Van Empel forges on victorious with triumph at Tabor World Cup
Three wins out of three in cyclo-cross World Cup for Dutch rider
A last lap attack by Fem van Empel (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) saw her charge clear to take her third successive victory of the cyclo-cross World Cup in Tabor.
The Dutch rider withstood last lap attacks by Puck Pieterse (Alpecin - Deceuninck) and Annemarie Worst (777) before hitting her riders with a blistering attack in the last minutes of the race and riding away.
Worst had tried to dominate the last lap but was closely followed by Pieterse and Van Empel with little to separate the leading riders.
Pieterse was the only rider able to jump the uphill hurdles on her bike but when her attack also failed to work Van Empel launched her succesful bid for glory.
Pieterse had to settle for second three seconds behind with Worst third.
More to follow.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van Empel forges on victorious with triumph at Tabor World CupThree wins out of three in cyclo-cross World Cup for Dutch rider
-
Thibau Nys wins U-23 Men's Cyclo-cross race in TaborJente Michels and Emiel Verstrynge round out podium
-
Andrei Tchmil puts himself forward as candidate for Lotto Soudal CEO postFormer Paris-Roubaix winner tells Het Laatste Nieuws: ‘I am ready for that'
-
Merckx: Evenepoel should ride the Giro d’ItaliaCycling’s greatest-ever star recommends fellow Belgian head to Italy in 2023