0:10:35
|34
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|0:10:50
|35
|Cassidy Hickey (USA)
|0:11:02
|36
|Maria Larkin (Irl)
|0:12:46
|37
|Nicole Bradbury (Can)
|0:13:07
|38
|Katja Freeburn (USA)
|0:16:24
|39
|Bridget Tooley (USA)
|0:21:58
|40
|Kelly Lawson (Can)
|41
|Monique Van de Ree (Ned)
|42
|Annabel Buckley Mcmahon (Irl)
|DSQ
|Regina Legge (USA)
