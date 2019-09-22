Iserbyt wins men's Cyclo-cross World Cup in Waterloo

Image 1 of 46 UCI World Cup leader Eli Iserbyt in Waterloo (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 2 of 46 Toon Aerts leads on the run up (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 3 of 46 Lars van der Haar (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 4 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 5 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 6 of 46 UCI World Cup leader Eli Iserbyt in Waterloo (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 7 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 8 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 9 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 10 of 46 Lars van der Haar (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 11 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 12 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 13 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 14 of 46 Stephen Hyde (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 15 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 16 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 17 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 18 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 19 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 20 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 21 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 22 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 23 of 46 Michael Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 24 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 25 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 26 of 46 Gage Hecht (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 27 of 46 Stephen Hyde (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 28 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 29 of 46 Lars van der Haar (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 30 of 46 The men's podium: Toon Aerts, Eli Iserbyt and Michael Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 31 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 32 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 33 of 46 The men's podium (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 34 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 35 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 36 of 46 Stephen Hyde salutes the fans (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 37 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 38 of 46 Stephen Hyde (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 39 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 40 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 41 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 42 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 43 of 46 Nicolas Cleppe (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 44 of 46 Stephen Hyde (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 45 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic) Image 46 of 46 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic)

Eli Iserbyt claimed his second UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup victory Sunday during round 2 in Waterloo, Wisconsin, once again beating Belgian champion Toon Aerts after the pair separated themselves from the field early in the race.

Aerts and Iserbyt rode together briefly before the Belgian champion dropped his younger compatriot on lap 3 after Iserbyt bobbled and allowed Aerts to gain the advantage.

Aerts had 13 seconds on Iserbyt at the start of lap 4, while Michael Vanthourenhout and Gianni Vermeersch battled for the final podium spot nearly a minute behind the leader.

Iserbyt fought his way back into the lead, however, joining Aerts at the front again during the lap and then taking the lead. The younger Belgian immediately started pushing the pace in the mud as Aerts struggled to hold his wheel.

A bobble later by the Belgian champion, and Iserbyt had opened a gap on Aerts, appearing to be the stronger of the two as the deep mud wore them down.

Iserbyt started the penultimate lap with 21 seconds over Aerts, while the rest of the chasers languished more than a minute behind.

When the bell sounded for the final lap, Iserbyt had 53 seconds on Aerts and 1:37 on Vermeersch and Vanthourenhout.