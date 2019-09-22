Nash wins Waterloo World Cup women's race

Image 1 of 26 Katerina Nash wins the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Waterloo (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 2 of 26 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 3 of 26 Katerina Nash (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 4 of 26 Maghalie Rochette in the World Cup leader's jersey (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 5 of 26 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 6 of 26 Katerina Nash after a muddy race in Waterloo (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 7 of 26 Ellen Noble (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 8 of 26 Rebecca Fahringer begins the muddy descent. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 9 of 26 Jolanda Neff at the start (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 10 of 26 Caroline Mani (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 11 of 26 Ellen Noble after a tough race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 12 of 26 There was more pushing the bike than riding on sections of the course. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 13 of 26 Maghalie Rochette on the start line (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 14 of 26 Ellen Noble (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 15 of 26 Katie Compton struggling up the run up (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 16 of 26 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 17 of 26 The women's podium: Neff, Nash and Evie Richards (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 18 of 26 Katerina Nash (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 19 of 26 Ellen Noble (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 20 of 26 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 21 of 26 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 22 of 26 The start of the women's race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 23 of 26 Kaitlin Keough runs the descent (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 24 of 26 The run up was a tough one (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 25 of 26 Katie Copmton (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 26 of 26 Katie Compton's bike (Image credit: Dejan Smaic)

Katerina Nash (Luna) claimed round 2 of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Sunday in Waterloo, Wisconsin, seizing the overall series lead along the way.

Nash conquered the mud in Wisconsin after a full day of rain soaked the course, holding off Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory CX) and Evie Richards (Trek Factory CX) after taking an early lead.

The 41-year-old Czech rider finished second the previous week during round 1 in Iowa City, and so claimed the series lead heading into a four-week break before the series starts up again in Europe.