Iserbyt wins men's Cyclo-cross World Cup in Waterloo
Aerts is second as younger Belgian extends his series lead
Elite Men: -
Eli Iserbyt claimed his second UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup victory Sunday during round 2 in Waterloo, Wisconsin, once again beating Belgian champion Toon Aerts after the pair separated themselves from the field early in the race.
Aerts and Iserbyt rode together briefly before the Belgian champion dropped his younger compatriot on lap 3 after Iserbyt bobbled and allowed Aerts to gain the advantage.
Aerts had 13 seconds on Iserbyt at the start of lap 4, while Michael Vanthourenhout and Gianni Vermeersch battled for the final podium spot nearly a minute behind the leader.
Iserbyt fought his way back into the lead, however, joining Aerts at the front again during the lap and then taking the lead. The younger Belgian immediately started pushing the pace in the mud as Aerts struggled to hold his wheel.
A bobble later by the Belgian champion, and Iserbyt had opened a gap on Aerts, appearing to be the stronger of the two as the deep mud wore them down.
Iserbyt started the penultimate lap with 21 seconds over Aerts, while the rest of the chasers languished more than a minute behind.
When the bell sounded for the final lap, Iserbyt had 53 seconds on Aerts and 1:37 on Vermeersch and Vanthourenhout.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
|1:08:28
|2
|Toon Aerts (Bel)
|0:01:08
|3
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|0:01:23
|4
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel)
|0:01:50
|5
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned)
|0:02:18
|6
|Quinten Hermans (Bel)
|0:02:25
|7
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)
|0:02:34
|8
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
|0:02:47
|9
|Jens Adams (Bel)
|0:02:56
|10
|Jim Aernouts (Bel)
|0:03:13
|11
|Daan Soete (Bel)
|0:03:40
|12
|Thijs Aerts (Bel)
|0:03:55
|13
|Lars Van der Haar (Ned)
|0:04:00
|14
|Steve Chainel (Fra)
|0:04:37
|15
|Tom Meeusen (Bel)
|0:04:53
|16
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel)
|0:04:56
|17
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:05:00
|18
|Curtis White (USA)
|0:05:20
|19
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa)
|0:05:33
|20
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|0:05:53
|21
|Diether Sweeck (Bel)
|0:07:09
|22
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|0:07:29
|23
|Stan Godrie (Ned)
|0:07:52
|24
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel)
|0:08:49
|25
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi)
|0:09:00
|26
|Lander Loockx (Bel)
|0:09:14
|27
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:09:16
|28
|Michael Van den Ham (Can)
|0:09:29
|29
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|0:10:27
|30
|Timon Roegg (Swi)
|31
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|32
|James Driscoll (USA)
|33
|Maik Van der Heijden (Ned)
|34
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|35
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|36
|Caleb Swartz (USA)
|37
|Kevin Bradford-parish (USA)
|38
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|39
|Ross Ellwood (USA)
|40
|Eric Brunner (USA)
|41
|Nicholas Lando (USA)
|42
|Danick Vandale (Can)
|43
|Philipp Heigl (Aut)
|44
|Scott Funston (USA)
|45
|Eric Thompson (USA)
|46
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|47
|Christian Ricci (Can)
|DNF
|Trevor O'Donnell (Can)
|DNS
|Jarno Trey (Est)
|DNS
|Sieben Wouters (Ned)
