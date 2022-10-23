Van Empel forges on victorious with triumph at Tabor World Cup

A last lap attack by Fem van Empel (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) saw her charge clear to take her third successive victory of the cyclo-cross World Cup in Tabor.

The Dutch rider withstood last lap attacks by Puck Pieterse (Alpecin - Deceuninck) and Annemarie Worst (777) before hitting her riders with a blistering attack in the last minutes of the race and riding away.

Worst had tried to dominate the last lap but was closely followed by Pieterse and Van Empel with little to separate the leading riders.

Pieterse was the only rider able to jump the uphill hurdles on her bike but when her attack also failed to work Van Empel launched her succesful bid for glory.

Pieterse had to settle for second three seconds behind with Worst third.

More to follow.