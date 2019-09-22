Trending

Nash wins Waterloo World Cup women's race

Jolanda Neff is second in Wisconsin

Image 1 of 26

Katerina Nash wins the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Waterloo

Katerina Nash wins the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Waterloo
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 2 of 26

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 3 of 26

Katerina Nash

Katerina Nash
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 4 of 26

Maghalie Rochette

Maghalie Rochette in the World Cup leader's jersey
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 5 of 26

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 6 of 26

Katerina Nash

Katerina Nash after a muddy race in Waterloo
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 7 of 26

Ellen Noble

Ellen Noble
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 8 of 26

Rebecca Fahringer begins the muddy descent.

Rebecca Fahringer begins the muddy descent.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 9 of 26

Jolanda Neff

Jolanda Neff at the start
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 10 of 26

Caroline Mani

Caroline Mani
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 11 of 26

Ellen Noble after a tough race

Ellen Noble after a tough race
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 12 of 26

There was more pushing the bike than riding on sections of the course.

There was more pushing the bike than riding on sections of the course.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 13 of 26

Maghalie Rochette on the start line

Maghalie Rochette on the start line
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 14 of 26

Ellen Noble

Ellen Noble
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 15 of 26

Katie Compton

Katie Compton struggling up the run up
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 16 of 26

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 17 of 26

The women's podium: Neff, Nash and Evie Richards

The women's podium: Neff, Nash and Evie Richards
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 18 of 26

Katerina Nash

Katerina Nash
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 19 of 26

Ellen Noble

Ellen Noble
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 20 of 26

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 21 of 26

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 22 of 26

The start of the women's race

The start of the women's race
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 23 of 26

Kaitlin Keough runs the descent

Kaitlin Keough runs the descent
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 24 of 26

The run up was a tough one

The run up was a tough one
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 25 of 26

Katie Copmton

Katie Copmton
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
Image 26 of 26

Katie Compton's bike

Katie Compton's bike
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)

Katerina Nash (Luna) claimed round 2 of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Sunday in Waterloo, Wisconsin, seizing the overall series lead along the way. 

Nash conquered the mud in Wisconsin after a full day of rain soaked the course, holding off Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory CX) and Evie Richards (Trek Factory CX) after taking an early lead.

The 41-year-old Czech rider finished second the previous week during round 1 in Iowa City, and so claimed the series lead heading into a four-week break before the series starts up again in Europe.

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) 0:41:55
2Jolanda Neff (Swi) 0:00:19
3Evie Richards (GBr) 0:00:31
4Clara Honsinger (USA) 0:01:25
5Maghalie Rochette (Can) 0:01:29
6Caroline Mani (Fra) 0:01:47
7Jennifer Jackson (Can) 0:02:07
8Manon Bakker (Ned) 0:02:20
9Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) 0:02:42
10Rebecca Fahringer (USA) 0:02:54
11Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) 0:02:57
12Ruby West (Can) 0:03:05
13Kaitlin Keough (USA) 0:03:13
14Anna Kay (GBr) 0:03:34
15Ellen Van Loy (Bel) 0:03:43
16Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)
17Sophie De Boer (Ned) 0:04:43
18Raylyn Nuss (USA) 0:04:49
19Katherine Compton (USA) 0:04:57
20Ellen Noble (USA) 0:05:01
21Inge Van der Heijden (Ned) 0:05:20
22Loes Sels (Bel) 0:05:21
23Sunny Gilbert (USA)
24Crystal Anthony (USA) 0:05:56
25Nadja Heigl (Aut) 0:06:04
26Caroline Nolan (USA) 0:06:07
27Samantha Runnels (USA) 0:06:08
28Natalie Redmond (Aus) 0:07:00
29Marthe Truyen (Bel) 0:07:06
30Dana Gilligan (Can) 0:09:04
31Lauren Zoerner (USA) 0:09:22
32Shannon Mallory (USA) 0:09:55
33Turner Ramsay (USA) 0:10:35
34Erica Zaveta (USA) 0:10:50
35Cassidy Hickey (USA) 0:11:02
36Maria Larkin (Irl) 0:12:46
37Nicole Bradbury (Can) 0:13:07
38Katja Freeburn (USA) 0:16:24
39Bridget Tooley (USA) 0:21:58
40Kelly Lawson (Can)
41Monique Van de Ree (Ned)
42Annabel Buckley Mcmahon (Irl)
DSQRegina Legge (USA)

